2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
SBI Holdings and Startale Partner to Launch On-Chain Stock and Real Asset Trading Platform

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p><span class="s1">PANews</span> reported on August 22nd that Japanese financial conglomerate <span class="s1">SBI Holdings</span> and blockchain infrastructure company <span class="s1">Startale Group</span> announced a joint venture to launch a platform supporting 24/7 trading of on-chain stocks and physical assets. The platform will combine <span class="s1">SBI's</span> financial ecosystem with <span class="s1">Startale's</span> blockchain technology to offer cross-border settlement, sharded holdings, <span class="s1">DeFi</span> protocol integration, account abstraction, institutional custody, and real-time compliance monitoring. The two parties will establish two joint venture companies, one responsible for technology development and the other for brand and business development. The platform's launch date has not yet been announced.</p>
PANews2025/08/22 11:25
HEMI Tokenomics: Unveiling the Crucial Details of Hemi’s Modular Blockchain

<p><a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in" rel="nofollow">BitcoinWorld</a><br /> <img src="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wp-content/uploads/hemi-tokenomics-unveiled-details.jpg" style="display: block; margin: 1em auto;" /><br /> <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hemi-tokenomics-unveiled-details/" rel="nofollow">HEMI Tokenomics: Unveiling the Crucial Details of Hemi’s Modular Blockchain</a></p> <p>The world of modular blockchains is constantly evolving, bringing exciting innovations to the forefront. One such project making significant strides is Hemi, and the community has eagerly awaited details regarding its native token. Now, the wait is over! Hemi has officially unveiled the <strong>HEMI tokenomics</strong> on its official website, providing a transparent look into the foundational structure of its ecosystem.</p> <h2>Unpacking the Core of HEMI Tokenomics</h2> <p>Understanding a project’s tokenomics is crucial for anyone looking to grasp its long-term vision and sustainability. It outlines how tokens are created, distributed, and utilized within an ecosystem. For Hemi, the carefully designed <strong>HEMI tokenomics</strong> aim to foster a robust, decentralized, and community-driven modular blockchain.</p> <p>So, what are the key figures?</p> <ul> <li><strong>Total Supply:</strong> The HEMI token is designed with a finite total supply of 10 billion tokens. This fixed supply helps manage scarcity and potential value over time.</li> <li><strong>Community and Ecosystem:</strong> A substantial 32% of the total supply is allocated to the community and ecosystem. This allocation is vital for driving engagement, rewarding participation, and funding initiatives that benefit the broader Hemi network.</li> <li><strong>Investors and Strategic Partners:</strong> 28% of the HEMI tokens are earmarked for investors and strategic partners. This segment provides the necessary capital and strategic alliances to fuel development, expand reach, and ensure the project’s early growth.</li> <li><strong>Team and Core Contributors:</strong> The team and core contributors will receive 25% of the tokens. This allocation serves as a powerful incentive, aligning the interests of the development team with the long-term success and innovation of the Hemi modular blockchain.</li> <li><strong>Hemispheres Foundation:</strong> The remaining 15% is allocated to the Hemispheres Foundation. This foundation plays a critical role in governance, ecosystem development, and ensuring the project’s enduring stability and mission.</li> </ul> <h2>Why Are These Allocations Important for HEMI Tokenomics?</h2> <p>Each allocation within the <strong>HEMI tokenomics</strong> plan serves a distinct and vital purpose. These aren’t just arbitrary numbers; they represent a strategic framework designed to build a resilient and thriving ecosystem.</p> <p>The significant portion for the community and ecosystem underscores Hemi’s commitment to decentralization and user involvement. It empowers participants, encouraging them to actively contribute to the network’s growth and governance. Moreover, this fosters a strong sense of ownership among its users.</p> <p>Allocations for investors and strategic partners ensure the project has the financial backing and industry connections needed to scale effectively. Meanwhile, the team’s allocation incentivizes sustained innovation and dedication. Finally, the Hemispheres Foundation acts as a steward, safeguarding the project’s vision and supporting future development initiatives.</p> <h2>How Will These HEMI Tokenomics Shape Hemi’s Future?</h2> <p>The unveiling of the <strong>HEMI tokenomics</strong> is more than just a numbers game; it’s a blueprint for the future. This structure aims to create a balanced environment where all stakeholders are motivated to contribute to Hemi’s success. It promotes a sustainable economic model, which is essential for any blockchain project striving for longevity.</p> <p>With a clear distribution strategy, Hemi sets the stage for transparent governance and predictable growth. This clarity can attract more developers, users, and partners, strengthening the network effect. Ultimately, the thoughtful design of the <strong>HEMI tokenomics</strong> positions Hemi to potentially become a significant player in the modular blockchain space.</p> <p>In conclusion, Hemi’s disclosure of its <strong>HEMI tokenomics</strong> is a pivotal moment. It offers crucial insights into how this modular blockchain plans to incentivize participation, fund development, and ensure long-term sustainability. This transparent approach is vital for building trust and attracting a dedicated community. It sets a clear path for Hemi’s exciting journey ahead in the decentralized world.</p> <h3>Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)</h3> <p><strong>Q1: What is Hemi?</strong><br /> A1: Hemi is a modular blockchain project focused on providing scalable and flexible infrastructure for decentralized applications.</p> <p><strong>Q2: What is the total supply of HEMI tokens?</strong><br /> A2: The total supply of HEMI tokens is capped at 10 billion.</p> <p><strong>Q3: How is the HEMI token allocated?</strong><br /> A3: HEMI tokens are allocated as follows: 32% to Community &amp; Ecosystem, 28% to Investors &amp; Strategic Partners, 25% to Team &amp; Core Contributors, and 15% to the Hemispheres Foundation.</p> <p><strong>Q4: What is the purpose of the Hemispheres Foundation?</strong><br /> A4: The Hemispheres Foundation is responsible for governance, supporting ecosystem development, and ensuring the long-term stability and mission of the Hemi project.</p> <p><strong>Q5: Why are tokenomics important for a blockchain project?</strong><br /> A5: Tokenomics are crucial because they define the economic model of a blockchain, influencing how tokens are distributed, used, and valued, which in turn affects the project’s sustainability, decentralization, and growth.</p> <p>Did you find this deep dive into Hemi’s tokenomics insightful? Did you find this deep dive into Hemi's tokenomics insightful?
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:25
Ripple announces partnership with SBI to distribute RLUSD stablecoin in Japan

