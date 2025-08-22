2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Dormant Whale Breaks Silence With Epic $567,998,549 Bitcoin Transfer

Dormant Whale Breaks Silence With Epic $567,998,549 Bitcoin Transfer

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/bitcoin/dormant-whale-breaks-silence-with-epic-567998549-bitcoin-transfer/">Dormant Whale Breaks Silence With Epic $567,998,549 Bitcoin Transfer</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Bitcoin’s blockchain recorded one of the biggest moves of recent weeks as a total of 4,999 BTC, valued at $567,998,549 based on a reference price of $113,800 per coin, was transferred from a well-known whale address to a wallet that had never held coins before. To say the least, the sender&#8217;s wallet is long accustomed to holding large sums of Bitcoin. It has held close to 16,000 BTC for years and still holds about 15,968 BTC — roughly $1.8 billion — after this payout, which makes the address one of the deepest pockets still in play. You Might Also Like The new wallet is another story. There is no prior history, no follow-up transactions, and no links to exchanges. For now, it sits among the top single-holder addresses, with this one transfer being its only entry. Who can it be?  The most notable part is not just the amount moved but also the cost. The fee was 0.00000226 BTC — about $0.26 — to move a sum that rivals the annual GDP of some small countries. This efficiency is why whale transfers receive so much attention: the sums are jaw-dropping, yet the process remains low cost. You Might Also Like It is up to you to guess whether the $568 million will end up in long-term cold storage, as part of a private deal settled off the books or as a prelude to something larger.  What is certain is that the blockchain has the transaction on record, and the coins now sit untouched in their new home, waiting for the next block to reveal what comes next. Source: https://u.today/dormant-whale-breaks-silence-with-epic-567998549-bitcoin-transfer</p>
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,396.7-3.01%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04523-15.39%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:33
Aktsia
Microsoft AI CEO warned that the idea of conscious AI is dangerous

Microsoft AI CEO warned that the idea of conscious AI is dangerous

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/microsoft-ai-ceo-warned-that-the-idea-of-conscious-ai-is-dangerous/">Microsoft AI CEO warned that the idea of conscious AI is dangerous</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Microsoft AI boss, Mustafa Suleyman, cautioned that it was dangerous to entertain the idea of AI consciousness, adding that it could easily harm psychologically vulnerable people. He pointed out that moral consideration for advanced AI created dependence-related problems that could worsen delusions. Suleyman argued that treating AI like a conscious system could introduce new polarization dimensions and complicate struggles for existing rights, creating a new category of error for society. The Microsoft AI chief claimed that people may start pushing for AI legal protections if they believe AIs can suffer or have a right not to be arbitrarily shut down.  Suleyman worries that AI psychosis could lead people to strongly advocate for AI rights, model welfare, or even AI citizenship. He stressed that this idea would be a dangerous turn in the progress of AI systems and deserves immediate attention. The Microsoft AI boss stated that AI should be built for people, not to be digital people.  Suleyman says seemingly conscious AI is inevitable but unwelcome  Suleyman thinks building seemingly conscious AI is possible given the current context of AI development. He believes that seemingly conscious AI is inevitable, but unwelcome. According to Suleyman, it all depends on how fast society comes to terms with these new AI technologies. Instead, he said people need AI systems to act as useful companions without falling prey to their illusions.  The Microsoft AI boss argued that having emotional reactions to AI was only the tip of the iceberg of what was to come. Suleyman claimed it was about building the right kind of AI, not AI consciousness. The executive added that establishing clear boundaries was an argument about safety, not semantics.  “We have to be extremely cautious here and encourage real public debate and begin to set clear norms and standards. “ &#8211;Mustafa&#8230; </p>
ICEBERG
ICEBERG$0.00000017+30.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.05871+3.39%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.005017-10.02%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:32
Aktsia
Eric Trump Cryptocurrency Promotion In Japan

