2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Investors flock to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), driving presale past $22,325,000 as stage 11 ends

Investors flock to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), driving presale past $22,325,000 as stage 11 ends

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/investors-flock-to-little-pepe-lilpepe-driving-presale-past-22325000-as-stage-11-ends/">Investors flock to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), driving presale past $22,325,000 as stage 11 ends</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has once again outpaced expectations, closing out Stage 11 of its presale well ahead of schedule. The project has entered Stage 12 at a new price of $0.0021. That marks a 110% increase from its Stage 1 price, with over $22,325,000 raised and more than 14.25 billion tokens sold in record time. This momentum is impressive and accelerating.  At its current entry point, investors are already guaranteed a 42.9% return at the listing price of $0.003. As demand intensifies with each stage, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quickly becoming one of the most watched tokens in the EVM Layer-2 ecosystem, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Stage 11 closes quickly as stage 12 gets underway Interest in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) keeps rising, with Stage 11 of the presale selling out completely and bringing in $22,325,000. A total of 14.25 billion tokens were sold, and the price has now advanced to $0.0021 in Stage 12. This rapid sellout underscores growing confidence in what Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is building. High-performance Layer 2 for real utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is rolling out its own Layer 2 blockchain built to host meme coins. The network delivers ultra-low transaction costs, faster speeds, and a smoother experience, addressing pain points that older systems struggle with.Unlike many projects, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is focused on developing lasting infrastructure: a fast, efficient, and builder-friendly network designed to support real activity. Fair access and builder-friendly tools An integrated anti-sniper mechanism ensures trading starts on even footing, blocking automated bots that typically skew early markets. Adding to the momentum is the upcoming Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Launchpad, a purpose-built platform that enables creators to deploy meme coins directly on the Little Pepe blockchain. Designed for speed, security, and low fees, it’s a straightforward solution for builders seeking to&#8230; </p>
RealLink
REAL$0.05871+3.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10072+0.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020339-1.49%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:12
Aktsia
Digital Euro Project: EU Eyes Ethereum and Solana in a Bold Move

