Ripple partners with SBI to roll out RLUSD stablecoin in Japan by Q1 2026

<p>Ripple announced Friday that it plans to distribute RLUSD in Japan in partnership with SBI Holdings in the first quarter of 2026.</p>
What to Know About MetaMask’s Upcoming mUSD Coin

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/crypto/what-to-know-about-metamasks-upcoming-musd-coin/">What to Know About MetaMask’s Upcoming mUSD Coin</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Quick Highlights MetaMask introduces mUSD stablecoin to simplify Web3 transactions and payments. Powered by Stripe’s Bridge and M0 protocol, the launch is expected in late 2025. Real-world spending via MetaMask Card will make crypto usable almost everywhere. MetaMask, the leading Web3 wallet, has announced the launch of its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), marking a major step toward mainstream crypto adoption. The stablecoin will be deeply integrated into the MetaMask ecosystem, designed to simplify on-chain transactions and bring crypto spending closer to everyday life. Issued by Stripe-Owned Bridge, Powered by M0 According to the announcement, mUSD will be issued by Bridge, a stablecoin platform owned by Stripe. Technical support will be provided by M0, a decentralized protocol focused on liquidity and interoperability of digital dollars. This collaboration ensures both stability and cross-network compatibility—two key requirements for practical crypto payments. Two Main Use Cases for mUSD MetaMask revealed that users will initially get two primary ways to use the stablecoin: In the Wallet (at launch): Users can fund wallets, make swaps, and transfer assets across Ethereum and Linea networks. In Real Life (expected in 2025): Payments through MetaMask Card, allowing users to spend mUSD almost anywhere cards are accepted. This dual approach is designed to blend the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi) with real-world usability. Launch Timeline and Network Availability The official launch of mUSD is scheduled for the second half of 2025, starting on the Ethereum and Linea networks. These are two of the most widely used chains in the Web3 space, ensuring immediate utility for millions of existing MetaMask users. Why This Matters: Stripe’s Growing Crypto Role Stripe’s involvement in this project isn’t a coincidence. The payment giant re-entered the crypto scene in 2023, rolling out support for stablecoin payments like USDC. By powering MetaMask’s mUSD issuance through Bridge,&#8230; </p>
Threshold
RealLink
GET
Can privacy survive in US crypto policy after Roman Storm’s conviction? – Cointelegraph Magazine

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/crypto/can-privacy-survive-in-us-crypto-policy-after-roman-storms-conviction-cointelegraph-magazine/">Can privacy survive in US crypto policy after Roman Storm’s conviction? – Cointelegraph Magazine</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Roman Storm’s conviction over Tornado Cash has sparked a debate about whether US authorities are narrowing crypto privacy rights despite the White House’s recent report emphasizing the importance of self-custody and individual freedoms. The case has drawn comparisons to earlier battles over Silk Road, raising questions about criminal intent, control of immutable smart contracts and whether privacy itself can ever outweigh security concerns. Meanwhile, the White House is pushing for a clear taxonomy of digital assets — commodity or security — highlighting how unresolved definitions and liability standards continue to shape US crypto policy discussions. To explore the legal implications of Storm’s conviction and the broader policy context, Magazine spoke with Joshua Chu of the Hong Kong Web3 Association, Yuriy Brisov of UK law firm Digital &#38; Analogue Partners and Charlyn Ho of US law firm Rikka.  The conversation has been edited for clarity and length. Storm has received financial support to fund his defense from the Ethereum community. (Fede’s intern, screenshot edited) Magazine: Does Storm’s conviction highlight the tension between US policy recommendations on privacy rights and the way liability is assigned in crypto cases? Chu: If I’m putting on my asset recovery lawyer hat, we always say we target the infrastructure to safeguard our clients’ interests. There are crypto mixers that argue the nature of their activity doesn’t automatically mean they’re always used for illicit purposes. I do a lot of these cases, and I always say that it doesn’t matter if assets are going through centralized or decentralized platforms. Just because somebody purports that it’s a decentralized operating vehicle, it doesn’t mean you’re just publishing codes out there. At the end of the day, laws are laws. The real question is not whether we need new ones, but whether existing laws have been followed. Founders of Ethereum’s&#8230; </p>
MemeCore
Threshold
Whiterock
Bitcoin price dips to $112K as retail dumps, whales buy more

