Experienced Crypto Analyst Reveals Altcoin That Long-Term Whales Are Selling and Expecting a Correction

Experienced Crypto Analyst Reveals Altcoin That Long-Term Whales Are Selling and Expecting a Correction

Cryptocurrency analyst Boris Vest has published a remarkable market analysis for Uniswap (UNI). According to Vest, UNI has been fluctuating within a wide price range for an extended period, exhibiting deep movements since its all-time high (ATH) in 2021. The current price is $10.24. According to the analysis, as long positions continue to accumulate, significant liquidation clusters have formed below the price. Vest's critical levels are: $13.50 – Short liquidation zone $8.00 – Long liquidation zone Vest notes that buying pressure continues, but the price is struggling to move upward. He says this is due to large whales offloading positions with limit orders. According to the analyst: The active supply of long-term investors increased sharply along with the price increase. This indicates that long-term investors are selling heavily and the market has reached a saturation point. Meanwhile, short-term investors have re-entered the market at the local peak. According to Vest, the market is now undergoing a stress test for short-term investors, and a normal correction is expected.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 14:27
Shiba Inu Reaching $1 in Focus as Davinci Jeremie Shares His Views

Shiba Inu Reaching $1 in Focus as Davinci Jeremie Shares His Views

Popular Bitcoin maxi Davinci Jeremie has delivered a reality check to Shiba Inu supporters on SHIB reaching $1. Shiba Inu, like most cryptocurrencies, has received some audacious predictions in its lifetime. One projection that has elicited widespread debate is the possibility of the token reaching the $1 mark. This discussion regained momentum after a member of the Shiba Inu ecosystem team, Lucie, referenced an analysis from ChatGPT suggesting that the $1 forecast is within the realm of possibility. Per the AI model, the $1 prediction should not be dismissed as a joke but viewed as a challenge for the community. Interestingly, ChatGPT does not see the forecast as an impossible milestone. Instead, it believes that the possibility of the projection coming to reality depends on the alignment of several factors, including wider adoption and the momentum of a strong bull run. Other experts like Luis Delgado also suggested that people would focus on the $1 prediction once SHIB reaches one cent, or rises to the $0.01 target. "Shiba Inu Is Not Going to $1" Meanwhile, Jeremie also joined the discussion on whether $1 is a realistic target. Notably, the Bitcoin proponent emphatically stated that Shiba Inu is not going to $1. He considered the prediction unrealistic, citing the massive market cap Shiba Inu would attain should it reach such a price. Jeremie stated that reaching $1 would elevate SHIB's market cap to about $600 trillion, assuming SHIB's 589 trillion token supply remains untouched. He argued that the estimated $600 trillion valuation exceeds anything "in the history of mankind". For context, the total stock market is worth $128 trillion, while the entire valuation of the crypto market is around $3.83 trillion. Possible Way SHIB Could Reach $1 It bears mentioning that other analysts have previously shared the same sentiment, including TradeCityPro. Like Jeremie, TradeCityPro pointed out that Shiba Inu's valuation will surpass that of silver, gold, and even Bitcoin if SHIB soars to $1. Meanwhile, one way SHIB could hit a $1 price under a realistic market cap is if a substantial volume of its supply is burned. For instance, an earlier analysis by The Crypto Basic estimated that SHIB could hit the $1 price with a market cap of $500 billion if 99.91% of the supply is burned. However, burning over 99% of the supply may also not be a realistic expectation. In the meantime, Jeremie expects Shiba Inu to perform well in the future but not to the extreme levels that many retail investors envision, including the $1 projection. At the current price of $0.00001240, Shiba Inu must rise 8,064,416% to reach the $1 milestone.
The Crypto Basic 2025/08/22 14:27
New Frog Coin Priced Under $0.0025 Named the Next Big Meme Coin as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Its Bite

New Frog Coin Priced Under $0.0025 Named the Next Big Meme Coin as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Its Bite

As Shiba Inu struggles to recapture the parabolic momentum of its 2021 run, posting only modest gains in recent months, investor focus is shifting to a fresh, under-$0.0025 contender showing sharper, faster movement. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), now in stage 11 at $0.0020, has climbed 100% from its launch price in stage 1 and has consistently [&#8230;]
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/22 14:26
Solana (SOL) Prediction – Charts Show Warning, Can Bulls Prevent a Breakdown?

Solana (SOL) Prediction – Charts Show Warning, Can Bulls Prevent a Breakdown?

