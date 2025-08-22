2025-08-25 Monday

Domain Driven Design - The Basics

DDD gives us a framework for a way of aligning business with technology throughout the whole project lifecycle.
Best Meme Coins for Exponential Returns – Arctic Pablo Coin, Pudgy Penguins & FLOKI

The post Best Meme Coins for Exponential Returns – Arctic Pablo Coin, Pudgy Penguins & FLOKI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto whales are eyeing the best new meme coins for exponential returns. Discover Arctic Pablo Coin’s presale bonus, Pudgy Penguins, and FLOKI today. Crypto whales are circling the waters, scanning for the best new meme coins for exponential returns. While Bitcoin and Ethereum anchor the market, meme coins remain the wild frontier where fortunes are made quickly.  Arctic Pablo Coin, Pudgy Penguins, and FLOKI are not just hype tokens; they carry momentum, community power, and potential growth. For whales seeking outsized gains, this is where the action lies. Arctic Pablo Coin: A Whale’s Ticket To Treasure Arctic Pablo Coin ($APC) has captured serious attention with its adventurous narrative and icy storyline. As one of the best new meme coins for exponential returns, it paints the picture of an explorer racing across frozen islands, uncovering mystical APC tokens hidden in the snow. But beneath the fun cartoon story lies a structure designed to generate wealth for serious investors, especially those entering early through the meme coin presale that has already gained massive traction. The presale is now in Stage 37 “Ice Ice Baby,” priced at $0.00088. With the BONUS100 code, whales instantly double their allocation. A $70,000 investment secures 159,090,400 APC tokens, and if the coin lists at $0.008, that stake transforms into $1,272,723.20. Analysts project a potential price surge to $0.1, which would send early positions into stratospheric territory. This is why whales targeting the best new meme coins for exponential returns are watching Arctic Pablo Coin closely. Weekly presale stages guarantee rising prices, and any unsold tokens are burned to increase scarcity. That deflationary model, paired with strong tokenomics, sets APC apart from typical meme coins. For whales, this is the reason Arctic Pablo Coin is at the top of the list of the best new meme…
Ripple and SBI Set 2026 Launch for RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan Market

TLDR Ripple and SBI Holdings have signed an agreement to introduce RLUSD in Japan. The RLUSD stablecoin is scheduled to launch in Japan during the first quarter of 2026. SBI VC Trade will manage the distribution of RLUSD under Japan’s stablecoin regulations. US dollar deposits, government bonds, and cash equivalents fully back RLUSD. Independent firms [...] The post Ripple and SBI Set 2026 Launch for RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech to Shape Crypto Market Dynamics

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-jackson-hole-crypto-impact/
Wyoming and Companies Drive Dogecoin Surge

In recent events shaking the Dogecoin landscape, significant movements from companies and states are capturing attention. A company tied to Trump’s circle has acquired a major DOGE mining firm for $50 million.Continue Reading:Wyoming and Companies Drive Dogecoin Surge
Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 22

The post Gold price in Malaysia: Rates on August 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices fell in Malaysia on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 452.86 Malaysian Ringgits (MYR) per gram, down compared with the MYR 454.13 it cost on Thursday. The price for Gold decreased to MYR 5,282.05 per tola from MYR 5,296.83 per tola a day earlier. Unit measure Gold Price in MYR 1 Gram 452.86 10 Grams 4,528.58 Tola 5,282.05 Troy Ounce 14,085.47 FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Malaysia by adapting international prices (USD/MYR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. Gold has an inverse correlation…
CFTC Kicks Off New Crypto Sprint Initiative As US House Moves To Block CBDC

The non-fungible token market has recorded a significant surge today, marked by increased trading sales and floor price surges. The non-fungible token market surge is [...]
Every CISO Should Memorize This 2,500-Year-Old Cybersecurity Quote

Sun Tzu's "Strategy without tactics is the slowest route to victory" applies directly to cybersecurity. Most security breaches happen because organizations focus on tactical tools without strategic threat assessment. Effective cyber defense requires both strategic planning and tactical execution.
$MSTR Under Pressure as CFO Andrew Kang Sells $20 Million Worth of Shares

The post $MSTR Under Pressure as CFO Andrew Kang Sells $20 Million Worth of Shares appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Strategy Vice President and CFO Andrew Kang has sold approximately a total of $20,000,000 worth of MicroStrategy ($MSTR) stock in August 2025. The sales included multiple large transactions. Could this negatively impact the company? Sneak Peek At Kang’s Recent Trades August 7, 2025: Kang sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, at an average price …
MetaMask USD ($mUSD) Launches on Linea, Enhancing Self-Custodial Wallet Ecosystem

The post MetaMask USD ($mUSD) Launches on Linea, Enhancing Self-Custodial Wallet Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Aug 22, 2025 04:01 MetaMask introduces its native stablecoin, MetaMask USD ($mUSD), on the Linea platform, enhancing fiat onboarding and DeFi integration through partnerships with M0 and Stripe. MetaMask has launched its first native stablecoin, MetaMask USD ($mUSD), on the Linea platform, marking a significant milestone for self-custodial wallets. This launch, announced on August 21, 2025, represents a collaboration with Bridge, a company under Stripe, and is powered by M0, a decentralized stablecoin infrastructure, according to Linea. Strategic Partnerships and Integrations The strategic partnership with M0 and Stripe facilitates seamless fiat onboarding to the Linea platform, paving the way for additional rewards and integration with the MetaMask Card. This integration allows users to transact with $mUSD across various web3 platforms and real-world locations, including millions of Mastercard merchants. Users can also benefit from transaction rewards through programs like Coinmunity Cashback, with more incentives anticipated in the future. Boosting Linea’s DeFi Ecosystem MetaMask USD’s launch on Ethereum and Linea is set to enhance Linea’s DeFi ecosystem significantly. The stablecoin will be integrated across key protocols such as Etherex and other exchanges, lending markets, and custodial platforms, providing deep liquidity and utility for users within the Linea ecosystem. By offering native liquidity provisioning and simplifying fiat currency onboarding, MetaMask USD aims to serve as a neutral and highly liquid asset on Linea, which is already recognized as a leading chain for ETH capital. Regulatory Support and Future Prospects The introduction of MetaMask USD aligns with increasing regulatory clarity, highlighted by the U.S. GENIUS Act that establishes a federal framework for payment stablecoins. This regulatory foundation supports the secure and compliant expansion of stablecoin utility on Linea. The launch of MetaMask USD marks a transformative step for the Linea ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment…
