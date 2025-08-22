MEXC börs
GBP/USD maintains position above 1.3400 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech
GBP/USD steadies as traders adopt caution ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The preliminary S&P Global US Composite PMI inched higher to 55.4 in August, from 55.1 prior. The UK GfK Consumer Confidence improved to -17 in August from -19 in July. GBP/USD moves little after four days of losses, trading around 1.3410 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair faced challenges as the US Dollar (USD) gained ground following the key economic data from the United States (US) released on Thursday. Traders await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming to gain clues on the September policy outlook. The preliminary S&P Global US Composite PMI picked up pace in August, with the index at 55.4 versus 55.1 prior. Meanwhile, the US Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.3 from 49.8 prior, surpassing the market consensus of 49.5. Services PMI eased to 55.4 from 55.7 previous reading, but was stronger than the 54.2 expected. Moreover, US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 235K for the previous week, an eight-week high and above the consensus estimate of 225K, suggesting some softening in labor market conditions. Strong PMI data paired with rising jobless claims highlights the Federal Reserve's challenge of weighing persistent inflation pressures against evidence of a softening labor market. According to the CME FedWatch tool, Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 74% chance of a rate reduction in September, down from 82% on Wednesday. Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said late Thursday that September's Fed meeting remains open for action. Goolsbee further stated that the Federal Reserve has been receiving mixed signals on the economy. Boston Fed President Susan Collins signaled openness to a rate cut as soon as September, citing tariff headwinds and…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 14:47
Aktsia
Kanye West Memecoin Launch Leaves 60% Of Investors In Red
Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn't until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country's economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 14:42
Aktsia
US Dollar Index holds steady above 98.50, Jackson Hole Symposium in focus
US Dollar Index trades flat near 98.65 in Friday's Asian session. US Composite PMI improved in August, led by a resurgent manufacturing sector. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech will be the highlight later on Friday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a flat note around 98.65 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. Traders await the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech later on Friday, with traders paring back wagers on an imminent interest-rate cut. Data released by S&P Global on Thursday showed that the US Composite PMI climbed to 55.4 in August, versus 55.1 prior. Meanwhile, the US Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.3 in August from 49.8 in July. This figure came in stronger than the expectation of 49.5. Finally, the Services PMI declined to 55.4 in August from 55.7 in the previous reading but was stronger than the 54.2 expected. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said late Thursday that September's Fed meeting remains open for action. Goolsbee added that the US central bank has been getting mixed messages on the economy, and the Fed still has time to take more data. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack noted that it's important to maintain a modestly restrictive policy to lower inflation, adding that he does not see an imminent case for cutting rates based on current data. Stronger US economic data and a more hawkish tone from Fed officials could provide some support to the DXY. Markets are now pricing in nearly a 70% chance of a September rate cut, down from 90% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The attention will shift to the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium later on Friday for clues on the policy outlook. Analysts…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 14:41
Aktsia
Massive $169.59M ETH And BTC Movements Unveiled
<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/bitcoin/massive-169-59m-eth-and-btc-movements-unveiled/">Massive $169.59M ETH And BTC Movements Unveiled</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Crypto Whale Withdrawals: Massive $169.59M ETH And BTC Movements Unveiled Skip to content Home News Crypto News Crypto Whale Withdrawals: Massive $169.59M ETH and BTC Movements Unveiled Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-whale-withdrawals-unveiled/</p>
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 14:40
Aktsia
I Didn't Know How to Code. But I Knew What We Needed: An MVP
When we launched our first product, I felt like we had crossed a finish line that cost us blood. The tech team was drowning in bugs, improvements, feedback, and a roadmap piling up on top of us. And there I was, with an idea, but without knowing how to code. What if I build the first version myself, even if I don't know how to program? I did it. In 2 weeks and I'll tell you how.
