U.S. DOJ Halts Charges Against Decentralized Software Developers

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/doj-halts-charges-decentralized-developers/
2025/08/22
Trump Officials Trade Bitcoin Funds on Tariff News

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/bitcoin/trump-officials-trade-bitcoin-funds-on-tariff-news/">Trump Officials Trade Bitcoin Funds on Tariff News</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>As US President Donald Trump’s tariffs create an unpredictable trade environment, some members of his administration have been investing in sectors influenced by his policies, including Bitcoin (BTC).  On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it would extend the tariff delay on China. At the same time, the United States Commerce Department will introduce aluminum tariffs on over 400 different products, including wind turbines, mobile cranes, railcars, motorcycles and construction equipment. The unpredictability of Trump’s trade tariffs has raised concerns among national trade groups like the National Foreign Trade Council (NFTC), which said they are “delaying growth, disrupting operations, and raising legal concerns among companies.” Amid this uncertainty, officials connected with the Trump administration have deepened their ties with crypto and businesses affected by his trade policies.  Lutnick’s firm buys Bitcoin amid tariffs Recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as reported by Sludge, show that US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, via his family-controlled firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, has been actively investing or divesting in sectors affected by Trump’s economic policies.  While US law does include certain provisions to protect against conflicts of interest, Lutnick received a waiver on July 8, which allows him to participate “in particular matters &#8230; that may have a direct and predictable effect on Cantor Fitzgerald.”  Lutnick received a waiver to participate in commerce affairs affecting his firm. Source: The White House According to an Aug. 14 filing with the SEC and subsequent analysis from Quiver Quantitative, Cantor Fitzgerald invested in a Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FTBC) as well as stock in companies like chip producer AMD, Tesla, Alibaba and Robinhood.  Cantor’s investments in FTBC and trading platform Robinhood numbered $120.7 million and $116.8 million, respectively. This came after Bo Hines, executive director of the Presidential Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, suggested after&#8230; </p>
2025/08/22
2 Cryptos Like Bonk (BONK) That Could Multiply $300 by 50x in Months

2 Cryptos Like Bonk (BONK) That Could Multiply $300 by 50x in Months

In late 2023, BONK went from being “that random dog token on Solana” to one of the most celebrated meme coin success stories in crypto history. Its surge wasn’t a gentle uphill climb—it was more like strapping yourself to a jet engine with nothing but blind faith and diamond hands.  Early BONK believers saw life-changing [...]]]>
2025/08/22
EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

European officials are accelerating digital euro plans, considering Ethereum or Solana, as they race to keep the currency competitive against US advances.
2025/08/22
Ripple and SBI Push RLUSD Stablecoin Into Japan’s $300B Market

Ripple and SBI Push RLUSD Stablecoin Into Japan’s $300B Market

<img alt="Why SBI Holdings Is CRITICAL for Ripple (XRP) Global Expansion" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" height="536" src="https://image.coinpedia.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/16194057/6-1024x536.webp" style="display: block; margin-bottom: 5px; clear: both;" width="1024" /><p>The post <a href="https://coinpedia.org/news/ripple-and-sbi-push-rlusd-stablecoin-into-japans-300b-market/">Ripple and SBI Push RLUSD Stablecoin Into Japan’s $300B Market</a> appeared first on <a href="https://coinpedia.org">Coinpedia Fintech News</a></p> <p>When Ripple first announced plans to enter the stablecoin market earlier this year, many wondered where its enterprise-focused coin would land first. Now, that question has been answered: Japan. Ripple and long-time partner <a href="https://ripple.com/ripple-press/ripple-and-sbi-plan-to-distribute-rlusd-in-japan/">SBI Holdings have signed </a>a memorandum of understanding to distribute Ripple USD (RLUSD) through SBI VC Trade, one of Japan’s licensed Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Providers.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-why-japan-matters">Why Japan Matters</h2> <p>Japan has become a critical proving ground for new crypto and blockchain applications. It is one of the few countries with a clear licensing framework for stablecoins, giving firms like SBI VC Trade a head start in bringing products to market. By positioning RLUSD here, Ripple gains a regulatory-friendly entry point into Asia, while SBI strengthens its reputation as the first Japanese firm to actively handle stablecoins under official licensing.</p> <p>“Introducing RLUSD is not just about expanding choice. It’s a major step forward for reliability and convenience in the Japanese market and a key milestone in the convergence of finance and digital technology,”&nbsp; said Tomohiko Kondo, CEO of SBI VC Trade.&nbsp;</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-building-trust-in-stablecoins">Building Trust in Stablecoins</h2> <p>The global stablecoin market is already valued at nearly $300 billion and is projected to reach trillions in the coming years. But not all coins are created equal. RLUSD, Ripple insists, is built to institutional standards: fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term government bonds, and cash equivalents. Independent attestations from third-party accountants are meant to reassure regulators and financial institutions that this is not another “trust me” coin.</p> <p>Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, framed the partnership as a broader vision: “Our work with SBI has always been about building a trusted and compliant financial future. RLUSD is designed as an industry standard, a bridge between traditional finance and DeFi. We believe Japan will help set the benchmark for how stablecoins should work.”</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-what-comes-next">What Comes Next</h2> <p>The rollout of RLUSD in Japan is targeted for the first quarter of 2026, with SBI VC Trade leading distribution. For Ripple, this marks not only an expansion of its product portfolio beyond payments and custody, but also a chance to directly compete with giants like USDT and USDC in Asia.&nbsp;</p> <p>Japan’s stablecoin rules, paired with the credibility of Ripple and the deep reach of SBI’s financial network, create a powerful stage for RLUSD. If adoption takes off, the partnership could turn Japan into a global showcase for how compliant stablecoins can scale.</p>
2025/08/22
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Rockets to 4.8 Million Transactions in Major Comeback

