2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Australian Crypto-Backed Loan Provider Secures $5.14 Million in Series A to Drive Global Expansion

Australian Crypto-Backed Loan Provider Secures $5.14 Million in Series A to Drive Global Expansion

Block Earner announced on August 18 that it has raised $5.14 million in a Series A funding round led by CMCC Global’s Titan Fund, with support from King River Capital. Australia’s First Bitcoin-Backed Home Loan Australian provider of crypto-backed loans, Block Earner, announced on Aug. 18 that it had successfully closed a $5.14million (A$8 million) […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/22 16:30
Kanye West launches $YZY on Solana: the token reaches $3 billion in capitalization in 40 minutes

Kanye West launches $YZY on Solana: the token reaches $3 billion in capitalization in 40 minutes

Yesterday, the American rapper Kanye West launched his token $YZY on the Solana blockchain, generating quite a stir.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 16:29
Move Over Shiba Inu, SHIB Holders Are Accumulating Rival ETH Meme Coin Below $0.005 for Its Sky-High Potential

Move Over Shiba Inu, SHIB Holders Are Accumulating Rival ETH Meme Coin Below $0.005 for Its Sky-High Potential

The post Move Over Shiba Inu, SHIB Holders Are Accumulating Rival ETH Meme Coin Below $0.005 for Its Sky-High Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces downward price pressure and increasing uncertainty in the market, a growing number of SHIB holders are shifting their attention and capital toward a rising meme coin contender: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Currently selling at only $0.0019 per token in its presale stage, LILPEPE is fast emerging as both a meme-driven movement and a genuine blockchain project with long-term prospects. Investor Portfolios Diversify as SHIB Struggles Shiba Inu, among the most popular meme coins in the cryptocurrency world, is selling at $0.00001297, which is a 5.82% decline in the last 24 hours. This shift comes as SHIB experiences increased volatility and stagnation, with resistance forming around $0.0000137 and a key support zone near $0.0000125. Many traders are now looking for fresh narratives and Little Pepe may be providing exactly that. What Makes Little Pepe Different? Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is being launched on its own Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, with plans to offer quick transaction times, ultra-low fees, and an environment and ecosystem that makes development easy. The Layer 2 solution will be compatible with popular Ethereum wallets and tools, as well as contain anti-sniper bot protection to avoid unintentional abuse of the token distribution. LILPEPE will fund emerging initiatives via its own “Meme Launchpad” that provides facilities to launch decentralized applications and meme tokens with the underlying liquidity-locking attribute and anti-rug pull. This investment theme of infrastructure and security is catching on with the investors who want more than a viral trend. Recently, the project has undergone an audit by Freshcoins.io whereby it got a trust score of 81.55, thus increasing the confidence of investors even more. Presale Buzz and Strategic Giveaways Little Pepe is currently in Presale Stage 10, selling at $0.0019, with Stage 11 set to raise the price to $0.0020. Stage 10 is almost…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 16:25
JPMorgan Identifies Four Reasons Ethereum Has Outpaced Bitcoin Recently

JPMorgan Identifies Four Reasons Ethereum Has Outpaced Bitcoin Recently

TLDR Ethereum ETFs saw a record $5.4B inflows in July, matching Bitcoin ETFs for the month. Corporate treasuries now hold 2.3% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, boosting adoption. SEC’s clarifications on liquid staking tokens ease institutional concerns over Ethereum. Ethereum’s ETF in-kind redemptions improve liquidity and market efficiency, analysts say. Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin in recent [...] The post JPMorgan Identifies Four Reasons Ethereum Has Outpaced Bitcoin Recently appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/22 16:24
US Dollar Index rises to near 99.00 on fading Fed rate cut odds, Powell’s speech awaited

US Dollar Index rises to near 99.00 on fading Fed rate cut odds, Powell’s speech awaited

The post US Dollar Index rises to near 99.00 on fading Fed rate cut odds, Powell’s speech awaited appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar Index appreciates ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Fed rate cut odds ease following the US Purchasing Managers’ Index data and Initial Jobless Claims. Cleveland Fed President Hammack stated there is currently no case for cutting interest rates. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its gains for the second successive session and trading around 98.80 during the Asian hours on Friday. Traders await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming to gain clues on the September policy outlook. The US Dollar appreciates amid easing odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in September, driven by strong Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and rising Initial Jobless Claims data from the United States (US). According to the CME FedWatch tool, Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 75% chance of a rate reduction in September, down from 82% on Wednesday. The preliminary S&P Global US Composite PMI inched higher to 55.4 in August, from 55.1 prior. Meanwhile, the US Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.3 from 49.8 prior, surpassing the market consensus of 49.5. Services PMI eased to 55.4 from 55.7 previous reading, but was stronger than the 54.2 expected. Moreover, US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 235K for the previous week, an eight-week high and above the consensus estimate of 225K, suggesting some softening in labor market conditions. On the sidelines of the three-day symposium, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said, during an interview with Yahoo Finance on Thursday, “I walk into every meeting with an open mind,” “But with the data I have right now and with the information I have, if the meeting was tomorrow, I would not see a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 16:23
Could Powell’s Final Jackson Hole Speech Spark a Bitcoin Supercycle?