Digital Euro Project: EU Eyes Ethereum and Solana in a Bold Move

<p><a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in" rel="nofollow">BitcoinWorld</a><br /> <img src="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wp-content/uploads/digital-euro-project-eu.jpg" style="display: block; margin: 1em auto;" /><br /> <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/digital-euro-project-eu/" rel="nofollow">Digital Euro Project: EU Eyes Ethereum and Solana in a Bold Move</a></p> <p>A significant development is capturing attention in the financial world: the European Union (EU) is reportedly considering building its ambitious <strong>digital euro project</strong> on established public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana. This pivotal shift, as reported by U.Today citing a Financial Times report, indicates a move away from earlier considerations of private blockchains. The decision underscores the EU’s urgency to accelerate its digital currency efforts, driven by concerns about lagging behind the U.S. in the rapidly evolving stablecoin market.</p> <h2>Why Public Blockchains for the Digital Euro Project?</h2> <p>The EU’s potential pivot towards public blockchain networks for its <strong>digital euro project</strong> signals a strategic re-evaluation. While central banks often prefer private ledgers for control, public chains offer distinct advantages:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Enhanced Transparency:</strong> Public blockchains allow verifiable transactions, fostering trust and accountability.</li> <li><strong>Innovation Ecosystem:</strong> Leveraging platforms like Ethereum or Solana taps into vast developer communities, potentially accelerating the <strong>digital euro project’s</strong> development and adoption.</li> <li><strong>Resilience:</strong> Building on a public network can offer decentralized aspects, making the system more robust and less prone to single points of failure.</li> </ul> <p>This strategic choice reflects a proactive stance by EU officials. They aim to prevent the EU from falling behind in digital currency innovation, especially given global stablecoin advancements.</p> <h2>Ethereum or Solana: Which Platform Will Power the Digital Euro Project?</h2> <p>The choice between Ethereum and Solana presents a critical decision for the <strong>digital euro project</strong>, with each offering unique strengths:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ethereum’s Strengths:</strong> As the leading smart contract platform, Ethereum boasts a massive developer community, robust security, and a proven track record. Its mature ecosystem and extensive tooling provide a reliable environment for complex applications.</li> <li><strong>Solana’s Advantages:</strong> Solana is known for its high speed and low transaction costs. Its impressive throughput capabilities are crucial for a national digital currency expected to handle millions of daily transactions. Solana’s scalability could efficiently address high user volumes for the <strong>digital euro project</strong>.</li> </ul> <p>The EU’s technical assessment will carefully weigh these factors. The chosen platform must balance security, scalability, cost-efficiency, and a strong community to support the long-term vision of the <strong>digital euro project</strong>.</p> <h2>What Are the Hurdles Facing the Digital Euro Project?</h2> <p>While a public blockchain-powered <strong>digital euro project</strong> is exciting, several significant challenges require robust solutions:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Regulatory Frameworks:</strong> Integrating a digital currency into existing finance demands extensive regulatory adjustments and clear legal guidance for public ledgers.</li> <li><strong>Scalability:</strong> Even advanced public chains face pressure handling national-scale payment systems. Ensuring peak demand without compromising speed or cost is vital.</li> <li><strong>Privacy Concerns:</strong> Balancing user privacy with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) compliance is delicate, given the transparency of public blockchains.</li> <li><strong>Interoperability:</strong> The digital euro must seamlessly integrate with current banking infrastructure and other digital payment systems.</li> </ul> <p>Addressing these challenges effectively is paramount for the successful implementation and widespread adoption of the digital euro. The EU’s exploration of these options shows a serious commitment to overcoming potential hurdles.</p> <p>The EU’s contemplation of Ethereum and Solana for its <strong>digital euro project</strong> is more than a technical decision; it’s a profound statement about the future of finance. This move signals a growing recognition of blockchain technology’s transformative potential. Should the EU proceed with a public blockchain, it could set a significant precedent for central banks globally, influencing the trajectory of central bank digital currencies and the broader crypto landscape. The journey ahead for the <strong>digital euro project</strong> promises to be immensely fascinating, shaping how we transact and interact with money in the digital age.</p> <h3>Frequently Asked Questions about the Digital Euro Project</h3> <dl> <dt><strong>Q: What is the digital euro project?</strong></dt> <dd><strong>A:</strong> It’s an EU initiative to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the eurozone. This digital euro, issued by the ECB, would complement physical cash and bank deposits.</dd> <dt><strong>Q: Why consider Ethereum and Solana?</strong></dt> <dd><strong>A:</strong> The EU explores these public blockchains for their transparency, innovation ecosystems, and resilience. This also helps avoid falling behind other nations in digital currency development.</dd> <dt><strong>Q: What are public blockchain advantages for a CBDC?</strong></dt> <dd><strong>A:</strong> Benefits include greater transaction transparency, access to a vast developer community for innovation, and enhanced system resilience compared to private ledgers.</dd> <dt><strong>Q: What challenges might the project face?</strong></dt> <dd><strong>A:</strong> Challenges involve complex regulatory adjustments, ensuring scalability for national transaction volumes, balancing user privacy with compliance, and achieving interoperability with existing financial systems.</dd> <dt><strong>Q: How does it differ from cryptocurrencies?</strong></dt> <dd><strong>A:</strong> Unlike decentralized cryptocurrencies, the digital euro would be a centralized CBDC issued and controlled by the ECB, offering stability and trust similar to physical cash.</dd> </dl> <p>What are your thoughts on the EU’s bold move to consider public blockchains for the digital euro? Share this article on your social media to spark a conversation about the future of digital finance!</p> <p>To learn more about the latest <strong>crypto market</strong> trends, <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/">explore our article</a> on key developments shaping <strong>digital euro project</strong> institutional adoption.</p> <p>This post <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/digital-euro-project-eu/" rel="nofollow">Digital Euro Project: EU Eyes Ethereum and Solana in a Bold Move</a> first appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in" rel="nofollow">BitcoinWorld</a> and is written by <a href="https://bitcoinworld.co.in/author/ai-news/" rel="nofollow">Editorial Team</a></p>
Q
Q$0.003933-5.68%
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002208+2.41%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 14:10
Aktsia
Analytics Firm Reveals Obscure Metric: “Bitcoin Price Moves Up and Down Based on This Data from China”

