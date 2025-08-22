2025-08-25 Monday

SWIFT Tests XRP and Hedera – $150 Trillion Payment Network Could Be Blockchain’s Biggest Win Yet

The post SWIFT Tests XRP and Hedera – $150 Trillion Payment Network Could Be Blockchain’s Biggest Win Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Global payments leader SWIFT has quietly begun testing Ripple’s XRP Ledger and Hedera Hashgraph, signaling one of the strongest moves yet by traditional finance toward integrating blockchain into cross-border transactions. The trials are designed to determine whether these networks can be adapted to existing banking infrastructure under ISO 20022 standards — the same messaging system that underpins global finance. Testing the Future of Payments By experimenting with XRP and HBAR, SWIFT is essentially exploring whether next-generation digital ledgers can be merged with its legacy rails, which currently handle over $150 trillion in cross-border transfers annually. While the institution hasn’t committed to adopting any single blockchain, the fact that XRP and Hedera were selected highlights their growing importance in the conversation about faster, cheaper, and more sustainable global payments. XRP, already recognized for its strong banking ties and lightning-fast settlement speeds of about 1,500 transactions per second, has long been viewed as a contender for institutional adoption. Hedera’s hashgraph technology, meanwhile, offers throughput exceeding 10,000 transactions per second with minimal energy use — features that could make it highly attractive for enterprise-grade tokenization and asset transfers. Potential Multi-Trillion-Dollar Exposure For investors, the implications are massive. Even a sliver of SWIFT’s transaction flow moving onto blockchain rails could generate unprecedented demand for tokens like XRP and HBAR. “The integration of ISO 20022 with digital assets is not just about compatibility, it’s about setting the standard for the next phase of global finance,” one analyst noted. Despite the news, market reactions were muted. XRP slipped 0.67% to $2.88, while HBAR dipped 1.14% to $0.2338 at press time, reflecting broader market consolidation. Institutions and Regulators Closing In on Blockchain The timing of SWIFT’s experiments coincides with growing institutional and regulatory momentum around digital currencies. In Asia, Hong Kong has launched a stablecoin lab,…
Expert Says XRP Will Surprise Everyone, as 401(k)s Could Pump Trillions Into XRP ETFs

A prominent market commentator has said XRP may surprise everyone, suggesting that the recent 401(k) policy change could pump trillions into XRP ETFs. For context, President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order that could allow the integration of alternative assets like cryptocurrencies into 401(k) retirement funds. 401(k) Policy Change Could Benefit XRP Speaking on this development, market analyst Paul Barron highlighted how this could mark a turning point for assets like XRP. Barron explained that everyday investors might soon get earlier exposure to fast-growing companies through their retirement accounts.  He noted that as 401(k) capital flows into crypto, much of it will likely end up in structured ETFs, giving assets like XRP broader institutional support. With XRP ETFs on the verge of approval between now and October, Barron suggested that XRP is in the right place at the right time to benefit from this. He then asked Rupert from AllinCrypto whether adding XRP to ETFs and 401(k)s could push Ripple into the ranks of next-generation companies and reward long-term holders. Trillions Could Flow Into XRP ETFs Rupert responded with affirmation, saying retirement funds and ETFs would change everything for XRP. He explained that U.S. 401(k)s hold somewhere between $7 trillion and $9 trillion, and once they can access crypto ETFs, the influx of liquidity will reshape the market.  According to him, traditional investors remain locked into stocks and bonds, with little exposure to crypto. He argued that giving them access would lead to massive capital flows. https://twitter.com/RealAllinCrypto/status/1956997029739061381 "I think the ramifications of the ETFs, the 401(k)s, being able to actually access these investments is going to really change the course that XRP is on because what that's going to do is unlock a hell of a lot of liquidity that's going to be able to flow into it," Rupert remarked. He clarified that he is not suggesting with 100% guarantee that all that money will go into XRP but admitted that it "could."  XRP May Surprise Everyone He compared the situation to Bitcoin, with the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF becoming the most successful ETF launch in history, and Ethereum, which became the third-fastest ETF to hit $10 billion. By contrast, Rupert argued that XRP could exceed expectations because of how institutions already view it. According to him, "I actually think XRP is going to surprise everybody because I think people know what's going on with it from an institutional point of view." Meanwhile, Rupert predicts ETF approval for XRP could come as early as September, citing his own conversations with exchange-traded product providers.  He said such approval would set XRP up for an explosive run in the second half of 2025 and could even break the usual four-year crypto cycle, pushing the market into a broader, more sustained path. Rupert said XRP's strength is in its ability to achieve its purpose as a global bridge currency. He pushed back against claims that XRP's market cap limits its growth potential, pointing out that history shows otherwise.  Specifically, he compared Microsoft's $3.9 trillion valuation today with IBM's $39 billion valuation in the 1980s, a 100-fold increase that no one saw coming back then. XRP ETFs Could Push XRP Prices Up Meanwhile, in a separate commentary, Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, also highlighted how ETFs would impact XRP's price. Claver explained that XRP doesn't need to rise in value first to qualify for an ETF. Instead, he argued that ETF listings would cause a supply shock, pushing prices higher after they launch.  Claver added that other events, such as treasury activity, liquidity shortages on exchanges, or even a crisis with Tether, could trigger earlier rallies, but he believes ETFs would magnify price growth once they go live.
Crucial Insights For Savvy Traders

