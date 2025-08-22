2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Xapo Bank Receives Regulatory Approval for New Bitcoin Yield Product

Xapo Bank Receives Regulatory Approval for New Bitcoin Yield Product

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/bitcoin/xapo-bank-receives-regulatory-approval-for-new-bitcoin-yield-product/">Xapo Bank Receives Regulatory Approval for New Bitcoin Yield Product</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Xapo Bank has announced that it has received full regulatory approval from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission for its new bitcoin yield product, developed in partnership with Hilbert Capital. This development allows Xapo Bank members to access the Xapo Byzantine Bitcoin Credit Fund, which is managed by Hilbert Capital, providing a regulated pathway to generate [&#8230;] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xapo-bank-receives-regulatory-approval-for-new-bitcoin-yield-product/</p>
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020343-1.39%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06547-2.50%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:03
Aktsia
13 Investors Strike Gold: Over $24M Gained from YZY Token Sell-Off!

13 Investors Strike Gold: Over $24M Gained from YZY Token Sell-Off!

<img alt="13 Investors Strike Gold: Over $24m Gained From Yzy Token Sell-off!" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" height="1024" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.cryptobreaking.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/1755842456.jpg?fit=1024%2C1024&amp;ssl=1" style="display: block; margin: auto; margin-bottom: 5px;" width="1024" />In a glaring example of the risks associated with cryptocurrency investments, excitement turned to dismay for countless Kanye West enthusiasts as they fell victim to a coordinated attack during the launch of the YZY token. This event not only highlights the vulnerabilities in the crypto sector but also raises significant concerns about the safety of [...]
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002208+2.36%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0012+13.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316-4.36%
Aktsia
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/22 14:01
Aktsia
EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout

EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/ethereum/eu-looks-at-public-blockchains-like-ethereum-and-solana-for-digital-euro-rollout/">EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Key Takeaways EU officials are considering launching the digital euro on public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana. Concerns about US stablecoin dominance are driving renewed urgency for the digital euro rollout. EU officials are weighing whether to issue a digital euro on a public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana instead of a private system, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing people familiar with the consideration. Until recently, the European Central Bank had been expected to pursue a private, closed system for its central bank digital currency, partly due to privacy concerns. Advocates say a public chain could boost the adoption and circulation of the euro. Running the digital euro on an open blockchain would allow it to be traded anywhere, potentially strengthening its role in cross-border payments. Still, officials remain cautious about transparency risks, since public blockchains record transactions openly. The ECB confirmed it is studying both centralized and decentralized technologies, including blockchain-based approaches, as it accelerates its digital euro development plans. However, the bank has not yet settled on a final design. After the US approved sweeping rules for its $288 billion stablecoin market, the GENIUS Act, European policymakers are reexamining plans for a digital euro amid fears of losing ground in digital payments. ECB executive board member Piero Cipollone has warned that the growth of dollar-pegged tokens could undermine Europe’s financial stability and autonomy by shifting euro deposits overseas and further entrenching the dollar in international transactions. A digital euro, unlike private euro stablecoins, would represent the ECB’s direct commitment to digital assets and serve as a reliable public option. Like the EU, Beijing is increasingly wary of the dominance of dollar-backed stablecoins in global markets. China is considering approving yuan-backed stablecoins, an initiative aimed at enhancing the international use of its currency and competing with the&#8230; </p>
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015519-2.54%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21977-2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020343-1.39%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:01
Aktsia
The First U.S. Crypto Bank Is Back in Business – Anchorage Wins Big With OCC Decision

The First U.S. Crypto Bank Is Back in Business – Anchorage Wins Big With OCC Decision

<p>The order, imposed under the Biden administration, had raised concerns about Anchorage&#8217;s anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) procedures. Its [&#8230;]</p> <p>The post <a href="https://coindoo.com/the-first-u-s-crypto-bank-is-back-in-business-anchorage-wins-big-with-occ-decision/">The First U.S. Crypto Bank Is Back in Business – Anchorage Wins Big With OCC Decision</a> appeared first on <a href="https://coindoo.com">Coindoo</a>.</p>
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020343-1.39%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1715-6.89%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/22 14:01
Aktsia
Crypto market ‘in fear’ – Does that mean more pain or is the bottom in?

