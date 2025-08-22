2025-08-25 Monday

Hyperliquid Now Dominates DeFi Derivatives, Processing $30B a Day

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/hyperliquid-now-dominates-defi-derivatives-processing-30b-a-day/">Hyperliquid Now Dominates DeFi Derivatives, Processing $30B a Day</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Data provider RedStone has released a new report on Hyperliquid, the decentralized perpetuals exchange that has quickly become the category leader. In just a year, Hyperliquid has grown to capture more than 80% of the decentralized perps market, with daily trading volumes now topping $30 billion, rivaling some of the largest centralized exchanges, according to the report. RedStone highlighted three structural advantages that underpin Hyperliquid’s surge. The first is its fully on-chain order book that now delivers spreads and execution speeds on par with centralized platforms. Second, HIP-3, Hyperliquid’s new permissionless market creation framework, has created one of the most active builder ecosystems in DeFi, with revenue-sharing economics that pay developers more than the protocol itself. And third, its dual architecture of HyperCore and HyperEVM enables entirely new financial primitives, including tokenized perp positions, delta-neutral strategies, and novel liquidity engineering tools. HyperLiquid volume (DefiLlama) Hyperliquid’s rise is an indication of how a lean, self-funded team can outcompete venture-backed peers by focusing on technical execution and builder-first incentives. By coupling CEX-level performance with permissionless technology, Hyperliquid is positioning itself not just as a trading venue but as a potential backbone for the next phase of on-chain trading. The Hyperliquid network, on which the Hyperliquid DEX is based, currently has around $2.2 billion in total value locked, with the DEX notching $330 billion in cumulative trading volume in the past 30 days, according to DefiLlama. “Hyperliquid is setting a new standard,” the RedStone report notes, arguing that the platform’s dual-layer design and community-driven growth model are creating &#8220;unprecedented opportunities for builders and institutions alike.” Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/21/hyperliquid-now-dominates-defi-derivatives-processing-usd30b-a-day</p>
2025/08/22
Experts Tip Maxi Doge ICO as the Best Crypto Under $1

The cryptocurrency market has recently shifted in sentiment. The greed index fell from 59 last week to 46 today, moving from optimism to cautious neutrality, while prices across major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, have declined. Even traditional markets are showing caution, gold prices edged lower as the U.S. dollar strengthened, reflecting broad macroeconomic reactions. [&#8230;]
2025/08/22
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Eric Trump denkt dat BTC naar $1 miljoen gaat

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, doorspekt met inzichten over marktsentiment, institutionele bewegingen en technologische ontwikkelingen. Allemaal verpakt in één krachtige ochtendupdate. Begin de dag met een bitcoinontbijt. Bitcoin koers krijgt steun ondanks ETF-uitstroom Ondanks dat miljarden aan kapitaal uit Bitcoin-ETF’s stroomden, bleef de BTC-koers opvallend stabiel rond belangrijke steunniveaus. Analisten wijzen erop dat dit wijst op sterke organische vraag en een bredere verschuiving van institutionele naar particuliere beleggers. Bitcoin naar meer dan $1 miljoen, voorspellen Eric Trump en Brian Armstrong Tijdens een gezamenlijke toespraak voorspelde Eric Trump dat Bitcoin de magische grens van $1 miljoen zal doorbreken, gesteund door Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong. Hun uitspraken versterken het idee dat BTC niet langer een niche-activum is, maar een strategische reserve voor de toekomst. Bitcoin-scam zorgt voor verlies van $21 miljoen Een grootschalige oplichting heeft beleggers wereldwijd $21 miljoen gekost. Het incident legt opnieuw de kwetsbaarheid van onervaren investeerders bloot en benadrukt het belang van due diligence en zelf-custody in de cryptosector. Analisten wijzen op manipulatie bij BTC-daling naar 17-daagse dip Na een scherpe correctie zien marktkenners signalen van koersmanipulatie, mogelijk door grote whales die liquiditeit benutten. Dit voedt de discussie over transparantie en volatiliteit binnen de markt. Bitcoin whale zet opnieuw groot in op BTC Een mysterieuze whale heeft honderden miljoenen in BTC gepositioneerd, wat door velen wordt gezien als een teken van blijvend vertrouwen in de lange termijn. Historisch gezien hebben zulke bewegingen vaak koersgolven veroorzaakt. Strategy is geen Bitcoin: belangrijk onderscheid voor beleggers Hoewel Strategy bekendstaat om zijn massale BTC-inkopen, blijft het aandeel iets fundamenteel anders dan Bitcoin zelf. Analisten waarschuwen beleggers om het verschil tussen exposure via aandelen en directe BTC-holding niet te negeren. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord <p>Het bericht <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/bitcoin-nieuws/eric-trump-denkt-dat-btc-naar-1-miljoen-gaat">Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Eric Trump denkt dat BTC naar $1 miljoen gaat</a> is geschreven door <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/author/robin-heester">Robin Heester</a> en verscheen als eerst op <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl">Bitcoinmagazine.nl</a>.</p>
2025/08/22
Here’s How BlockDAG’s DAG Architecture, PoW Consensus, & 2.5M Mobile Miners Fueled $377M Presale

