Bitcoin Standard Author Debunks Claims of an Economic Miracle in Argentina

Bitcoin Standard Author Debunks Claims of an Economic Miracle in Argentina

Saifedean Ammous, economist and author of the best-selling book The Bitcoin Standard, criticized Argentina's President Javier Milei for his economic performance, highlighting the failed bond rollover despite one of the highest interest rates in history. Ammous believes that the country will likely default, as it owes over $40 billion to international institutions.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 12:33
DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

The US Justice Department said it will not prosecute developers who build decentralized crypto platforms in good faith without criminal intent.
Coinstats 2025/08/22 12:32
Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram &nbsp; In 2018 voorspelde Harvard professor en voormalig IMF hoofdeconoom Kenneth Rogoff dat Bitcoin binnen tien jaar eerder richting $100 zou gaan dan ooit de grens van $100.000 te doorbreken. Zeven jaar later moet hij die woorden inslikken: de Bitcoin koers is daar inmiddels al ruim bovenuit gestegen. Een inschattingsfout Rogoff blikte deze week terug op zijn eerdere uitspraken en gaf toe dat hij de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin zwaar heeft onderschat. Volgens hem was hij "te optimistisch dat de VS op korte termijn redelijke regelgeving zou invoeren" en ging hij ervan uit dat streng beleid Bitcoin zou inperken. In werkelijkheid gebeurde het tegenovergestelde. Bitcoin vond wereldwijd een stevige plek in zowel de legitieme economie als de schimmige randen ervan. Rogoff erkent dat hij de rol van BTC in de naar schatting $20 biljoen grote ondergrondse wereldeconomie te laag had ingeschat.&nbsp; "Die vraag legt een prijsbodem onder Bitcoin." Regulering en belangenverstrengeling Rogoff is in zijn reflectie ook kritisch richting toezichthouders. Hij wijst op een "obvious conflict of interest": regelgevers die zelf honderden miljoenen of zelfs miljarden aan crypto bezitten, terwijl ze tegelijkertijd verantwoordelijk zijn voor beleid. Dit gebrek aan onafhankelijkheid zou volgens hem hebben bijgedragen aan het feit dat Bitcoin de ruimte kreeg om harder te groeien dan hij had verwacht. NEW on #Capitalisnt: @Harvard professor @krogoff joins @zingales and @bethanymac12 to discuss his new book "Our Dollar, Your Problem" (@yalepress) and why the dollar's shifting dominance matters not only for the US, but for the rest of the world's payment network. Listen now:… pic.twitter.com/dFF5SGGkZQ — Stigler Center (@StiglerCenter) July 24, 2025 Betekenis voor de toekomst De erkenning van een gerenommeerde econoom als Rogoff laat zien hoe groot de kloof is tussen de verwachtingen van traditionele financiële experts en de realiteit van Bitcoin's adoptie. Zijn eerdere scepsis sluit aan bij een lange lijst van economen en beleidsmakers die Bitcoin door de jaren heen "een bubbel" of "waardeloos" noemden. Dat hij nu toegeeft ernaast te hebben gezeten, geeft de voortdurende discussie over Bitcoin als serieuze assetklasse extra gewicht.
Coinstats 2025/08/22 12:31
Asia FX: Crucial Crossroads as Dollar Steadies Before Powell’s Speech

Asia FX: Crucial Crossroads as Dollar Steadies Before Powell’s Speech

Even in the decentralized world of cryptocurrencies, traditional financial markets cast a long shadow. The intricate dance of global currencies, particularly in dynamic regions like Asia FX, and the pronouncements of central bank leaders like Jerome Powell, profoundly influence investor sentiment and capital flows. Today, the spotlight is firmly on Asia, where local currencies are exhibiting a cautious demeanor, while the mighty US Dollar holds its ground in anticipation of a pivotal speech from the Federal Reserve Chair. Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen offers a muted reaction to fresh CPI data, adding another layer of complexity to the global economic puzzle. Understanding these movements is not just for forex traders; it's essential for anyone navigating the broader financial landscape, including those invested in digital assets.

