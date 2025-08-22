2025-08-25 Monday

Euro weakens below 1.1600, all eyes on Jackson Hole Symposium

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/euro-weakens-below-1-1600-all-eyes-on-jackson-hole-symposium/">Euro weakens below 1.1600, all eyes on Jackson Hole Symposium</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>EUR/USD softens to near 1.1595 in Friday’s Asian session, losing 0.10% on the day.  Fed’s Powell speech could offer some insight on the near-term path for interest rates. Eurozone business activity accelerated in August.  The EUR/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 1.1595 during the Asian trading hours on Friday, pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar (USD). The German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) is due later on Friday. The attention will shift to the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, with traders paring back wagers on an imminent interest-rate cut. The soft US July jobs report and big downward revisions to hiring in May and June bolstered hopes of a rate reduction in the Fed September meeting. However, cautious comments from Fed officials and US economic data flashing inflationary risks have tempered those expectations and lifted the Greenback. Still, traders are now pricing in nearly a 75% odds of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut next month, down from 92% a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Fed Chair Jerome Powell&#8217;s speech at the Jackson Hole economic conference on Friday could offer some hints as to whether the US central bank will cut interest rates in September. Policymakers will get another month&#8217;s data on inflation and employment before deciding on interest rates, so Powell may state that he and his colleagues are leaving their options open. A dovish tilt could undermine the USD and create a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair in the near term. Across the pond, the flash HCOB PMI showed that business activity in August showed an improvement in Eurozone. The HCOB Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.5 in August from 49.8 in July. The figure came in better than the estimations of 49.5. Services PMI eased to 50.7 in&#8230; </p>
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:56
MetaMask enters the market with mUSD, with a development cycle of only a few weeks, and stablecoins enter a period of rapid expansion

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Last week, a governance proposal outlining the MetaMask stablecoin mUSD was briefly published and then deleted, sparking speculation about its development. Now, the stablecoin’s launch has been confirmed. MetaMask, the crypto wallet developed by Consensys, announced on August 21st that it will launch its native U.S. dollar stablecoin, MetaMask USD ($mUSD), marking the first time a self-custodial wallet has launched its own stablecoin. mUSD is expected to launch later this year, initially on Ethereum and Linea. Built on Bridge and M0, it will be connected to Mastercard by the end of the year mUSD was built by Bridge, the stablecoin issuing company under Stripe, and is powered by M0’s decentralized infrastructure. Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration and issuance platform under Stripe, provides compliant licensing, monitoring, and rigorous reserve management for custom-issued stablecoins. Leveraging the M0 protocol to mint $mUSD, Bridge provides a decentralized and scalable stablecoin infrastructure built for interoperability, composability, and transparency. According to MetaMask, mUSD will be fully backed 1:1 by "high-quality, highly liquid USD-equivalent assets," including US cash and short-term US Treasury bills, with real-time transparency and cross-chain composability. mUSD is scheduled to launch on Ethereum and Consensys' Linea Network later this year, with deep integration into Linea's DeFi stack, gradually covering lending markets, decentralized exchanges, and custodial platforms, thereby promoting liquidity and reducing user onboarding friction. mUSD will be used primarily in two ways: In the wallet at launch: for seamless onboarding, redemption, transfer, and cross-chain bridging. Expected to be in real life by the end of the year: Allowing users to spend mUSD at millions of merchants that accept Mastercard via the MetaMask card. Regarding whether to provide mUSD deposit rewards to customers, MetaMask Vice President of Product Strategy Ajay Mittal emphasized: “Currently, mUSD does not directly provide returns to users. However, mUSD may play a role in MetaMask’s future incentive programs.” The specific release date or planned release size has not been officially disclosed, but more technical details and user guides will be released in the coming weeks. Development cycles are shortened to a few weeks, ushering in a period of rapid expansion for stablecoins The launch of mUSD comes as monthly on-chain stablecoin transaction volume surpasses nearly $1 trillion, and coincides with the passage of the GENIUS Act in the United States. Earlier, Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller delivered a pro-cryptocurrency speech, emphasizing the role of stablecoins and their potential to maintain and expand the dollar's international status. Meanwhile, Wyoming officially launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT ), becoming the first US state to issue its own stablecoin. As the digital dollar market flourishes and regulatory clarity increases, the concept of application-based stablecoins is gaining traction. Payment applications, crypto wallets, or DeFi protocols can also launch their own stablecoins while outsourcing compliance, reserves, and infrastructure to providers. For example, Paxos issued PayPal’s PYUSD token, while BitGo backed World Liberty Financial’s USD1, a DeFi protocol associated with Trump. Earlier this month, US fintech company Slash partnered with Bridge to launch its own stablecoin. MetaMask’s stablecoin is the first example of the collaboration between M0 and Bridge. By working with M0 and Bridge, MetaMask can provide its users with a built-in digital dollar without having to manage complex issuance, compliance, and technical processes. Zach Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Bridge, said they have reduced the development time for custom stablecoin issuance from "more than a year of complex integration" to "weeks." This means that applications like Metamask "can realize yield faster and more efficiently than ever before." Through this collaboration, M0 and Bridge are seeking to replicate the development of the MetaMask token to more issuers. Related Reading: PANews Releases 2025 Global Stablecoin Industry Development Report: US Dollar Stablecoins Occupy 99% of the Market, USDC Expected to Surpass USDT in 2030
PANews2025/08/22 14:56
Ethereum, Solana in Focus as EU Pushes Forward Digital Euro Plan

