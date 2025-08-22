MEXC börs
Krüptouudised
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
U.S. Crypto Policy Enters a New Era
The post U.S. Crypto Policy Enters a New Era appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, Washington was considered hostile territory for the cryptocurrency industry. Regulatory crackdowns, lawsuits and policy uncertainty drove many builders overseas and left advocates fighting uphill battles on Capitol Hill. But as Kristin Smith, president of the Solana Policy Institute, explains in the latest episode of the Clear Crypto Podcast, the tide has turned in a dramatic way. Crypto coordination Smith, a longtime policy leader in Washington and former CEO of the Blockchain Association, joined hosts Nathan Jeffay and Gareth Jenkinson to unpack the shifting US regulatory environment. What was once a fragmented and defensive industry has transformed into one of the most coordinated and effective political movements in recent memory. “At least in the United States, [there was] an all-out assault on crypto, primarily using the securities laws to create confusion and drive builders overseas,” she said. “But if you look at where we were… Crypto has survived and now thrived. And I think it’s going to expand the marketplace to levels we have only been able to imagine to this point.” At the heart of this transformation is the recently signed GENIUS Act, landmark legislation that establishes a federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins. Smith describes the law as not only a victory for the industry but also a validation of blockchain’s role in the US economy. “It’s really important not just for stablecoins, but for the underlying blockchains upon which the stablecoins are minted,” she said. “Going forward, if we have so much value being traded on these rails, then the government cannot come and attack those rails. It will just be politically untenable.” Lobbying influence The episode also highlights how lobbying has matured within the space. From just a handful of policy advocates in 2017 to hundreds today, crypto has built a presence in Washington that rivals…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:24
Aktsia
How PEPENODE Turns Token Burns and High Rewards Into a Meme Coin Machine
The post How PEPENODE Turns Token Burns and High Rewards Into a Meme Coin Machine appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Most cryptocurrencies follow inflationary models where new tokens enter circulation through mining rewards or staking emissions. PEPENODE reverses this trend through aggressive deflationary mechanics that permanently remove 70% of tokens spent on platform upgrades. Combined with 160 million tokens already locked in staking and 5,000% reward rates, the project creates a mathematical scarcity engine that …
Aktsia
CoinPedia
2025/08/22 15:21
Aktsia
Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on August 22
The post Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on August 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices fell in Saudi Arabia on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 401.59 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per gram, down compared with the SAR 402.84 it cost on Thursday. The price for Gold decreased to SAR 4,684.06 per tola from SAR 4,698.61 per tola a day earlier. Unit measure Gold Price in SAR 1 Gram 401.59 10 Grams 4,015.90 Tola 4,684.06 Troy Ounce 12,490.85 FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Saudi Arabia by adapting international prices (USD/SAR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. Gold has an…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:21
Aktsia
Corporate Bitcoin (BTC) Treasuries Could Raise Credit Risks, Morningstar DBRS Says
The post Corporate Bitcoin (BTC) Treasuries Could Raise Credit Risks, Morningstar DBRS Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The corporate use of cryptocurrencies is evolving beyond payments, with a number of businesses adopting bitcoin BTC$115,244.11 and other digital assets as core treasury reserves. A report Thursday from rating company Morningstar DBRS cautions that this strategy could heighten credit risk profiles. According to BitcoinTreasuries.net, roughly 3.68 million BTC (worth about $428 billion as of Aug. 19) are held across companies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), governments, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and custodians. This is about 18% of bitcoin’s circulating supply. Funds dominate with 40% of holdings, followed by public companies at 27%. That exposure remains highly concentrated. One firm, Strategy (MSTR), controls over 629,000 BTC, accounting for 64% of all public-company treasury holdings, the report noted. Morningstar DBRS highlighted a range of vulnerabilities in corporate crypto treasury strategies, including regulatory uncertainty, liquidity challenges during periods of volatility and exposure to exchange counterparties. Heavy reliance on bitcoin reserves could strain liquidity management, while the asset’s sharp price swings add further risk. The firm also noted that different tokens carry distinct technological and governance issues, and custody, whether handled in-house or through third parties, remains a critical security concern. Corporate adoption of crypto treasury strategies is expected to grow, led by companies like Strategy and MARA Holdings (MARA). Morningstar DBRS warned that concentration, volatility, and regulatory complexity mean such strategies could materially reshape how credit markets assess corporate risk. Read more: Bitcoin Treasury Firm Semler Scientific Still Has 3X Upside: Benchmark Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/21/corporate-bitcoin-treasuries-could-raise-credit-risks-morningstar-dbrs-says
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:21
Aktsia
Resumes upward journey above 100-day EMA near 95.50
The post Resumes upward journey above 100-day EMA near 95.50 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/JPY edges higher to around 95.45 in Friday’s early European session, adding 0.24% on the day. Positive outlook of the cross prevails above the 100-day EMA, but further consolidation cannot be ruled out in the near term. The immediate resistance level is seen in the 96.00-96.10 zone; the initial support level is located at 95.10. The AUD/JPY cross attracts some buyers to around 95.45 during the early European session on Friday. The uncertainty over the likely timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues to drag the Japanese Yen (JPY) lower and acts as a tailwind for the cross. Technically, AUD/JPY resumes its upward bias as the price crosses above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. However, further consolidation cannot be ruled out, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering around the midline. This suggests neutral momentum in the near term. The first upside target to watch for the cross is seen in the 96.00-96.10 region, the psychological level and the high of August 19. Extended gains could see a rally to 96.75, the high of August 13. Further north, the next hurdle is located at 97.10, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. On the other hand, any follow-through selling below the 100-day EMA of 95.10 could see a drop to 94.40, the low of August 20. Sustained trading below the mentioned level could expose 93.97, the low of July 1. The additional downside filter to watch is 93.36, the low of June 16. AUD/JPY Daily Chart Japanese Yen FAQs The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:18
Aktsia
Taiwan seizes BitShine for NT$2.3 billion in cryptocurrency money laundering; 14 individuals have been indicted
PANews reported on August 22nd, according to ETtoday, that BitShine (Bitcoin Technology), Taiwan's largest virtual currency operator, was found to have aided a fraud ring in laundering NT$2.3 billion, affecting 1,539 victims. Prosecutors and police seized NT$60.49 million in cash, 647,000 USDT, Bitcoin, TRX, cash, and luxury cars. The main suspect, Shi Qiren, and 14 others were indicted on charges of aggravated fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors are seeking a 25-year sentence for the main suspect.