Asia FX: Navigating the Crossroads of Uncertainty

The Asian foreign exchange markets are currently characterized by a discernible sense of hesitation. Currencies across the region are struggling to find a clear direction, reflecting a broader global economic uncertainty. This 'dithering' can be attributed to several factors, ranging from geopolitical tensions to varying domestic economic outlooks and, crucially, the looming influence of major central bank policies. Investors in Asia FX are carefully weighing the potential impacts of global interest rate differentials, trade dynamics, and the economic health of regional powerhouses like China.

For instance, the Chinese Yuan's stability, often managed by the People's Bank of China, plays a significant role in anchoring sentiment across the region. Any signs of economic slowdown or stimulus measures in China can have a ripple effect on its trading partners. Similarly, the export-oriented economies of South Korea and Taiwan are highly sensitive to global trade volumes and technological demand. When global demand is uncertain, their currencies tend to reflect that caution. The current environment sees a mix of:

Divergent Economic Data: Some Asian economies show resilience, while others grapple with inflationary pressures or slowing growth. This creates a patchwork of performance within Asia FX.
Geopolitical Headwinds: Ongoing geopolitical developments in various parts of the world can prompt a flight to safety, often benefiting the US Dollar at the expense of emerging market currencies.
Anticipation of Major Central Bank Moves: The actions and rhetoric of the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and Bank of Japan have an outsized impact on capital flows into and out of Asia.

This period of indecision for Asia FX highlights the interconnectedness of global finance. Local economic strengths are often overshadowed by the gravitational pull of larger macroeconomic forces, making it a challenging environment for traders and investors alike.

The US Dollar's Steadfast Grip: Awaiting Powell's Verdict

At the heart of global currency movements, the US Dollar stands firm, exhibiting a remarkable steadiness despite the prevailing market jitters. This stability is largely a testament to its status as the world's primary reserve currency and a safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty. However, the current calm is also heavily influenced by the anticipation surrounding an upcoming Powell Speech. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks are always scrutinized for clues regarding the future trajectory of U.S. monetary policy, particularly interest rates.

Markets are keenly focused on whether Powell will signal a more hawkish stance (indicating higher interest rates for longer) or a dovish pivot (suggesting potential rate cuts sooner than expected). The implications of either scenario for the US Dollar are profound:

Hawkish Powell Speech: A signal for continued restrictive policy would likely bolster the US Dollar, as higher interest rates make dollar-denominated assets more attractive to global investors seeking yield. This could put further pressure on other currencies, including those in Asia FX.
Dovish Powell Speech: Conversely, any indication of an easing monetary policy could weaken the US Dollar, making it less appealing relative to other currencies and potentially fueling a risk-on sentiment in global markets.

The market's current steadiness suggests that much of the Fed's immediate path might already be priced in, but even subtle shifts in rhetoric can trigger significant reactions. Traders are not just listening to what Powell says, but also how he says it, looking for nuances that might indicate a change in the Fed's economic outlook or its reaction function to inflation and employment data. The dollar's resilience underscores its role as a benchmark for global financial health, and its movements often dictate the ebb and flow of capital across borders.

Japanese Yen's Muted Response: Decoding CPI Data

Across the East China Sea, the Japanese Yen presents another intriguing case study. Despite the release of fresh CPI data, which often serves as a key catalyst for currency movements, the Yen's reaction has been notably subdued. This muted response suggests that the inflation figures, while important, may not have significantly altered the market's perception of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) immediate monetary policy path.

Japan has long battled deflation, making any sustained rise in consumer prices a significant development. The CPI data is crucial for the BoJ as it assesses whether inflation is becoming robust and sustainable enough to warrant a shift away from its ultra-loose monetary policy, which includes negative interest rates and yield curve control. Historically, the BoJ has been extremely cautious about tightening policy, fearing a relapse into deflation.

