Can privacy survive in US crypto policy after Roman Storm’s conviction? – Cointelegraph Magazine

Roman Storm's conviction over Tornado Cash has sparked a debate about whether US authorities are narrowing crypto privacy rights despite the White House's recent report emphasizing the importance of self-custody and individual freedoms. The case has drawn comparisons to earlier battles over Silk Road, raising questions about criminal intent, control of immutable smart contracts and whether privacy itself can ever outweigh security concerns. Meanwhile, the White House is pushing for a clear taxonomy of digital assets — commodity or security — highlighting how unresolved definitions and liability standards continue to shape US crypto policy discussions. To explore the legal implications of Storm's conviction and the broader policy context, Magazine spoke with Joshua Chu of the Hong Kong Web3 Association, Yuriy Brisov of UK law firm Digital & Analogue Partners and Charlyn Ho of US law firm Rikka. The conversation has been edited for clarity and length. Storm has received financial support to fund his defense from the Ethereum community. (Fede's intern, screenshot edited) Magazine: Does Storm's conviction highlight the tension between US policy recommendations on privacy rights and the way liability is assigned in crypto cases? Chu: If I'm putting on my asset recovery lawyer hat, we always say we target the infrastructure to safeguard our clients' interests. There are crypto mixers that argue the nature of their activity doesn't automatically mean they're always used for illicit purposes. I do a lot of these cases, and I always say that it doesn't matter if assets are going through centralized or decentralized platforms. Just because somebody purports that it's a decentralized operating vehicle, it doesn't mean you're just publishing codes out there. At the end of the day, laws are laws. The real question is not whether we need new ones, but whether existing laws have been followed. Founders of Ethereum's…