Analytics Firm Reveals Obscure Metric: “Bitcoin Price Moves Up and Down Based on This Data from China”

Cryptocurrency analysis company Alphractal highlighted a critical metric affecting the Bitcoin price in its latest report. <p><b> Continue Reading: <a href="https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analytics-firm-reveals-obscure-metric-bitcoin-price-moves-up-and-down-based-on-this-data-from-china/" target="_blank">Analytics Firm Reveals Obscure Metric: “Bitcoin Price Moves Up and Down Based on This Data from China”</a></b></p>
B
B$0.54516+3.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020339-1.49%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 14:10
Aktsia
3 Pepe Coin (PEPE) Alternatives to Turn $45 into $4500 in 12 Weeks

3 Pepe Coin (PEPE) Alternatives to Turn $45 into $4500 in 12 Weeks

Three meme coins are catching serious attention: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Turbo, and MEW. A $45 bet could turn around $4,500 […] The post 3 Pepe Coin (PEPE) Alternatives to Turn $45 into $4500 in 12 Weeks appeared first on Coindoo.
Turbo
TURBO$0.00411-5.32%
cat in a dogs world
MEW$0.0029-6.33%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001034-5.74%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/22 14:09
Aktsia
Bitcoin Accumulator Addresses Demand Reaches Highest Levels Ever – Details

Bitcoin Accumulator Addresses Demand Reaches Highest Levels Ever – Details

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-accumulator-addresses-demand-reaches-highest-levels-ever-details/">Bitcoin Accumulator Addresses Demand Reaches Highest Levels Ever – Details</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>&#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; Bitcoin Accumulator Addresses Demand Reaches Highest Levels Ever – Details &#124; Bitcoinist.com &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian&#8217;s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies.&#13; &#13; As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian&#8217;s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community.&#13; &#13; To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology.&#13; &#13; Sebastian&#8217;s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.&#13; &#13; Sebastian&#8217;s journey as&#8230; </p>
Sidekick
K$0.2124+0.47%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.141474-6.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694-2.08%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:09
Aktsia
Crucial House Vote Halts Federal Digital Dollar Development

Crucial House Vote Halts Federal Digital Dollar Development

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/crucial-house-vote-halts-federal-digital-dollar-development/">Crucial House Vote Halts Federal Digital Dollar Development</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>US CBDC Blocked: Crucial House Vote Halts Federal Digital Dollar Development Skip to content Home News Crypto News US CBDC Blocked: Crucial House Vote Halts Federal Digital Dollar Development &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-cbdc-house-block/</p>
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020339-1.49%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017675-8.35%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1408-10.31%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:07
Aktsia
Arthur Hayes Predicts $20K ETH After Buyback, Tom Lee’s BitMine Reacts

Arthur Hayes Predicts $20K ETH After Buyback, Tom Lee’s BitMine Reacts

<p> Read the full article at <a href="https://coingape.com/arthur-hayes-predicts-20k-eth-after-buyback-tom-lees-bitmine-reacts/" rel="dofollow noopener" target="_blank">coingape.com</a>. </p>
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000278+1.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020339-1.49%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.8-1.36%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 14:07
Aktsia
From Dogecoin to the next Shiba Inu: Top 10 memecoins to watch in August 2025

From Dogecoin to the next Shiba Inu: Top 10 memecoins to watch in August 2025

<img alt="" class="attachment-full size-full wp-post-image" height="508" src="https://ambcrypto.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Screenshot-2025-08-22-110448.png" style="float: left; margin: 0 15px 15px 0;" width="896" />Retail and institutional traders are again interested in memecoins.&nbsp; The quest for the next breakthrough […]
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002208+2.41%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0012+13.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 14:05
Aktsia
Can This $377M Presale Redefine the Layer 1 Race?