Several reasons could explain the Yen's muted reaction:

Already Priced In: The market might have already anticipated the reported inflation figures, meaning the data offered no significant surprises to trigger a strong reaction.
Lack of Conviction: While inflation might be present, investors may not be convinced that it is strong or persistent enough to force the BoJ into immediate action. They might be looking for a longer trend of higher inflation.
Focus on Other Factors: Global factors, such as the strength of the US Dollar or broader risk sentiment, might be overshadowing the domestic CPI data in influencing the Yen's short-term movements.

A table illustrating the recent CPI trends in Japan and market expectations might be useful here:

Metric	Previous Reading	Current Reading	Market Expectation
Core CPI (YoY)	2.8%	2.7%	2.7%
Headline CPI (YoY)	3.1%	3.0%	3.0%

(Note: These are illustrative figures. Actual data would be inserted here.)

The Japanese Yen's performance remains a key indicator for global liquidity, given Japan's massive investment abroad. Any significant shift in BoJ policy could repatriate capital, impacting markets worldwide.

Global Market Implications: Beyond the Headlines

The cautious stance in Asia FX, the steady US Dollar, and the muted Japanese Yen reaction to CPI data are not isolated events. They are pieces of a larger global economic tapestry, each influencing and being influenced by others. For investors, understanding these interconnections is paramount. A strong US Dollar, often driven by expectations of higher U.S. interest rates following a hawkish Powell Speech, can have several ripple effects:

Emerging Market Pressure: A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated debt more expensive for emerging economies, potentially leading to capital outflows and currency depreciation in regions like Asia.
Commodity Prices: Commodities, often priced in dollars, can become more expensive for non-dollar holders, potentially dampening demand.
Global Liquidity: A tighter Fed policy reduces global dollar liquidity, impacting everything from corporate borrowing to international trade finance.

Conversely, a weaker dollar could ease financial conditions globally, providing a tailwind for risk assets. The dynamic between the world's major central banks – the Fed, ECB, and BoJ – creates a complex interplay of interest rate differentials and monetary policy divergence that shapes investment decisions on a grand scale. The current environment calls for vigilance, as subtle shifts in central bank rhetoric or economic data can trigger disproportionate market reactions.

Actionable Insights for Savvy Investors

In a landscape marked by currency dithering and central bank anticipation, what steps can savvy investors take? It's not about making rash decisions, but rather about positioning portfolios strategically and understanding the underlying drivers. Here are some actionable insights:

Monitor Central Bank Communications: Pay close attention to every Powell Speech, BoJ statement, and ECB press conference. These are not just news events; they are direct signals about future monetary policy, which is the primary driver of currency movements and global liquidity.
Diversify Across Asset Classes: While currencies are volatile, a well-diversified portfolio across different asset classes (equities, bonds, commodities, and even digital assets) can help mitigate risk. Consider assets that traditionally perform well during periods of dollar strength or weakness.
Keep an Eye on Economic Data: Beyond headline inflation, delve into core inflation, employment figures, manufacturing PMIs, and retail sales. These provide a more comprehensive picture of economic health and future policy direction. The CPI data in Japan is a perfect example of how specific economic indicators, even if initially met with a muted response, can hint at future policy shifts.
Understand Intermarket Relationships: Recognize that the movements in Asia FX, the US Dollar, and the Japanese Yen are interconnected. A strong dollar might pressure Asian currencies, while a dovish BoJ could further weaken the Yen, affecting global capital flows.
Consider Hedging Strategies: For businesses or investors with significant international exposure, hedging currency risk can be a prudent strategy to protect against adverse movements.

The key is to remain informed and adaptable, understanding that market conditions can shift rapidly based on new information or central bank policy adjustments.

