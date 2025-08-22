MEXC börs
Crypto Stocks Circle, Coinbase Crash Before Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Aktsia
CoinGape
2025/08/22 15:41
Aktsia
Ripple Is Officially Bringing Its RLUSD Stablecoin to Japan
The post Ripple Is Officially Bringing Its RLUSD Stablecoin to Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has partnered with Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings to launch its RLUSD stablecoin in Japan The launch will leverage Japan’s new, comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins The enterprise-focused RLUSD is scheduled for distribution by SBI VC Trade in early 2026 Ripple and Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings have signed an agreement to introduce the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan. The stablecoin is scheduled for distribution in early 2026 and aims to serve institutional and enterprise use cases under Japan’s new, regulated framework. The $300B stablecoin market is set to grow into the trillions. Together with @sbivc_official, we’re bringing $RLUSD to Japan in early 2026, offering users and institutions a trusted, regulated and fully-backed stablecoin built for enterprise use cases. https://t.co/htcrMiQkTe — Ripple (@Ripple) August 22, 2025 Leveraging Japan’s New Stablecoin Framework The distribution will be overseen by SBI VC Trade, a licensed subsidiary of SBI Holdings. The partnership is a direct result of Japan’s move to establish a clear regulatory structure for stablecoins, ensuring compliance, transparency, and consumer protection. Ripple has confirmed that RLUSD will be fully backed 1:1 by reserves of U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. government bonds, and other cash equivalents. This is a key reason why Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Earns Top “A” Rating. Monthly attestations by a third-party accounting firm will verify the backing, aligning with institutional expectations for transparency. The rollout is planned for the first quarter of 2026, with SBI VC Trade confirming preparations are underway. Enterprise-Grade, Institution-Focused Stablecoin Ripple is bringing RLUSD as an enterprise-grade digital asset designed specifically for financial infrastructure. Tomohiko Kondo, CEO of SBI VC Trade, described the introduction of RLUSD as a key development that will contribute to the reliability of digital assets in Japan’s financial sector. Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, added that the…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:40
Aktsia
WTI holds steady near $63.50 as optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace fades
The post WTI holds steady near $63.50 as optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace fades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI steadies as fading prospects for an immediate Russia-Ukraine peace deal support the risk premium. Traders turn cautious amid Russian airstrikes near the EU border and Ukrainian strikes on a Russian Oil refinery. US increases pressure on India over Russian crude imports, imposing a 25% tariff on Indian goods effective August 27. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price holds ground after two days of gains, trading around $63.40 during the Asian hours on Friday. Crude Oil prices were largely unchanged, with waning hopes for an immediate Russia-Ukraine peace deal underpinning the risk premium demanded by Oil sellers. Reuters cited analysts at ING, saying in a client note on Friday, “It’s proving difficult to set up a Putin-Zelenskiy summit, while discussions around potential security guarantees face obstacles,” “The less likely a ceasefire looks, the more likely the risk of tougher (US) sanctions” on Russia. The market sentiment remains cautious after reports of Russian airstrikes near the European Union (EU) border and Ukrainian attacks on a Russian Oil refinery. Moscow has demanded major concessions, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected giving up any territory. Oil prices may regain their ground as the United States (US) increases pressure on India over Russian crude imports, announcing a 25% tariff on Indian goods effective August 27. Crude accounts for nearly 35% of India’s imports. The demand for Oil could face challenges amid easing odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in September. The higher borrowing cost negatively impacts the economic activities in the United States, the world’s largest economy, which affects Oil requirements. The CME FedWatch tool indicates that the Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 75% chance of a rate reduction in September, down from 82% on Wednesday. The rate cut likelihood reduced following the strong Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:38
Aktsia
ONDO Token Eyes Breakout Amid Ondo Finance’s Expansion in Tokenized Assets
The post ONDO Token Eyes Breakout Amid Ondo Finance’s Expansion in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ondo Finance (ONDO) is emerging as one of the leading names in the tokenization trend, particularly in US Treasury bonds (treasuries). However, the ONDO token price still shows a certain degree of stagnation. Will this token witness a breakout in the future? Positive Outlook for Ondo Finance Over the past two years, the tokenized treasuries market has grown explosively by 6,880%, led by giants such as BlackRock and Ondo Finance. Notably, Ondo Finance focuses on delivering yields from US Treasuries and is expanding into new markets. Ondo led the tokenized U.S. Treasuries. Source: Sei Recently, Ondo launched its tokenized treasuries product on the Sei network, where institutional-grade assets can be traded with sub-second transaction finality. This marks an important milestone, enabling Ondo to reach institutional and retail investors in the RWA space. In addition, Ondo Global Markets is experimenting with revolutionary features. Ondo Finance mints tokenized stocks such as Spotify, ASML, or Sharplink through the USDon stablecoin and immediately redeems them back into USDon. This supports the claim that tokenization’s most compelling short-term value proposition lies in expanding access. This access is to global financial markets. “The most compelling near-term value proposition for tokenization is access. That’s exactly where we’re starting with Ondo Global Markets,” shared the CEO of Ondo Finance. From a technical perspective, the ONDO token is showing a rather positive price structure. Analysts consider the $0.85 zone a key support level on the daily chart. A rebound from this zone could push the price toward $1.25–$1.30 in the short term. Conversely, if the market breaches the $0.85 level, ONDO may retreat to around $0.60. This retreat could allow it to consolidate again in preparation for the next rally. At the time of writing, ONDO is trading at $0.9269, down 1.6% over the past 24 hours and 56.7%…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:37