The post Crucial Insights For Savvy Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Perpetual Futures Long-Short Ratios: Crucial Insights For Savvy Traders Skip to content Home News Crypto News BTC Perpetual Futures Long-Short Ratios: Crucial Insights for Savvy Traders Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-futures-long-short-ratios/
Dogecoin’s Ride: Companies and States Stir Market Momentum

Dogecoin market sees renewed interest from corporate and regulatory actions. Thumzup's acquisition creates largest DOGE mining operation, sparking market attention. Continue Reading:Dogecoin’s Ride: Companies and States Stir Market Momentum The post Dogecoin’s Ride: Companies and States Stir Market Momentum appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
An institution that manages $2.5 trillion has changed its tune after 6 years: Bitcoin is a reliable store of value

In a recent investment report, Allianz Group declared Bitcoin a "reliable store of value," marking the first time that the institution, which manages $2.5 trillion in assets, has recognized digital assets as a legitimate institutional investment target. The report, titled "Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies: The Future of Finance," stands in stark contrast to Allianz's 2019 policy against Bitcoin investment. Today, the German investment giant defines Bitcoin’s evolution “from an experimental protocol to a reliable store of value” as a core element of modern portfolio construction. “Bitcoin’s deflationary design, decentralized governance, and low correlation with traditional markets make it an attractive hedge and long-term asset,” the report states. Allianz specifically emphasized that Bitcoin's correlation with the S&P 500 index is only 0.12, and its correlation with gold is -0.04, which makes it an effective portfolio diversification tool. Allianz cited "accelerated institutional adoption" as a key factor in Bitcoin's legitimization. The report noted that as of the second quarter, corporate treasury Bitcoin purchases had exceeded ETFs for three consecutive quarters, with publicly listed companies purchasing approximately 131,000 BTC in the second quarter alone. The asset manager also highlighted university endowment funds’ emerging cryptocurrency investment strategies, specifically noting that Emory University was the first U.S. university to publicly disclose a significant Bitcoin investment. Allianz believes this trend indicates that "digital assets are being integrated into the operations and investment strategies of higher education institutions." The report said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently called Bitcoin the "digital counterpart of gold", further confirming the institution's recognition of Bitcoin. Allianz also noted that increased global regulatory clarity has removed major barriers to institutional participation in the crypto space. The report argues that infrastructure development has facilitated institutional entry. Regulated exchanges like Coinbase, institutional-grade custodians like Fidelity Digital Assets, and SEC-approved Bitcoin spot ETFs have collectively "built a bridge between traditional finance and the crypto space." Allianz described Bitcoin’s transformation as “one of the most profound changes in modern finance” and predicted its continued integration into mainstream investment portfolios. The agency expects that the tokenization of real-world assets and DeFi will "significantly expand the total addressable market for cryptocurrencies." As one of Europe's largest asset management institutions, Allianz's endorsement is significant. In a policy document released in 2019, the company clearly stated that it would avoid cryptocurrency investment due to regulatory uncertainty and volatility concerns. Allianz concluded in its report: “Barring an unforeseen catastrophe or a collapse of the global financial system due to a technological flaw, Bitcoin will become a permanent part of the financial system rather than a short-term speculative trend.” The report further states that digital assets “are not only complementary to the future of global finance, but also its cornerstone.”
Solana – How weak demand might affect its price targets of $188 and $206