The Interplay with Cryptocurrency Markets

For cryptocurrency investors, the seemingly distant world of Asia FX and central bank pronouncements has direct implications. While Bitcoin and other digital assets aim for decentralization, their price movements are often correlated with broader market sentiment and liquidity. Here's how these traditional market dynamics can affect your crypto portfolio:

Dollar Strength and Risk Assets: A strong US Dollar, often fueled by hawkish Fed policy signaled by a Powell Speech, tends to be a headwind for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. When the dollar is strong, investors may prefer the safety and yield of dollar-denominated assets, leading to outflows from more speculative investments like crypto.
Global Liquidity: Central bank policies, particularly the Fed's, dictate global liquidity. Quantitative easing (money printing) generally creates an environment of abundant liquidity, which can flow into crypto. Quantitative tightening (reducing the money supply) siphons liquidity, potentially pressuring crypto prices.
Inflation Expectations: The narrative around inflation, as seen with the CPI data in Japan, can influence crypto. If traditional currencies are perceived to be losing purchasing power due to high inflation, some investors might turn to Bitcoin as a hedge, viewing it as 'digital gold'. Conversely, if central banks are seen as successfully taming inflation, the urgency for such hedges might diminish.
Asian Market Sentiment: The health of Asia FX and its underlying economies can impact crypto adoption and trading volumes. Asia is a significant hub for cryptocurrency activity, and regional economic stability or instability can influence local investor behavior.

Therefore, staying attuned to macro trends in traditional finance is not just an academic exercise for crypto enthusiasts; it's a vital part of The interconnectedness of global markets means that what happens with the <strong>US Dollar</strong> or the <strong>Japanese Yen</strong> can eventually ripple through to your crypto holdings.</p> <h2><strong>Concluding Thoughts: Navigating the Tides of Global Finance</strong></h2> <p>The current state of global financial markets, with <strong>Asia FX</strong> showing caution, the <strong>US Dollar</strong> holding steady before a critical <strong>Powell Speech</strong>, and the <strong>Japanese Yen</strong> offering a muted response to <strong>CPI data</strong>, underscores a period of heightened sensitivity and interconnectedness. These dynamics are not merely abstract economic indicators; they are powerful forces that shape investment landscapes, influence capital flows, and ultimately impact the value of assets across the spectrum, from traditional stocks and bonds to the burgeoning world of cryptocurrencies.</p> <p>For investors, the imperative is clear: stay informed, remain agile, and look beyond immediate headlines to grasp the deeper implications of central bank policies and economic data. The global financial system is a complex ecosystem, and understanding its various components – from the individual movements of currencies like the <strong>Japanese Yen</strong> to the overarching strength of the <strong>US Dollar</strong> – is key to navigating its often turbulent waters successfully. As central banks continue to grapple with inflation and growth, and as geopolitical events unfold, the ability to interpret these signals will be invaluable for making informed decisions and securing financial well-being in an ever-evolving market.</p> <p>To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/category/forex-news/">explore our article</a> on key developments shaping the US Dollar and interest rates.</p> <p>This post <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-powell-dollar/" rel="nofollow">Asia FX: Crucial Crossroads as Dollar Steadies Before Powell’s Speech</a> first appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in" rel="nofollow">BitcoinWorld</a> and is written by <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/author/ai-news/" rel="nofollow">Editorial Team</a></p>
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:30
Shocking $314K Scam Lands South Korean Man In Jail

Shocking $314K Scam Lands South Korean Man In Jail

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/shocking-314k-scam-lands-south-korean-man-in-jail/">Shocking $314K Scam Lands South Korean Man In Jail</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Crypto Investment Fraud: Shocking $314K Scam Lands South Korean Man In Jail Skip to content Home News Crypto News Crypto Investment Fraud: Shocking $314K Scam Lands South Korean Man in Jail &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-investment-fraud-jail/</p>
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 12:28
0G Labs Airdrop Guide: Steps to Potential Reward

