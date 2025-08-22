2025-08-25 Monday

Key Takeaways: To further strengthen the SEC's Project Crypto, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) launched the second crypto sprint to seek public consultation on all recommendations for the CFTC in the President's Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report. CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham Announces Public Consultation The acting chairman urged all the ...
Bitemycoin2025/08/22
South Korea Delivers Shocking 12-Year Sentence

The post South Korea Delivers Shocking 12-Year Sentence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world often brings exciting innovations, but it also carries inherent risks. A recent and significant development highlights these dangers: a South Korean appeals court has firmly upheld a 12-year prison sentence for a senior recruiter involved in a massive crypto fraud case. This crucial decision sends a powerful message to those attempting to exploit unsuspecting investors in the digital asset space, emphasizing accountability and the growing enforcement against illicit activities. What Happened in This Major Crypto Fraud Case? The core of this legal battle revolves around Ado International, a company that orchestrated a staggering 440 billion won, equivalent to approximately $315.7 million, in a sophisticated crypto fraud scheme. According to reports from Newsis, prosecutors detailed how the operation systematically lured countless investors with enticing promises of exceptionally high returns. The deceptive strategy involved funneling investor funds into a proprietary cryptocurrency specifically created by the company itself. This elaborate scheme was far from a simple misrepresentation; it was a carefully constructed deception designed to extract maximum funds. The senior recruiter, whose substantial sentence was upheld, played a pivotal role in expanding this vast network of victims. Their direct involvement clearly underscores the hierarchical and organized nature of such fraudulent operations, where individuals at various levels actively contribute to the overall illicit activity. Why is This Crypto Fraud Case Sentence So Significant? The upholding of a 12-year sentence in this high-profile crypto fraud case marks a pivotal moment for legal enforcement within the burgeoning cryptocurrency sector. It unequivocally demonstrates a clear and determined intent by South Korean authorities to take a hard line against financial crimes involving digital assets. For investors, this provides a significant measure of reassurance, indicating that legal systems are indeed adapting to effectively combat sophisticated crypto-related scams. Consider the broader impact of such a ruling: Strong…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22
The Cult of Personality: Deconstructing the Celebrity Coin Phenomenon in Web3