Can This $377M Presale Redefine the Layer 1 Race?

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/can-this-377m-presale-redefine-the-layer-1-race/">Can This $377M Presale Redefine the Layer 1 Race?</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Crypto News See how BlockDAG merges DAG with Proof-of-Work to deliver higher throughput and decentralization, with $377M raised in presale &#38; growing developer interest. In a sector where blockchain launches are often loud but short-lived, BlockDAG has taken a quieter route, raising more than $377 million without leaning heavily on headlines or speculative cycles. With a presale target of $600 million, the project has already passed the halfway mark. This achievement places it among the largest presales in the past seven years, a scale few networks since Ethereum or Solana have achieved in their early days. At the Batch 29 price of $0.0276, BDAG highlights a clear difference from many Layer 1 projects that listed at higher values before gaining adoption. Its approach reflects a core strategy: secure funding early, build the system in silence, and create adoption before attracting major attention. Building an Ecosystem Before Seeking Attention One of BlockDAG’s most striking traits is its developer traction. With more than 4,500 developers and over 300 dApps in progress, it has already created the type of foundation many rivals struggle to form even after their networks go live. Its hybrid consensus, combining Proof-of-Work and DAG, is engineered to handle up to 10 blocks per second, giving it an edge over several Layer 1 competitors in terms of throughput. Unlike Avalanche or Aptos, which gained early momentum through market hype before building ecosystem depth, BlockDAG seems to be following the opposite path. Instead of racing for listings and liquidity, it is establishing products, technical infrastructure, and a ready user base first. The X1 mobile miner app has attracted 2.5 million users, ranking it among the largest pre-mainnet communities in blockchain history. Alongside this, BlockDAG has sold 19,300 ASIC miners, introducing an industrial-scale mining layer. The combination of retail engagement and professional&#8230; </p>
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.94+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10072+0.20%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003478-3.60%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:05
Aktsia
South Park rips into Trump’s crypto ties in latest episode

South Park rips into Trump’s crypto ties in latest episode

<p style="float: right; margin: 0 0 10px 15px; width: 240px;"> <img class="type:primaryImage" src="https://images.cointelegraph.com/images/840_aHR0cHM6Ly9zMy5jb2ludGVsZWdyYXBoLmNvbS91cGxvYWRzLzIwMjUtMDYvMDE5NzVmODQtY2ExZS03OTQ2LWI5ZGItZGRjNWY1NDg4NDE0.jpg" /> </p> <p>The latest episode of the long-running comedy series South Park depicts US President Donald Trump taking gifts of Bitcoin from state officials and tech leaders.</p> <p></p><p>Animated comedy series <em>South Park</em> mocked US President Donald Trump in its latest episode aired on Wednesday, with one part satirizing his ties to crypto.</p><p>The episode titled “Sickofancy,” depicted scenes showing parodied versions of tech executives wanting to curry favour with Trump by lining up to give him gifts and lap him with praise.</p><p>In two separate scenes, what appears to be a depiction of Microsoft CEO Sundar Pichai and venture capitalist-turned White House crypto and artificial intelligence czar <a href="https://cointelegraph.com/news/david-sacks-says-ai-job-loss-overhyped" title="null">David Sacks</a> are lining up to gift Bitcoin (<a href="https://coinstats.app//bitcoin-price">BTC</a>) to Trump.</p><p><a href="https://cointelegraph.com/news/south-park-rips-into-trump-crypto-ties-latest-episode">Read more</a></p><p></p>
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005178+1.92%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.422-3.42%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002208+2.41%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 14:04
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000