a lucky person wins 1 bitcoin thanks to some cards

The post a lucky person wins 1 bitcoin thanks to some cards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plot twist in store: a buyer found a prize card with a code for 1 Bitcoin in a pack of cards purchased from GameStop for about $13. At the time of opening, the prize was estimated to be around $115,000, bringing the spotlight back on Cardsmiths’ collectible packs that include codes to redeem cryptocurrencies. According to data collected by the editorial team, cross-referencing public reports, forum posts, and official product pages, this is at least the third documented case in 2025. Industry analysts contacted observe that, although rare, these cases generate disproportionate media attention compared to the overall sales volume. From checks on Cardsmiths’ official channels, the unit price of the packs was approximately between $13.25 and $13.75 on the date of the event (August 24, 2025). What happened at Gamestop: dynamics and available confirmations The buyer, who remained anonymous, opened a pack from the Currency series produced by Cardsmiths and found a prize card with a valid code to obtain 1 Bitcoin. The episode, discussed among collectors and industry media, was reported by specialized outlets. It should be noted that Cardsmiths products are distributed online and through retailers like GameStop; further details and prices of the line are listed on the manufacturer’s official website and on the product pages of authorized retailers. How rare is it to win Bitcoin: declared odds and pack prices According to the manufacturer’s indications, the probability of finding a card with a Bitcoin redemption is about 1 in 192 packs. The space/currency-themed line packs are sold starting from about $13–$14, with variations based on promotions and sales channels. Indicated odds: ~1:192 for a crypto redemption card. Pack price: from ~$13.25–$13.75 per pack, variable based on offer and sales channel. Reported prize value: 1 bitcoin, valued around $115,000 at the time of the event. Expected…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:56
Top 5 Biggest Crypto Losers Today as Market Cap Slips Below $4 Trillion

The post Top 5 Biggest Crypto Losers Today as Market Cap Slips Below $4 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The crypto market is showing signs of weakness today, with the global market capitalization slipping to $3.93 trillion, down 1.44% in the past 24 hours. While Bitcoin and major altcoins remain relatively stable, several well-known projects are taking heavy hits, ranking among the day’s top losers. 1. Sky (SKY) Sky leads the pack of biggest losers, dropping 7.03% in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.06242. Over the last seven days, the token has lost 19.16%, erasing a significant portion of recent gains. Despite maintaining a market cap of $1.32 billion, its low daily trading volume of just $4 million reflects declining interest from traders. 2. Pump.fun (PUMP) The meme-fueled project Pump.fun has been hit hard, falling 6.40% in the past 24 hours and an even steeper 21.27% on the week. Currently priced at $0.002924, Pump.fun maintains a market cap of just over $1.03 billion, supported by a much higher daily trading activity of $224 million. Still, momentum seems to be fading quickly for the token. 3. Lido DAO (LDO) The leading liquid staking protocol token, Lido DAO, is also under pressure, down 6.21% in the last day to $1.42. Its seven-day performance remains slightly positive at +3.27%, but today’s drop highlights ongoing volatility. With a market cap of $1.27 billion and nearly $196 million in daily trading volume, LDO remains a key DeFi token, though sentiment has turned bearish in the short term. 4. Ethena (ENA) Ethena, one of the newer entrants making waves in the DeFi space, saw its price slip 6.08% today, landing at $0.6918. The token has lost almost 4% this week as well, despite boasting a robust market cap of $4.58 billion and high daily trading volume of $788 million. The sell-off suggests investors are taking profits after recent rallies. 5. Pudgy Penguins…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:54
Chiefs Rookie Josh Simmons Completes An Impressive Preseason