In the ever-evolving landscape of Web3, where protocols and first principles ought to reign supreme, a peculiar and potent force has emerged: the celebrity coin. These tokens, inextricably linked to the persona and influence of a public figure, represent a raw intersection of culture, finance, and technology. From Elon Musk’s market-moving tweets to the direct capitalization on brand by figures like Donald Trump and Kanye West, this trend demands a critical examination. It forces us to ask a fundamental question: What is the real value being traded here — technology, or belief in a personality? From the lens of someone who has weathered the cycles of this industry for over seven years, the celebrity coin is not an anomaly but a logical, if troubling, evolution. It’s the ultimate expression of the attention economy, ported onto a permissionless financial layer. But not all influence is created equal, and understanding the distinction is key to navigating the&nbsp;noise. The Archetypes of Influence We can observe two primary models of the celebrity coin phenomenon. 1. The Endorser-King: Elon Musk is the definitive example. He did not create Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, but his playful yet powerful promotion transformed them from niche internet memes into multi-billion dollar assets. The “Musk Effect” is a case study in narrative power. His influence is indirect but seismic, creating value through association. This model is potent because it maintains a veneer of authenticity; he is a fan, a participant, which galvanizes communities to speculate not just on the coin, but on his next&nbsp;move. 2. The Direct Monetizer: This is a more recent and blatant evolution. Public figures are no longer just endorsing coins; they are becoming the central node of entire ecosystems built around their brand. Donald Trump’s brand, for instance, has inspired a range of crypto ventures, including the meme coin $TRUMP (Official Trump) and broader financial projects like World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and its USD1 stablecoin. Similarly, Kanye West’s YZY token was launched to directly integrate with his fashion and cultural&nbsp;empire. This model is a direct attempt to convert cultural capital into financial capital. The value proposition is simple: “Bet on me.” The initial surge is often explosive, fueled by media hype and a loyal fanbase. However, the risks are equally stark. These projects often lack clear tokenomics beyond their association with the celebrity, making them highly susceptible to “pump-and-dump” dynamics and leaving retail investors exposed once the initial wave of attention recedes. The Antidote: Why Ethereum Isn’t a Celebrity Coin In stark contrast stands Ethereum and its co-founder, Vitalik Buterin. Buterin is arguably the most influential individual builder in the space. In the project’s nascent stages, he was its chief evangelist, tirelessly promoting its vision to secure crucial early funding. Yet, no serious analyst would ever categorize ETH as a celebrity coin. This distinction is the most important lesson in this entire phenomenon. It rests on a foundation of first principles: Vision Over Vanity: Ethereum’s whitepaper presented a vision for a decentralized “world computer,” a platform for others to build upon. Its value was always predicated on its utility and potential, not on Buterin’s personality. The goal was to empower a network, not enrich a&nbsp;founder. Decentralization as a Deliberate Act: While Buterin provides intellectual leadership, he does not have unilateral control. The open-source nature of the project and the establishment of the non-profit Ethereum Foundation were deliberate choices to distribute power and ensure the platform’s longevity beyond any single individual. Buterin has actively tried to downplay his own centrality, a move antithetical to the celebrity coin playbook. Value Accrual Through Utility: ETH’s value is derived from its function within the network. It is used to pay for transaction fees (gas), participate in DeFi, secure the network through staking, and serves as the base money for the entire NFT ecosystem. There is a direct, verifiable link between the network’s activity and the asset’s value — a link that is absent in tokens whose primary utility is speculation on a celebrity’s fame. What This Trend Says About Web3’s&nbsp;Soul The rise of celebrity coins is a symptom of Web3’s ongoing battle for its own soul. Is this a new financial paradigm built on transparency and decentralization, or is it merely a more efficient casino for the attention economy? From an infrastructure perspective, these hype cycles serve a purpose. They stress-test blockchains, expose scaling bottlenecks, and onboard waves of new users who are drawn in by culture rather than code. However, they also perpetuate the industry’s reputation for being driven by speculation over substance. For the discerning investor and builder, the lesson is clear. The enduring projects in this space will be those that, like Ethereum, build systems that are resilient to the influence of any single individual. The ultimate test is simple: if the celebrity founder or endorser were to walk away tomorrow, would any value&nbsp;remain? For most celebrity coins, the answer is a resounding no. Their value is a fragile construct of belief tethered to a single person. For a true Web3 protocol, the departure of a founder, while impactful, would not be a fatal blow. The network, the community, and the utility would endure. And in the long cycle of booms and busts, that is the only principle that truly&nbsp;matters. The Cult of Personality: Deconstructing the Celebrity Coin Phenomenon in Web3 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium
Medium2025/08/22
Can You Use Artificial Intelligence to Improve Your Investing?

For decades artificial intelligence was a dream. In the last couple of years it has become real and also yielded numerous investment opportunities. Nvidia and Microsoft come to mind, one for making complex chips that facilitate AI and the other for providing software (Chat GPT9) that offers AI services. Others include Taiwan Semiconductor, Amazon, Palantir, Alphabet and IBM. The other aspect of investing In AI is not to invest in folks to provide AI products and services but rather in folks who use AI in their businesses thus making them more efficient and profitable. How Do You Pick an AI Investment? Finding the best AI investment for you works that same as finding good investments in any niche. You need to collect and analyze data and then exercise judgement. This typically involves optimizing your investment portfolio, picking specific stocks, analyzing market sentiment, and managing risk along the way. We have had software for algorithmic trading for years. AI is supposed to be step beyond that in choosing and managing trading and investing parameters, predictive modeling, etc. Analysis of sentiment, management of risk, picking specific stocks, managing and optimizing an investment portfolio, algorithmic trading, predictive modeling, etc. These are all things that AI can do. They are things that are based on past stock and market performance and various types of evidence of market sentiment. This is all a matter of collecting and analyzing data. Where AI beats the old algorithmic trading is that it typically has much more data and is able to develop ways to do these tasks instead of having to be programmed. What AI cannot necessarily do is predict the unpredictable. As an example, the introduction of the Apple computer lead to home computing and a whole new market niche. When Steve Jobs came back to Apple he introduced it iPhone and ushered in the era of smartphone used by virtually everyone. If the current level of AI had been available to investors back in 1980s would it have picked Apple and Microsoft as great investment opportunities or not? Judgement in Investing There are successful long term investors like Warren Buffett who stick with a handful of investing rule. For example, the Oracle of Omaha said that you should be greedy when the market is fearful and fearful when the market is greed. He looks at aspects of the economy like the GDP as it is positively correlated with the overall value of the stock market. And, he uses an approach developed by his mentor, Benjamin Graham, the use of intrinsic stock value as a guide. With this approach one develops a clear idea of the medium and long term prospects of the business in question, learn to judge how well a company will manage its assets, costs, R&D products, and marketing. When the picture is clear an investor makes an informed decision. If the market price is less than the intrinsic value of stock it is a buy and if the market price greatly exceeds the current stock price it is a sell. Successful long term investors like Buffet exercise informed judgement rather than blindly chasing the most recent bright and shiny stock. The most successful AI investing tool will need to imitate Buffett, both by knowing which investments to pick and which to avoid. Investing Insights A useful insight from Buffett is that the high tech arena moves too rapidly that it is virtually impossible to know when an idea in a scientist's head is going to became a viable product or investment niche. So how can you use AI to improve your investing? Use it as a tool and not as something that dictates every single investment! You can look on the internet and find many stock trading apps. Many are said to use AI but give little proof. These days your products and stocks sell better when you simply add AI to the name. This is similar to the time before the dot com market crash when the same applied to many companies that made no money and simply evaporated when the market crash. Beware of getting talked into buying a dud to help your investing and trading and then seeing your money evaporate when the market corrects. Originally published at https://profitableinvestingtips.com on August 18, 2025. Can You Use Artificial Intelligence to Improve Your Investing? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium
Medium2025/08/22
VeChain Earns Academic Nod in Study on Blockchain for Seafood Industry

