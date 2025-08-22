MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Man Arrested for Littering Turns Out to Be Fugitive in $13M Crypto Scam
TLDR A man wanted for a $13M crypto scam was arrested in Seoul after discarding a cigarette. The man defrauded 1,300 people of $13.2M in a 2018-2019 cryptocurrency scam. Arrest followed after suspicious behavior and refusal to show identification. The fugitive had been on the run since 2020 after going into hiding. A man, wanted [...] The post Man Arrested for Littering Turns Out to Be Fugitive in $13M Crypto Scam appeared first on CoinCentral.
MAN
$0.00724
+2.11%
PEOPLE
$0.02004
-4.66%
SCAM
$0.0001797
+19.80%
Aktsia
Coincentral
2025/08/22 16:49
Aktsia
Migom bank payout progress as €26 million traced and path forward set
The post Migom bank payout progress as €26 million traced and path forward set appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following an extended period of uncertainty and speculation, concrete developments have emerged in the Migom Bank situation. Statutory administrators have finalized their comprehensive investigation, Dominica’s regulators have outlined the path forward, and efforts are now focused on selecting a liquidator to ultimately distribute funds to validated customers. Administrators complete evidence review The Financial Services Unit (FSU) in Dominica ordered Migom Bank to cease operations on February 29, 2024, subsequently naming a statutory administrator on March 18, 2024. This action placed daily operations under the control of an independent UK-based legal and accounting firm, establishing the necessary legal foundation for the investigative and recovery efforts that ensued. The administrators delivered their conclusions to the FSU in August 2024, backing their findings with over 14,000 pages of supporting materials and a comprehensive 153-page summary document. This extensive file serves as the foundation for tracking historical fund flows and structuring the recovery operations. Reports from spring through summer 2025 suggest the regulator plans to engage an internationally recognized liquidator to handle asset recovery and oversee distributions to qualifying account holders. Fund movements across multiple jurisdictions Media reports indicate the administrators’ documentation traces fund movements spanning multiple years through various connected corporate structures across Luxembourg, the UAE, Austria, Ghana, Canada, and the United States. The investigation also uncovered a series of fund transfers that occurred without standard board oversight or regulatory approval processes. These discoveries now direct the focus of recovery activities. Importantly, coverage emphasizes these are investigative findings rather than determinations of legal responsibility. This detailed mapping provides the future liquidator with a strategic framework to obtain necessary legal recognition, pursue appropriate asset freezing measures, and work with banking partners to recover funds. €26 million identified in Baltic region Consistent reporting highlights approximately €26 million located across Baltic states, specifically Latvia and Lithuania,…
COM
$0.020321
-1.66%
FUND
$0.02282
--%
FORWARD
$0.0001385
-1.07%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 16:47
Aktsia
Kanye West’s Yeezy Meme Coin Surged by 35,000% in 24 Hours, Hyping Projects Like Token6900
Kanye West’s newly-released Yeezy meme coin surged by 35,000% in the first 24 hours after launch.
LIKE
$0.012233
-4.05%
MEME
$0.003573
-2.08%
Aktsia
Brave Newcoin
2025/08/22 16:45
Aktsia
Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth
BJMINING lets ETH holders earn steady returns through cloud mining with $15 signup bonus, daily payouts, zero fees, and flexible, secure contracts.
CLOUD
$0.0745
-7.80%
ZERO
$0.00005255
-5.92%
ETH
$4,601.48
-3.67%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 16:45
Aktsia
70 Entities Hold Over 4.1 Million ETH Worth $17.6 Billion, Led by BitMine Amid 14% Quarterly Growth
The post 70 Entities Hold Over 4.1 Million ETH Worth $17.6 Billion, Led by BitMine Amid 14% Quarterly Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional adoption of Ethereum continues to grow, with corporate treasuries now holding over 4 Institutional adoption of Ethereum continues to grow, with corporate treasuries now holding over 4.1 million ETH, valued at approximately $17.6 billion. This represents about 3.4% of the total Ethereum supply. The number of entities holding significant Ethereum balances has increased to 70, up from 69 in recent reports. BitMine leads institutional holders with 1.5 million ETH, having shifted its focus from Bitcoin mining to Ethereum. Other notable holders include SharpLink Gaming with 741,000 ETH, as well as Coinbase Custody, Cumberland, and two Singapore family offices, which are among the largest new holders contributing to a 14% quarter-over-quarter increase in institutional Ethereum holdings. This trend underscores Ethereum’s growing role as a treasury asset among corporations and institutional investors. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/70-entities-hold-over-4-1-million-eth-worth-17-6-billion-led-bitmine-amid-14-d5bb3321
MORE
$0.10077
+0.31%
GROW
$0.0108
--%
COM
$0.020321
-1.66%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 16:43
Aktsia
Enhancing Ocean Modeling with NVIDIA’s OpenACC and Unified Memory