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that <span class="s1">Ripple</span> signed a memorandum of understanding with <span class="s1">SBI Holdings</span> and its subsidiary <span class="s1">SBI VC Trade</span> , planning to distribute the enterprise-grade stablecoin <span class="s1">RLUSD</span> in Japan in the first quarter of <span class="s1">2026.</span> <span class="s1">RLUSD</span> is fully backed by high-quality reserves, including US dollar deposits and US Treasury bonds, and is audited monthly by a third-party accounting firm. <span class="s1">SBI VC Trade</span> has obtained a Japanese electronic payment instrument trading service provider license and was the first to list <span class="s1">USDC</span> .</p>
PANews2025/08/22 11:24
BNB Chain Celebrates 5th Anniversary with $480,000 in Rewards

BNB Chain marks its 5th anniversary with BNB Day, offering $480,000 in rewards over a series of Web3 events. The event features onchain quests, AMAs, and themed challenges.

BNB Chain is celebrating its fifth anniversary with an eventful BNB Day, featuring a three-week series of activities designed for the community that has driven its growth. This celebration not only marks a significant milestone but also offers participants a chance to engage with emerging Web3 innovations and share in a substantial $480,000 prize pool, according to BNB Chain. Event Highlights & Schedule The event is structured around three weeks, each focusing on a trending Web3 narrative. Participants can look forward to 3–4 featured projects launching special campaigns on DappBay. Activities include onchain quests, live AMA sessions, and themed community challenges. Here's a breakdown of the weekly themes and events: Week Dates (UTC) Theme Featured Events & Rewards Week 1 Aug 25, 12 PM – Sep 1, 12 PM AI & DeFi Challenge EureXa AI: AI & Robots: Web3 Extreme Challenge AIville: Connect Wallet on AIVille to Share $45,000 in $AIV and $ Dinar Maiga: Trade Smarter with DeFAI and Win $45,000 Week 2 Sep 1, 12 PM – Sep 8, 12 PM RWA & SocialFi Week XPIN: BNB5YA XPIN Quest: Win Your Share of $45,000 in $XPIN ShareX: Enter the ShareX RWAverse to share $45K worth of blind boxes TagAI: Tip any token when you like, comment, post to share $4.5M Points Week 3 Sep 8, 12 PM – Sep 15, 12 PM GameFi & AI Innovation World of Dypians: Vault of Power: Claim Your Share of $95,000 Valhalla: Odin's Five-Year Omen Euler: Euler Power Loop Challenge – Win Your Share of $50,000 ChainGPT: Unchained AI: Build,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 11:24
Standard Chartered-Backed Tokenization Platform Libeara Secures Provisional Regulatory Approval in Singapore