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-price-dips-to-112k-as-retail-dumps-whales-buy-more/">Bitcoin price dips to $112K as retail dumps, whales buy more</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Bitcoin price slipped to $112,828 on Aug. 22, down 1.4% on the day as retail demand cooled while whales quietly accumulated. Summary Bitcoin trades at $112,828, 9.3% below its Aug. 14 all-time high of $124,128. Retail demand is fading, but whales bought 16,000 BTC in the past week. Technicals show $112K as key support; failure could push prices toward $105K. Bitcoin (BTC) is now 9.3% below its peak of $124,128 reached on Aug. 14 and down 6% for the month. With daily spot volume falling 23.9% to $31.58 billion, trading activity has slowed significantly, indicating cooling momentum. Alongside spot weakness, derivatives activity is declining, as per Coinglass market data. While open interest increased by 0.3% to $81.43 billion, futures volume fell 16.7% to $66.17 billion. A decline in volume and an increase in open interest indicate that traders are being cautious and holding onto their positions rather than closing them. Retail demand fades while Bitcoin whales step in According to an Aug. 21 post on X by CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, retail demand fell 5.7% over the past week. He described smaller buyers as “tourists” who are quick to leave when prices turn volatile. Retail has already left. 🤔 🔹️Retail Demand Change sits at -5.7%. They&#8217;re the tourists of the crypto market here for the hype, gone when it fades. pic.twitter.com/qiu0aXJpxB — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) August 21, 2025 Maartunn also noted that Bitcoin has now retested the $112,000 zone, its former record high, twice in a short span. He cautioned that repeated retests often weaken support and can foreshadow deeper losses. Yet large holders appear to be taking the opposite view. CryptoQuant contributor Caueconomy, in an Aug. 22 analysis, reported that whales purchased over 16,000 BTC in the past seven days. Similar accumulation preceded a brief rebound earlier this month, suggesting that&#8230; </p>
ChangeX
Bitcoin
Hyperliquid
Ripple and SBI VC Trade to Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan

<img alt="Ripple and SBI VC Trade to Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" height="536" src="https://image.coinpedia.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/16194057/6-1024x536.webp" style="display: block; margin-bottom: 5px; clear: both;" width="1024" /><p>The post <a href="https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/ripple-and-sbi-vc-trade-to-launch-rlusd-stablecoin-in-japan/">Ripple and SBI VC Trade to Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan</a> appeared first on <a href="https://coinpedia.org">Coinpedia Fintech News</a></p> <p>Ripple and Japan’s SBI Holdings, through its subsidiary SBI VC Trade, have announced a partnership to distribute the RLUSD stablecoin in Japan starting in the first quarter of 2026. This collaboration aims to widen the availability of Ripple’s stablecoin in the Japanese market, providing a reliable and secure digital currency option for users and investors. &#8230;</p>
Safe Road Club
Imagen Network
VinuChain
Pennsylvania Democrats propose crypto ban targeting lawmakers in office

Comedian
SBI Holdings and Startale Unite for New On-chain Trading Era

<img alt="Crypto News" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" height="536" src="https://image.coinpedia.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/31122324/crypto-news-1024x536.webp" style="display: block; margin-bottom: 5px; clear: both;" width="1024" /><p>The post <a href="https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/sbi-holdings-and-startale-unite-for-new-on-chain-trading-era/">SBI Holdings and Startale Unite for New On-chain Trading Era</a> appeared first on <a href="https://coinpedia.org">Coinpedia Fintech News</a></p> <p>Japan’s SBI Holdings has partnered with Startale Group to launch a comprehensive on-chain trading platform. This platform will offer trading for cryptocurrencies, tokenized stocks, and real-world assets (RWAs). With this move, SBI aims to make investing easier and more secure, using blockchain technology for transparency and efficiency. The partnership positions SBI as a leader in &#8230;</p>
RealLink
Safe Road Club
Moonveil
Judge Decides: Developers of This Altcoin Recover Millions of Dollars – Price Jumps