TLDR The European Union is moving quickly to develop and launch a digital euro. The digital euro may be built on public blockchains such as Ethereum or Solana. The European Central Bank confirmed it is exploring both centralized and decentralized technologies. The United States recently passed the GENIUS Act to regulate dollar-pegged stablecoins. European officials [...] The post Ethereum, Solana in Focus as EU Pushes Forward Digital Euro Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/22 14:55
EU Eyes Ethereum And Solana In A Bold Move

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/ethereum/eu-eyes-ethereum-and-solana-in-a-bold-move/">EU Eyes Ethereum And Solana In A Bold Move</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>A significant development is capturing attention in the financial world: the European Union (EU) is reportedly considering building its ambitious digital euro project on established public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana. This pivotal shift, as reported by U.Today citing a Financial Times report, indicates a move away from earlier considerations of private blockchains. The decision underscores the EU’s urgency to accelerate its digital currency efforts, driven by concerns about lagging behind the U.S. in the rapidly evolving stablecoin market. Why Public Blockchains for the Digital Euro Project? The EU’s potential pivot towards public blockchain networks for its digital euro project signals a strategic re-evaluation. While central banks often prefer private ledgers for control, public chains offer distinct advantages: Enhanced Transparency: Public blockchains allow verifiable transactions, fostering trust and accountability. Innovation Ecosystem: Leveraging platforms like Ethereum or Solana taps into vast developer communities, potentially accelerating the digital euro project’s development and adoption. Resilience: Building on a public network can offer decentralized aspects, making the system more robust and less prone to single points of failure. This strategic choice reflects a proactive stance by EU officials. They aim to prevent the EU from falling behind in digital currency innovation, especially given global stablecoin advancements. Ethereum or Solana: Which Platform Will Power the Digital Euro Project? The choice between Ethereum and Solana presents a critical decision for the digital euro project, with each offering unique strengths: Ethereum’s Strengths: As the leading smart contract platform, Ethereum boasts a massive developer community, robust security, and a proven track record. Its mature ecosystem and extensive tooling provide a reliable environment for complex applications. Solana’s Advantages: Solana is known for its high speed and low transaction costs. Its impressive throughput capabilities are crucial for a national digital currency expected to handle millions of daily transactions. Solana’s scalability&#8230; </p>
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:55
Bitcoin Rally September: Expert Predicts Explosive Growth Ahead

