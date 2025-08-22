2025-08-25 Monday

Ethereum Hits $566B, Arbitrum Expands, Cold Wallet Soars Past $6.4M!

Ethereum Hits $566B, Arbitrum Expands, Cold Wallet Soars Past $6.4M!

Crypto News Explore Cold Wallet's $6.4M presale success, Ethereum's $566B climb, and Arbitrum's staking growth. See why CWT is the best crypto for 2025! Some platforms focus on numbers. Others connect them to meaning. Ethereum's $566B market cap and Arbitrum's staking layer each bring users closer to a sense of belonging, proof that belief and commitment matter. Cold Wallet, however, takes things further by weaving progress into the narrative. Its unique rank ladder transforms activity into identity, starting with Cold Start and stretching all the way to North Star. Each rank isn't just a step up; it's a recognition of growth. Rather than being another app built on cold data, Cold Wallet makes participation feel personal, rewarding consistency with symbolism. In a market where most dashboards count clicks, this project brings a story to every move. That's why many see it as the best crypto for 2025, because growth here feels like a journey, not just a transaction. Cold Wallet's Rank Journey Creates Vault Legends! Most platforms feel functional. Cold Wallet feels alive. Entering as a Cold Start isn't just about creating an account; it's about stepping into an unfolding story. The frost-covered design may look minimal, but every layer conceals progression. With each referral, swap, or interaction, users crack more ice, moving closer to Icebreaker. That step isn't simply a rank; it's recognition, proof that effort is remembered. At Glacier, presence shifts into influence, showing that steady progress shapes the vault with weight and meaning. Then comes Crystal Vault, where consistency shines like light through frozen glass, reflecting dedication with clarity. Finally, North Star, the ultimate tier, is not only the highest point but also a legacy. It symbolizes the kind of impact that becomes part of the vault's permanent record. Every rank is more than progress; it's an…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 12:05
XRP, Cardano & MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecast for 40x Gains in Latest Altcoin Rankings

XRP, Cardano & MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecast for 40x Gains in Latest Altcoin Rankings

Analysts are lining up their top altcoin picks for the months ahead, and three names are standing out. XRP, Cardano, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are all being discussed in the latest rankings, with forecasts pointing to potential 40x gains. Each coin has a different setup, but MAGACOIN is drawing extra attention for how quickly it's stealing […]
Coinstats 2025/08/22 12:05
BlockDAG Ecosystem Targets Mass Adoption, $377M Raised with 20 Exchange Listings Secured

BlockDAG Ecosystem Targets Mass Adoption, $377M Raised with 20 Exchange Listings Secured

Crypto News Check out BlockDAG's $377M presale, 2.5M mobile miners, & 20 confirmed exchange listings, proving it is more than a concept & ready for mass adoption worldwide. With over 2.5 million mobile miners, twenty confirmed exchange listings, and a presale haul surpassing $377 million, BlockDAG isn't waiting for the market, it is already shaping the direction of blockchain adoption. At Batch 29, BDAG is priced at $0.0276, and participants worldwide are beginning to recognize this is more than a presale. It represents an entire framework built on architecture, accessibility, and adoption. This piece examines why BlockDAG's ecosystem, from its real-time dashboard to its education hub and plug-and-play mining devices, is regarded as one of the most developed and anticipated crypto projects of the decade. Presale Success Backed by Functionality Accumulating more than $377 million before a single listing is an achievement that goes beyond marketing hype. Unlike projects that lean on speculation or complex tokenomics, BlockDAG's momentum is supported by visible infrastructure, open demonstrations, and hands-on tools. Its recently launched Dashboard V4 sets a higher standard of transparency, offering a live exchange simulator, referral tracking, real-time statistics, and user-specific insights. While many presales exist only as whitepapers, BlockDAG already provides working features for public testing and interaction. This focus on usability is building confidence. Participants are not simply buying into a promise, they are engaging with an operating ecosystem that continues to expand in real time. Mining Without Restrictions, X1 App & X Series Rigs A true marker of adoption is accessibility. BlockDAG delivers this through its two-tier mining system, combining the plug-and-play X Series devices with the X1 Mobile App. The X1 App, already adopted by more than 2.5 million people worldwide, enables users to mine BDAG directly from smartphones without heavy energy consumption or technical expertise. It…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 12:02
Another Celebrity Scam? Kanye West Memecoin Launch Leaves 60% Of Investors In The Red

Another Celebrity Scam? Kanye West Memecoin Launch Leaves 60% Of Investors In The Red