Aktsia
Gold slides as Fed rate cut doubts lift USD ahead of Powell’s speech
The post Gold slides as Fed rate cut doubts lift USD ahead of Powell’s speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold drifts lower for the second straight day as reduced Fed rate cut bets underpin the USD. The cautious market mood does little to lend any support to the safe-haven precious metal. Traders keenly await Fed Chair Powell’s speech for rate-cut cues and a meaningful impetus. Gold (XAU/USD) extends the steady intraday descent through the early European session on Friday and retests the overnight swing low, around the $3,326-3,325 region in the last hour. The US Dollar (USD) prolongs its weekly uptrend and climbs to its highest level since August 5 amid diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This, in turn, is seen as a key factor driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. The USD bulls, however, opt to wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for more cues about the policy outlook and before placing fresh bets. This, however, does little to lend any support to the Gold price. Even the cautious market mood fails to revive demand for the safe-haven commodity. This, in turn, favors the XAU/USD bears, though a sustained break below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is needed before positioning for any further losses. Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price bears retain control amid sustained USD buying ahead of Powell Traders pared their bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve following last week’s release of the hot US Producer Price Index (PPI), which pointed to signs of a gain of momentum in inflationary pressures. Moreover, Kansas City Fed president Jeffrey Schmid said on Thursday, described the central bank’s current monetary policy stance as “modestly restrictive” and sounded cautious about a September rate cut. Separately, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said that it is important to maintain a modestly restrictive policy to…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:35
Aktsia
Magacoin Finance Price Prediction – Should You Buy This Trump Coin Presale
Magacoin Finance is described as the only legit MAGA-meme–infused coin making waves across the cryptocurrency community. Now in presale, the project is in its first phase of funding, and from the looks of it, it is already more than halfway through the second stage. Buying the meme coin is simple, as users can leverage Best […]
Aktsia
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/22 15:35
Aktsia
Why Europe Is Racing to Launch a Digital Euro on Ethereum or Solana
TLDR EU officials are considering launching the digital euro on public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana instead of a private system The shift comes after the US passed comprehensive stablecoin regulations through the Genius Act, creating pressure on European policymakers Supporters believe a public blockchain could expand the euro’s reach in cross-border payments and boost [...] The post Why Europe Is Racing to Launch a Digital Euro on Ethereum or Solana appeared first on CoinCentral.
Aktsia
Coincentral
2025/08/22 15:34
Aktsia
EU Accelerates Digital Euro Plans, Considering Ethereum and Solana for Public Blockchain Implementation
The post EU Accelerates Digital Euro Plans, Considering Ethereum and Solana for Public Blockchain Implementation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European Union officials are accelerating plans for a digital euro in response to the recent passage of a stablecoin law in the United States, which has raised concerns about the competitiveness of a European digital currency. The U.S. Congress approved legislation overseeing the $288 billion stablecoin market, prompting EU discussions on potentially utilizing a public […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/eu-accelerates-digital-euro-plans-considering-ethereum-and-solana-for-public-blockchain-implementation/
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:33
Aktsia
Japanese Yen remains depressed amid BoJ rate-hike uncertainty
The post Japanese Yen remains depressed amid BoJ rate-hike uncertainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Japanese Yen struggles to lure buyers despite slightly higher-than-expected inflation figures. The uncertainty over the likely timing of the next BoJ rate hike continues to undermine the JPY. The USD bulls retain control ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech and support the USD/JPY pair. The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues losing ground against a broadly firmer US Dollar (USD) for the second straight day and drops to a three-week low during the Asian session on Friday. The uncertainty over the likely timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues to undermine the JPY, which fails to gain any respite from Japan’s consumer inflation figures. In fact, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicated that the underlying inflation remained sticky and backed the case for further policy normalization by the BoJ. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) retains its positive bias and climbs to the highest level since August 6 amid diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This provides an additional boost to the USD/JPY pair and contributes to the intraday positive move beyond mid-147.00s. The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the upside. Traders, however, might refrain from placing fresh bets and opt to wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Japanese Yen remains depressed amid BoJ rate hike uncertainty, ahead of Powell’s speech Japan’s Statistics Bureau reported this Friday that the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) cooled to the 3.1% YoY rate in July from 3.1% in the previous month. Further details revealed that the core gauge, which strips out costs for fresh food, eased from 3.3% in June to 3.1%, marking its lowest level since November 2024. The latter, however, was slightly higher…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:32
Aktsia
Ruling Party Unveils Crucial Committee For Digital Assets
The post Ruling Party Unveils Crucial Committee For Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea Crypto Regulation: Ruling Party Unveils Crucial Committee For Digital Assets Skip to content Home News Crypto News South Korea Crypto Regulation: Ruling Party Unveils Crucial Committee for Digital Assets Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/south-korea-crypto-regulation-3/
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 15:31
Aktsia
