XRP Price Forecast: Investors lock in $300M profit with Fed Chair Powell's speech in sight
XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
XRP
$2.9412
-3.27%
LOCK
$0.2152
-1.69%
OPEN
$0.0000000782
-8.00%
Fxstreet
2025/08/22 13:00
$195.9M Exits On August 21
<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/195-9m-exits-on-august-21/">$195.9M Exits On August 21</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>The cryptocurrency market often presents unexpected turns, and recent data on U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs highlights just such a shift. On August 21, these investment vehicles recorded a significant $195.9 million in net outflows, marking the fifth consecutive day of capital exiting the market. This development has certainly caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, prompting questions about the underlying dynamics at play. What’s Behind the Spot Bitcoin ETFs Outflow Trend? Understanding why capital moves out of investment products like spot Bitcoin ETFs is crucial. Net outflows mean that more money was withdrawn from these ETFs than was invested on a particular day. This recent trend suggests a shift in investor sentiment, possibly driven by a combination of factors: Profit-Taking: After periods of price appreciation, some investors might choose to realize their gains, leading to sell-offs. Broader Market Sentiment: Macroeconomic concerns, interest rate changes, or general risk-off sentiment in traditional markets can influence crypto investments. Regulatory Uncertainty: Ongoing discussions or lack of clarity around crypto regulations can sometimes cause investors to pull back. While a single day’s data provides a snapshot, five consecutive days of outflows signal a more persistent pattern that warrants closer examination. Analyzing Key Players in Spot Bitcoin ETFs Outflows The recent data from Trader T on X offers a detailed look at which specific spot Bitcoin ETFs contributed most to the overall net outflows. It wasn’t a uniform movement across all funds; some saw substantial withdrawals, while others managed to attract new capital. BlackRock’s IBIT: This fund led the outflows significantly, with $129.07 million exiting. As one of the largest and most popular ETFs, its movements often have a magnified impact. ARK Invest’s ARKB: Following IBIT, ARKB experienced $43.28 million in outflows. Fidelity’s FBTC: Fidelity’s offering saw $31.77 million in withdrawals, adding to the cumulative… </p>
T
$0.0168
+0.90%
U
$0.0112
-17.46%
PLAY
$0.04534
-15.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 12:58
Aktsia
Market News: Eric Trump plans to visit Japan in September to promote cryptocurrency
<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22 that market news: Eric Trump, the second son of US President Trump, plans to visit Japan in September to promote cryptocurrency.</p>
TRUMP
$8.422
-3.49%
SRC
$0.002208
+2.36%
IMAGE
$0.0012
+13.20%
PANews
2025/08/22 12:51
Aktsia
Understanding BTFS 4.0: Open Nodes vs. Storage Provider Nodes
<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/understanding-btfs-4-0-open-nodes-vs-storage-provider-nodes/">Understanding BTFS 4.0: Open Nodes vs. Storage Provider Nodes</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p> Felix Pinkston Aug 22, 2025 02:47 Explore the roles of Open Nodes and Storage Provider Nodes in BTFS 4.0, highlighting their functionalities, hardware requirements, and contributions to the decentralized storage network. The BitTorrent File System (BTFS) 4.0 introduces a refined architecture where Open Nodes and Storage Provider (SP) Nodes play pivotal roles within the decentralized storage ecosystem. According to BitTorrent Inc., these nodes are essential for enhancing the network’s functionality and scalability. Open Nodes: The Foundation of BTFS Open Nodes serve as the backbone of the BTFS network, designed for accessibility and ease of use. These nodes cater to individual developers, tech enthusiasts, and organizations, allowing them to engage with the network by downloading and deploying BTFS software. The primary function of Open Nodes is to bolster user participation and decentralization, contributing to the network’s robustness. Hardware Requirements for Open Nodes While specific hardware requirements for Open Nodes are not stringent, they must be capable of supporting the basic operations of the BTFS network. This accessibility ensures that a broad range of participants can join the network, further decentralizing the storage capabilities. Storage Provider Nodes: High-Performance Solutions In contrast, Storage Provider Nodes are high-performance entities dedicated to offering reliable and efficient storage services. These nodes are characterized by advanced hardware specifications, ensuring they meet the network’s demands for high reliability and availability. Operators of SP Nodes must first become validators on the BTTC network, showcasing their technical expertise and resource availability. SP Nodes are incentivized through the BTFS reward mechanism, earning rewards for their contributions to the network’s storage capacity. This system not only ensures the quality and reliability of storage services but also encourages continuous participation and performance optimization. Comparison and Complementary Roles While Open Nodes and SP Nodes serve distinct… </p>
PLAY
$0.04534
-15.15%
COM
$0.020343
-1.39%
OPEN
$0.0000000782
-8.00%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 12:51
Aktsia
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Steadies Ahead of Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole Speech; BTC at $113K, ETH Near $4.3K
Crypto market is holding key levels ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole later today. Bitcoin is trading at $113,000 after dipping to $112,000 overnight, while Ethereum remains near the $4,300 mark, little changed in the past 24 hours. OKB continues its sharp rally, briefly crossing $250 and gaining 158% over the past week. Meanwhile, XRP trades at $2.86, down 8% over the same period. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below
NEAR
$2.519
-4.79%
BTC
$111,386.86
-3.02%
ETH
$4,589.44