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Rally September: Expert Predicts Explosive Growth Ahead The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation as September approaches, with many investors closely watching for signs of market movement. Anthony Pompliano, a prominent figure in the crypto space, has shared a compelling outlook, suggesting a significant Bitcoin rally September. His insights, stemming from his role as founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management, offer a strategic perspective on what could be an exciting period for BTC holders. Why Expect a Bitcoin Rally September? Pompliano, in a recent interview with CNBC, highlighted that Bitcoin currently finds itself in an “oversold zone.” This technical indicator often suggests that an asset’s price has dropped below its intrinsic value, potentially signaling an upcoming rebound. Historically, August tends to be a quieter month for investor participation across various markets, including crypto. However, the narrative shifts dramatically as we enter the latter part of the year. Pompliano points to late Q3 and early Q4 as historically optimal times for investors to engage with Bitcoin. This seasonal pattern, coupled with the oversold status, sets the stage for a potential surge in buying activity. Oversold Conditions: Bitcoin’s current state indicates a potential undervaluation. Seasonal Trends: August is typically slow, paving the way for increased activity in September. Optimal Investment Window: Late Q3 and early Q4 are historically favorable for BTC investment. Driving Forces: Interest Rates and Corporate Buying Fueling the Bitcoin Rally September Beyond seasonal patterns, Pompliano identifies additional catalysts that could significantly bolster short-term demand for BTC. One major factor is the increasing likelihood of a U.S. interest rate cut in September. Such a move by the Federal Reserve often makes riskier assets, like cryptocurrencies, more attractive to investors seeking higher returns in a lower-yield environment. Moreover, the potential for increased corporate buying pressure could provide a substantial boost. As more institutions and companies recognize Bitcoin’s value as a digital store of value and a hedge against inflation, their entry into the market can create significant demand. This institutional interest often acts as a powerful upward force on price. These combined elements – an oversold market, favorable seasonal timing, potential interest rate adjustments, and growing corporate interest – paint a compelling picture for a robust Bitcoin rally September. Navigating the Market: What Pompliano Sees Ahead While optimistic about a near-term surge, Pompliano also offers a dose of realism. He forecasts that despite the anticipated buying momentum, Bitcoin is unlikely to cross the ambitious $1 million mark in the current market cycle. This perspective helps manage expectations, grounding the excitement in a more pragmatic outlook. His analysis suggests a period of significant growth and recovery, but within a defined range. It underscores the importance of understanding both the short-term catalysts and the broader market cycles when making investment decisions in the volatile crypto landscape. Key Takeaways from Pompliano’s Outlook: Short-term Optimism: High probability of increased buying activity from September. Macroeconomic Influence: Potential U.S. interest rate cuts could be a strong catalyst. Institutional Impact: Corporate buying pressure is expected to rise. Long-term Perspective: BTC unlikely to reach $1 million in the current cycle, signaling a more measured growth trajectory. Understanding these expert insights can help investors position themselves strategically. The confluence of technical indicators, seasonal trends, and macroeconomic shifts creates a unique window of opportunity that many are now keenly observing. Conclusion: Positioning for the Potential Bitcoin Rally September Anthony Pompliano’s forecast for a strong Bitcoin rally September offers a valuable perspective for anyone involved in the crypto market. His analysis, rooted in both market mechanics and macroeconomic trends, suggests that the coming months could see renewed vigor in Bitcoin’s price action. While the crypto market remains inherently unpredictable, insights from seasoned experts like Pompliano provide a framework for understanding potential movements. Investors should consider these factors as they navigate the evolving landscape, keeping an eye on the indicators that could signal the start of this anticipated rally. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is an “oversold zone” for Bitcoin? A1: An “oversold zone” typically indicates that Bitcoin’s price has fallen significantly and rapidly, suggesting it might be undervalued and due for a rebound. It’s a technical analysis indicator often used by traders. Q2: Why does Anthony Pompliano expect a Bitcoin rally in September? A2: He attributes this expectation to Bitcoin being in an oversold zone, historical seasonal trends where late Q3 and early Q4 see increased investor participation, the likelihood of a U.S. interest rate cut, and anticipated corporate buying pressure. Q3: How do U.S. interest rate cuts affect Bitcoin’s price? A3: When interest rates are cut, traditional investments like savings accounts or bonds offer lower returns. This can make riskier assets like Bitcoin more attractive to investors seeking higher yields, potentially increasing demand and price. Q4: Does Pompliano believe Bitcoin will reach $1 million soon? A4: No, despite his short-term optimism for a Bitcoin rally September, he forecasts that BTC is unlikely to cross the $1 million mark in the current market cycle, advising a more realistic outlook. Q5: What is Professional Capital Management? A5: Professional Capital Management is a global asset management firm founded and led by Anthony Pompliano, specializing in managing capital across various asset classes, including digital assets. If you found this analysis insightful, share it with your network! Help others stay informed about the potential Bitcoin rally September and the expert predictions shaping the crypto market. Your shares help us bring more valuable content to the community! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin Rally September: Expert Predicts Explosive Growth Ahead first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/22 14:55
XAG/USD slips toward $38.00 as Fed rate cut odds ease