MAS grants in-principle approval for capital markets services license, paving way for institutional tokenized asset distribution
Japan’s SBI Holdings taps Startale to launch onchain tokenized stock trading platform

<p>The tokenized asset market is projected to grow as large as $18.9 trillion by 2033, according to a joint report from Ripple and BCG.</p>
Trader Goes From $43M To $770,000 As Ethereum Price Retraces, Here’s How

Trader Goes From $43M To $770,000 As Ethereum Price Retraces, Here's How

Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Friday, August 22nd

Looking for help with today's NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. We've come to the end of the road. This is my last NYT Mini Guide for the next couple of weeks. I pass the baton to my colleagues, Kris Holt and Paul Tassi, who will guide you along your crossword path until I return. Let's dive right in! Looking for yesterday's NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it's free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you'll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today's Mini Crossword Hints and Clues We'll start with some extra clues: The extra clue today is this: The "circled" boxes spell out the pieces used in the new NYT game Pips, which you can read about here. Before we get to the answers, here's the first letter for each word in today's Mini. Across 1A. Places to store shovels and leaf blowers → Ss 5A. Coating for Babybel cheese → W 6A. "___ vs. Predator" (2004 sci-fi film) → A 8A. Streaming glitch → L 9A. Docking spots → P 10A. Feature of a Southern accent → T 14A. Sweet potato lookalike → Y 15A. Top-notch, informally → P 17A. Greenskeeper's roll of grass → S 18A. Campfire remnants → A Down 1D. Nickname for the Florida Gators football stadium, with "the" → S 2D. "2001: A Space Odyssey" villain → H 3D. Cast out from a country → E 4D. "Uptown Funk"…
Madison Keys Says Smart Routines Helped Her Win Her First Grand Slam

Madison Keys Says Smart Routines Helped Her Win Her First Grand Slam

Madison Keys poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the 2025 Australian Open, January 26, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Keys defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the Women's Singles Final. Just three weeks before her 30th birthday, American tennis star Madison Keys nabbed the 2025 Australian Open singles title, and her first Grand Slam win. On January 26, 2025, Keys won her first Australian Open by knocking off world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. However, her route to the top of the tournament was no easy task. To get to the final, Keys also had to defeat world No. 2 player Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, plus No. 6 Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16, and also No. 10 Danielle Collins. "I know it would have been daunting had I seen the way I would get to the final," Keys said about having to tackle Collins, Rybakina, and Iga, en route to her big win. "For whatever reason, I was able to just play each round and each player as they came." In besting the world No. 1 and winning at Melbourne, Keys won over $2.2 million in prize money along with 2000 WTA ranking points, while also pulling off her second singles title, amidst climbing up the WTA rankings. Keys is currently ranked as a WTA singles player at No. 6, as she awaits her first round of play at the 2025 US Open. While Keys feels that she has begun to hit her stride, she knows that her first Grand Slam was a long time coming. She explained during our interview on Monday that she made important adjustments both to her game and practice regimens last December. "I had two weeks off…
A new era for crypto? DOJ official says ‘well-intentioned’ developers are not a target

A new era for crypto? DOJ official says 'well-intentioned' developers are not a target

A top DOJ official says writing code "without ill intent is not a crime." The promise comes after the conviction of the Tornado Cash developer. The DOJ vows not to use indictments as a lawmaking tool for crypto. Standing before an anxious audience of cryptocurrency innovators in Wyoming, a senior official from the US Department
