Jerome Powell Will CRASH Crypto Market in The Next 24 Hrs? (What to do!)

Jerome Powell Will CRASH Crypto Market in The Next 24 Hrs? (What to do!)

Linea TGE Countdown: A Panoramic Analysis of Technology, Ecosystem, and Token Economics

Linea TGE Countdown: A Panoramic Analysis of Technology, Ecosystem, and Token Economics

Linea positions itself as "an Ethereum Layer 2 network built to enhance Ethereum." Its mission is deceptively simple, yet incredibly powerful. With Ethereum's price rebounding significantly over the past two months and nearing new highs, Linea has quickly become one of the most anticipated projects in the crypto space, especially with its upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE). At its core, Linea is more than just another Layer 2 network—it's a zkEVM project designed to push Ethereum further while fully integrating with the Ethereum ecosystem. Founded by ConsenSys, the company behind key Ethereum infrastructure like MetaMask and Infura, Linea has deep institutional backing and years of experience powering core tools used by over 30 million users worldwide. Led by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, ConsenSys has raised $725 million from investors including Microsoft, SoftBank, and Coinbase Ventures, providing solid support for Linea's long-term growth. Linea's Technology and Ethereum's Challenges Ethereum's core challenge has always been scalability. Competing chains like Solana excel at speed and throughput, forcing Ethereum to rely on Rollups for expansion. Rollups bundle large numbers of Layer-2 transactions and submit them to Ethereum for settlement. Rollups use two methods: optimistic fraud proofs (requiring up to seven days for final confirmation) and validity proofs (also known as ZK proofs), which are faster and more secure. Linea uses the Type 2 zkEVM, which means it's fully equivalent to the EVM, but not to Ethereum. In practice, this allows developers to directly deploy Ethereum dApps on Linea without rewriting their code, while benefiting from faster proof generation and lower costs. Linea aims to gradually transition to the Type 1 zkEVM by 2026, achieving full compatibility with Ethereum. Reduce costs and improve user experience Linea has demonstrated its ability to improve user experience, most notably by significantly reducing gas fees. In its Alpha V2 upgrade, it introduced a mechanism for aggregating multiple batches into a single proof, reducing fixed costs and bringing average gas fees down by 66%. This makes Linea one of the lowest-cost L2 blockchains, giving it an advantage in attracting and retaining users. Core features driving adoption Linea's design is built around three pillars: Ethereum alignment - using ETH to pay for gas fees to keep consistent with Ethereum's native design; Native revenue — introducing token economic incentives at the network level; Multi-Rollup network architecture - building an ecosystem by linking different Rollups. At the same time, Linea uses a double-burn mechanism: ETH fees used in transactions will burn both ETH and LINEA tokens. This mechanism makes Linea's success closely tied to the health of Ethereum. Native income mechanism and ecological flywheel Another key differentiator for Linea is its native yield mechanism. Through integration with Lido, ETH bridged to Linea can be automatically staked, with the generated yield flowing back into the ecosystem to support liquidity and incentivize growth. This design creates a liquidity flywheel effect that is expected to support Linea's long-term development, avoiding the boom-and-bust cycles seen in other projects driven by short-term incentives. Linea not only positions itself as a Layer 2 network but also provides a comprehensive suite of tools through the Linea Stack to help other projects build their own Rollups. This strategy, similar to Optimism's Superchain approach, aims to create broader network effects, ensure interoperability, and enhance the cohesion of the entire ecosystem. Ecological Potential and Token Economics Linea's ecosystem is rapidly gaining momentum. It has already established partnerships with over 400 partners across DeFi, NFT, infrastructure, and AI, including major protocols such as Aave, PancakeSwap, SushiSwap, and Stargate. During the 2024 Surge event, its TVL reached $1.2 billion. Despite a decline after the end of the incentive program, funds are flowing back as the TGE approaches. Ethereum, a decentralized exchange that launched just a few weeks ago, has surpassed $120 million in TVL, demonstrating a rebound in ecosystem capital. Unlike many projects, Linea deliberately avoids distributing tokens to venture capital firms. Instead, 85% of tokens are allocated to the ecosystem, with only 15% reserved for ConsenSys, subject to a five-year lockup period. Regarding governance, Linea deliberately excludes token governance. Instead, token emission, grants, and incentives are managed by the Linea Consortium, a group of trusted Ethereum organizations. This design mitigates regulatory risk while ensuring strong alignment between Linea and Ethereum's long-term vision. Outlook for the Future According to its roadmap, Linea will launch a series of key upgrades in the third and fourth quarters of 2025, including a new burn mechanism, an increased gas limit, and the full implementation of its native revenue mechanism. By 2026, Linea plans to implement Type 1 zkEVM and increase network throughput to 5,000 transactions per second (TPS), while also advancing its more ambitious real-time proof-of-stake (RPS) for Ethereum. Summarize Linea is a bold experiment: its lack of VC backing, native ETH returns, and Ethereum-first design make it more than just a scaling solution. While questions remain about its token model and long-term value capture, as the TGE approaches, one thing is certain: Linea's goal isn't just to scale Ethereum, but to strengthen it.
DOGE and PEPE Holders Shift to Layer Brett: 3 Key Reasons This Meme Coin Is Heating Up

DOGE and PEPE Holders Shift to Layer Brett: 3 Key Reasons This Meme Coin Is Heating Up

Crypto presale fever is surging as DOGE and PEPE holders look beyond traditional favorites, and the rise of Layer Brett is capturing their attention. With the ongoing crypto presale for $LBRETT, analysts are projecting the next big memecoin with real utility could be here. As DeFi coin enthusiasts and meme coin traders seek faster transactions [...] The post DOGE and PEPE Holders Shift to Layer Brett: 3 Key Reasons This Meme Coin Is Heating Up appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin At $230,000, XRP At $9, And Dogecoin Price To $2.5? Analyst Unveils Q4 Targets