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/xag-usd-slips-toward-38-00-as-fed-rate-cut-odds-ease/">XAG/USD slips toward $38.00 as Fed rate cut odds ease</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Silver price weakens ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are pricing a 74% chance of a September rate cut, against 82% on Wednesday. The preliminary S&#38;P Global US Composite PMI inched higher to 55.4 in August, from 55.1 prior. Silver price (XAG/USD) edges lower after registering gains in the previous session, trading around $38.10 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Friday. Traders adopt caution ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, which could offer fresh clues on the September policy outlook. The non-yielding Silver comes under pressure as the potential for higher opportunity costs weighs on sentiment. Strong PMI data alongside an uptick in jobless claims highlight the Fed’s dilemma of managing persistent inflation while confronting a softening labor market. According to the CME FedWatch tool, Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 75% chance of a rate reduction in September, down from 82% on Wednesday. The preliminary S&#38;P Global US Composite PMI inched higher to 55.4 in August, from 55.1 prior. Meanwhile, the US Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.3 from 49.8 prior, surpassing the market consensus of 49.5. Services PMI eased to 55.4 from 55.7 previous reading, but was stronger than the 54.2 expected. Moreover, US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 235K for the previous week, an eight-week high and above the consensus estimate of 225K, suggesting some softening in labor market conditions. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday that September’s Fed meeting remains open for action. Goolsbee further stated that the Federal Reserve has been receiving mixed signals on the economy. Boston Fed President Susan Collins signaled openness to a rate cut as soon as September, citing tariff headwinds and&#8230; </p>
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:53
GBP/USD steadies as traders adopt caution ahead of Powell’s speech

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/finance/gbp-usd-steadies-as-traders-adopt-caution-ahead-of-powells-speech/">GBP/USD steadies as traders adopt caution ahead of Powell’s speech</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>GBP/USD maintains position above 1.3400 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech GBP/USD moves little after four days of losses, trading around 1.3410 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair faced challenges as the US Dollar (USD) gained ground following the key economic data from the United States (US) released on Thursday. Traders await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming to gain clues on the September policy outlook. The preliminary S&#38;P Global US Composite PMI picked up pace in August, with the index at 55.4 versus 55.1 prior. Meanwhile, the US Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.3 from 49.8 prior, surpassing the market consensus of 49.5. Services PMI eased to 55.4 from 55.7 previous reading, but was stronger than the 54.2 expected. Moreover, US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 235K for the previous week, an eight-week high and above the consensus estimate of 225K, suggesting some softening in labor market conditions. Read more&#8230; GBP/USD extends losing streak as strong US PMI fuels Dollar strength, Jackson Hole in focus The British Pound (GBP) extends its decline for the fourth consecutive day against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with GBP/USD slipping below the 1.3450 level. At the time of writing, the pair is trading near 1.3435, weighed down by a stronger Greenback and diverging economic signals. The US Dollar strengthened across the board after the upbeat Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, with the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the Greenback against a basket of major currencies, rising sharply to a fresh weekly high around 98.50. Read more&#8230;   Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-steadies-as-traders-adopt-caution-ahead-of-powells-speech-202508220350</p>
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:50
Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete its majority stake acquisition of CoinPost on October 1st

PANews reported on August 22 that Japan's SBI Holdings announced that it has signed an equity transfer agreement with some shareholders of CoinPost, and plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1, 2025, and incorporate it into the group. CoinPost is Japan's largest crypto asset and Web3 media outlet and hosts WebX, Asia's largest Web3 conference. Following the acquisition, the two companies will strengthen collaboration in media and financial services, expanding digital asset investment, information services, and co-hosting industry events.
PANews2025/08/22 14:49
Today is Critical: FED Chair Jerome Powell to Speak at Jackson Hole – Here’s the Time and What Happened After His Previous Speeches

FED Chairman Jerome Powell will make important statements at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which he will attend for the last time tomorrow. Continue Reading: Today is Critical: FED Chair Jerome Powell to Speak at Jackson Hole – Here’s the Time and What Happened After His Previous Speeches
Coinstats2025/08/22 14:49
Ugandan Government Employee Admits Role in Crypto Abduction Involving Rogue Soldiers

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/crypto/ugandan-government-employee-admits-role-in-crypto-abduction-involving-rogue-soldiers/">Ugandan Government Employee Admits Role in Crypto Abduction Involving Rogue Soldiers</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>An employee of the Ugandan National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has confessed to orchestrating the abduction of Festo Ivaibi in May. The Criminal Network and Its Methods In a stunning development, an employee of the Ugandan National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), has confessed to orchestrating the abduction of Festo Ivaibi, the founder of [&#8230;] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ugandan-government-employee-admits-role-in-crypto-abduction-involving-rogue-soldiers/</p>
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:48
