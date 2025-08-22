2025-08-25 Monday

Bitcoin Dips Below Momentum as XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Other Top Altcoins Lose Ground

Bitcoin Dips Below Momentum as XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Other Top Altcoins Lose Ground

Bitcoin slips as major altcoins face 24-hour market declines. XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Chainlink lose daily momentum. Altcoin gainers like Huobi and Bio Protocol defy downturn. The crypto market witnessed renewed selling pressure in the past 24 hours as several leading assets slipped from recent highs. Bitcoin lost momentum alongside XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, BNB, and Chainlink, marking a day of mixed trading across the sector. According to Congecko data Bitcoin (BTC) retracted by 0.1 percent to $113,109, with over $32.32 billion in trade being made. Although this generated a slight decline, Bitcoin continued to dominate the market with a capitalization of over $2.25 trillion. Ethereum (ETH) did not experience any significant change in performance, stagnating at $4,304.84. Its trading volume was more than $27.49 billion, and it was also in steady demand despite the majority of the top altcoins dropping. Also Read: Pump.fun Reclaims Dominance but Faces Price Pressure Major Altcoins Face Daily Setbacks XRP (XRP) retreated to $2.86, reflecting a flat performance after consistent activity that brought in $4.62 billion in daily volume. BNB (BNB) dropped to $849.81 and could not continue its advance after over $1.56 billion in trades. Solana (SOL) also declined by 0.4 percent over the past 24 hours and was trading at $183.75 with healthy daily volumes of $4.55 billion. Dogecoin (DOGE) declined 0.2 percent to $0.2181, and Cardano (ADA) fell 0.3 percent to $0.8578. The two coins had active participation, with volumes exceeding $2.01 billion and $1.42 billion, respectively. Chainlink (LINK) was the worst performer among the majors as it dropped by 1.1 percent to a price of $24.95. Its trading volume remained high at $1.83 billion, which is an indication that investors were interested even though it was going down. Altcoin Gainers Stand Out Amid Declines Although most leading assets struggled, a number of altcoins recorded sharp advances. Huobi (HT) led the market with a 261.2 percent surge to $1.31, supported by daily trades of more than $2.19 million. Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) was up 43.3 percent to 0.181, and Bio Protocol (BIO) rose 30.8 percent to 0.1946 on high trading volumes of above 440.63 million. The prices of Nobody Sausage (NOBODY) and Slash Vision Labs (SVL) increased by 29.4 percent to $0.06314 and 29.9 percent to $0.03472, respectively. OKB (OKB) increased by 20.8 percent to trade at $230.18 with over $1.82 billion in volume. The last 24 hours showed a shift in momentum for top cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, BNB, and Chainlink all recording declines. At the same time, strong rallies from tokens such as Huobi and Bio Protocol highlighted continued speculative opportunities within the altcoin market. Also Read: Winklevoss Twins Back Pro Crypto Push with $21 Million PAC Donation The post Bitcoin Dips Below Momentum as XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Other Top Altcoins Lose Ground appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/08/22 15:55
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 23

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 23

The Cardano price today is at $0.86, up 0.8% in the last session as buyers attempt to stabilize the market after a week-long pullback. On the 4-hour chart, ADA is trading inside a tightening symmetrical triangle, with trendline support holding around $0.85 and resistance capped near $0.95. ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView) The price is now in a key demand zone that has led to rallies up to $0.97 in the past. If this base holds, ADA might get another chance to test the upper limit. But if it doesn’t stay above $0.85, the price could go back down to $0.80. Why Is The Cardano Price Going Down Today? ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView) The drop in the price of Cardano is due to both technical resistance and low on-chain activity. The 20/50/100 EMAs on the 4-hour timeframe are stacked above current levels in a bearish way, and the 200 EMA around $0.92 is a strong resistance level above. Bollinger Bands are getting closer together, which means volatility is going down, and candles are leaning closer to the lower band, which means there is still pressure. ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView) The Supertrend indicator has flipped bearish at $0.9…The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 23 appeared first on Coin Edition.
2025/08/22 15:55
Bitcoin: Allianz’s Monumental Shift Towards a Credible Store of Value