Could Powell’s Final Jackson Hole Speech Spark a Bitcoin Supercycle?

The post Could Powell’s Final Jackson Hole Speech Spark a Bitcoin Supercycle? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial markets are holding their breath ahead of Jerome Powell’s appearance in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This is likely his final keynote address as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair. For more than a decade, Powell’s words have rippled through global markets, and Friday’s speech promises to be no exception. Investors in crypto and stock markets are searching for clues on whether a September rate cut is imminent, while also watching for a lasting shift in the Fed’s framework that could define Powell’s legacy. Powell’s Last Address at Jackson Hole Could Define His Legacy The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium has long been the stage for Fed chairs to signal strategic pivots, which explains its dub, Oscars of Monetary Policy. “…a single line from Powell can move stocks, bonds, and Bitcoin globally,” wrote analyst Bull Theory. Recent history mirrors this power, including Powell’s 2021 address, which reassured markets with dovish signals. Similarly, the Fed chair’s 2022 hawkish turn fueled selloffs across equities and crypto. Last year’s remarks produced mixed reactions, but in 2025, anticipation is amplified by the recognition that this may be Powell’s last appearance at the event. Economists say Powell could use this moment, beyond rate cuts, to outline overarching changes to the central bank’s dual mandate on inflation and employment. The resultant reforms would outlast his tenure and shape monetary policy for years. “Jerome Powell will give his last Jackson Hole speech this Friday. While investors will listen for signals of a rate cut next month, Powell could lay out more overarching changes to the central bank’s dual mandate — and mark part of his legacy,” wrote Yahoo Finance. Meanwhile, within the Fed itself, the debate is divided. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said she would not support a cut “if the meeting was tomorrow,” pointing to stubborn inflation signals. Kansas…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 16:22
Best Crypto Presale 2025 — Analysts See Altcoins Outperforming Bitcoin and Solana

Best Crypto Presale 2025 — Analysts See Altcoins Outperforming Bitcoin and Solana

The post Best Crypto Presale 2025 — Analysts See Altcoins Outperforming Bitcoin and Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The search is on for the ultimate crypto presale for 2025, with investors looking for alternatives to Bitcoin and Solana. Although Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) are still the main market anchors, new contenders that could provide outsized returns in the next bull cycle are emerging. MAGACOIN FINANCE is a name that has been in the news a lot, and it is now being called the presale of the year. Bitcoin (BTC) — Post-Halving Correction Bitcoin has fallen into a correction phase, trading around $113,600 after a drop of roughly 7% over the past week. Earlier in August, the market saw a record high close to $124,474, which analysts are blaming for profit taking. Changes in Treasury policy that halted government Bitcoin purchases. About $963 million in leveraged positions were wiped out, pulling total cryptocurrency market capitalization down under $4 billion. Although we have seen a dip in the price, our longer-term sentiment remains the same. We still expect a rally back toward $130,000 in the months ahead. Investors seeking higher multiples are moving their focus elsewhere as Bitcoin becomes considerably stable. Solana (SOL) — Technical Progress and ETF Momentum Solana is remaining close to the $180 mark, as the price action stays between the $176 and $186 levels in recent times.  As per analysts, a move above $186 will confirm a breakout – exposing upside targets of $195-$200. Conversely, a failure to hold $176 could trigger more downside. Solana still has strong fundamentals. The Alpenglow upgrade proposal will bring near-instant settlement speeds. Moreover, the network posted a throughput milestone recently. It logged over 107,000 transactions per second. Institutional inflows to Solana-related ETFs occur, including $25.8 million last week shows growing interest from Wall Street. Solana has seen healthy adoption levels, but investors seeking life-changing returns are looking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 16:20
EU exploring Ethereum, Solana for digital euro launch: FT

EU exploring Ethereum, Solana for digital euro launch: FT

The EU is exploring Ethereum and Solana for its digital euro, marking a shift toward public blockchains over private models like China’s CBDC. The European Union is reportedly exploring major public blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana for its digital euro design.The European Central Bank (ECB) is considering running a digital euro on a public blockchain like Ethereum rather than a private one, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.Unlike a private blockchain, where data is strictly limited to authorized entities, public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana are open to everyone.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/22 16:20
Newswire Earn $9,700 in a Day with Ripple (XRP) Price Drops, XRP Holders Opt for XRP Contracts.