Eric Trump Cryptocurrency Promotion In Japan

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/eric-trump-cryptocurrency-promotion-in-japan/">Eric Trump Cryptocurrency Promotion In Japan</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>The world of digital finance is always buzzing, and a recent announcement has certainly caught the attention of many: Eric Trump, the second son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is reportedly planning a visit to Japan in September to champion the cause of cryptocurrency. This move could signal a significant moment for the adoption and perception of digital assets, especially with a figure like Eric Trump at the forefront. His presence is expected to draw considerable media attention, shining a spotlight on the evolving landscape of blockchain and crypto technologies. Why is Eric Trump Advocating for Cryptocurrency in Japan? The decision by Eric Trump to specifically target Japan for his cryptocurrency promotion efforts is quite strategic. Japan has long been recognized as a leader in the cryptocurrency space, having established clear regulatory frameworks earlier than many other nations. This proactive approach has fostered an environment where digital assets can thrive, making it an ideal location for high-profile advocacy. Moreover, the Japanese market shows a strong interest in technological innovation. Eric Trump’s involvement could leverage this existing enthusiasm, potentially accelerating the mainstream acceptance of digital currencies. His visit aims to engage with key stakeholders, from investors to developers, to discuss the future and benefits of decentralized finance. Regulatory Clarity: Japan’s clear rules provide a stable ground for crypto discussions. Tech-Savvy Population: A receptive audience keen on new financial technologies. Market Potential: Opportunities for growth and investment in digital assets. Japan’s Dynamic Cryptocurrency Landscape Japan’s journey with cryptocurrency has been unique. It was one of the first countries to recognize Bitcoin as legal property, setting a precedent for global adoption. This forward-thinking stance has allowed its crypto market to mature, albeit with its share of challenges and triumphs. The country is home to several prominent crypto exchanges and a vibrant community&#8230; </p>
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.428-3.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1237-4.69%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:31
Aktsia
Ripple and SBI Confirm Launch of RLUSD in Japan

Ripple and SBI Confirm Launch of RLUSD in Japan

Ripple and SBI Holdings are preparing to introduce Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan. The move targets the country’s newly regulated stablecoin market, with distribution led by SBI VC Trade. According to an official statement from Ripple early today, the company and SBI Holdings have signed a memorandum of understanding to bring RLUSD to Japan. The agreement marks the companies’ latest collaboration in digital finance. SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of SBI Holdings, will act as the distributor. The company is licensed as an Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider, allowing it to operate within Japan’s regulatory framework for stablecoins. Launch Timeline According to the plan, RLUSD will go live in Japan during the first quarter of 2026. This timeline allows both companies sufficient time to secure regulatory clearance, integrate distribution channels, and build market confidence. Ripple first launched RLUSD in December 2024, describing it as a stablecoin designed for institutional use. The token is backed one-to-one by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term government bonds, and cash equivalents. Independent third-party firms provide monthly attestations to verify that reserves match circulating supply. This structure is meant to reassure regulators and investors that RLUSD maintains full backing at all times. Ripple argues that its approach sets a higher standard compared to many existing stablecoins, offering greater stability and transparency. Statements from Executives SBI executives see the partnership as a strategic move to strengthen Japan’s financial infrastructure. Tomohiko Kondo, CEO of SBI VC Trade, stated that RLUSD will provide Japanese users with more stablecoin choices while increasing trust and usability. Ripple executives echoed this sentiment. Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple, explained that RLUSD seeks to become a benchmark for the industry. He emphasized its role as a reliable bridge between traditional banking systems and decentralized finance applications. Ripple and SBI: A Long-Standing Alliance The announcement reflects the deep relationship between Ripple and SBI. Both companies have been working together for years to drive blockchain adoption across Asia. Their combined expertise gives the project a stronger foundation than many newer entrants in the market. The launch also arrives at a key moment for Japan’s digital asset industry. Just days earlier, Japanese regulators approved the country’s first yen-denominated stablecoin. This development signals that Japan is opening its doors to regulated stablecoins, creating new opportunities for domestic and international players.
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Vice
VICE$0.01254-2.94%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005271+0.36%
Aktsia
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 14:31
Aktsia
Crypto Whales Swarm Arctic Pablo Coin For 1718% ROI Bonus Stage Opportunity As Pudgy Penguins And Floki Gain Traction

Crypto Whales Swarm Arctic Pablo Coin For 1718% ROI Bonus Stage Opportunity As Pudgy Penguins And Floki Gain Traction

Crypto whales are circling the waters, scanning for the best new meme coins for exponential returns. While Bitcoin and Ethereum […] The post Crypto Whales Swarm Arctic Pablo Coin For 1718% ROI Bonus Stage Opportunity As Pudgy Penguins And Floki Gain Traction appeared first on Coindoo.
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00009912-4.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003572-1.94%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000502--%
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/22 14:30
Aktsia
Top Crypto to Buy in 2025: Pepeto’s ROI Could Surpass Solana’s $900 Target