Bitcoin: Allianz's Monumental Shift Towards a Credible Store of Value

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin: Allianz’s Monumental Shift Towards a Credible Store of Value In a significant reversal that echoes across the financial world, Allianz, the German-based global insurer managing a staggering $2.5 trillion in assets, has officially shifted its long-held position on Bitcoin. Once hesitant, the financial giant now classifies Bitcoin as a ‘reliable store of value.’ This monumental change signals a growing acceptance of digital assets within traditional finance, particularly for Bitcoin’s role as a Bitcoin credible store of value. Why is Bitcoin a Credible Store of Value for Allianz? Allianz’s updated investment report outlines several compelling reasons for this new classification. The firm previously avoided Bitcoin investments, citing regulatory uncertainty and volatility concerns back in 2019. However, the landscape has evolved dramatically, leading to a fresh perspective on why Bitcoin can indeed be a Bitcoin credible store of value. Here are the key factors Allianz highlighted: Deflationary Design: Unlike fiat currencies, Bitcoin has a fixed supply cap of 21 million coins. This inherent scarcity naturally makes it deflationary, which helps protect against inflation over the long term. Decentralized Governance: Bitcoin operates on a decentralized network, meaning no single entity controls it. This independence from central banks and governments enhances its appeal as a hedge against traditional financial system risks. Low Correlation with Traditional Markets: The report emphasizes Bitcoin’s low correlation with assets like the S&P 500 and gold. This characteristic makes it an attractive tool for portfolio diversification, potentially reducing overall risk for investors. What Drives Institutional Adoption of Bitcoin? Beyond its inherent characteristics, external factors are also accelerating institutional interest in Bitcoin. Allianz specifically points to clearer global regulations as a primary driver. As governments and financial bodies establish more defined frameworks for cryptocurrencies, the comfort level for large institutional players to engage with digital assets naturally increases. This regulatory clarity is paving the way for more firms to consider Bitcoin a credible store of value. Moreover, the diversification benefits are proving increasingly irresistible. In an era of economic uncertainty and fluctuating market conditions, assets that move independently of traditional indices offer a valuable safety net. Bitcoin’s distinct market behavior provides a unique opportunity for asset managers like Allianz to enhance portfolio resilience and stability. Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Bitcoin Investment Allianz’s shift is not an isolated incident; it reflects a broader trend among major financial institutions re-evaluating their positions on digital assets. This growing institutional confidence can potentially lead to increased liquidity and stability in the Bitcoin market. However, it is important for investors to understand that while Bitcoin offers significant advantages, its market can still experience volatility. For individuals and institutions considering Bitcoin, this news from Allianz provides powerful validation. It underscores the importance of thorough research and a long-term perspective. As more traditional players acknowledge Bitcoin’s potential, its integration into the global financial system continues to deepen, solidifying its role as a Bitcoin credible store of value. Allianz’s remarkable change of heart regarding Bitcoin marks a pivotal moment in the cryptocurrency’s journey towards mainstream acceptance. By recognizing Bitcoin as a credible store of value, one of the world’s largest insurers has sent a clear signal: digital assets are no longer a fringe investment but a serious contender in diversified portfolios. This move reinforces Bitcoin’s growing legitimacy and its enduring potential to reshape how we think about wealth preservation. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Why did Allianz change its stance on Bitcoin? A1: Allianz reversed its position due to Bitcoin’s deflationary design, decentralized governance, low correlation with traditional markets, and clearer global regulatory frameworks that support institutional adoption. Q2: What makes Bitcoin a “credible store of value” according to Allianz? A2: Allianz highlights Bitcoin’s fixed supply (deflationary), its independence from central control (decentralized), and its ability to act as a hedge against traditional market fluctuations due to low correlation. Q3: How does regulatory clarity impact institutional Bitcoin adoption? A3: Clearer regulations reduce uncertainty and risk for large financial institutions, making them more comfortable investing in and integrating digital assets like Bitcoin into their portfolios. Q4: What are the benefits of Bitcoin’s low correlation with traditional markets? A4: A low correlation means Bitcoin’s price movements are often independent of traditional assets like stocks and gold. This characteristic offers valuable diversification benefits, potentially reducing overall portfolio risk. Q5: Does Allianz’s new position mean Bitcoin is risk-free? A5: No, Allianz’s recognition of Bitcoin as a credible store of value highlights its potential and legitimacy but does not eliminate market volatility or other associated risks. Investors should always conduct their own research. Did you find this insight into Allianz’s Bitcoin stance valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about the evolving role of digital assets in global finance! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin: Allianz’s Monumental Shift Towards a Credible Store of Value first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/22 15:55
Here’s What Happened in 24 Hours of Kanye’s YZY Token Launch: Pump, Dump, and Pure Chaos

Here's What Happened in 24 Hours of Kanye's YZY Token Launch: Pump, Dump, and Pure Chaos

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/08/22 15:54
NVIDIA Unveils GeForce NOW Upgrade with RTX 5080 Power