The 4-hour chart highlighted a key short-term level that could offer clues about a Solana rally.
Retail Is Leaving Bitcoin: What Happened Last Time?

Data shows the Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand Change has turned negative, a sign that the small hands are losing interest in the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Retail Volume Has Gone Down Over The Past Month In a new post on X, CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has talked about the latest trend in the Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand […]
Biggest Mistakes Investors Make With Bitcoin and Altcoins

The post Biggest Mistakes Investors Make With Bitcoin and Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market is often painted as one giant, unpredictable gamble. While it’s true that digital assets can deliver life-changing wealth, many investors continue to repeat the same mistakes when it comes to Bitcoin and altcoins. Misconceptions about what makes these assets valuable often lead to poor strategies and missed opportunities. Interestingly, alongside Bitcoin and established altcoins, new projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are drawing attention for their fresh approach and multi-cycle wealth potential. Mistake #1: Treating All Cryptocurrencies the Same One of the most dangerous errors is assuming Bitcoin and altcoins operate on equal footing. Bitcoin functions as a digital commodity – a scarce, decentralized store of value similar to gold. Altcoins, on the other hand, cover an entire spectrum of technologies ranging from smart contract platforms like Ethereum to meme tokens driven by hype. Many of these altcoins won’t survive long term, while Bitcoin’s fixed supply and network security make it the benchmark of digital assets. Mistake #2: Watching Price Instead of Networks Too many traders obsess over charts without understanding what drives real value. Bitcoin’s hash rate, active wallet growth, and long-term holder metrics are stronger indicators than daily price swings. Similarly, for altcoins, adoption rates, developer activity, and transaction volume matter more than speculative rallies. A growing, active network tends to precede sustainable price increases, not the other way around. A New Crypto Coin is Turning Heads While some altcoins fade in hype cycles, MAGACOIN FINANCE is carving out a different path. Ranked by analysts as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy for multi-cycle wealth generation, the project has already attracted a wave of early investors thanks to its strong community growth and ambitious ecosystem roadmap. Unlike coins that rely on quick pumps, MAGACOIN FINANCE emphasizes expanding utility and sustained development, giving it the…
Kroll faces class-action suit as FTX creditors allege daily scam emails

FTX creditors claim they are being targeted via phishing emails after their information was leaked in a data breach in August 2023. Financial and risk advisory firm Kroll is facing a class-action lawsuit for alleged negligent behavior over a data breach that impacted creditors of FTX, BlockFi, and Genesis.The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in a US district court by Hall Attorneys on behalf of FTX customer Jacob Repko and other crypto creditors who were affected by Kroll’s data breach.The suit claims that crypto creditors have been facing phishing attacks, a cybercrime where malicious actors try to gain sensitive information, due to a data breach that Kroll faced in August 2023, in which malicious actors managed to attain personal information of crypto creditors.Read more
Ripple Helps Build Real-Time Crypto Crime Response System

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/crypto/ripple-helps-build-real-time-crypto-crime-response-system/">Ripple Helps Build Real-Time Crypto Crime Response System</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>&#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; First Of Its Kind: Ripple Helps Build Real-Time Crypto Crime Response System &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; &#13; Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he&#8217;s a cook and cinephile who&#8217;s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/first-of-its-kind-ripple-helps-build-real-time-crypto-crime-response-system/</p>
