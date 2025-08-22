2025-08-25 Monday

MetaMask Unveils mUSD Stablecoin Backed by Stripe Subsidiary Bridge on Ethereum

MetaMask Unveils mUSD Stablecoin Backed by Stripe Subsidiary Bridge on Ethereum

MetaMask, one of the most widely used self-custodial crypto wallets, has officially launched its native stablecoin mUSD, aiming to reshape the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. The stablecoin is initially being deployed on Ethereum and Linea, with issuance handled by Bridge, a subsidiary of global payments giant Stripe. According to the announcement, mUSD will be fully […]
DeFi
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:56
Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole Moment: Crypto Traders See 85% Rate Cut Odds In 2025, While Morgan Stanley Says Fed Will Stay On The Sideline

Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole Moment: Crypto Traders See 85% Rate Cut Odds In 2025, While Morgan Stanley Says Fed Will Stay On The Sideline

<p>Ahead of Federal Reserve Chair <strong>Jerome Powell's</strong> pivotal Jackson Hole address on Friday, cryptocurrency bettors are pricing in more than an 80% chance that the central bank cuts interest rates this year.</p><p><a href="https://www.benzinga.com/crypto/25/08/47274304/jerome-powells-jackson-hole-moment-crypto-traders-see-85-rate-cut-odds-in-2025-while-morgan-stanley-says-fed-will-stay-on-the-sideline" target="_blank">read more</a></p>
Moonveil
BRC20.COM
Lorenzo Protocol
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:54
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $194 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $194 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflows.

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $194 million yesterday (August 21st, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC), with a net inflow of $4.9657 million, bringing the total net inflow to $1.716 billion. The second largest single-day net inflow was the Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC), with a net inflow of $3.2497 million, bringing the total net inflow to $281 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF (IBIT), with a net outflow of $127 million, bringing the total net inflow to $58.258 billion.</p><p> As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$144.481 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$53.823 billion.</p>
Safe Road Club
Bitcoin
Trust The Process
PANews2025/08/22 11:54
Leigh-Anne Is 'Burning Up' On New Single

Leigh-Anne Is ‘Burning Up’ On New Single

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/leigh-anne-is-burning-up-on-new-single/">Leigh-Anne Is ‘Burning Up’ On New Single</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Leigh-Anne Pinnock Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images The former members of British pop girl group sensation Little Mix have been setting the stage for their debut solo albums. Jade Thirlwall has been laying the groundwork for her debut LP That’s Showbiz Baby, due out next month, over the past year with singles like “Angel of My Dreams” and “Fantasy.” Perrie Edwards is similarly gearing up for her own album release with the new single “If He Wanted to He Would.” Leigh-Anne Pinnock is similarly stepping into the spotlight on her own. She flexed her solo talents on her debut EP No Hard Feelings last year and kicked off a new era last month with “Been a Minute,” her first release as an independent artist. Leigh-Anne’s new single “Burning Up” shows that while summer might be winding down, the English singer isn’t planning on turning down the heat just yet. Like “Been a Minute,” “Burning Up” is crafted with movement in mind as Leigh-Anne lyrically confronts a partner she’s interested in. “Feel like I’m runnin’, I’m runnin’ into the fire / Got me chasin’ you, love never get tired / You turn up the heat and my desire / And now I’m burnin’ up for you,&#8221; she sings on the track. &#8220;You be the flame and I’ll be the lighter / Hop in my body and get me higher / You turn up the heat and my desire / And now I’m burnin’ up for you.&#8221; As for the new album, Leigh-Anne is planning to showcase whatever she wants now that has full creative power over her output. “You can expect me running the show, taking the reins, taking back control,” she told Capital FM. “She’s giving you narrative.&#8221; Additional details around Leigh-Anne’s debut full-length are forthcoming, though she told Capital FM last&#8230; </p>
MemeCore
Threshold
GET
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 11:53
The U.S. CFTC launches a new round of crypto asset regulatory measures

