ONDO Token Eyes Breakout Amid Ondo Finance’s Expansion in Tokenized Assets

Ondo Finance (ONDO) is emerging as one of the leading names in the tokenization trend, particularly in US Treasury bonds (treasuries). However, the ONDO token price still shows a certain degree of stagnation. Will this token witness a breakout in the future? Positive Outlook for Ondo Finance Over the past two years, the tokenized treasuries market has grown explosively by 6,880%, led by giants such as BlackRock and Ondo Finance. Notably, Ondo Finance focuses on delivering yields from US Treasuries and is expanding into new markets. Ondo led the tokenized U.S. Treasuries. Source: Sei Recently, Ondo launched its tokenized treasuries product on the Sei network, where institutional-grade assets can be traded with sub-second transaction finality. This marks an important milestone, enabling Ondo to reach institutional and retail investors in the RWA space. In addition, Ondo Global Markets is experimenting with revolutionary features. Ondo Finance mints tokenized stocks such as Spotify, ASML, or Sharplink through the USDon stablecoin and immediately redeems them back into USDon. This supports the claim that tokenization's most compelling short-term value proposition lies in expanding access. This access is to global financial markets. "The most compelling near-term value proposition for tokenization is access. That's exactly where we're starting with Ondo Global Markets," shared the CEO of Ondo Finance. From a technical perspective, the ONDO token is showing a rather positive price structure. Analysts consider the $0.85 zone a key support level on the daily chart. A rebound from this zone could push the price toward $1.25–$1.30 in the short term. Conversely, if the market breaches the $0.85 level, ONDO may retreat to around $0.60. This retreat could allow it to consolidate again in preparation for the next rally. At the time of writing, ONDO is trading at $0.9269, down 1.6% over the past 24 hours and 56.7%…