Solana (SOL) failed again to clear the $210 resistance. The price is moving lower and seems to be forming a double top pattern at $210. Solana Price Approaches Key Support After Rejection A few days ago, Solana made another attempt to settle above the $200 resistance zone. It climbed above $205, but the bears were […]
Coinstats 2025/08/22 14:24
Arthur Hayes Predicts Ethereum's Potential to Surge to $20,000 in This Market Cycle

Arthur Hayes Predicts Ethereum’s Potential to Surge to $20,000 in This Market Cycle

Arthur Hayes predicts Ethereum could reach $20,000 in this market cycle. He viewed the recent Ethereum price drop as a buying opportunity.
Coinstats 2025/08/22 14:22
YZY coin: Meer dan 60% draait verlies, 1 wallet verliest $1 miljoen

YZY coin: Meer dan 60% draait verlies, 1 wallet verliest $1 miljoen

De Kanye West coin YZY maakt flink wat los in de markt. Volgens data van Dune Analytics hebben vandaag maar liefst 56.050 wallets gehandeld in de coin, maar het overgrote deel van de actieve adressen komt er bekaaid vanaf. Meer dan 60% van de traders draait verlies, en slechts een...
Coinstats 2025/08/22 14:20
ARTECHOUSE and Render Network Launch SUBMERGE: A New Era in Digital Art

ARTECHOUSE and Render Network Launch SUBMERGE: A New Era in Digital Art

ARTECHOUSE and Render Network Collaborate on SUBMERGE In a remarkable fusion of art and technology, ARTECHOUSE NYC and The Render Network have announced the latest edition of SUBMERGE, entitled Beyond the Render. Set to open on September 19, 2025, at the renowned Chelsea Market, this exhibition promises to be the most extensive showcase of immersive digital art ever staged, powered by the decentralized GPU infrastructure of The Render Network. Decentralized Technology Revolutionizes Digital Art SUBMERGE: Beyond the Render will feature the works of 15 digital artists, brought to life in striking 18K resolution. The exhibition is made possible by The Render Network's innovative use of thousands of idle GPUs worldwide, allowing artists to produce high-quality works at a speed and scale previously reserved for major studios. This approach not only reduces costs but also significantly shortens production times. A Platform for Innovation and Creativity Launched as part of ARTECHOUSE's ongoing SUBMERGE series, this exhibition aims to spotlight pioneering voices in digital art. It offers a unique platform for artists to explore new aesthetics in immersive storytelling. Esteemed artists like Maciej Kuciara, Emily Yang (pplpleasr), Woosung Kang, FVCKRENDER, and Gavin Shapiro will collaborate to shape the future of digital art. Maciej Kuciara, an Emmy-winning artist, expressed his excitement about the opportunities provided by SUBMERGE: "For most of my career, the scale of my imagination was limited by access to resources. SUBMERGE changes that equation." Breaking New Ground in Art Production The exhibition represents a significant milestone for ARTECHOUSE and the digital art industry. Previously, creating large-scale works could take up to&#8230;
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 14:18
Powell will deliver a speech at the Jackson Hole Central Bank Annual Meeting at 22:00 today

Powell will deliver a speech at the Jackson Hole Central Bank Annual Meeting at 22:00 today

PANews reported on August 22nd that, according to The Block, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum saw slight price drops ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's upcoming speech in Jackson Hole. Bitcoin fell 0.74% to $113,018 over the past 24 hours, while Ethereum dropped 0.1% to $4,284. Analysts predict that if Powell's remarks are hawkish, the market could turn risk-averse, potentially sending Bitcoin prices plummeting by up to 30%. While the market generally expects the Fed to cut interest rates in September, some policymakers are concerned about stubborn inflation, and recent economic data has tempered expectations of a rate cut.

Powell's speech is titled "Economic Outlook and Framework Review," suggesting he will spend time outlining his macroeconomic outlook and discussing the Fed's long-term policy goals, a review conducted every five years. While the majority of the meeting will not be broadcast live, approximately five Fed officials are expected to give media interviews on August 22nd, providing a crucial source of policy information for the market. Additionally, at 12:25 AM on Sunday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will participate in a panel discussion on the "Policy Implications of Labor Market Transitions." It's worth noting that historically, interviews with central bank officials often provide better insights into near-term policy direction than academic discussions.
PANews 2025/08/22 14:15
JPMorgan Sees Untapped Upside For Ethereum

JPMorgan Sees Untapped Upside For Ethereum

While bitcoin captures media attention with its ETFs, Ethereum is advancing more quietly, but delivering superior performance. According to JPMorgan, this progress is no coincidence: record inflows into ETFs, growing appetite from companies, favorable regulatory signals… All concrete levers that reposition Ethereum no longer as a follower, but as a central player in the institutional crypto dynamic.
Coinstats 2025/08/22 14:15
Crucial Crossroads As Dollar Steadies Before Powell's Speech

Crucial Crossroads As Dollar Steadies Before Powell’s Speech

Asia FX: Crucial Crossroads As Dollar Steadies Before Powell's Speech Skip to content Home News Forex News Asia FX: Crucial Crossroads as Dollar Steadies Before Powell's Speech
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 14:13