The U.S. CFTC launches a new round of crypto asset regulatory measures

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that Acting Chairwoman <span class="s1">Caroline D. Pham</span> of <span class="s1">the</span> U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ( <span class="s1">CFTC</span> ) announced on its official website that <span class="s1">the CFTC</span> will launch the next phase of its crypto asset regulatory &quot;sprint&quot; to implement the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on Digital Asset Markets. <span class="s1">The CFTC</span> will collaborate with <span class="s1">the SEC</span> 's <span class="s1">Project Crypto</span> to promote federal spot trading of digital assets. The public can submit comments on <span class="s1">the CFTC's</span> website by <span class="s1">October</span> <span class="s1">20th</span> , and the recommendations will be publicly released.</p>
DAR Open Network
U
Safe Road Club
PANews2025/08/22 11:53
Malaysian King's Son Taps Billionaire Peter Lim's RSP Architects To Build $200 Million Estate

Malaysian King’s Son Taps Billionaire Peter Lim’s RSP Architects To Build $200 Million Estate

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/malaysian-kings-son-taps-billionaire-peter-lims-rsp-architects-to-build-200-million-estate/">Malaysian King’s Son Taps Billionaire Peter Lim’s RSP Architects To Build $200 Million Estate</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>RSP Architects Chairman Kiat Lim (left) and Ismail Ibrahim, the Regent of Johor. Courtesy of RSP Architects Singapore-based RSP Architects, Planners and Engineers, a design firm owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, said it has been tapped by Ismail, the Regent of Johor (ROJ), to develop a sprawling waterfront estate, which will be the royal family’s private residence, in the coastal town of Desaru in southeastern Malaysia. “This collaboration carries special meaning, shaped by years of mutual respect and understanding between our families,” Kiat Lim, 32, chairman of RSP Architects and son of healthcare tycoon Peter Lim, said in a statement. “To help bring such a significant and personal project to life on this iconic stretch of coastline is a rare privilege.&#8221; Costing over $200 million to develop, the residential estate will be built across the royal family’s 27-hectare property in Desaru and is expected to take four years to complete, according to the statement. Apart from the royal family’s villa, it will have guest houses, a kids’ club and sporting facilities. It will also have an underground shooting range and armory to accommodate up to 100 soldiers serving in the ROJ’s security. “This residence is more than a home,” Ismail, 41, the eldest son of Malaysian King Ibrahim Iskandar, said in the statement. “It’s a reflection of family, heritage and partnership. The collaboration with RSP is built not just on design excellence, but on the close family relationship I’ve shared with Kiat and his father.” Kiat and the Regent share a passion for football. Kiat heads Spanish football club Valencia, while Ismail is the president of the Football Association of Malaysia. An artist impression of the royal family villa overlooking the Desaru coastline. Courtesy of RSP Architects The royal family owns huge tracts of land in the Iskandar region&#8230; </p>
Moonveil
SuperRare
BRC20.COM
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 11:51
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday (August 21st, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF (ETHA) saw the largest single-day net inflow, with $234 million, bringing ETHA's total historical net inflow to $12.047 billion. The second largest single-day net inflow was the Fidelity ETF (FETH), with a net inflow of $28.5283 million, bringing FETH's total historical net inflow to $2.538 billion.</p><p> As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.551 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.089 billion.</p>
Safe Road Club
Imagen Network
BRC20.COM
PANews2025/08/22 11:50
LIBRA Soars 400% as $57M USDC Gets Unfrozen by Court

LIBRA Soars 400% as $57M USDC Gets Unfrozen by Court

LIBRA soared 393% in 24 hours after a US court unfroze $57M USDC linked to the ongoing token scandal lawsuit.
USDCoin
TokenFi
CryptoPotato2025/08/22 11:48
Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

The synthetic stablecoin sector is accelerating as Ethena Labs announced its Ethena protocol has surpassed $500 million in cumulative revenue, marking a major milestone in the digital asset landscape. According to a statement shared on X by Ethena Labs on Thursday, weekly protocol revenue reached $13.4 million, while the circulating supply of Ethena USDe (USDe) […]
Ethena USDe
Major
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:44
Why August Could Be Remembered As A Major Trap For Bitcoin And Crypto Market

Why August Could Be Remembered As A Major Trap For Bitcoin And Crypto Market

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/bitcoin/why-august-could-be-remembered-as-a-major-trap-for-bitcoin-and-crypto-market/">Why August Could Be Remembered As A Major Trap For Bitcoin And Crypto Market</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo&#8217;s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo&#8217;s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo&#8217;s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo&#8217;s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and&#8230; </p>
DeepBook
BRC20.COM
WELL3
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 11:42