The post Chiefs Rookie Josh Simmons Completes An Impressive Preseason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Josh Simmons of the Kansas City Chiefs watches the second quarter of the preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Chiefs from the sideline. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) Getty Images Kansas City Chiefs rookie Josh Simmons started each of the three preseason games at left tackle. In Friday’s contest he played into the second quarter, lining up for 21 snaps (14 passes and seven runs). “Josh was solid in the run game and the pass game,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “He held his own.” Playing Simmons for three series was part of an unusual strategy by Reid, who usually rests his starters in the final season game. But he played them in the 29-27 loss to the Chicago Bears instead to get them ready for another Friday night game to begin the season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. And this final dress rehearsal featured a strong performance by Simmons. To cap the first drive of the game, he delivered a great block to seal the edge against Bears defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Jr. on Isiah Pacheco’s two-yard touchdown run. On the second-to-last-play of the second quarter, his block on Dayo Odeyingbo allowed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to run for 18 yards. Even when Mahomes was pressured on the last play of the second Chiefs offensive drive — forcing him to scramble out of the pocket and throw a pass to Kareem Hunt, which the running back couldn’t catch — the pressure came from the right side. Simmons played a clean game, though on third play of game, the man he started blocking, Odeyingbo, pressured Mahomes, but the Bears defensive end had to loop inside past center Creed Humphrey to do so. All in all, Mahomes and the Chiefs put up 17 points on the three possessions…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:48
Ripple (XRP) and Moonshot MAGAX Dominate Altcoin Picks

The post Ripple (XRP) and Moonshot MAGAX Dominate Altcoin Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why Ripple (XRP) holds steady at $3 while Moonshot MAGAX’s $0.00027 presale sparks 100x potential in 2025 altcoin picks. Ripple (XRP) Maintains $3 Range Amid Investor Caution Ripple’s XRP is holding steady around the $3.01 level, a key psychological zone that has attracted mixed reactions from traders. On one hand, XRP remains a cornerstone of institutional adoption due to Ripple Labs’ ongoing partnerships with banks and payment providers. On the other hand, many retail investors question whether its upside potential has already been priced in. Analysts highlight that while XRP has strong fundamentals, its growth may be gradual compared to newer, more agile altcoins. Ethereum and Bitcoin Rally Keeps Altcoin Momentum Alive The broader crypto market has seen a strong resurgence in 2025, with Ethereum trading at $4,800 and Bitcoin stabilizing above $114,000. This positive momentum across major assets has fueled confidence in altcoins, which often benefit from spillover investment. While Ethereum continues to dominate DeFi and smart contracts, traders are increasingly looking for the “next big thing” that combines innovation with early-entry affordability. That’s where Moonshot MAGAX enters the spotlight. Why Analysts Still See Potential in XRP Despite Headwinds Despite questions about XRP’s growth speed, experts emphasize that its institutional focus gives it a degree of long-term stability. Ripple’s work in cross-border payments remains one of the most advanced in blockchain, and regulatory clarity has improved its market standing. For conservative investors, XRP offers a safer bet compared to meme coins or untested presales. However, the biggest gains may come from smaller tokens with disruptive potential—tokens like Moonshot MAGAX. The Entry of Moonshot MAGAX: A New Altcoin Turning Heads Moonshot MAGAX has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about new tokens in 2025. Unlike traditional meme coins, MAGAX merges community-driven hype with real DeFi utility…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:45
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Ripple (XRP) and Moonshot MAGAX Dominate Altcoin Picks

Ripple (XRP) Maintains $3 Range Amid Investor Caution Ripple’s XRP is holding steady around the $3.01 level, a key psychological […] The post Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Ripple (XRP) and Moonshot MAGAX Dominate Altcoin Picks appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/25 06:45
Toyota Explores Blockchain to Digitize Vehicle Ownership

The Japanese car maker is making strides in the RWA space, pioneering the way how vehicles can evolve in the Web3 world.
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 06:42
Pump.fun Dominates Solana Launchpad Market with 76.8% Share

