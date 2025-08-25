2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 25

Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 25

The post Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 25 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices fell in Malaysia on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 454.44 Malaysian Ringgits (MYR) per gram, down compared with the MYR 455.38 it cost on Friday. The price for Gold decreased to MYR 5,300.52 per tola from MYR 5,311.50 per tola on friday. Unit measure Gold Price in MYR 1 Gram 454.44 10 Grams 4,544.42 Tola 5,300.52 Troy Ounce 14,134.74 FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Malaysia by adapting international prices (USD/MYR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. Gold has an inverse correlation with…
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.90%
Gram
GRAM$0.00326-0.60%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005272+0.41%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 15:20
Aktsia
$1 Billion Bitcoin Accumulated In 24 Hours, Even As Profits Drop To 2-Month Low

$1 Billion Bitcoin Accumulated In 24 Hours, Even As Profits Drop To 2-Month Low

The post $1 Billion Bitcoin Accumulated In 24 Hours, Even As Profits Drop To 2-Month Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is facing turbulent market conditions as its price struggles to recover from $112,500. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $112,425, hovering just above key support.  Despite ongoing volatility, investor sentiment remains surprisingly positive. What’s fueling this optimism is not price growth, but behavior. Bitcoin Profits Dip In the span of one week, Bitcoin profits have declined sharply, hitting a two-month low. The price drop has pushed several addresses out of profit, reducing overall realized gains. Such drawdowns often follow overheated conditions, which may have marked a recent market top. Historically, when 95% of the supply is in profit, a market top is formed, making a reversal likely. Investors tend to take profits at these levels, leading to short-term corrections. This behavior, though predictable, still challenges those expecting continued price surges. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Bitcoin Supply In Profit. Source: Santiment Despite the fall in profitability, investor behavior shows resilience. According to on-chain data, over the last 24 hours, more than 11,890 BTC were withdrawn from exchanges. This trend signals accumulation, with holders anticipating a rebound. The exchange net position change shows consistent outflows, even as prices drop. Previously active sellers are now returning as buyers, indicating a shift in strategy. These movements suggest confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value, despite short-term setbacks in profitability. Bitcoin Exchange Net Position Data. Source: Glassnode BTC Price Maintains Support Bitcoin’s current price is $112,425, clinging to the $112,500 support level. This zone has held strong since early August, offering a key buffer against deeper losses. For now, price action shows consolidation rather than collapse. Given the current sentiment and net accumulation, Bitcoin could see a bounce to $115,000. If buying pressure increases and macro support builds, BTC might stabilize above this resistance.…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225213-3.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,322.89-3.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10077+0.27%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 15:16
Aktsia
Why Did Bitcoin Suddenly Flash Crash To $110,700 Yesterday?

Why Did Bitcoin Suddenly Flash Crash To $110,700 Yesterday?

The post Why Did Bitcoin Suddenly Flash Crash To $110,700 Yesterday? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why Did Bitcoin Suddenly Flash Crash To $110,700 Yesterday? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/why-did-bitcoin-flash-crash-to-110700-yesterday/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,322.89-3.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020328-1.39%
Sign
SIGN$0.07057-1.60%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 15:15
Aktsia
Dogecoin Dips Before Major Breakout? Here’s the Scoop

Dogecoin Dips Before Major Breakout? Here’s the Scoop

Dogecoin forms a symmetrical triangle. Analysts expect a breakout soon, with key levels at $0.22 support and $0.25 resistance.
SphereX
HERE$0.000358+0.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.1629-3.17%
SOON
SOON$0.2374-9.25%
Aktsia
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 15:15
Aktsia
Prediction Markets’ Crucial Flaw: Why Vitalik Buterin Demands Interest Payouts