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Rockets to 4.8 Million Transactions in Major Comeback

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/shiba-inu-shibarium-rockets-to-4-8-million-transactions-in-major-comeback/">Shiba Inu: Shibarium Rockets to 4.8 Million Transactions in Major Comeback</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Shiba Inu layer-2 platform Shibarium has made a comeback following a sharp drop in the prior day, with daily transactions reaching 4.8 million in the last 24 hours. After flatlining around the four million level for days, daily transactions on the Shibarium network fell to 3.4 million on Aug. 19. The network made a comeback, with the daily transaction rising 41% to reach 4.8 million from the prior day&#8217;s low of 3.4 million. The increase has contributed to the total transaction count on Shibarium, rising to 1,549,991,843. You Might Also Like According to recent Shibarium scan data, total blocks now stand at 12,656,075, and total addresses are now at 268,129,034 Shiba Inu news Shibarium&#8217;s transaction comeback coincides with a slight recovery in Shiba Inu&#8217;s price. Shiba Inu dropped with the rest of the market at the start of the week, falling from a high of $0.00001339 to a low of $0.000012 on Wednesday before rebounding sharply. You Might Also Like At press time, SHIB was up 1% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001239 as the markets showed slight signs of recovery early Thursday. At the start of the week, Shiba Inu developer provided an update on LEASH v2, stating that development work for the new contract has started, with more technical details to be revealed following internal reviews. The Shiba Inu team also hinted that it was consulting with advisors on features and architecture to future-proof LEASH v2, with potential discussion with Zama. Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-shibarium-rockets-to-48-million-transactions-in-major-comeback</p>
2025/08/22
‘JPYC’ could become Japan’s first local stablecoin

‘JPYC’ could become Japan’s first local stablecoin

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/jpyc-could-become-japans-first-local-stablecoin/">&#8216;JPYC&#8217; could become Japan&#8217;s first local stablecoin</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Homepage &#62; News &#62; Business &#62; ‘JPYC’ could become Japan’s first local stablecoin Japan may be about to approve the first yen-denominated stablecoin, according to reports. Private fintech firm JPYC is seeking approval from the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) to issue up to JPY 1 trillion worth of the asset, possibly later this year. JPYC has already begun issuing a prepaid digital asset named “Prepaid JPYC,” but wants to take advantage of recent regulatory changes in Japan to gain first-mover advantage with a 1:1 digital yen. There are indications it will launch the new stablecoin on Mitsubishi UFJ’s Progmat (NASDAQ: MUFJ), which combines “blockchain and other advanced technologies” on a permissionless platform and has onboarded several other major Japanese financial institutions to its company deck. JPY 1 trillion is about US$6.78 billion, and JPYC is looking to issue that total over three years. However, if successful in the market and at maintaining its 1:1 JPY peg, that number could be expected to rise substantially. Japan’s digital asset traders are relatively starved for opportunities to park value in stablecoins, compared to the rest of the world. There are strict KYC regulations to keep stablecoin users and traders in check, and regulators only approved the first USDC license for exchanges earlier this year. Currently, there are no other options to hold fiat value on local digital asset exchanges other than actual JPY deposits. Stablecoin uses and implications Though the concept of stablecoins has been around for years, 2025 headlines suggest it could become blockchain’s “killer app” and even a preferable option to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Stablecoins offer blockchain’s advantages in terms of speed (mostly), security, and accessibility without the price volatility of other digital currencies. CBDCs, on the other hand, are often regarded with skepticism by governments, the general&#8230; </p>
2025/08/22
Ethereum Now Carries Tokenized Notes From Singapore’s Largest Bank