The post Pump.fun Dominates Solana Launchpad Market with 76.8% Share appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BlockBeats News reports Pump.fun leads Solana launchpad market at 76.8%. Dominance continues against Letsbonk and Meteora DBC. Pump.fun’s consistent market share commands 91% daily token listings. Pump.fun captured 76.8% of Solana’s launchpad market share on August 24, 2025, leading the rankings, followed by Letsbonk at 8.43% and Meteora DBC at 8.2%. The dominance highlights Pump.fun’s strategic foothold in Solana’s ecosystem, underlining its substantial impact on microcap and memecoin token listings, shifting market dynamics significantly. Pump.fun Commands 76.8% in Solana Launchpad Market Pump.fun leads the launchpad market on Solana, capturing 76.8% of the share. It stands prominently against competitors like Letsbonk at 8.43% and Meteora DBC at 8.2%. The involvement of industry key players underscores its significant presence. Pump.fun’s dominance highlights robust algorithms ensuring its preeminent market position, impacting crypto market prices and trends. Solana launchpads see altered dynamics as Pump.fun solidifies control over daily listings surges. Analysts affirm its stabilized position atop the leaderboard. Notably, PumpFun regains 75% market share in the Solana memecoin sector, reflecting its consistent performance with minor public reactions. “Pump.fun has achieved a significant milestone, generating over $800 million in fees since launch, according to data from Dune Analytics.” Solana’s Market Data and Future Launchpad Predictions Did you know? Pump.fun has consistently dominated Solana launchpad rankings, often maintaining over a 70% share, underlying its significant impact on token listings. Solana (SOL) maintains a market presence with its $201.93 price, total value at $109.13 billion, marking a -0.49% adjustment over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. The SOL token’s seven-day gain was reported at 4.84%. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:33 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Analysts at Coincu propose that Pump.fun’s dominance enhances liquidity, possibly leading to further decentralized token launches. Experts advocate for monitoring evolving launchpad strategies to predict…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:41
Telegram’s Pavel Durov reflects on French criminal case one year after arrest: ‘Legally and logically absurd’

Durov may only leave France for Dubai, where Telegram is headquartered and Durov's family lives, for up to two weeks at a time.
Coinstats2025/08/25 06:37
Joint Toyota-Avalanche White Paper Proposes Cross-Border Mobility Protocol

The post Joint Toyota-Avalanche White Paper Proposes Cross-Border Mobility Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Toyota Blockchain Lab, in partnership with Ava Labs, has rolled out a technical white paper introducing the Mobility Orchestration Network (MON)—a blockchain-powered framework aimed at weaving trust into global mobility systems and freeing up capital for the next generation of vehicles. MON Seeks to Unlock Capital for EVs and Autonomous Fleets With Verified Data Toyota […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/joint-toyota-avalanche-white-paper-proposes-cross-border-mobility-protocol/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:31
Frustrated Cardano and XRP Traders Pile Into Ethereum L2 Gem Layer Brett

The post Frustrated Cardano and XRP Traders Pile Into Ethereum L2 Gem Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto markets move in waves, and with every wave, some coins shine while others stall. Right now, traders who had pinned hopes on Cardano (ADA) and XRP are running out of patience. Both remain respected projects with strong communities, but for those chasing quick profits, the slow pace is proving disappointing. That restlessness is pushing attention toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 meme token mixing viral culture with real scalability. Cardano: solid foundation, but patience wears thin Cardano has earned a reputation for being one of the most carefully built blockchains, with every upgrade going through research and peer review. Over the years, it has introduced smart contracts, dApps, and scaling solutions, laying down a serious ecosystem. The flip side is that progress feels slow compared to faster rivals. Big updates can take years to roll out, and while Cardano’s cautious approach makes it reliable, it doesn’t spark the kind of excitement traders often look for. ADA’s price has reflected that, steady, but rarely explosive. For many, it remains a coin to hold long-term rather than a chance for quick gains. XRP: clarity without spark XRP has followed a different path. It remains essential to Ripple’s global payment strategy, and the legal victories of 2023–24 helped restore confidence in its future. With many banks and financial institutions now comfortable using RippleNet, XRP has cemented its role as a serious settlement asset. The challenge lies in excitement. The XRP price has shown stability, but stability is not what speculative traders crave. Without strong narratives beyond payment utility, XRP often feels like a token with limited upside compared to newer, flashier projects. For investors who prefer safety, XRP is still attractive, but for traders chasing quick moves and explosive gains, it can feel flat. That gap between usefulness…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 06:30
