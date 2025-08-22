Kerberus Buys Pocket Universe To Launch Crypto Antivirus

Cryptocurrency security platform Kerberus acquired Pocket Universe, a popular fraud prevention and browser extension, to build a dedicated antivirus for crypto. Kerberus Cyber Security has acquired Refract, the developer of Pocket Universe, in a seven-figure deal, the firm said in a statement to Cointelegraph on Thursday. Following the acquisition, Kerberus plans to integrate Pocket Universe with its own security extension, Sentinel3, expand protection to all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains and Solana, and develop a crypto antivirus. "We are now able to work on the security that is needed for crypto, such as the first crypto antivirus to tackle today's biggest issue: malware and many other things," Kerberus co-founder and CEO Alex Katz told Cointelegraph. Pocket Universe builders to step back Following the acquisition, Pocket Universe's founders, Justin Phu and Nishan Samarasinghe, will step back to pursue new projects. Still, the duo will keep supporting the Kerberus team, according to an X announcement by Pocket Universe. Additionally, Ran Neuner, founder of Crypto Banter and CEO of Onchain Capital, joins as a strategic adviser and distribution partner as part of the acquisition. Source: Pocket Universe "The future of crypto adoption depends on user trust and safety," Neuner said. "Kerberus is the only proven team building trust at the infrastructure level, and this move accelerates their ability to reach the next million users, he added. Malware issue persists Kerberus, founded in 2023 and formerly known as MintDefense, is a security company that protects crypto and Web3 users through real-time transaction scanning and automated wallet defenses. Chief technology officer and co-founder Danor Cohen said he and Katz built the platform "out of desperation," after witnessing friends lose their life savings to scammers. "We are a team of two and we managed to keep our users safe with zero losses for over two years,"…