Amid the controversial launch of Kanye West's official memecoin on Solana, the crypto community has sounded the alarm for another potential celebrity token scam, with insider trading allegations outshining Ye's party. Related Reading: Chainlink Eyes Crucial Resistance After $25 Reclaim – Breakout Or Breakdown Next? The Rise And Fall Of YZY On Wednesday night, controversial Hip-Hop artist and public figure Ye, better known as Kanye West, launched his official memecoin, YZY, on the Solana blockchain. West announced the token in his X account, posting the contract address (CA) in a picture with the caption "YEEZY MONEY IS HERE. A NEW ECONOMY, BUILT ON CHAIN." After the announcement, the memecoin skyrocketed to a market capitalization of $3.1 billion before quickly dropping 65% to the $1.1 billion mark in the following hours. Meanwhile, YZY's price went from an all-time high (ATH) of $3.16 to hover between the $0.95-$1.30 price range. The crypto community reported multiple red flags, including allegations of insider trading and a lawsuit waiver. Notably, the official website has a controversial waiver that raised concerns among investors. In the "What Else Should I Know?" section, the website stated that by purchasing the token, investors agree they "will not bring, join or participate in any class action lawsuit as to any claim, dispute or controversy" that they may have against any of the "Covered Parties." "if you're buying this ur literally giving them permission to rug you without consequences," a community member noted. Nonetheless, investors may opt out of the dispute resolution provision by "providing written notice of your decision within thirty (30) days of the date that you first access the Website," the page reads. Ye's Memecoin Supply Owned By Insiders Conor Grogan, director at Coinbase, estimated that at least 94% of the supply was owned by insiders, with 87% of the token being held by a single multisig wallet before it was distributed to multiple wallets. According to the "YZYNOMICS", 20% of the token's distribution would be for public supply, 10% for liquidity, and 70% for Yeezy Investments LLC. On-chain analytics firm Bubblemaps affirmed that "the bubble map of YZY mostly MATCHES the distribution on Kanye's website," cautioning that "the 17% address 'public supply' is UNLOCKED and can sell at any time." Lookonchain highlighted that only YZY had been added to the liquidity pool, with no USDC, warning that the "Dev may sell YZY by adding/removing liquidity, similar to LIBRA." Additionally, they noted that multiple insider wallets had prepared funds in advance and bought the memecoin, with one address knowing the CA and attempting to purchase YZY yesterday. The on-chain wallet tracker also cautioned that West had added 30 million YZY, worth $34 million, to the liquidity pool with a price range of $3.17-$4.49, signaling that "once the price climbs above $3.1716, he'll start earning fees while gradually selling YZY for USDC. If the price rises above $4.4929, all 30M YZY will be sold." Investors See Red Numbers On-chain researcher Defioasis affirmed that the YZY launch was "more of the same," revealing that, so far, most wallets holding West's memecoin are in the red. According to their analysis, 56,050 addresses traded the token in the past 13 hours, with 25,166, or 44.9% of the wallets, engaging in one-sided transactions. Out of these addresses, 23,723 only bought the memecoin, while 1,443 only sold it. They suggested that "some of the former may be dust addresses aimed at increasing the number of addresses, while others are either holding onto their positions or stuck in losses," adding, "The latter are primarily project teams/large holders using multiple addresses to sell, making it harder to track them directly." Related Reading: Bitcoin Risks Drop Below $110,000 Despite Bounce – Is A 15% Pullback Coming? Meanwhile, 30,884 addresses had two-way transactions, with 38.07% of addresses registering realized profits. 30% of these wallets had a profit of up to $500, while only 1.31% of them had profits exceeding $10,000. Among this 1%, only 5 addresses had over $1 million in profits, with one of them being identified as an insider. On the contrary, over 60% of participants are still in a loss position, the report noted, with 28.2% of the addresses losing up to $500. By the time of the Defioasis post, one individual had lost over $1 million, while another had lost around half a million.
NewsBTC 2025/08/22 12:00
RLUSD Stablecoin: Unveiling Ripple's Strategic Partnership with SBI in Japan