Aktsia
Hackernoon
2025/08/22 14:39
Aktsia
Age Verification Has Made A Colossal Misstep, And Blockchain Needs To Get Involved
Opinion by: Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, CEO of Concordium The recent push to protect minors when it comes to adult content has been much needed. Having now taken effect in the UK, this ongoing movement is not slowing down, with other European markets and the US facing the same restrictions. As websites have instituted age verification software, however, problems have arisen. To avoid age verification, users either try to avoid the process or look for a less compliant provider. In either case, people are not adopting this new process, meaning minors are still at risk. Existing protocols for identity verification are not up to standard. Adult users need to feel reassured that their identity is protected, while minors are prevented from having access. Processes like photo uploads or credit card checks are too outdated to work. Instead, there needs to be an approach that combines anonymity with a legitimate identity. A good intention with poor execution Recognizing the importance of laws like the Online Safety Act is essential. The reliance on the internet means inappropriate content is easily accessible to minors. With over 50% of children seeing harmful content online, governments must protect minors. The challenge has come with implementation. The age verification in place has only led to users trying to circumvent the process. The 1,800% spike in VPN downloads only demonstrates that users of all ages are trying to avoid the verification process. Related: ZKPs can prove I'm old enough without telling you my age This helps no one. Websites can't guarantee minors aren't accessing their content, undermining online safety legislation. Meanwhile, as users avoid age verification through compliant sites, they are more likely to drift to less reputable providers, creating significant security and legal risk. Integrating privacy with verification Why are users avoiding verification software even if they are…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 14:39
Aktsia
Chainlink Price Prediction – Analyst Projects $73 Rally Amid ISO 27001 & SOC 2 Certification
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Aktsia
CoinGape
2025/08/22 14:37
Aktsia
Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin Makes Way To Japan, Mints $24 Million This Week
<p> Read the full article at <a href="https://coingape.com/ripple-rlusd-stablecoin-makes-way-to-japan-mints-24-million-this-week/" rel="dofollow noopener" target="_blank">coingape.com</a>. </p>
Aktsia
CoinGape
2025/08/22 14:35
Aktsia
Avalon X vs XRP: AVLX Token Set To Offer Bigger Returns In 2025
Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is becoming an important aspect in the crypto space, reaching a new peak in 2025. Investors are now eying established projects in the crypto ecosystem like XRP and new projects like Avalon X (AVLX).  Avalon X (AVLX) is focusing on bridging blockchain with tangible real estate. AVLX is already showing significant signs of long-term growth. XRP Price Prediction  According to Ripple executives, the XRP Ledger has long been uniquely suited for tokenization. This is due to its built-in features like a decentralized exchange (DEX), automated market maker (AMM), and lending vault standards. This makes it possible for XRPL to offer institutions a ready-made infrastructure for transitioning assets on-chain. Markus Infanger, Ripple's Senior Vice President, highlighted that XRP's ledger-level tools can simplify compliance, settlement, and liquidity. XRP price is still looking to break the $3 one again, currently trading at $2.83. Over the last year, the asset has seen a massive gain, registering a 375% surge over the past year. In recent times however, the case is not the same, as the coin has dropped about 12% in the last week. XRP 1-year price chart Even though the XRP Ledger is built for tokenizing real-world assets, most of its progress so far has been aimed at big institutions rather than everyday investors. Avalon X's Exposure to Real World Assets Avalon X is taking a more tangible and accessible approach to RWAs that is made possible by linking blockchain directly to real estate. Through its AVLX token, the project ties value creation to Grupo Avalon's luxury developments, including real-world rewards such as the Eco Valley Townhouse Giveaway.  By participating in the presale, early investors are not only securing AVLX tokens but also gaining chances to win real-world prizes like a $1 million prize to be split among 10…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 14:35
Aktsia
How Custom Game Profiles Elevate Your Gameplay
Using custom game profiles is a simple method to improve the appearance, performance, and personalization of your games.
Aktsia
Hackernoon
2025/08/22 14:34
Aktsia