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a market crowded with claims of faster and more secure networks, only a few projects manage to deliver real architecture combined with measurable progress. </span><a href="https://blockdag.network/" rel="nofollow noopener sponsored" target="_blank"><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlockDAG</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is doing just that. With $377 million raised in its presale, now in Batch 29 at $0.0276, it has already captured attention across the crypto sector. The question many are asking is simple: what makes BlockDAG different, and why are analysts, miners, and adopters aligning with it?</span></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This article unpacks BlockDAG’s core technology, its distinction from traditional blockchains, and why its hybrid design, presale strength, and growing ecosystem signal long-term potential.</span></p><br /> <h2><b>Rethinking Blockchain Architecture</b></h2> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At its foundation, BlockDAG is more than a cryptocurrency; it is a redesigned blockchain model. Traditional networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum work sequentially, where each block must be added in order. This approach limits processing capacity, creates congestion, and increases fees during heavy usage.</span></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlockDAG replaces this linear method by incorporating a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG). This structure enables multiple blocks to be created and confirmed at once. Instead of waiting in line, transactions run in parallel, improving throughput without compromising decentralization or security.</span></p><br /> <p><img alt=" Biggest presale in 7 years $370m+Raised" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-44977" height="149" src="https://36crypto.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/image4-convert.io-2025-08-21T213425.187.webp" title="Here’s How BlockDAG’s DAG Architecture, PoW Consensus, &amp; 2.5M Mobile Miners Fueled $377M Presale 5" width="1193" /></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With this model, BlockDAG can handle 2,000 to 15,000 transactions per second, depending on activity, making it suitable for payment systems, DeFi, and IoT integrations.</span></p><br /> <h2><b>A Hybrid Consensus That Enhances Strength</b></h2> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">What sets BlockDAG apart is its hybrid mechanism. While many projects move away from Proof-of-Work (PoW), BlockDAG adapts it to complement its DAG-based system. The result is stronger security, decentralized validation, and better efficiency while preserving PoW’s resilience.</span></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This model also solves the double-spending issue found in some DAG-only systems. By combining PoW with DAG, BlockDAG ensures transparent mining, reliable verification, and scalable operations.</span></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It also introduces dual mining paths. Through the BlockDAG X Series Miners and the X1 App, users can mine BDAG from hardware devices or directly from smartphones, creating broader accessibility.</span></p><br /> <h2><b>User-Friendly Mining Through Hardware and Mobile</b></h2> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlockDAG is designed for more than developers. Its X Series Miners, including X1, X10, X30, and X100, provide simple plug-and-play devices that generate daily BDAG earnings, in some cases more than 200 BDAG per day.</span></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For those without hardware access, the X1 Mobile App has become the bridge to participation. With over 2.5 million users worldwide, it allows smartphone mining, offers built-in dashboards for earnings, and provides presale updates. This is all achieved without costly energy demands or specialized equipment.</span></p><br /> <p><img alt="BlockDAG " class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-44978" height="580" src="https://36crypto.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/image5-convert.io-2025-08-21T213534.442.webp" title="Here’s How BlockDAG’s DAG Architecture, PoW Consensus, &amp; 2.5M Mobile Miners Fueled $377M Presale 6" width="870" /></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">By combining hardware with mobile solutions, BlockDAG expands its reach globally, including regions where mining infrastructure is limited. This strategy ensures millions are already part of the network ahead of exchange listings.</span></p><br /> <h2><b>A Presale That Outshines Industry Records</b></h2> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Raising $377 million places BlockDAG above major historic presales, surpassing Filecoin at $233M, Tezos at $232M, Polkadot at $145M, and Cardano at $62M. This level of support highlights the conviction surrounding its vision.</span></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Much of this success comes from a gamified presale structure. Features like Buyer Battles, which reward daily top buyers with bonus BDAG, and batch-based pricing drive urgency and engagement.</span></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Referral Program also strengthens growth. Referrers receive 25 percent commissions, while invitees earn 5 percent bonuses. This approach builds community through organic participation rather than reliance on traditional advertising.</span></p><br /> <p><img alt="we are more than a project .we are pioneers of a new decentralized era" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-44976" height="675" src="https://36crypto.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/image2-convert.io-2025-08-21T213113.189.webp" title="Here’s How BlockDAG’s DAG Architecture, PoW Consensus, &amp; 2.5M Mobile Miners Fueled $377M Presale 7" width="1200" /></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Transparency is another defining trait. Dashboard V4 provides real-time presale data, referral statistics, ROI estimates, and even an exchange simulator for post-launch trading. It also integrates a network explorer and a referral leaderboard, reinforcing trust and visibility.</span></p><br /> <h2><b>Looking Ahead, BlockDAG’s Next Milestones</b></h2> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With 20 confirmed exchange listings, including major U.S. platforms, BlockDAG is preparing for global rollout. As the presale aims for its $600M target, analysts forecast valuations between $1 and $20 by 2027, depending on adoption and listing performance.</span></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Beyond listings, BlockDAG is launching its on-chain Academy to provide blockchain education and certifications, while further expanding its explorer and mining rewards system. These updates strengthen its position as a user-focused, scalable platform.</span></p><br /> <h2><b>Wrapping Up</b></h2> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlockDAG is more than another presale. It represents a full ecosystem built on improved architecture, accessible mining, and transparent engagement. With $377 million raised, it has already proven its credibility and established one of the most successful presales in history.</span></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For developers, miners, and new adopters alike, BlockDAG offers a clear opportunity to join a project that is already moving from concept to reality. With momentum building, the time to understand BlockDAG is now, before its value climbs far beyond current levels.</span></p><br /> <p><img alt="to experience blockdag" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-44209" height="149" src="https://36crypto.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/image4-3.webp" title="Here’s How BlockDAG’s DAG Architecture, PoW Consensus, &amp; 2.5M Mobile Miners Fueled $377M Presale 8" width="1193" /></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Presale: </span><a href="https://purchase.blockdag.network/" rel="nofollow noopener sponsored" target="_blank"><span style="font-weight: 400;">https://purchase.blockdag.network</span></a></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Website: </span><a href="https://blockdag.network/" rel="nofollow noopener sponsored" target="_blank"><span style="font-weight: 400;">https://blockdag.network</span></a></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Telegram: </span><a href="https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial" rel="nofollow noopener sponsored" target="_blank"><span style="font-weight: 400;">https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial</span></a></p><br /> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Discord: </span><a href="https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu" rel="nofollow noopener sponsored" target="_blank"><span style="font-weight: 400;">https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu</span></a></p><br /> <h4><strong>Disclaimer:</strong> This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.</h4><p>The post <a href="https://36crypto.com/heres-how-blockdags-dag-architecture-pow-consensus-2-5m-mobile-miners-fueled-377m-presale/" rel="nofollow">Here’s How BlockDAG’s DAG Architecture, PoW Consensus, &amp; 2.5M Mobile Miners Fueled $377M Presale</a> appeared first on <a href="https://36crypto.com" rel="nofollow">36Crypto</a>.</p>
2025/08/22
The EU is considering running a digital euro on public blockchains like Ethereum.

