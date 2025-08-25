How New Wide Receiver Contracts May Signal Fantasy Production

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 07: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images While the conversation around skill players being adequately paid usually focused on running backs, the wide receiver position may be on the same path due to the increased production of players on rookie deals. For reference, of the 21 1,000-yard receivers in 2024, three of them were rookies, two were in their second year, and eight in total were still on their rookie deal. In 2023, there was only one rookie and three second-year wideouts to surpass 1,000 yards. The only difference between the two positions is that the top-end players do get paid amongst the top of position groups in the NFL. However, with an average of 9-12 wide receivers on a roster to at most four running backs on a team, the contract discrepancy can become more "feast or famine" for receivers. So, when a team makes any commitment to a wide receiver, whether in the form of a multi-year contract, team option, or draft selection, this can act as a tip for their upcoming fantasy football production. Or, for receivers yet to receive that extension or free agent deal, the ability to cash in could be a motivating factor, thus being a motivation to draft them to your lineup. Either way, here are four players whose contract status could make them an unexpected fantasy performer in 2025. Cooper Kupp – Seattle Seahawks A 3-year, $45 million contract for a 32-year-old receiver is a commitment in itself for the Seahawks. However, this is just a piece of the puzzle for Seattle, which as a…