0G Labs Airdrop Guide: Steps to Potential Reward

<p>Airdrops tops as one among the easiest ways to get your hands on any cryptocurrencies that are about to hit the market. 0G Labs is a decentralized operating system claiming to be the largest AI L1 model backed by some of the leading AI leaders. The general guideline when it comes to claiming rewards from ... <a class="read-more" href="https://bitemycoin.com/guides/0g-labs-airdrop/" title="0G Labs Airdrop Guide: Steps to Potential Reward">Read more</a></p> <p>The post <a href="https://bitemycoin.com/guides/0g-labs-airdrop/">0G Labs Airdrop Guide: Steps to Potential Reward</a> appeared first on <a href="https://bitemycoin.com">BiteMyCoin</a>.</p>
Bitemycoin2025/08/22 12:27
US CBDC Blocked: Crucial House Vote Halts Federal Digital Dollar Development

US CBDC Blocked: Crucial House Vote Halts Federal Digital Dollar Development

<p><a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in" rel="nofollow">BitcoinWorld</a><br /> <img src="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wp-content/uploads/us-cbdc-house-block.jpg" style="display: block; margin: 1em auto;" /><br /> <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-cbdc-house-block/" rel="nofollow">US CBDC Blocked: Crucial House Vote Halts Federal Digital Dollar Development</a></p> <p>The digital currency landscape in the United States just took a significant turn. Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have made a decisive move regarding the potential for a <strong>US CBDC</strong>, signaling a strong legislative stance that could redefine America’s financial future. This development is crucial for anyone interested in the intersection of technology, finance, and government policy.</p> <h2>What’s Happening with the US CBDC in Congress?</h2> <p>The U.S. House recently added a crucial provision to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a bill that historically passes without much debate. This amendment directly aims to prevent the Federal Reserve from developing or launching a <strong>US CBDC</strong>. According to reports from Cointelegraph, this strategic placement within a “must-pass” bill significantly boosts the measure’s chances of becoming law.</p> <p>It’s a clear signal from a segment of Congress about their reservations regarding a government-backed digital dollar. This isn’t just about slowing down; it’s about outright preventing the Federal Reserve from engaging in any activities related to a central bank digital currency.</p> <h2>Why the Pushback Against a US CBDC?</h2> <p>This latest legislative action reflects growing concerns among some lawmakers about the implications of a central bank digital currency. The amendment goes further than just preventing a launch; it blocks the Fed from even testing, studying, developing, creating, or implementing a <strong>US CBDC</strong>.</p> <p>Key concerns driving this legislative push include:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Privacy Concerns:</strong> Many fear a CBDC could lead to increased government surveillance over citizens’ financial transactions, eroding personal financial privacy.</li> <li><strong>Government Control:</strong> There are worries that a CBDC could give the government unprecedented control over individual spending, potentially allowing for programmatic restrictions.</li> <li><strong>Economic Impact:</strong> Critics also question the potential impact on commercial banks, the broader financial system, and the role of private innovation.</li> </ul> <p>These points highlight the ideological battle shaping the future of digital finance in the U.S.</p> <h2>An Important Exception: Stablecoins and the Future of Digital Dollars</h2> <p>Interestingly, while blocking a government-issued <strong>US CBDC</strong>, the amendment includes a vital exception. It specifically permits U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins, provided they are “open, permissionless, and private.” This distinction is crucial for understanding the nuanced approach Congress is taking.</p> <p>Stablecoins are privately issued digital assets designed to maintain a stable value relative to a fiat currency, like the U.S. dollar. This exception suggests that while Congress is wary of a Fed-issued digital currency, they may be open to private sector innovation in digital assets, particularly those that uphold principles of openness and privacy. This stance aligns with a desire to foster innovation without perceived government overreach into individual financial lives.