Bitcoin At $230,000, XRP At $9, And Dogecoin Price To $2.5? Analyst Unveils Q4 Targets

Bitcoin has already hit multiple all-time highs this year, leading to calls that the top might be in. However, the absence of an altcoin season where digital assets such as Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin have yet to hit new all-time highs suggests that the market is far from done. Predictions have emerged that the Bitcoin price could […]
Blazpay Joins Aylab to Advance Web3 Infrastructure

Blazpay Joins Aylab to Advance Web3 Infrastructure

Blazpay joins Aylab to merge AI-powered DeFi and Web3 infrastructure by enhancing its security, user engagement, and global digital financial accessibility.
Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

With Layer Brett LBRETT priced at just $0.0047 in its crypto presale, and staking rewards reportedly reaching over 25,000% APY […] The post Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom appeared first on Coindoo.
Coinbase Sees Stablecoin Market Growing to $1.2T by 2028

Coinbase Sees Stablecoin Market Growing to $1.2T by 2028

The post Coinbase Sees Stablecoin Market Growing to $1.2T by 2028 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins, digital tokens tied to predominantly fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar, will balloon to a $1.2 trillion market by 2028 and even have an impact on U.S. debt markets, Coinbase analysts projected in a Thursday report. The forecast, published by the exchange’s research arm led by David Duong, is based on a stochastic model simulating thousands of growth paths for the stablecoin sector. To swell almost five-fold from the current market size of $270 billion, the asset class “relies on incremental, policy-enabled adoption compounding over time,” the report said. Stablecoin issuers such as USDC (USDC) issuer Circle (CRCL) and Tether, the firm behind USDT (USDT), typically hold large portfolios of U.S. Treasury bills to back the tokens’ value. The growth to $1.2 trillion would translate into roughly $5.3 billion in new T-bill purchases every week, the report projected. Such inflows could shave 2-4 basis points off of the three-month Treasury yield over time, a small but noticeable effect in the $6 trillion money market where marginal moves can sway institutional funding costs, the analysts said. Redemption surges, on the other hand, could have an adverse effect. A $3.5 billion outflow in five days could lead to a cascade of forced selling, tightening liquidity on the T-bill market, the report noted. Coinbase analysts pointed to the recently passed stablecoin regulation, dubbed GENIUS Act, as critical to containing that risk. The law, which will come into effect in 2027 for issuers and tokens, mandates one-to-one reserves, audits and bankruptcy protections for holders. While the law doesn’t grant stablecoin issuers direct access to Federal Reserve facilities, it could reduce the likelihood of a destabilizing run, the report said. Read more: Stablecoins, Tokenization Put Pressure on Money Market Funds: Bank of America Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/21/stablecoin-market-could-hit-usd1-2t-by-2028-maybe-affecting-u-s-government-debt-yields-coinbase
Ripple Teams With SBI to Roll Out RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple Teams With SBI to Roll Out RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

TLDR: Ripple and SBI will distribute RLUSD in Japan through SBI VC Trade starting in early 2026. RLUSD will be fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, government bonds, and cash equivalents with third-party audits. The stablecoin market stands at $300B today and is forecasted to expand into trillions in the coming years. Ripple executives said [...] The post Ripple Teams With SBI to Roll Out RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
CFTC Gathers Public Opinion for Crypto Policy

CFTC Gathers Public Opinion for Crypto Policy

The post CFTC Gathers Public Opinion for Crypto Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has taken a significant step forward in its “Crypto Sprint” initiative, marking a new phase in its broader cryptocurrency strategy. This phase emphasizes stakeholder engagement, as guided by recommendations from the Presidential Working Group on Financial Markets. Continue Reading:CFTC Gathers Public Opinion for Crypto Policy Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cftc-gathers-public-opinion-for-crypto-policy
South Korea bets on AI to revive growth amid trade pressure

South Korea bets on AI to revive growth amid trade pressure

The post South Korea bets on AI to revive growth amid trade pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea pledged to prioritize AI investments as economic growth dwindled due to U.S. tariff-related trade headwinds. Under President Lee Myung’s administration, the country’s Finance Ministry promised to unveil H2 2025 AI policy packages for 30 projects as part of the bi-annual policy plan.  The Ministry pointed out that a massive transformation into AI was the only way to boost the country’s declining economy. The plan includes AI technologies for cars, drones, robots, home appliances, chips, ships, and factories. K-food and K-beauty are among the cultural products and advanced materials that will be integrated with AI tech. The Ministry also mentioned its plans to include tax incentives, financial investments, and regulatory refinements in the packages.  The South Korean government announced it had set aside $71.56B (100T Won) for investments in strategic sectors. Cryptopolitan also reported on August 8 that the SK government planned to spend $383M on a national AI foundation model to challenge the U.S. and China. In February, the country boasted plans to build the biggest data center by 2028 for $35B, nearly three times OpenAI’s spending on their Stargate project.  South Korea estimates less than 1% growth by the late 2040s The government of South Korea said its AI policy plans aimed to propel the country to the world’s top three AI powers, and potentially boost growth despite recording the lowest birthrate. It estimated a potential growth rate of 2%, but projected that it could fall below 1% by the late 2040s. However, the government hopes its new AI policies will help raise the growth rate by up to 3%.  Government data shows that the country’s economy grew fastest in over a year in Q2 due to rebounding consumer demand and strong technology exports. The Ministry of Finance expects a 0.9% economic growth rate this year for…