RLUSD Stablecoin: Unveiling Ripple's Strategic Partnership with SBI in Japan

A significant development is unfolding in the world of digital finance, particularly for those keenly observing the cryptocurrency landscape. Ripple, a leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, recently announced a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration aims to introduce the RLUSD stablecoin to the Japanese market, marking a pivotal moment for digital currencies in the region. This strategic move, detailed on Ripple's official website, involves a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan's financial services giant SBI Holdings and its subsidiary, SBI VC Trade. Together, they are paving the way for a new era of digital payments and financial innovation in Japan. What is the RLUSD Stablecoin and Why Does it Matter? The RLUSD stablecoin is a digital asset designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to a fiat currency like the US Dollar. Its primary purpose is to offer the speed and efficiency of blockchain technology without the volatility often associated with other cryptocurrencies. This stability makes stablecoins incredibly useful for various financial activities, including: International Remittances: Sending money across borders becomes faster and cheaper. Cross-Border Payments: Businesses can settle transactions more efficiently. Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Stablecoins are a cornerstone of many DeFi applications. For Japan, the introduction of the RLUSD stablecoin signifies a commitment to embracing advanced digital financial tools. It offers a reliable bridge between traditional finance and the burgeoning digital economy. How Will This Partnership Benefit Japan's Digital Economy? The collaboration between Ripple and SBI Holdings is set to unlock numerous benefits for Japan. SBI Holdings, a major player in Japan's financial sector, has a long-standing relationship with Ripple, making this expansion a natural progression. Key advantages for the Japanese market include: Enhanced Payment Efficiency: The RLUSD stablecoin facilitates near-instantaneous transactions, drastically reducing settlement times compared to traditional banking systems. Reduced Transaction Costs: Businesses and individuals can expect lower fees for both domestic and international transfers. Increased Financial Inclusion: Access to digital financial services can expand, benefiting a broader segment of the population. Innovation Catalyst: This initiative could spur further development in Japan's blockchain and digital asset ecosystem. Moreover, the partnership leverages SBI's extensive network and regulatory expertise, which is crucial for successful stablecoin adoption in a regulated market like Japan. Navigating the Path: Potential Challenges and Opportunities for RLUSD Stablecoin While the prospects are exciting, introducing a new digital asset like the RLUSD stablecoin into a mature market like Japan also presents its challenges. Regulatory clarity, consumer education, and fierce competition are all factors that need careful consideration. However, the opportunities far outweigh these hurdles. Japan has shown a progressive stance towards digital assets, with a robust regulatory framework already in place for cryptocurrencies. This provides a solid foundation for the RLUSD stablecoin to thrive. The partnership's focus on compliance and security will be paramount in building trust among users and institutions. As a result, this move could set a precedent for other nations considering similar stablecoin integrations. What Does This Mean for the Future of Global Payments? Rip The goal is to facilitate seamless, efficient, and cost-effective cross-border payments worldwide.</p> <p>The success of this venture in Japan could serve as a powerful case study. It demonstrates how established financial institutions and blockchain innovators can collaborate to modernize payment infrastructures. Ultimately, this move positions Japan at the forefront of digital currency adoption, potentially influencing future global financial trends.</p> <p>In conclusion, the partnership between Ripple and SBI to bring the <strong>RLUSD stablecoin</strong> to Japan is a landmark event. It promises to revolutionize payments, foster innovation, and solidify Japan’s role as a leader in the evolving digital economy. This collaboration exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to integrating advanced blockchain technology into everyday financial services, setting a new benchmark for global digital finance.</p> <h3>Frequently Asked Questions About RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan</h3> <p>Here are some common questions regarding the introduction of <strong>RLUSD stablecoin</strong> in Japan:</p> <ol> <li><strong>What is RLUSD stablecoin?</strong><br /> The RLUSD stablecoin is a digital currency designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to the US Dollar. It leverages blockchain technology for fast and efficient transactions while avoiding the volatility of other cryptocurrencies.</li> <li><strong>Who are Ripple and SBI Holdings?</strong><br /> Ripple is a leading provider of enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, known for its XRP ledger. SBI Holdings is a major Japanese financial services company with interests spanning banking, securities, and digital assets. SBI VC Trade is its cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary.</li> <li><strong>What is the primary goal of introducing RLUSD to Japan?</strong><br /> The main goal is to enhance Japan’s digital economy by offering a more efficient, cost-effective, and stable digital asset for payments, remittances, and other financial transactions.</li> <li><strong>How will RLUSD stablecoin benefit Japanese consumers and businesses?</strong><br /> Consumers and businesses can expect faster transaction speeds, lower fees for domestic and international transfers, and increased access to innovative digital financial services.</li> <li><strong>When is RLUSD expected to be fully available in Japan?</strong><br /> While the MOU has been signed, the exact timeline for full availability will depend on regulatory approvals and technical integration. Further announcements from Ripple and SBI will provide more specific details.</li> </ol> <p>Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts on Ripple’s groundbreaking partnership with SBI to bring the <strong>RLUSD stablecoin</strong> to Japan! Spread the word by sharing this article on your social media platforms and join the conversation about the future of digital finance.</p> <p>To learn more about the latest stablecoin market trends, <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/">explore our article</a> on key developments shaping RLUSD stablecoin institutional adoption.</p> <p>This post <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/rlusd-stablecoin-japan-launch/" rel="nofollow">RLUSD Stablecoin: Unveiling Ripple’s Strategic Partnership with SBI in Japan</a> first appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in" rel="nofollow">BitcoinWorld</a> and is written by <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/author/ai-news/" rel="nofollow">Editorial Team</a></p>
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:00
Ethereum Crosses Netflix in Market Cap, ARB Unlocks Mevstake Rewards, and Cold Wallet’s Presale Explodes to $6.4M!