</p> <h2>What’s Next for the Anti-CBDC Movement?</h2> <p>This isn’t the first time the House has acted on this issue. Earlier in July, the Republican-led Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act narrowly passed the House. However, its path in the Senate remains uncertain. The inclusion of this new provision in the NDAA offers a different, potentially more direct, route to legislate against a <strong>US CBDC</strong>.</p> <p>The “must-pass” nature of the defense bill means the Senate will have to contend with this amendment. The debate over digital currency’s role in the U.S. financial system is clearly far from over, with significant implications for consumers, businesses, and the future of money itself. The legislative process is often complex, but this move undeniably elevates the discussion and brings the issue to the forefront of national policy.</p> <h2>Conclusion: A Landmark Stance on US CBDC Development</h2> <p>The U.S. House’s recent move to embed an anti-<strong>US CBDC</strong> measure within the National Defense Authorization Act marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate surrounding central bank digital currencies. By preventing the Federal Reserve from developing a digital dollar, while simultaneously making an allowance for private, permissionless, and private stablecoins, Congress is drawing a clear line.</p> <p>This action underscores deep-seated concerns about privacy, government oversight, and the fundamental structure of the nation’s financial future. As this critical legislation moves forward, the eyes of the digital currency world will be watching closely to see how this crucial decision shapes the landscape of money in America.</p> <h3>Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)</h3> <h4>1. What is a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)?</h4> <p>A CBDC is a digital form of a country’s fiat currency, issued and backed by its central bank. Unlike cryptocurrencies, it would be centralized and controlled by the government.</p> <h4>2. Why is the U.S. House against a US CBDC?</h4> <p>Many lawmakers express concerns over privacy, potential government surveillance, and the expansion of government control over individual financial transactions that a US CBDC might enable.</p> <h4>3. What is the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)?</h4> <p>The NDAA is a series of U.S. federal laws specifying the annual budget and expenditures of the U.S. Department of Defense. It’s considered a “must-pass” bill, making it a common vehicle for unrelated legislative amendments.</p> <h4>4. How do stablecoins differ from a US CBDC in this context?</h4> <p>While a US CBDC would be issued by the Federal Reserve, stablecoins are privately issued digital assets pegged to the U.S. dollar. The House’s amendment permits “open, permissionless, and private” stablecoins, distinguishing them from a government-controlled digital currency.</p> <h4>5. What happens next with this anti-CBDC measure?</h4> <p>Since the provision is part of the NDAA, it will move to the Senate for consideration. If the NDAA passes with this amendment intact, it will become law, effectively blocking the Federal Reserve’s ability to develop a US CBDC.</p> <p>If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about critical developments shaping the future of digital finance by spreading the word.</p> <p>To learn more about the latest <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/">crypto market</a> trends, <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/">explore our article</a> on key developments shaping <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/">digital currencies</a> institutional adoption.</p> <p>This post <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-cbdc-house-block/" rel="nofollow">US CBDC Blocked: Crucial House Vote Halts Federal Digital Dollar Development</a> first appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in" rel="nofollow">BitcoinWorld</a> and is written by <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/author/ai-news/" rel="nofollow">Editorial Team</a></p>
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:25
Starknet to launch Bitcoin staking after SNIP-31 vote passes