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that the Financial Times reported that EU officials are accelerating planning for a digital euro, citing sources familiar with the matter. A new US stablecoin bill has sparked concerns about the competitiveness of European digital currencies, prompting them to report that the US government is accelerating its efforts to develop a digital euro. Last month, the US Congress passed the Genius Act, a landmark law regulating the $288 billion stablecoin market, which is primarily dominated by the US dollar. A person involved in the discussions stated that EU officials have been &quot;rethinking plans for a digital euro&quot; since the bill's passage. The person familiar with the matter added that, due to privacy concerns, officials are currently considering running the digital euro on public blockchains such as Ethereum or Solana, rather than the previously anticipated private blockchain.</p>
2025/08/22
Unleashing Innovation In Asia’s Blockchain Ecosystem

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/blockchain/unleashing-innovation-in-asias-blockchain-ecosystem/">Unleashing Innovation In Asia&#8217;s Blockchain Ecosystem</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>The blockchain world is constantly evolving, and a significant new development is unfolding in Asia. SuiHub Taipei has officially opened its doors, marking a pivotal moment for the region’s burgeoning blockchain landscape. This strategic move by Sui, a prominent layer-1 blockchain project, aims to accelerate innovation and foster a thriving community right in the heart of Taiwan. What Does SuiHub Taipei Mean for Asia’s Blockchain Future? SuiHub Taipei isn’t just another office; it’s Sui’s fifth global hub, following successful launches in dynamic cities like Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Athens, and Lagos. This expansion underscores Sui’s commitment to providing tangible, offline support to developers and community members worldwide. The establishment of SuiHub Taipei specifically targets the unique needs and immense potential within the Asian blockchain ecosystem. The core mission here is clear: to enable growth and empower local talent. By offering a dedicated physical space, Sui aims to remove barriers and provide direct resources. Think of it as a central nervous system for blockchain development and adoption in the region, connecting brilliant minds and innovative ideas. How Will SuiHub Taipei Empower Developers and the Community? One of the most exciting aspects of SuiHub Taipei is its planned schedule of community-driven events. These aren’t just generic meetups; they are carefully curated activities designed to nurture the local builder ecosystem. Developers, entrepreneurs, and blockchain enthusiasts can look forward to a rich calendar of opportunities: Developer Meetups: These gatherings provide invaluable opportunities to connect, share insights, and collaborate on new projects. It’s a chance to network with peers and industry leaders. Workshops: Hands-on training sessions will be offered to enhance skills in Sui’s technology and broader blockchain development. These practical sessions ensure participants gain actionable knowledge. Hackathons: Intensive coding challenges will foster rapid innovation and problem-solving. These events often lead to the creation&#8230; </p>
2025/08/22
Stablecoins Could Hit $1.2 Trillion and Shake U.S. Debt