The post Enhancing Ocean Modeling with NVIDIA’s OpenACC and Unified Memory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Aug 22, 2025 04:54 NVIDIA’s HPC SDK v25.7 simplifies ocean modeling by automating data movement between CPU and GPU, enhancing developer productivity and performance. In a significant advancement for high-performance computing (HPC) applications, NVIDIA has released the HPC SDK v25.7. This update marks a milestone in GPU acceleration, focusing on unified memory programming to streamline data movement between CPUs and GPUs. According to NVIDIA, this development is particularly beneficial for scientific workloads, enhancing flexibility and reducing bugs. Streamlining Data Management The integration of unified memory programming within NVIDIA’s HPC SDK offers a comprehensive toolset that minimizes manual data management. This advancement is supported by NVIDIA’s coherent platforms, such as the GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and the GB200 NVL72 systems, which are already in use at major supercomputing centers like the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre and the Jülich Supercomputing Centre. These platforms utilize high-bandwidth NVLink-C2C interconnects, enabling seamless data movement and boosting developer productivity by eliminating the need for manual data transfers. Impact on Ocean Modeling The Nucleus for European Modelling of the Ocean (NEMO) has been a focal point in demonstrating the benefits of unified memory. The Barcelona Supercomputing Center has leveraged this technology to expedite the porting of the NEMO ocean model to GPUs. This approach allows for more flexible experimentation with GPU workloads compared to traditional methods. The use of unified memory significantly reduces the complexity associated with data management in GPU programming, allowing developers to focus on parallelization. Technical Insights and Performance Gains The introduction of asynchronous execution and OpenACC directives has further optimized performance, particularly in memory bandwidth-bound benchmarks like the GYRE_PISCES. Unified memory simplifies the programming model by automatically handling data migrations, thus improving locality and performance. This feature is especially advantageous in applications with…
MORE
$0.10077
+0.31%
GPU
$0.2931
-3.68%
COM
$0.020321
-1.66%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 16:39
Aktsia
Japan’s Financial Giant Expands Web3 Horizon
The post Japan’s Financial Giant Expands Web3 Horizon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategic SBI CoinPost Acquisition: Japan’s Financial Giant Expands Web3 Horizon Skip to content Home News Crypto News Strategic SBI CoinPost Acquisition: Japan’s Financial Giant Expands Web3 Horizon Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sbi-coinpost-acquisition-web3/
COM
$0.020321
-1.66%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 16:37
Aktsia
Coldware vs Shiba Inu – Why This Layer Meme Maker Will Top SHIB’s Coinmarketcap Position
The post Coldware vs Shiba Inu – Why This Layer Meme Maker Will Top SHIB’s Coinmarketcap Position appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market never stays still. Projects that once dominated often find themselves replaced as new token presales capture attention. Shiba Inu is a clear case, fueled by hype in 2021, yet struggling since its peak. At the same time, investors searching the crypto presale list are spotting opportunities with projects that deliver more than just meme status. Coldware ($COLD), a Layer Meme Maker, has already raised over $8.13M in its presale cryptocurrency campaign. For many, it represents one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. Coldware ($COLD) vs Shiba Inu: The Shift in Momentum Shiba Inu climbed the charts with rapid growth during the bull run, but since then, it has lost over 900% of its value. While its name recognition remains strong, the lack of consistent utility has kept it from regaining traction. Coldware ($COLD), by contrast, is emerging from its presale coin stage with a very different foundation. Its token presales have drawn millions in funding within a short span, positioning it among the top presale crypto projects of 2025. Community energy is fueling growth, but so are tangible products such as encrypted apps, dApps, and premium Web3 devices. For investors studying cryptocurrency presales today, this contrast is hard to ignore. Where SHIB thrived on momentum, Coldware ($COLD) is shaping itself as a web3 crypto presale with long-term functionality. Coldware ($COLD): A Layer Meme Maker With Real Utility Coldware ($COLD) is not just another crypto coin presale built on hype. It blends culture with a technical backbone, positioning itself as a standout among new crypto presales. This makes it appealing for those who want more than speculation when they buy presale crypto. Its Layer-1 blockchain is designed for scalability, decentralization, and security. From a dedicated Coldware Wallet to a dApp Store, staking options, and even…
REAL
$0.05879
+3.53%
SHIB
$0.00001246
-3.63%
HYPE
$45.04
+2.13%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 16:36
Aktsia
EU Eyes Ethereum, Solana for Digital Euro Amid US Stablecoin Boom
The post EU Eyes Ethereum, Solana for Digital Euro Amid US Stablecoin Boom appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The European Union is now considering whether its long-awaited digital euro should be launched on public blockchains, such as Ethereum or Solana, according to a Financial Times report. This represents a significant shift from earlier discussions, which leaned toward a closed, permissioned system run directly by the European Central Bank (ECB). If adopted, this move …
BOOM
$0.01297
-3.85%
MOVE
$0.1238
-4.62%
PUBLIC
$0.0618
-0.03%
Aktsia
CoinPedia
2025/08/22 16:35
Aktsia
State Street Makes History as JPMorgan’s First Blockchain Custodian Partner
TLDR State Street becomes the first third-party custodian on JPMorgan’s Digital Debt Service blockchain platform for tokenized assets The bank anchored a $100 million tokenized commercial paper transaction from Singapore’s OCBC bank State Street manages $49 trillion in assets under custody and $5.1 trillion in assets under management The tokenized real-world asset sector has grown [...] The post State Street Makes History as JPMorgan’s First Blockchain Custodian Partner appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0.05879
+3.53%
DEBT
$0.000622
-22.05%
BANK
$0.06538
-2.16%
Aktsia
Coincentral
2025/08/22 16:34
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?
British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000