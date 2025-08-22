Bitcoin price dips to $112K as retail dumps, whales buy more
Bitcoin price slipped to $112,828 on Aug. 22, down 1.4% on the day as retail demand cooled while whales quietly accumulated. Summary Bitcoin trades at $112,828, 9.3% below its Aug. 14 all-time high of $124,128. Retail demand is fading, but whales bought 16,000 BTC in the past week. Technicals show $112K as key support; failure could push prices toward $105K. Bitcoin (BTC) is now 9.3% below its peak of $124,128 reached on Aug. 14 and down 6% for the month. With daily spot volume falling 23.9% to $31.58 billion, trading activity has slowed significantly, indicating cooling momentum. Alongside spot weakness, derivatives activity is declining, as per Coinglass market data. While open interest increased by 0.3% to $81.43 billion, futures volume fell 16.7% to $66.17 billion. A decline in volume and an increase in open interest indicate that traders are being cautious and holding onto their positions rather than closing them. Retail demand fades while Bitcoin whales step in According to an Aug. 21 post on X by CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, retail demand fell 5.7% over the past week. He described smaller buyers as "tourists" who are quick to leave when prices turn volatile. Retail has already left. 🤔 🔹️Retail Demand Change sits at -5.7%. They're the tourists of the crypto market here for the hype, gone when it fades. pic.twitter.com/qiu0aXJpxB — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) August 21, 2025 Maartunn also noted that Bitcoin has now retested the $112,000 zone, its former record high, twice in a short span. He cautioned that repeated retests often weaken support and can foreshadow deeper losses. Yet large holders appear to be taking the opposite view. CryptoQuant contributor Caueconomy, in an Aug. 22 analysis, reported that whales purchased over 16,000 BTC in the past seven days. Similar accumulation preceded a brief rebound earlier this month, suggesting that…
