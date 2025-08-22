MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
PeckShieldAlert: One address lost approximately $1 million due to phishing attack
PANews reported on August 22 that according to PeckShieldAlert, the address 0x1526...F32f lost about 1 million US dollars due to a phishing attack, including 623,600 SPX (about 804,000 US dollars), 71,600 CULT, 371.417 harrypotterobamasonic10in, 0.165 ETH and 570 million PORK and other cryptocurrencies and NFTs.
PORK
$0.00000005048
-21.48%
SPX
$1.2575
-4.37%
CULT
$0.0013649
-11.83%
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/22 16:09
Aktsia
Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Expands Cross-Chain Features for Shibarium
TLDR Hoichi’s Torii Gateway platform supports 1,500 tokens and 60+ networks for seamless cross-chain transfers. The Torii Gateway uses Fusion DCRM technology for enhanced security, protecting liquidity across chains. Hoichi plans to expand to Tron and Solana, along with fiat integration for broader participation. Shiba Inu’s Shibarium update allows developers to integrate with ShibaSwap V1 [...] The post Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Expands Cross-Chain Features for Shibarium appeared first on CoinCentral.
CROSS
$0.21998
-2.17%
SHIBA
$0.000000000559
-1.75%
Aktsia
Coincentral
2025/08/22 16:09
Aktsia
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 22: South Park Mocks Crypto Trump, Arthur Hayes Eyes $20K ETH, Andrew Tate’s YZY Profits, Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates South Park mocks Donald Trump’s crypto ties in its latest episode, Arthur Hayes predicts ETH will [...]
TRUMP
$8.438
-3.27%
YZY
$0.618
-10.04%
ETH
$4,601.5
-3.72%
Aktsia
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/22 16:08
Aktsia
Will Powell’s Speech Shake the Crypto Market?
Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with other digital currencies, experienced minimal activity early Friday. Investors are closely monitoring Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chairman, who will address the Jackson Hole gathering today.Continue Reading:Will Powell’s Speech Shake the Crypto Market?
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/22 16:08
Aktsia
A CBDC Ban in the US? Here’s Why Best Wallet and $Best Could Be Winners
In a surprising move, the U.S. House of Representatives has slipped a provision to ban central bank digital currencies (CBDC) into a massive, 1,300-page defense policy bill. This new legislative move, a revision of the House’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), aims to stop the Federal Reserve from ‘testing, studying, developing, creating, […]
STOP
$0.14209
-6.54%
U
$0.0115
-15.25%
MOVE
$0.1238
-4.62%
Aktsia
Bitcoinist
2025/08/22 16:08
Aktsia
BNB Market Cap Crushes Rolls-Royce, What’s Fueling It?
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bnb-market-cap-crushes-rolls-royce/
BNB
$860.48
-1.08%
CAP
$0.06579
+0.19%
COM
$0.020333
-1.60%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/22 16:06
Aktsia
Ripple Captures Japanese Market with New Stablecoin
The post Ripple Captures Japanese Market with New Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has revealed a partnership with SBI Holdings, Japan’s leading financial entity, to introduce a stablecoin tied to the US dollar named RLUSD. Targeted for release by the first quarter of 2026, this development aims to enhance the country’s stablecoin market through distribution by SBI VC Trade, the cryptocurrency arm of SBI Holdings. Continue Reading:Ripple Captures Japanese Market with New Stablecoin Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ripple-captures-japanese-market-with-new-stablecoin
COM
$0.020333
-1.60%
VC
$0.00448
-0.22%
NET
$0.00011066
-2.33%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 16:06
Aktsia
A whale injected 10 million USDC into HyperLiquid to increase its BTC long position
PANews reported on August 22 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale deposited $10 million USDC into HyperLiquid, increased its BTC long position with 40x leverage, and has placed an open order for an ETH long position.
BTC
$111,464.35
-2.96%
USDC
$1.0001
--%
ORDER
$0.1715
-6.48%
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/22 16:05
Aktsia
Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues
This Friday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve could deliver his last major speech, in a tense economic context and under unprecedented political pressure. Wall Street, the White House, and all markets are waiting for clear signals. Rate guidance, stance on inflation, Fed independence: every word will count, and could weigh heavily. L’article Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
WHITE
$0.0005184
+2.04%
MAJOR
$0.16272
-3.32%
HOUSE
$0.017701
-8.26%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/22 16:05
Aktsia
Markets Brace for Powell’s Influential Speech on Cryptocurrency
Jerome Powell's speech may set the market's direction today. Markets anticipate a hawkish tone could deepen recent sell-offs. Continue Reading:Markets Brace for Powell’s Influential Speech on Cryptocurrency The post Markets Brace for Powell’s Influential Speech on Cryptocurrency appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
$0.04683
-3.20%
Aktsia
Coinstats
2025/08/22 16:02
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?
British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000