Top Crypto to Buy in 2025: Pepeto’s ROI Could Surpass Solana’s $900 Target

<img alt="solana-pepeto" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" height="536" src="https://image.coinpedia.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/22115858/solana-pepeto-1024x536.webp" style="display: block; margin-bottom: 5px; clear: both;" width="1024" /><p>The post <a href="https://coinpedia.org/press-release/top-crypto-to-buy-in-2025-pepetos-roi-could-surpass-solanas-900-target/">Top Crypto to Buy in 2025: Pepeto’s ROI Could Surpass Solana’s $900 Target</a> appeared first on <a href="https://coinpedia.org">Coinpedia Fintech News</a></p> <p><a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/solana" rel="noreferrer noopener sponsored nofollow" target="_blank">Solana (SOL)</a> is a big name in crypto. Some analysts think SOL can reach $900 by 2026, which sounds good for steady gains. But the biggest opportunity right now may be somewhere else. That spot could belong to Pepeto, a meme coin with real utility that wants to change how meme coins work. The real question is: can Pepeto deliver the kind of explosive returns that big coins like Solana no longer can?</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-solana-s-path-to-900"><strong>Solana’s path to $900</strong></h2> <p>Solana is trading near $184. If it reaches $900 by 2026, that is about a 388% gain. The push comes from talk around US spot SOL ETFs and a first Solana ETF launched in a special structure that can bring in more investors. Solana also led blockchains with about $271 million in revenue in Q2 2025. In June, its activity was similar to all other L1s and L2s combined, which shows real use turning into fees. If ETFs get approved, if demand grows, and if revenue stays strong, the $900 target is bold but possible. Still, the biggest wins often come from smaller projects at an early stage, where the upside can be much higher.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-pepeto-is-more-than-hype"><strong>Pepeto is more than hype</strong></h2> <p><a href="http://pepeto.io" rel="noreferrer noopener sponsored nofollow" target="_blank">Pepeto</a> is built on Ethereum and mixes meme culture with real products. Many meme coins rely only on hype. Pepeto is building a full platform to fix trader problems and to be a home for all meme coins in one place. PepetoSwap lets people trade with zero fees. PepetoBridge lets people move tokens safely across chains without middlemen. Holders can stake and earn strong rewards. The contracts are audited for security. This mix of culture and working products helps Pepeto stand out from coins that fade after the first pump.</p> <h3 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-presale-momentum-and-investor-confidence"><strong>Presale momentum and investor confidence</strong></h3> <p>Pepeto is in presale at $0.000000147 and has already raised over $6 million. That is a strong sign before any major listings. Staking is live at 242% APY, and more than 42 trillion tokens are already staked, which shows holders are here for the long term. The smart contracts are audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. These independent checks look for hidden risks like mint functions or wallet blacklists and help buyers feel safer. Beyond the meme, there are real tools. PepetoSwap offers zero fee trading. PepetoBridge allows safe cross chain transfers. The token model removes common red flags with no trading tax and no team wallets. Together, steady funding, live products, third party audits, and a fair structure build trust as the presale moves forward. As stages close and supply tightens, interest increases and more investors join.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-the-growth-potential-exceeds-sol"><strong>The growth potential exceeds SOL</strong></h2> <p>Look at the math. If Solana moves from about $184 to $900 by 2026, that is roughly a 4 to 5× gain, about 388%. That is fine for a large cap coin. But when coins get this big, explosive upside becomes harder. That is why many investors look to smaller projects for bigger multiples. Pepeto starts much lower at $0.000000147 in presale. Small moves can create very big results. A move to $0.00001 is about 68×. A move to $0.0001 is about 680×. Even $0.001 would be more than 6,800×. This is the kind of asymmetric setup traders want. It is an early stage project with working tools where the upside can be much larger than a mature coin. The trade off is higher risk and more volatility, but the potential reward is on another level.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-community-and-meme-culture-power"><strong>Community and meme culture power</strong></h2> <p>In the meme coin market, community is everything, and Pepeto’s is growing fast. Social feeds are full of memes, fan art, and posts from holders that keep the project visible every day. This kind of organic growth is important after launch, because many coins lose attention once the first run ends. Pepeto connects that energy to real utility. The result is a stronger chance of long term relevance compared to coins that depend only on speculation.</p> <p>BUY PEPETO FROM THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE</p> <p><strong>Conclusion a different kind of bet</strong></p> <p>For investors chasing the biggest upside, Pepeto offers a different kind of bet. It runs on Ethereum and ships real tools like PepetoSwap for zero fee trading and PepetoBridge for safe cross chain transfers. Staking is live at 242% APY. The contracts are audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. There is no trading tax and no team wallets. The presale price is $0.000000147 with over $6 million raised, giving early buyers a rare entry. Starting this low means even small moves can create large multiples. That is why many see Pepeto as a true breakout candidate for the next bull run.</p> <p><strong>Disclaimer:</strong></p> <p>To buy PEPETO, use only the official website:&nbsp;https://pepeto.io. As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify sources before committing funds.</p> <p><strong>For more information about PEPETO:</strong></p> <ul class="wp-block-list"> <li>Website:&nbsp;<a href="https://pepeto.io/" rel="noreferrer noopener sponsored nofollow" target="_blank">https://pepeto.io</a></li> <li>Whitepaper:&nbsp;<a href="https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true" rel="noreferrer noopener sponsored nofollow" target="_blank">https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true</a></li> <li>Telegram:&nbsp;<a href="https://t.me/pepeto_channel" rel="noreferrer noopener sponsored nofollow" target="_blank">https://t.me/pepeto_channel</a></li> <li>Instagram:&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/" rel="noreferrer noopener sponsored nofollow" target="_blank">https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/</a></li> <li>Twitter/X:&nbsp;<a href="https://x.com/Pepetocoin" rel="noreferrer noopener sponsored nofollow" target="_blank">https://x.com/Pepetocoin</a></li> </ul>
NEAR
NEAR$2.52-4.72%
Humanity
H$0.02868-2.04%
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.90%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 14:30
Aktsia
5 Top Cryptos To Buy Now And Hold For The Future