Crypto market ‘in fear’ – Does that mean more pain or is the bottom in?

<img alt="Crypto market 'in fear' - Does that mean more pain or is the bottom in?&nbsp;" class="attachment-full size-full wp-post-image" height="1080" src="https://ambcrypto.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Crypto-market-in-fear.jpg" style="float: left; margin: 0 15px 15px 0;" width="1920" />Will crypto bulls and greed prevail post-Jackson Hole speech by Jerome Powell?
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002208+2.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10072+0.36%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0012+13.20%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 14:00
Aktsia
Analysts Predict $1 Within 18 Months as BlockDAG Builds Quiet Market Momentum

Analysts Predict $1 Within 18 Months as BlockDAG Builds Quiet Market Momentum

<p>In a sector where blockchain launches are often loud but short-lived, BlockDAG has taken a quieter route, raising more than [&#8230;]</p> <p>The post <a href="https://coindoo.com/analysts-predict-1-within-18-months-as-blockdag-builds-quiet-market-momentum/">Analysts Predict $1 Within 18 Months as BlockDAG Builds Quiet Market Momentum</a> appeared first on <a href="https://coindoo.com">Coindoo</a>.</p>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10072+0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020343-1.39%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.00622-5.03%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/22 14:00
Aktsia
Altseason Things: Ethereum Perps Volume Sets New Record Against Bitcoin

Altseason Things: Ethereum Perps Volume Sets New Record Against Bitcoin

Data shows the Ethereum perpetual futures volume dominance has set a new all-time high relative to Bitcoin, a sign of elevated speculative interest in altcoins. Ethereum Perpetual Futures Volume Dominance Has Hit 67% According to data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the Ethereum perpetual futures volume has shot up recently. Below is the chart cited by Glassnode, showing the trend in the perpetual futures volume dominance breakdown between Ethereum and Bitcoin. As displayed in the above graph, Ethereum overtook Bitcoin in perpetual futures volume a while ago, indicating that speculators shifted their attention from BTC to ETH. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Volume Signal Nailed The Top &#38; Bottom: Analytics Firm The two have only continued to diverge since then, meaning that trader interest in the coin ranked number two by market cap is only going up. Following the latest continuation to the increase, the ETH perpetual futures volume dominance has reached the 67% mark, which is a new all-time high (ATH). The analytics firm explains, Over the years, Ethereum has generally been considered a bellweather asset, with periods of its out-performance usually correlated with broader a “altseason” phase in the digital asset market. As such, this pronounced rotation in trading activity can be a sign of growing focus on the altcoin sector among the investors. Glassnode also notes the trend could point to &#8220;an acceleration of risk appetite within this market cycle.&#8221; Ethereum&#8217;s dominance has also grown in terms of another perpetual futures market indicator: the Open Interest. This metric measures the total amount of contracts related to a given asset that are open on all centralized derivatives exchanges. Here is a chart that shows how ETH&#8217;s dominance of this metric has changed relative to BTC over the past few years: As is visible in the above graph, the Ethereum perpetual futures Open Interest dominance has climbed to 43.3% recently. Bitcoin remains dominant with the metric sitting at 56.7%, but compared to earlier in the year, the difference is a lot closer. Related Reading: Bitcoin Fear Is Back: Traders Flip As Price Plunges To $113,000 In terms of the futures sector as a whole, the combined Open Interest across major altcoins (Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin) set a new ATH of $60.2 billion recently. Though, this high couldn&#8217;t last, as the indicator suffered a sharp $2.6 billion drawdown soon after. This drop in the Open Interest of the major altcoins is the tenth largest on record. The report notes, These rapid fluctuations underscore that altcoins are currently drawing a significant amount of investor attention, and have meaningfully contributed to heightened reflexivity and fragility across digital asset markets. ETH Price At the time of writing, Ethereum is floating around $4,200, down almost 7% in the last seven days. Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, chart from TradingView.com
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,382.26-3.03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006074-3.81%
Aktsia
NewsBTC2025/08/22 14:00
Aktsia
Bitcoin ETFs hit 5-day losing streak but Pomp says Bitcoin is oversold