Ethereum Now Carries Tokenized Notes From Singapore’s Largest Bank

DBS Bank has begun issuing tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum public blockchain, a step that opens these products to a wider pool of investors. Related Reading: Strategy’s Bitcoin Gameplan Faces Dark Outlook As Expert Warns Of ‘Spiral Of Doom’ According to DBS, the move by Singapore’s largest lender shifts a product long kept for [&#8230;]
2025/08/22
FOMO isn’t here yet! Here’s what that means for the Altcoin cycle

FOMO isn’t here yet! Here’s what that means for the Altcoin cycle

<img alt="FOMO isn't here yet! Here's what that means for the Altcoin cycle" class="attachment-full size-full wp-post-image" height="1080" src="https://ambcrypto.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Ritika3-7.webp" style="float: left; margin: 0 15px 15px 0;" width="1920" />Bitcoin is cooling off, but will altcoins be ready to take the spotlight?
2025/08/22
Bearish Forecast: Strategy (MSTR) Stock Slides 19%, Analyst Expects Further Declines

Bearish Forecast: Strategy (MSTR) Stock Slides 19%, Analyst Expects Further Declines

Strategy (previously MicroStrategy), the software firm co-founded by Bitcoin (BTC)  bull Michael Saylor has seen its stock, MSTR, take a considerable hit plummeting by nearly 20% since last month, in line with the broader market correction.  This downward trend is expected to persist, according to Gus Galá, an analyst at Monness, Crespi, Hardt, who recently reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a price target set at $175. Analyst Cautions Against Long Positions In Strategy On Thursday, shares of Strategy fell an additional 2.4%, closing at $336.48. The company has attracted considerable attention for becoming the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with its Bitcoin treasury surpassing the 600,000 figure.  Related Reading: Analyst Sounds The Alarm—Bitcoin Could Slide Toward $88K Despite the recent selloff, Strategy&#8217;s stock has seen major growth, climbing over 140% in the past year, primarily due to Bitcoin reaching new highs beyond $120,000. However, Galá warns that the volatility associated with Bitcoin poses significant risks.  He argues that companies with large Bitcoin treasuries are indicative of a later stage in the Bitcoin market cycle. For Strategy&#8217;s stock to defy this trend, Bitcoin would need to break free from its historical pattern of boom-and-bust cycles and sustain a prolonged bull run. Historically, there have been times when Strategy’s market capitalization exceeded its actual Bitcoin holdings by more than double. Currently, with a market cap-to-Bitcoin ratio of 1.34-to-1, Galá suggests that while investors shouldn&#8217;t increase short positions, they should also refrain from taking long positions. He believes that the market cap multiple is likely to decline, driven in part by skepticism in the credit markets regarding the debt Strategy has issued to finance its Bitcoin acquisitions. Crypto Stocks Suffer Setbacks Galá also expressed doubt that credit rating agencies will be inclined to assign investment-grade ratings to Strategy&#8217;s treasury strategy, especially in the near term. This skepticism stems from the fact that the company&#8217;s profits are largely unrealized gains from its Bitcoin holdings.  Securing an investment-grade rating could potentially allow Strategy to issue and repay its debt under more favorable terms, but this would require Bitcoin to be perceived as a more stable digital asset, akin to gold. Related Reading: XRP On-Chain Activity Explodes By 500%, What’s Going On? After reaching a new record price just above $124,000, the market’s leading cryptocurrency has seen its valuation drop 9% from all-time high levels currently attempting to consolidate between $112,000 and $113,000.  Beyond Strategy, crypto stocks have also seen their valuations drop. On Thursday, shares of USDC issuer Circle (CRLC) dropped 4% after the initial excitement following the firm’s initial public offering (IPO). US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) saw its shares drop toward the key $300 support, meaning a 2.5% decline compared to Wednesday’s trading session.  Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
2025/08/22