Prediction Markets’ Crucial Flaw: Why Vitalik Buterin Demands Interest Payouts

BitcoinWorld Prediction Markets’ Crucial Flaw: Why Vitalik Buterin Demands Interest Payouts Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently dropped a significant insight that has the crypto community buzzing. He argues that current prediction markets are fundamentally flawed when it comes to effective hedging, primarily because most platforms don’t offer interest payouts. This isn’t just a minor oversight; it’s a crucial missing piece that impacts their utility and broader adoption, according to Buterin’s recent Farcaster post, as The Block reported. What’s Missing from Today’s Prediction Markets? Imagine you have money, and you want to use it to bet on future events, perhaps to offset potential losses elsewhere – this is hedging. However, when you put your funds into most leading prediction markets, that money simply sits there. Buterin points out a key issue: users forgo a secure 4% annual yield, which is readily available on dollar-based assets. This “opportunity cost” means that by participating in a prediction market, you’re essentially losing out on potential earnings you could get elsewhere. It’s like choosing to keep your money under a mattress instead of in a savings account that pays interest. Opportunity Cost: Users lose out on potential passive income. Reduced Incentive: Less attractive for long-term hedging strategies. Inefficient Capital: Funds are not actively earning, making the platform less appealing. Why are Interest Payouts Crucial for Effective Hedging in Prediction Markets? Hedging is all about managing risk. If you’re using a prediction market to hedge against a future event, you want your capital to be as efficient as possible. Without interest payouts, the act of hedging becomes less appealing. For instance, if you’re betting against a certain outcome to protect another investment, your capital is tied up without earning anything. This makes the overall strategy less profitable and less compelling compared to traditional financial instruments that often provide some form of yield. Buterin believes that resolving this issue would unlock a wave of broader hedging scenarios, leading to significantly greater trading volumes across these platforms. Are Current Prediction Markets Falling Short? The Polymarket Example Buterin’s observations aren’t just theoretical; they align with recent market trends. For example, Polymarket, one of the leading platforms, saw its July volume decline to $1.06 billion from $1.16 billion in June. While this isn’t solely attributable to the lack of interest payouts, it highlights a potential struggle in sustaining engagement and growth. If users perceive a better return on their capital elsewhere, they will naturally gravitate towards those options. The current design of many prediction markets inadvertently creates a barrier for serious hedgers and long-term participants. Unlocking Revolutionary Potential: What If Prediction Markets Evolved? Imagine a future where prediction markets integrate interest-earning mechanisms. This transformative change could revolutionize how people approach risk management and speculation. Users could participate in markets, hedge their positions, and still earn a yield on their staked capital. This dual benefit would dramatically increase the attractiveness of these platforms, drawing in a wider audience and fostering more sophisticated trading strategies. The potential for increased trading volumes and more robust market participation is immense, moving prediction markets closer to becoming a truly powerful financial tool. In essence, Vitalik Buterin’s critique offers a vital roadmap for the evolution of prediction markets. By addressing the fundamental economic incentive of interest payouts, these platforms can transcend their current limitations and unlock a future where they serve as truly effective and appealing tools for risk management and speculation. This isn’t just about adding a feature; it’s about fundamentally rethinking their design to align with user expectations and financial realities, ultimately driving their growth and utility in the decentralized finance ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main issue Vitalik Buterin raised about prediction markets? A1: Vitalik Buterin argued that most leading prediction markets are poorly designed for hedging because they fail to offer interest payouts on users’ staked capital, leading to an opportunity cost. Q2: Why is the lack of interest payouts a problem for hedging? A2: When users participate in prediction markets, they forgo a secure annual yield (e.g., 4% on dollar-based assets). This makes hedging less appealing as their capital is tied up without earning any passive income, making the strategy less efficient. Q3: How would interest payouts benefit prediction markets? A3: Integrating interest payouts would make prediction markets more attractive for hedging and speculation. It would reduce the opportunity cost for users, likely driving greater trading volumes, fostering broader hedging scenarios, and increasing overall platform engagement. Q4: Did Buterin’s remarks coincide with any market trends? A4: Yes, his remarks coincided with Polymarket’s July volume declining to $1.06 billion from $1.16 billion in June, suggesting that current market designs might be struggling to retain user capital and engagement. Q5: What is “opportunity cost” in this context? A5: Opportunity cost refers to the potential benefit that a person misses out on when choosing one alternative over another. In this case, it’s the 4% annual yield users could earn on dollar-based assets but forgo by putting their money into a prediction market without interest. Q6: What does “hedging” mean in the context of prediction markets? A6: Hedging means making an investment to reduce the risk of adverse price movements in an asset. In prediction markets, it would involve taking a position to offset potential losses from another investment or future event. Share this insightful analysis! If you found Vitalik Buterin’s perspective on prediction markets and the importance of interest payouts as compelling as we did, spread the word. Share this article with your network and spark a conversation about the future of decentralized finance and risk management! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Prediction Markets’ Crucial Flaw: Why Vitalik Buterin Demands Interest Payouts first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Gravity
G$0.01147-2.71%
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.90%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225213-3.73%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 15:15
Aktsia
GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3495 during Monday’s session.

GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3495 during Monday’s session.

