Ripple Captures Japanese Market with New Stablecoin

The post Ripple Captures Japanese Market with New Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has revealed a partnership with SBI Holdings, Japan’s leading financial entity, to introduce a stablecoin tied to the US dollar named RLUSD. Targeted for release by the first quarter of 2026, this development aims to enhance the country’s stablecoin market through distribution by SBI VC Trade, the cryptocurrency arm of SBI Holdings. Continue Reading:Ripple Captures Japanese Market with New Stablecoin Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ripple-captures-japanese-market-with-new-stablecoin