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/22 15:15
Aktsia
USD/CAD hits fresh three-month highs above 1.3900, focus on Fed Powell’s speech
The post USD/CAD hits fresh three-month highs above 1.3900, focus on Fed Powell’s speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD has reached its three-month high at 1.3915 on Friday. CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are pricing a 74% chance of a September rate cut, against 82% on Wednesday. Canada’s Industrial Product Price Index climbed 0.7% in July, exceeding expectations of a 0.3% rise, after a 0.5% gain prior. USD/CAD remains stronger for the fourth successive session, reaching a three-month high at 1.3915 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground amid easing odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in September. Traders await the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, which could offer fresh clues on the September policy outlook. According to the CME FedWatch tool, Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 75% chance of a rate reduction in September, down from 82% on Wednesday. The rate cut likelihood reduced following the strong Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and rising Initial Jobless Claims data from the United States (US). The preliminary S&P Global US Composite PMI inched higher to 55.4 in August, from 55.1 prior. Meanwhile, the US Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.3 from 49.8 prior, surpassing the market consensus of 49.5. Services PMI eased to 55.4 from 55.7 previous reading, but was stronger than the 54.2 expected. Moreover, US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 235K for the previous week, an eight-week high and above the consensus estimate of 225K, suggesting some softening in labor market conditions. The upside of the USD/CAD pair could be restrained as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) may receive support amid a decrease in the scope for further Bank of Canada (BoC) rate cuts. Canada’s Industrial Product Price rose 0.7% month-over-month in July, following a 0.5% gain in June and surpassing market expectations of…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:15
Aktsia
Sovereign AI: The Why and How Behind National LLMs
Governments worldwide are racing to build national LLMs as pillars of digital sovereignty, reshaping education, healthcare, public services, and defense. From the EU’s billion-euro AI push to India’s BharatGen, investments highlight a shift: AI is no longer just corporate innovation but state infrastructure. Ukraine, leveraging battlefield data and domestic reforms, positions its sovereign LLM as both a strategic necessity and a potential global blueprint.
Aktsia
Hackernoon
2025/08/22 15:13
Aktsia
Ripple SBI Partnership Brings RLUSD Stablecoin to Japan 2026
The post Ripple SBI Partnership Brings RLUSD Stablecoin to Japan 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and SBI Holdings announced a memorandum of understanding to distribute Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD in Japan through SBI VC Trade. The partnership aims to launch RLUSD in Japan during the first quarter of 2026. Strategic Partnership for Stablecoin Distribution SBI VC Trade, a licensed Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider, will be the distribution partner for RLUSD in Japan. The collaboration represents a significant expansion of Ripple’s stablecoin presence in the Asian market. SBI Group is Japan’s first company to obtain the Electronic Payment Instrument Exchange Service Provider License. RLUSD is designed as an enterprise-grade stablecoin backed by high-quality reserves, including US dollar deposits and short-term government bonds. SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo emphasized that introducing RLUSD will expand stablecoin options in Japan while improving reliability and convenience. Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, highlighted the collaboration’s focus on building trusted and compliant financial infrastructure. First Exchange in Japan to Serve Stablecoin SBI VC Trade’s experience with stablecoins began in March 2025, when it became Japan’s first exchange to secure regulatory approval for USDC distribution. Early in the month, the company obtained Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider registration from Japan’s Financial Services Agency. USDC launched on SBI VC Trade on March 26, 2025, marking the first officially approved stablecoin in Japan’s regulated financial market. Circle’s USDC achieved $1 trillion in monthly trading volume by November 2024, with 78% year-over-year circulation growth. The RLUSD introduction builds upon this foundation, with Ripple’s partnership involving Standard Custody & Trust Company as the specific subsidiary managing the arrangement. This expansion aligns with Ripple’s broader strategy to enter Real World Assets markets using RLUSD as a cornerstone product. The post Ripple SBI Partnership Brings RLUSD Stablecoin to Japan 2026 appeared first on BeInCrypto. Source: https://beincrypto.com/ripple-sbi-partnership-brings-rlusd-stablecoin-to-japan-2026/
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:13
Aktsia
Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains
Investors searching for the best altcoins to buy are finding new energy in a handful of projects that combine strong fundamentals with future growth potential. Ethereum is holding its place as the leader of smart contracts, Avalanche is scaling fast with institutional adoption, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is making noise as a fresh rising contender. Together, […] Continue Reading: Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/22 15:12
Aktsia
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?
British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000