NVIDIA Unveils GeForce NOW Upgrade with RTX 5080 Power

The post NVIDIA Unveils GeForce NOW Upgrade with RTX 5080 Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Aug 22, 2025 04:25 NVIDIA introduces the GeForce NOW upgrade featuring RTX 5080-class performance and new AI features, expanding the cloud gaming experience without raising membership prices. NVIDIA has announced a significant upgrade to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, introducing the powerful RTX 5080-class performance. This enhancement is set to bring next-generation AI features and cinematic visuals to users without increasing membership costs, according to a blog post by NVIDIA. Enhanced Gaming Experience The upgrade, based on the NVIDIA Blackwell RTX architecture, will become available in September. It promises to transform any compatible device into a high-performance gaming rig, offering a substantial leap in visual quality and performance. The upgrade includes features like Install-to-Play, which will expand the GeForce NOW cloud game catalog to nearly 4,500 titles, allowing Premium members to experience an extensive range of games. Global Expansion and New Games NVIDIA also announced plans to launch GeForce NOW in India this November, following its recent expansion into Thailand. This move is part of a broader strategy to make cloud gaming more accessible worldwide. Additionally, a lineup of new titles optimized for RTX 5080 performance has been revealed, including popular games such as ARC Raiders, Borderlands 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and The Outer Worlds 2. Technical Advancements The RTX 5080-class GPUs offer significant improvements, delivering 62 teraflops of compute performance and advanced ray tracing capabilities. This upgrade also enhances visual fidelity with NVIDIA DLSS 4, allowing streaming at up to 5K resolution at 120 fps. The service will support more devices, including Steam Decks and LG monitors, offering up to 5K 120Hz streaming. Membership and Pricing Despite the enhancements, NVIDIA has maintained the current pricing for its memberships. The Ultimate membership remains at $19.99 per…
2025/08/22 15:54
Australian Dollar declines as US Dollar advances on easing Fed rate expectations

Australian Dollar declines as US Dollar advances on easing Fed rate expectations

The post Australian Dollar declines as US Dollar advances on easing Fed rate expectations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Australian Dollar maintains its position near the two-month low of 0.6414 recorded on Thursday. AUD/USD came under pressure as the US Dollar strengthened following upbeat S&P Global US PMI data. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates a 74% chance of a September rate cut, down from 82% on Wednesday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) steadies near a two-month low at 0.6414 after registering losses in the previous four consecutive days. However, the AUD/USD pair lost ground as the US Dollar (USD) gained ground after the upbeat S&P Global US Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data was released on Thursday. The AUD also received downward pressure as Consumer Inflation Expectations rose 3.9% in August, coming in below the previous increase of 4.7%. The preliminary S&P Global US Composite PMI picked up pace in August, with the index at 55.4 versus 55.1 prior. Meanwhile, the US Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.3 from 49.8 prior, surpassing the market consensus of 49.5. Services PMI eased to 55.4 from 55.7 previous reading, but was stronger than the 54.2 expected. Traders expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to remain cautious after last week’s rate cut. However, investors anticipate that the central bank may resume easing with a larger 50 basis-point rate cut, likely in November. Australian Dollar loses ground as US Dollar steadies ahead of Powell’s speech The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is holding ground after registering gains in the previous session and trading around 98.60 at the time of writing. Traders await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming to gain clues on the September policy outlook. The US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 235K for the previous week, an eight-week high and above the consensus estimate of 225K,…
2025/08/22 15:53
The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, a project dedicated to the development of AGI and ASI, has announced a partnership with SuperWorld.
2025/08/22 15:53
Nomad 2 — A Story About Power, Trust, and Getting Home

Nomad 2 — A Story About Power, Trust, and Getting Home

Nomad 2 kept our comms alive when everything else failed. It is rugged, easy to deploy, and honest about limits—plan for half the quoted runtime and pack spares.
2025/08/22 15:51
Blockchain Cracks Open Wall Street’s Most Guarded Asset Class

Blockchain Cracks Open Wall Street's Most Guarded Asset Class

Private markets are illiquid, opaque, and outdated. Tokenization is changing that. With trillions in assets locked up, new U.S. regulations like the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act, and the SEC’s Project Crypto are creating the rails for programmable liquidity. Institutions are already piloting tokenized funds, and forecasts suggest $2–4 trillion in tokenized assets by 2030. The next decade will mark the end of illiquidity — and the rise of token-native private markets.
2025/08/22 15:50
The AI “Revolution” Is Still Stuck in a Chatbox

The AI "Revolution" Is Still Stuck in a Chatbox

It’s 2025. Trillions have been spent on models. And what’s the big breakthrough in interfaces? Still the same old chatbox.
2025/08/22 15:49