Ethereum Crosses Netflix in Market Cap, ARB Unlocks Mevstake Rewards, and Cold Wallet’s Presale Explodes to $6.4M!

<p>Some platforms focus on numbers. Others connect them to meaning. Ethereum&#8217;s $566B market cap and Arbitrum&#8217;s staking layer each bring [&#8230;]</p> <p>The post <a href="https://coindoo.com/ethereum-crosses-netflix-in-market-cap-arb-unlocks-mevstake-rewards-and-cold-wallets-presale-explodes-to-6-4m/">Ethereum Crosses Netflix in Market Cap, ARB Unlocks Mevstake Rewards, and Cold Wallet’s Presale Explodes to $6.4M!</a> appeared first on <a href="https://coindoo.com">Coindoo</a>.</p>
Coindoo2025/08/22 12:00
BlockDAG Raises $377M, Secures 20 Listings, & Builds an Ecosystem for Mass Adoption

BlockDAG Raises $377M, Secures 20 Listings, & Builds an Ecosystem for Mass Adoption

<p>With over 2.5 million mobile miners, twenty confirmed exchange listings, and a presale haul surpassing $377 million, BlockDAG isn&#8217;t waiting [&#8230;]</p> <p>The post <a href="https://coindoo.com/blockdag-raises-377m-secures-20-listings-builds-an-ecosystem-for-mass-adoption/">BlockDAG Raises $377M, Secures 20 Listings, &amp; Builds an Ecosystem for Mass Adoption</a> appeared first on <a href="https://coindoo.com">Coindoo</a>.</p>
Coindoo2025/08/22 12:00
Ripple teams up with TradFi giant SBI to distribute RLUSD stablecoin in Japan

Ripple teams up with TradFi giant SBI to distribute RLUSD stablecoin in Japan

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/ripple-teams-up-with-tradfi-giant-sbi-to-distribute-rlusd-stablecoin-in-japan/">Ripple teams up with TradFi giant SBI to distribute RLUSD stablecoin in Japan</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Key Takeaways Ripple and SBI Holdings, together with SBI VC Trade, have signed a memorandum of understanding to distribute Ripple’s US dollar-backed stablecoin in Japan. The stablecoin has grown to a $666 million market cap, according to CoinGecko. Ripple and SBI Holdings, Japan’s financial conglomerate, are deepening their long-standing partnership with a new memorandum of understanding that paves the way for the distribution of RLUSD, Ripple’s flagship stablecoin, in Japan, according to a Friday announcement. The $300B stablecoin market is set to grow into the trillions. Together with @sbivc_official, we’re bringing $RLUSD to Japan in early 2026, offering users and institutions a trusted, regulated and fully-backed stablecoin built for enterprise use cases. https://t.co/htcrMiQkTe — Ripple (@Ripple) August 22, 2025 Under the deal, SBI VC Trade, an SBI subsidiary licensed to operate as an Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider, will oversee the rollout of the stablecoin. The company plans to launch RLUSD in Japan in the first quarter of 2026. RLUSD is fully collateralized by US dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries, and cash equivalents, with reserves confirmed through monthly third-party attestations. The token’s market capitalization currently stands at $666 million, CoinGecko data shows. “The introduction of RLUSD will not just expand the option of stablecoins in the Japanese market, but is a major step forward in the reliability and convenience of stablecoins in the Japanese market, and an important step in further accelerating the convergence of finance and digital technology,” said SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo in a statement. “We will continue to work with Ripple to build a safe and transparent financial infrastructure.” Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, said the agreement with SBI reflects a long-term effort to build a trusted and compliant financial framework. “The distribution of RLUSD in Japan with SBI VC Trade is&#8230; </p>
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 11:58
False Story? Elon Musk Rejects Report On Scrapping Bitcoin America Party

False Story? Elon Musk Rejects Report On Scrapping Bitcoin America Party

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/bitcoin/false-story-elon-musk-rejects-report-on-scrapping-bitcoin-america-party/">False Story? Elon Musk Rejects Report On Scrapping Bitcoin America Party</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>&#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; False Story? Elon Musk Rejects Report On Scrapping Bitcoin America Party &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he&#8217;s a cook and cinephile who&#8217;s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/false-story-elon-musk-rejects-report-on-scrapping-bitcoin-focused-america-party/</p>
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 11:57
US CFTC Announces Next Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint,’ Seeks Public Feedback on Trading Rules

US CFTC Announces Next Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint,’ Seeks Public Feedback on Trading Rules

<p>The US CFTC has launched its next 'Crypto Sprint,' a four-phased series of rulemaking agenda, this time focused on stakeholder engagement.</p>
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:56