5 Top Cryptos To Buy Now And Hold For The Future

<img alt="Best crypto to buy now, Top cryptocurrencies 2025, Best crypto presales 2025, Which crypto to invest in now, Upcoming crypto coins with potential" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" height="1080" src="https://blockchainreporter.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Arctic-Pablo-9.webp" style="float: right; margin-left: 5px;" title="5 Top Cryptos To Buy Now And Hold For The Future 1" width="1920" />Arctic Pablo Coin tops the best cryptos to buy now with deflationary burns, presale bonuses, and strong growth, joined by Book of Meme, Turbo, MEME, and Baby Doge.
Turbo
TURBO$0.00411-5.32%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002208+2.41%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0012+13.20%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 14:30
Aktsia
Tired of Converting Hours to Years? Here’s a Two-in-One Tool That’ll Save Your Sanity

Tired of Converting Hours to Years? Here’s a Two-in-One Tool That’ll Save Your Sanity

Hours to years is a dead-simple, blazing-fast web app that does exactly what it says on the tin, saving you from writing yet another boilerplate function.
SphereX
HERE$0.000358+0.28%
LightLink
LL$0.01419+0.99%
RWAX
APP$0.002841-15.01%
Aktsia
Hackernoon2025/08/22 14:29
Aktsia
Apple has exposed a high-risk 0day vulnerability in iOS and macOS, and recommends users to upgrade to the latest version as soon as possible.

Apple has exposed a high-risk 0day vulnerability in iOS and macOS, and recommends users to upgrade to the latest version as soon as possible.

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that, according to The Hacker News, Apple recently released security updates to address the zero-day vulnerability CVE-2025-43300 affecting iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. This vulnerability, located in the ImageIO framework, allows attackers to cause memory corruption via malicious images and has been exploited in targeted attacks. Affected systems include iOS 18.6.2, iPadOS 18.6.2/17.7.10, and macOS Ventura, Sonoma, and Sequoia versions. Apple has patched seven zero-day vulnerabilities that have been exploited in the wild this year.</p><p> According to OneKey founder Yishi, an attacker can achieve out-of-bounds memory read and write and remote code execution by sending a specially crafted image. This vulnerability has already been exploited by attackers. Users are advised to upgrade iOS and macOS to the latest versions as soon as possible.</p>
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002208+2.41%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0012+13.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020339-1.49%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/22 14:29
Aktsia
Little Pepe emerges as a top player in 2025 memecoin market

Little Pepe emerges as a top player in 2025 memecoin market

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/tech/little-pepe-emerges-as-a-top-player-in-2025-memecoin-market/">Little Pepe emerges as a top player in 2025 memecoin market</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Six tokens, from newcomers like Little Pepe to giants like Shiba Inu, could fuel the next wave of crypto success in 2025. Summary Memecoins have shifted from hype-driven tokens to serious contenders, with several gaining multi-billion dollar market caps. Established players like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to dominate, while newcomers such as Little Pepe are drawing fresh investor attention. Analysts suggest six highlighted memecoins that could play a key role in creating the next wave of crypto wealth in 2025. The memecoin market has grown beyond a joke. Once considered speculative fun, meme tokens today have multi-billion-dollar market values, global communities, and novel use cases that increase their longevity.  Dogecoin, the original memecoin, is again gaining pace in 2025, bringing attention to the sector. A few meme currencies today have the potential to make huge wins this wave. Early investors can capitalize on exponential growth, with some titans boasting strong ecosystems and others in presale. Little Pepe: Presale powerhouse Leading the list is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), one of the most talked-about presale tokens of 2025. At present, LILPEPE is priced at $0.0020 in its 11th presale stage, with the next stage scheduled to lift it to $0.0021. Although these incremental increases may look small on the surface, they reflect a surge in demand: more than 13.65 billion tokens have already been sold, raising over $21.1 million across all presale stages. LILPEPE’s communal expansion boosts confidence. Over 33,717 holders and 26,000 Telegram users are on board. More than 229,000 entries to a $777,000 giveaway campaign boost its virality. LILPEPE is Certik-audited and listed on CoinMarketCap, reassuring wary investors. Analysts are most excited about growth. LILPEPE could offer a 100x return from presale pricing, with some&#8230; </p>
SIX
SIX$0.02181-1.93%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00945-0.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.04+2.08%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:28
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000