Starknet to launch Bitcoin staking after community passes SNIP-31 vote

Starknet community approves SNIP-31, introducing Bitcoin staking and new governance rules on the Ethereum Layer 2 network.
Crypto.news2025/08/22 11:40
Kerberus Buys Pocket Universe To Launch Crypto Antivirus

Cryptocurrency security platform Kerberus acquired Pocket Universe, a popular fraud prevention and browser extension, to build a dedicated antivirus for crypto. Kerberus Cyber Security has acquired Refract, the developer of Pocket Universe, in a seven-figure deal, the firm said in a statement to Cointelegraph on Thursday. Following the acquisition, Kerberus plans to integrate Pocket Universe with its own security extension, Sentinel3, expand protection to all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains and Solana, and develop a crypto antivirus. "We are now able to work on the security that is needed for crypto, such as the first crypto antivirus to tackle today's biggest issue: malware and many other things," Kerberus co-founder and CEO Alex Katz told Cointelegraph. Pocket Universe builders to step back Following the acquisition, Pocket Universe's founders, Justin Phu and Nishan Samarasinghe, will step back to pursue new projects. Still, the duo will keep supporting the Kerberus team, according to an X announcement by Pocket Universe. Additionally, Ran Neuner, founder of Crypto Banter and CEO of Onchain Capital, joins as a strategic adviser and distribution partner as part of the acquisition. Source: Pocket Universe "The future of crypto adoption depends on user trust and safety," Neuner said. "Kerberus is the only proven team building trust at the infrastructure level, and this move accelerates their ability to reach the next million users, he added. Malware issue persists Kerberus, founded in 2023 and formerly known as MintDefense, is a security company that protects crypto and Web3 users through real-time transaction scanning and automated wallet defenses. Chief technology officer and co-founder Danor Cohen said he and Katz built the platform "out of desperation," after witnessing friends lose their life savings to scammers. "We are a team of two and we managed to keep our users safe with zero losses for over two years,"
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 11:39
SBI and Startale Partner for 24/7 Blockchain Asset Trading

SBI and Startale Partner for 24/7 Blockchain Asset Trading
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:38
US Policy Group Says China Is Scared of USD Stablecoins

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a prominent US think tank on diplomacy and international politics, has raised alarms about stablecoin geopolitics. In a recent article, CFR scholar Zongyuan Zoe Liu argued that Washington's new GENIUS Act transforms dollar-backed tokens into credible, regulated money. With banks guaranteeing one-to-one redemption, stablecoins could soon sit alongside deposits and commercial paper as cash equivalents. CFT notes that this credibility could drive explosive growth. Estimates suggest up to $1.75 trillion in stablecoins may circulate within three years. Meanwhile, the effects would reverberate far beyond crypto, strengthening the dollar's global dominance. Beijing's Growing Anxiety For Beijing, this shift is deeply unsettling. Stablecoins combine the liquidity of dollars with the portability of blockchain, bypassing conventional capital controls. Therefore, that undermines one of the Communist Party's main economic and political power levers. Export-oriented firms might eagerly adopt stablecoins to cut transaction costs. Notably, dollar tokens could be used daily, edging out the renminbi in key markets. CFR calls this risk "existential" for Chinese monetary sovereignty. Chinese researchers echo the concern. Even state media have warned that dollar stablecoins could lock in US financial supremacy, undercutting years of Beijing's effort to build renminbi-based alternatives. Controlled Experiments Ahead China's record shows a preference for harnessing blockchain under tight state oversight. The central bank launched the e-CNY to preempt private tokens, but adoption has been sluggish. Alipay and WeChat Pay still dominate China's digital payments. Hong Kong has become a laboratory. New rules permit licensed issuers to launch fiat-backed stablecoins, including offshore renminbi versions. Such tokens allow controlled experimentation without loosening
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 11:37
CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: SUI Drops 3.9%, Leading Index Lower from Wednesday

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4005.12, down 1.4% (-55.83) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Seven of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: AAVE (+1.2%) and BCH (-0.2%). Laggards: SUI (-3.9%) and XLM (-2.5%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 11:36
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 21

The market is back to green, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap ETH/USD Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 4.79%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is on its way to the local resistance of $4,336. If it breaks out, growth is likely to continue to the $4,400 area shortly. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is far from support and resistance levels. The volume is low, which means none of the sides has accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative. You Might Also Like In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $4,300-$4,500 is the most likely scenario. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH has bounced off the support of $4,093. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, there is a high chance to see a test of the $4,800-$5,000 area. Ethereum is trading at $4,267 at press time.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 11:33
Boeing announced it was closer to finalizing a 500-jet mega sales deal with China

Boeing announced that it was closer to finalizing a 500-jet mega sales deal with China, potentially ending the aerospace company’s eight-year sales drought there.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 11:30
Nasdaq Listed Company Announces $700 Million Purchase of Surprise Altcoin – But Price Remains Flat

US-based Verb Technology Company has announced a major move into the TON ecosystem. The company has acquired $713 million worth of Toncoin (TON), bringing its total assets to $780 million. Following this step, the company plans to change its name to "TON Strategy Company." According to the official press release, the company's total assets of $780 million consist of 713 million TON coins and 67 million cash reserves. The company's strategy is to become one of the network's largest institutional supporters by purchasing 5% of TON's circulating supply. This development follows a $558 million private placement completed on August 8. The company used the majority of these funds to acquire TON. Chairman Manuel Stotz commented: "Reaching $780 million in assets in just a few days demonstrates our strong belief in TON. This means not only growing our balance sheet but also contributing to the security of the TON blockchain." The company also stated that it will continue its strategic plans to increase its TON holdings through staking rewards, cash flow investments, and capital markets activities. Despite this huge buying news, no noticeable movement was seen in the TON price chart and even a decline occurred. Chart showing today's movements in the TON price. *This is not investment advice.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 11:30
OpenAI Lawsuit Unveils Shocking Meta Involvement In Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

OpenAI Lawsuit Unveils Shocking Meta Involvement In Elon Musk's Takeover Bid
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 11:28
​​US House adds CBDC ban to massive defense policy bill

The House slipped a provision banning the Federal Reserve from issuing a digital currency into a nearly 1,300-page bill on defense policy.

The US House has added a provision banning the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) into a nearly 1,300-page bill setting the country's defence policy for the 2026 fiscal year.

A revision of HR 3838, the House's version of a bill implementing the National Defense Authorization Act, was shared on Thursday by the House Rules Committee to include sweeping language banning the Federal Reserve from studying or creating digital currency.

The House passed a similar Republican-backed bill, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, in July with a slim vote of 219 - 210, which now has an uncertain future in the Senate.
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:26