Starknet to launch Bitcoin staking after SNIP-31 vote passes

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/bitcoin/starknet-to-launch-bitcoin-staking-after-snip-31-vote-passes/">Starknet to launch Bitcoin staking after SNIP-31 vote passes</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Starknet is set to introduce Bitcoin staking after its community ratified Starknet Improvement Proposal 31. Summary Starknet approved SNIP-31 on August 21, enabling Bitcoin staking and governance rights. BTC gets up to 25% staking power, while STRK keeps majority control. The update expands BTC DeFi on Starknet, but STRK fell 6.2% after. Starknet (STRK) will introduce Bitcoin (BTC) staking to its Layer 2 network following the ratification of SNIP-31 on Aug. 21. The proposal outlines a framework for Bitcoin holders to stake tokenized assets on Starknet and take part in its consensus process. It was approved by 93% of voters. Parameters of the SNIP-31 Vote SNIP-31 establishes a unified staking system that allows Bitcoin and STRK, Starknet’s native token, to coexist in governance. BTC staking power is limited to 25% of consensus influence under the framework, with STRK keeping the remaining 75%. Through additional token issuance, the model adds new Bitcoin incentives while maintaining the current STRK rewards. A limited set of BTC wrappers, such as WBTC, LBTC, tBTC, and SolvBTC, will be supported during the initial rollout. In order to ensure security and accountability, governance regulations require that any future wrappers be approved by a community vote and enabled by the Monetary Committee. The upcoming weeks will see the official launch. Expanding DeFi opportunities on Starknet Starknet is positioning itself as a major player in the emerhing “BTCfi” sector by incorporating Bitcoin into its staking system. The move promotes cross-chain participation within the network and deepens liquidity by enabling Bitcoin holders to receive rewards in STRK. Developers expect the mechanism to be simple, secure, and independent of BTC/STRK exchange rates, reducing systemic risks. The timing comes as Starknet continues to push technical upgrades. On Sept. 1, the network will roll out version 0.14.0, introducing decentralized sequencing with Tendermint consensus, faster&#8230; </p>
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 12:22
Jupiter: Remind the community to be vigilant against fake emails, private messages, and accounts impersonating officials in the market

Jupiter: Remind the community to be vigilant against fake emails, private messages, and accounts impersonating officials in the market

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that Solana's DEX Jupiter issued a security alert on the X platform, stating that it has noticed the emergence of fake emails, private messages, and accounts impersonating Jupiter officials in the market. The community is reminded to be vigilant and to be sure to carefully check the URL and visit the only official website.</p>
PANews2025/08/22 12:21
BlackRock Potential Selloff, TORICO Web3 Partnership: APAC Brief

BlackRock Potential Selloff, TORICO Web3 Partnership: APAC Brief

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/blackrock-potential-selloff-torico-web3-partnership-apac-brief/">BlackRock Potential Selloff, TORICO Web3 Partnership: APAC Brief</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Welcome to the Asia Pacific Morning Brief—your essential digest of overnight crypto developments shaping regional markets and global sentiment. Grab a green tea and watch this space. BlackRock&#8217;s $366M crypto transfer signals potential selling pressure as Bitcoin touched 112K before recovering. TORICO surged on Gentosha&#8217;s partnership for Web3 expansion. Fed Chair Powell&#8217;s Jackson Hole speech tonight adds market uncertainty. BlackRock Crypto Transfer Signals Potential Selloff BlackRock moved $366 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum to Coinbase Prime yesterday. Transferring 1,885 BTC and 59,606 ETH to the exchange suggests potential selling pressure. Such institutional moves to trading platforms typically indicate preparation for market liquidation. Bitcoin declined sharply, touching 112K levels before recovering back above 113K. The selloff coincided with broader crypto weakness during Asian daytime hours. Market participants debate whether this represents portfolio rebalancing or an institutional sentiment shift. Fed Chair Powell&#8217;s Jackson Hole speech later today adds uncertainty, with traders expecting signals on September rate cuts amid Trump&#8217;s pressure for monetary easing. TORICO Surges on Web3 Partnership TORICO shares hit the daily limit yesterday, after the company announced a partnership with major publisher Gentosha for Web3 expansion. Gentosha operates &#8220;New Economy,&#8221; a leading Japanese crypto media platform, and it brings blockchain expertise to support TORICO&#8217;s initiatives. The collaboration targets new business creation in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. TORICO&#8217;s stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance TORICO plans to invest 500 million yen in cryptocurrency starting in 2026, focusing on Bitcoin holdings. Following the announcement, the manga retailer&#8217;s stock jumped 300 yen to 1,634 yen. Both publishing companies aim to leverage emerging Web3 markets. BeInCrypto&#8217;s Asian Coverage Asian governments debate national Bitcoin reserve strategies while Hong Kong leads with ETFs and stablecoin licensing frameworks. Wealthy Asian families boost crypto allocations to 5% of portfolios amid favorable regulations and strong returns. The Chinese&#8230; </p>
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 12:19