The post GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3495 during Monday’s session. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling finds support heading into a holiday-shortened week The Pound Sterling (GBP) faced rejection yet again, just shy of the 1.3600 mark against the US Dollar (USD), leading to a solid pullback in the GBP/USD pair from one-month highs to eight-day lows. However, the renewed USD weakness heading into the weekend opened the door for a decisive recovery in the pair.  A down week, overall, for GBP/USD, characterized mainly by a broad-based US Dollar resurgence until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Two primary catalysts, in risk aversion and reduced dovish sentiment around the US Federal Reserve, helped the Greenback stage a decent comeback against its major currency rivals. Read more… GBP/USD attracts some sellers below 1.3500 on renewed US Dollar demand The GBP/USD pair faces some selling pressure around 1.3495 during the Asian session on Monday. The major pair edges lower amid the renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. However, dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell might cap the GBP/USD’s downside. Later on Monday, the US New Home Sales and Chicago Fed National Activity Index data will be published. Fed’s Powell said on Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium that the central bank is headed for an interest-rate cut as soon as its next policy meeting in September. Powell further stated that the US economy is facing a “challenging situation,” with inflation risks now tilted to the upside and employment risks to the downside. Growing expectations of US Fed rate cuts could weigh on the Greenback and help limit the major pair’s losses. Read more…   Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-weakens-to-near-13495-during-mondays-session-202508250422
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-4.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10077+0.27%
Capverse
CAP$0.06564-0.13%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 15:14
Aktsia
The floating profit of the ETH long position of "Rolling Brother" has dropped from $5.5 million to $1.13 million

The floating profit of the ETH long position of "Rolling Brother" has dropped from $5.5 million to $1.13 million

PANews reported on August 25th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring showed that ETH fell below the "roller" liquidation price of $4,658, triggering liquidation of his ETH long positions. This time, the unrealized profit from the long position has fallen from $5.5 million to $1.13 million. After the liquidation and reduction of positions, he still holds 14,600 ETH long positions, valued at $67.7 million. The current liquidation price is $4,608.
67COIN
67$0.002856-10.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,589.65-3.92%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/25 15:14
Aktsia
Matrixport: Funds are flowing out of Bitcoin ETFs, while Ethereum ETFs are leading the way

Matrixport: Funds are flowing out of Bitcoin ETFs, while Ethereum ETFs are leading the way

PANews reported on August 25th that a new report from Matrixport indicates a shift in funds from Bitcoin ETFs to Ethereum ETFs in the crypto market. Over the past six weeks, Ethereum products have consistently dominated capital flows, while Bitcoin ETFs have experienced a period of weakness, with net outflows occurring for six consecutive days last week. In contrast, Ethereum ETFs have seen continued net inflows, further solidifying their market leadership. Ethereum treasury institutions and their prominent investors continue to attract new capital and media attention, injecting new momentum into the market. Despite dovish signals from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell last week, Bitcoin's performance remains flat, with a significant impact from capital rotation. Beyond crypto market participants, some Wall Street investors are also showing increased interest in Ethereum.
SIX
SIX$0.02181-1.97%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011066-2.35%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/25 15:11
Aktsia
USD/CAD struggles to gain ground as Fed’s Powell turns dovish on interest rate outlook

USD/CAD struggles to gain ground as Fed’s Powell turns dovish on interest rate outlook

The post USD/CAD struggles to gain ground as Fed’s Powell turns dovish on interest rate outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD remains under pressure as Fed’s Powell signals that he is open to monetary policy adjustments. Fed Powell’s dovish interest rate guidance has battered the US Dollar. Investors await US Durable Goods, PCE inflation, and Canada’s GDP data. The USD/CAD pair struggles for a firm-footing during the Asian session on Monday after sliding almost 0.8% to near 1.3820 on Friday. The Loonie pair stays under pressure as comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell in his speech at the Jackson Hole (JH) Symposium on Friday signaled that he is open to unwinding monetary policy restrictiveness, citing downside employment risks. During the Asian session, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades slightly higher. Still, the DXY is close to its almost four-week low below 98.00. “Nonetheless, with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” Powell said. He acknowledged rising downside employment risks, while risks to inflation remain tilted to the upside. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is an 87% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates in the September monetary policy meeting, This week, investors will focus on the United States (US) Durable Goods Orders, and Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for July. In Canada, investors will pay attention to the June’s and Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published on Friday. The Canadian economy is estimated to have expanded 0.1% in June after declining by the same pace in May.   US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is…
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-4.61%
SIX
SIX$0.02181-1.97%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.099-6.94%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 15:11
Aktsia
Bitcoin 401(k)s thrill crypto investors but carry serious risks

Bitcoin 401(k)s thrill crypto investors but carry serious risks

US investors can now include Bitcoin in their 401(k) plans, but some observers are concerned about the risks they pose to their retirement. US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 7, allowing crypto in 401(k) retirement plans. The crypto industry has called the move a win for adoption, but investment professionals warn it comes with significant risk. The order “Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors” directed US financial regulators to expand access to crypto and private companies in 401(k) plans. The 401(k) employee-sponsored investment scheme is one of the most popular retirement plans in the US. As of 2024, 401(k) plans held $8.9 trillion in assets. As such, it would represent a huge source of demand for cryptocurrencies and could send prices skyrocketing.Read more
Sidekick
K$0.2118+0.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.423-3.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10077+0.27%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 15:10
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000