Newswire Earn $9,700 in a Day with Ripple (XRP) Price Drops, XRP Holders Opt for XRP Contracts.

BitcoinWorld Newswire Earn $9,700 in a Day with Ripple (XRP) Price Drops, XRP Holders Opt for XRP Contracts. After whales dumped nearly 500 million XRP tokens, XRP fell below $3. To mitigate the risk, many XRP traders opted for GoldenMining’s XRP contracts, earning $9,700 daily. Why XRP contracts? XRP, a digital asset based on the XRP Ledger, is a cryptocurrency launched by Ripple Labs. It is designed to facilitate fast, low-cost international payments and is frequently used as a bridge currency between different currencies, earning it a prominent position in the cryptocurrency landscape. Based on this unique feature, GoldenMining has launched contracts that support XRP mining. Users simply purchase contracts with XRP to participate in mining and earn daily returns.   Popular contract recommendations: 【Daily Sign-in Rewards】：Investment: $15, 1-day contract, daily profit of $0.60, total net profit of $15 + $0.60 【Daily Sign-in Rewards】：Investment: $100, 2-day contract, daily profit of $4, total net profit of $100 + $8 【Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd】：Investment: $650, 5-day contract, daily profit of $8.45, total net profit of $650 + $42.25 【Antminer L9 16GH】：Investment: $1500, 12-day contract, daily profit of $20.25, total net profit of $1500 + $243 【Antminer L9 17GH】：Investment: $3500, 18-day contract, daily profit of $48, total net profit of $3500 + $882 【Elphapex DG2】：Investment: $6,000, 30-day contract, daily profit of $87, total profit of $6,000 + $2,610 【Elphapex DG2+】：Investment: $12,500, 38-day contract, daily profit of $212.5, total profit of $12,500 + $8,075 【ANTSPACE HD5】：Investment: $55,000, 47-day contract, daily profit of $1,056, total profit of $55,000 + $49,632   For more popular contracts, please visit: GoldenMining.com How to Participate in the GoldenMining XRP Contract Visit the GoldenMining platform and register an account using your email address to become a member. Choose the right contract option. The platform offers a variety of plans to meet different budgets and investment goals. Users can easily choose the most suitable plan based on their needs and start their cloud mining journey. Once the contract is activated, profits will be credited daily and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.   GoldenMining’s core advantages Create an account and get $15 instantly to experience the benefits of mining. Sign in every day to receive $0.6 Users are not restricted by traditional conditions and do not need to purchase expensive equipment and energy consumption. They can start mining by purchasing a contract with a mobile phone, and the income will be credited to their account the next day. The simple operation interface is suitable for every novice user and experienced workers The platform has a professional analyst and IT team who will analyze the computing power generated by the mining machines and replace them with the latest ones, ensuring that users can get higher returns from cloud mining. Supports deposits and withdrawals of multiple cryptocurrencies: DOGE, ADA, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20, and more No additional fees, transparent pricing, no handling fees or management fees Fund security: At GoldenMining, users’ funds are securely stored in a first-tier bank, and all users’ personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance for each investment, underwritten by AIG Insurance Company.   XRP and GoldenMining Collaborate to Create a Better Future For many XRP holders, GoldenMining XRP contracts offer flexible asset management, eliminating the need for frequent trading and enabling a stable cash flow from their holdings. In the future, as market heat continues to rise, this mining model that combines efficient returns and risk control is expected to become the mainstream investment path in the industry, attracting the attention and participation of more professional and institutional investors. For more information, please visit GoldenMining’s official website: https://www.goldenmining.com Or contact us via email: info@goldenmining.com This post Newswire Earn $9,700 in a Day with Ripple (XRP) Price Drops, XRP Holders Opt for XRP Contracts. first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
Coinstats2025/08/22 16:19
OKB koers knalt omhoog met 18.6%, markt verder gemengd

OKB koers knalt omhoog met 18.6%, markt verder gemengd

De cryptomarkt blijft in beweging, maar de afgelopen 24 uur laten een relatief rustige dag zien met in totaal $224.10 miljoen aan liquidaties. Ondanks wat prijsdalingen in bekende munten, is er geen sprake van paniek of extreme bewegingen. Integendeel, het lijkt erop dat de markt even op adem komt. Bitcoin... Het bericht OKB koers knalt omhoog met 18.6%, markt verder gemengd verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/08/22 16:18