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/crypto/judge-decides-developers-of-this-altcoin-recover-millions-of-dollars-price-jumps/">Judge Decides: Developers of This Altcoin Recover Millions of Dollars &#8211; Price Jumps</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>A US federal judge has lifted a freeze on assets linked to the controversial Libra token, which was launched in February and promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei. The decision stated that there was no risk of escape due to the defendants&#8217; compliance with the court process. In June, as part of a lawsuit filed by plaintiffs seeking more than $100 million in damages, a total of $57.6 million in USDC was frozen in two wallets controlled by Hayden Davis, CEO of venture capital firm Kelsier Labs LLC, and Ben Chow, founder of decentralized exchange Meteora. U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon stated that the defendants had not exhibited “illegal behavior” and were complying with court process, stating: “It is clear that damages can be compensated by monetary compensation. The plaintiffs have not presented sufficient evidence to show irreparable harm.” Following the decision, the hold on $57.6 million worth of USDC was lifted. These assets remain in the two initially frozen wallets: one with a balance of $13.06 million and the other with a balance of $44.59 million. Following the decision, the price of LIBRA rose 73%. However, the token is still down 99.5% from its all-time high of $3.28 on February 15, 2025. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/judge-decides-developers-of-this-altcoin-recover-millions-of-dollars-price-jumps/</p>
U
Moonveil
Altcoin
Bitcoin price dips to $112K as retail dumps but whales keep buying

Bitcoin price slipped to $112,828 on Aug. 22, down 1.4% on the day as retail demand cooled while whales quietly accumulated. Bitcoin (BTC) is now 9.3% below its peak of $124,128 reached on Aug. 14 and down 6% for the&#8230;
Bitcoin
Nowchain
WM Phoenix Open Sets The Stage For 2026 “Greatest Show On Grass”

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/wm-phoenix-open-sets-the-stage-for-2026-greatest-show-on-grass/">WM Phoenix Open Sets The Stage For 2026 “Greatest Show On Grass”</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Fun and philanthropy on the agenda for tournament’s 91st edition. SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA &#8211; FEBRUARY 09: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images There’s no off season for the WM Phoenix Open organizers. Putting on the massive, zero-waste PGA tournament is a colossal undertaking that requires year-round planning and effort. The 2026 edition of “The People’s Open” will take place Feb. 2-8 at TPC Scottsdale, marking the 91st playing of the event, and 17th with WM as title sponsor. It is one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR and a five-time PGA TOUR Tournament of the Year. The buzz has already begun, but it will be difficult to top last year. Thomas Detry broke through with his first career PGA TOUR victory, carding 24-under par. Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan and Nickelback brought high energy to the Coors Light Birds Nest. And once again, WM raised the standard for sustainability, marking an impressive 13 consecutive years as one of the world’s largest zero-waste sporting events. In 2024, the tournament achieved 100% landfill diversion through reycling, composting, donation, reuse and waste-to-energy. Candace Oehler Charity at Home Equally important, tournament hosts The Thunderbirds announced the 2025 event raised a record-breaking $18.1 million for local charities, eclipsing the $17.5 million raised in 2024. This is the eighth time the tournament has exceeded the $10 million mark. Since WM became the title sponsor in 2010, a remarkable $160 million has been generated for local charities and across the tournament’s full 90-year history that figure rises to more than $226 million. Members of The Thunderbirds and WM are joined by Child&#8230; </p>
FUNToken
Seed.Photo
Moonveil