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/stablecoins-could-hit-1-2-trillion-and-shake-u-s-debt/">Stablecoins Could Hit $1.2 Trillion and Shake U.S. Debt</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Fintech Stablecoins may soon reshape not only crypto markets but also U.S. government debt markets, according to a new Coinbase research report published on Aug. 21. The exchange projects that the stablecoin sector could balloon from its current $270 billion size to as much as $1.2 trillion by 2028, nearly a fivefold increase. Billions Flowing Into Treasuries Each Week Because most stablecoins are backed by U.S. dollars and short-term government securities, rapid growth would have real implications for the Treasury market. Coinbase analysts estimated that issuers like Circle and Tether could eventually be buying $5.3 billion worth of Treasury bills every week just to maintain reserves. Even small moves in this space matter. Such steady demand could shave two to four basis points off yields on three-month Treasuries, a seemingly minor shift with significant consequences across the $6 trillion money market, which sets borrowing costs for banks, corporations, and governments. But Coinbase also warned the flow of funds may not always be one-way. A sudden wave of redemptions — for example, a $3.5 billion outflow in a single week — could trigger large Treasury sales, potentially straining short-term liquidity. Regulation Could Shape the Market’s Next Phase The report pointed to the recently passed GENIUS Act, set to take effect in 2027, as a key turning point. The law requires stablecoin issuers to hold full reserves, undergo independent audits, and provide bankruptcy protections for token holders. While the rules stop short of giving issuers access to Federal Reserve liquidity, Coinbase argued the framework should make runs less likely and attract more institutional participants. Clearer regulations, the report said, could pave the way for mainstream financial institutions to embrace stablecoins not just as trading tools but as settlement infrastructure and payment rails. Beyond Crypto Trading Once seen as primarily a bridge currency&#8230; </p>
2025/08/22
CFTC and SEC Partner to Advance Crypto Regulation

<p><img alt="" src="https://coincu.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/cftc-sec-crypto-collab-cartoon.png" /></p>Detail: <a href="https://coincu.com/news/cftc-sec-crypto-regulation-partnership/" target="_blank">https://coincu.com/news/cftc-sec-crypto-regulation-partnership/</a>
2025/08/22
Hong Kong to Host Fixed Income and Currency Forum 2025

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/hong-kong-to-host-fixed-income-and-currency-forum-2025/">Hong Kong to Host Fixed Income and Currency Forum 2025</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>&#13; &#13; &#13; James Ding&#13; Aug 22, 2025 02:28&#13; &#13; The Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will host the Hong Kong Fixed Income and Currency Forum 2025 on September 25, aiming to bolster Hong Kong&#8217;s position in global FIC markets. &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; The Hong Kong Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) Forum 2025 is set to take place on September 25, co-organized by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. This significant event underscores Hong Kong&#8217;s commitment to maintaining its leading role in the international bond issuance sector and as a top global foreign exchange market. Strengthening Hong Kong’s Position Hong Kong stands as the foremost Asian hub for bond issuance and ranks as the fourth-largest foreign exchange market globally. The forum aims to provide a platform for strategic dialogue among FIC market participants, including senior executives from top financial institutions, government officials, and regulators. The discussions will focus on advancing Hong Kong&#8217;s policies in the FIC sector and sharing insights on the latest market developments across the Asia-Pacific region. Forum Objectives and Agenda The FIC Forum 2025 seeks to facilitate a comprehensive exchange of strategic insights and visions for the development of Hong Kong’s fixed income and currency markets. Participants will engage in discussions about Hong Kong’s policies and explore the latest trends and innovations in FIC markets. The event is designed to foster collaboration and enhance Hong Kong&#8217;s competitive edge in the financial sector. Further details regarding the event&#8217;s program and other relevant information are available on the dedicated webpage hosted by the SFC. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/hong-kong-fixed-income-currency-forum-2025</p>
2025/08/22
CFTC launches next phase of ‘Crypto Sprint’ initiative based on Trump’s crypto roadmap, seeks public input

<p>Pham's statement follows the Aug. 4 rollout of the sprint's first phase, which set out to enable spot crypto trading on futures exchanges.</p>
2025/08/22