Bitcoin ETFs hit 5-day losing streak but Pomp says Bitcoin is oversold

<p style="float: right; margin: 0 0 10px 15px; width: 240px;"> <img class="type:primaryImage" src="https://images.cointelegraph.com/images/840_aHR0cHM6Ly9zMy5jb2ludGVsZWdyYXBoLmNvbS91cGxvYWRzLzIwMjQtMTEvMDE5MzJkYzEtZjQyZC03NTg2LWE5MGUtMTVlYTFhYjI3ZDEw.jpg" /> </p> <p>Spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen approximately $1.17 billion in outflows over the past five trading days, but Anthony Pompliano says Bitcoin’s spot price may now be oversold.</p> <p></p><p>US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs have posted their longest run of outflows in over four months, though crypto entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says that Bitcoin’s price may now be oversold.</p><p>Over the past five trading days, spot Bitcoin (<a href="https://coinstats.app//bitcoin-price">BTC</a>) ETFs have seen roughly $1.17 billion in outflows, representing the longest streak since a seven-day outflow period in April when Bitcoin was trading near $79,625, <a href="https://farside.co.uk/bitcoin-etf-flow-all-data/" rel="noopener nofollow" target="_blank" title="null">according</a> to Farside <a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bitcoin/" rel="noopener nofollow" target="_blank" title="null">and</a> CoinMarketCap.</p><p>Pompliano, however, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHJ6F47BZpU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" title="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHJ6F47BZpU">said</a> on CNBC on Thursday that Bitcoin is likely undervalued now. It is currently trading at $112,870.</p><p><a href="https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-price-oversold-etfs-outflows-anthony-pompliano">Read more</a></p><p></p>
NEAR
NEAR$2.521-4.72%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002208+2.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,382.26-3.03%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 14:00
Aktsia
Chainlink’s Unprecedented Feat: ISO 27001, SOC 2 Compliance Achieved

Chainlink’s Unprecedented Feat: ISO 27001, SOC 2 Compliance Achieved

Decentralized oracle provider, Chainlink (LINK), has made significant progress in terms of regulation by becoming the first oracle platform to achieve both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance, enhancing the protocol’s security standards. How Chainlink’s Certifications Enhance Its Oracle Services The announcement detailed that the compliance assessments encompass Chainlink Data Feeds—particularly focused on Price Feeds [&#8230;]
Chainlink
LINK$25.02-2.41%
Aktsia
Bitcoinist2025/08/22 14:00
Aktsia
Bitcoin L2 Network Merlin Chain Integrates M-BTC on Sui Network to Advance Wider Access to DeFi

Bitcoin L2 Network Merlin Chain Integrates M-BTC on Sui Network to Advance Wider Access to DeFi

<img alt="bitcoin4 main" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" height="1080" src="https://blockchainreporter.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/bitcoin4-15.webp" style="float: right; margin-left: 5px;" title="Bitcoin L2 Network Merlin Chain Integrates M-BTC on Sui Network to Advance Wider Access to DeFi 6" width="1920" />The rollout of M-BTC on the Sui network is a huge milestone moment for Merlin Chain as it reinforces trading of this service in the wider DeFi.
MemeCore
M$0.43575+1.34%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002208+2.36%
SUI
SUI$3.4819-5.74%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 14:00
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000