-3.98%
CryptoNews
2025/08/22 12:47
Aktsia
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Steadies Ahead of Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole Speech; Bitcoin at $113K, Ethereum Near $4.3K
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 22. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
NEAR
$2.519
-4.79%
MORE
$0.10077
+0.41%
Coinstats
2025/08/22 12:47
Aktsia
Judge Unfreezes $57M in Libra Token Case – Price Explodes 73%
<p>The decision unlocks $57.6 million in USDC that had been frozen in connection with an ongoing lawsuit. Court Rules No […]</p> <p>The post <a href="https://coindoo.com/judge-unfreezes-57m-in-libra-token-case-price-explodes-73/">Judge Unfreezes $57M in Libra Token Case – Price Explodes 73%</a> appeared first on <a href="https://coindoo.com">Coindoo</a>.</p>
USDC
$1.0002
--%
TOKEN
$0.01315
-4.43%
COM
$0.020343
-1.39%
Coindoo
2025/08/22 12:44
Aktsia
Injective, Republic partner to expand tokenized markets
<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/injective-republic-partner-to-expand-tokenized-markets/">Injective, Republic partner to expand tokenized markets</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Injective has teamed up with global investment platform Republic in a bid to expand tokenized private market investing and bring institutional-grade finance onchain. Summary Republic Wallet now supports Injective assets. A new launchpad will enable Injective-based projects to access Republic’s large investor network. The partnership combines Republic’s tokenization expertise with Injective’s finance-focused blockchain to expand real-world asset markets. The news, which was announced in a press release on Aug. 21, represents a new phase in Injective’s plan to integrate blockchain infrastructure with traditional assets. Expanding tokenized investment access Through the integration, Injective (INJ) now supports Republic Wallet, giving its 3 million members in 150 countries direct access to Injective-native assets. Additionally, a launchpad specifically designed for injectable-based projects will be created, giving institutions and startups direct access to Republic’s large network of accredited and retail investors. Republic has built a strong reputation in the tokenization and private markets space, having helped over 3,000 ventures secure over $3 billion in funding. Among the more than two dozen unicorns in its portfolio are SpaceX, Robinhood, and Carta. Through its new partnership with Injective, Republic expands its previous role as a network validator into a deeper partnership to increase onchain fundraising and tokenized investment product accessibility. Strengthening institutional adoption As a FINRA-registered funding platform with regulatory approvals in the U.S., UK, EU, and Asia, Republic adds significant institutional weight to the Injective ecosystem. The partnership combines Republic’s expertise in tokenization with Injective’s purpose-built blockchain for finance, which already supports real-world asset markets such as tokenized Nvidia chips, equities, and structured products. The tokenization market is expected to be worth $50 billion by the end of the year, up from its current valuation of $35 billion. With the support of Injective’s high-performance infrastructure and Republic’s compliance framework, the integration is expected to accelerate the… </p>
U
$0.0112
-17.46%
BID
$0.10088
+7.17%
REAL
$0.05869
+3.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 12:43
Aktsia
CFTC Launches Next Crypto Sprint for Trump’s Digital Asset Plan
<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/crypto/cftc-launches-next-crypto-sprint-for-trumps-digital-asset-plan/">CFTC Launches Next Crypto Sprint for Trump’s Digital Asset Plan</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched its next crypto sprint. This aims to advance recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. CFTC Launches Immediate Push for Spot Crypto Market Oversight Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced that the initiative will begin immediately, focusing on federal-level trading rules and broader market oversight. Pham said the administration views immediate spot trading of digital assets as a top priority. She confirmed that the CFTC has received strong support for its listed spot crypto trading initiative, which operates along with the SEC’s Project Crypto. Together, the programs respond to President Trump’s call for U.S. leadership in digital finance. According to Pham, the initiative marks a new phase for the industry. She described it as the start of a “Golden Age of innovation” where market participants must seize the opportunity. Therefore, the CFTC will now extend its engagement to all other recommendations outlined in the report Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology. The report sets out a roadmap for balancing innovation with oversight. It also highlights areas such as leveraged, margined, and financed retail trading on regulated exchanges, signaling the Commission’s intention to address complex risks without stifling growth. Public participation is central to the process. The CFTC has opened a comment window until October 20, 2025, and invited industry leaders, investors, and innovators to submit feedback via its official website. Pham reaffirmed that the Commission is prepared to evaluate both risks and opportunities as it advances responsible regulation. She emphasized that collaboration with the SEC, market participants, and the White House will be essential to keeping U.S. competitive globally. Regulator Widens Crypto Oversight with Second Sprint, Opens Public Consultation This second crypto sprint follows one launched earlier this month that focused specifically on spot trading rules. That initiative… </p>
D
$0.03265
-3.97%
U
$0.0112
-17.46%
WHITE
$0.0005182
+1.96%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 12:36
Aktsia
Injective partners with Republic to expand on-chain private market access
Injective has joined forces with Republic to connect traditional finance with blockchain, enabling tokenized private market access.```````````````
Crypto.news
2025/08/22 12:35
Aktsia