VeChain highlighted in academic study for seafood traceability, boosting transparency and trust across fragmented chains. Blockchain-ERP integration shows stronger collaboration, fraud reduction, and real-world impact compared with ERP-only systems. A 2025 academic study has given VeChain new recognition in the blockchain sector, spotlighting its application in seafood traceability. The research examined blockchain combined with ERP
Crypto News Flash2025/08/22
What does "owning" a JPEG feel like to a normal user?

NFTs brought the idea of digital ownership into the mainstream. On-chain, they prove that a file — a JPEG, a video, a music track, is tied to a unique token. Technically, ownership is unquestionable: it's recorded on the blockchain, verifiable by anyone. But for most people outside crypto, the experience of "owning" an NFT doesn't feel like ownership. Screenshots exist, files are infinitely replicable, and wallets display them like serial numbers in a spreadsheet. The emotional and practical cues that make ownership meaningful in the physical world are missing in digital interfaces. Where ownership feels thin Invisible proof Ownership exists on the blockchain, but most users never see or interact with the ledger. Without tangible reminders, the proof feels abstract. Utility gap Many NFTs stop at collectibility. If owning doesn't unlock real experiences — access, upgrades, rights — it feels hollow. Database aesthetics Wallets and marketplaces display NFTs as tokens and IDs, not as lived objects. Instead of highlighting value, they flatten it into a grid of thumbnails. No rituals Physical ownership often comes with ceremonies: signing papers, unboxing, receiving keys. NFTs lack these moments, reducing ownership to a silent confirmation. UX opportunities Ownership rituals Introduce designed experiences at the moment of acquisition — animations, certificates, or celebratory flows that reinforce the transition from "not mine" to "mine." Utility-first framing Interfaces should highlight what ownership enables. Does this NFT grant community access, voting rights, or in-game perks? Surface that utility upfront. Contextual presence NFTs shouldn't only live in wallets. They should follow users into the spaces they care about — profiles, chat apps, games, AR filters. Visibility reinforces reality. Narrative layers Assets need stories, not just metadata. A message like "You collected this at ETHGlobal 2024" connects the asset to memory and identity, making ownership personal. Evolution over time Ownership doesn't have to be static. Show changes — appreciation in value, upgrades, community milestones tied to the asset — so it feels alive rather than frozen. Why it matters Ownership is not just a legal state; it's a lived experience. A house feels owned because you hold the keys and walk through its door. A favorite shirt feels owned because you wear it, not because you can prove it on paper. If NFTs remain technical proofs without experiential layers, they'll always feel alien to mainstream users. UX is the bridge: turning tokens from abstract hashes into objects that carry stories, unlock access, and feel present in daily life. Web3 doesn't need to convince people that digital property is possible. It needs to design ownership so that it feels as real, and as meaningful, as the physical kind. What does "owning" a JPEG feel like to a normal user? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium
Medium2025/08/22
Why does voting in DAOs feel like filing taxes?

Governance was supposed to be one of Web3's strongest innovations. Instead of decisions being made by a few, communities could vote directly, shaping the products and protocols they use. In theory, this is empowerment. In practice, most DAO voting feels more like filling out forms at a government office — slow, confusing, and disconnected from the outcomes. The mechanics work, but the experience fails. The core friction points Overload of proposals Active DAOs generate dozens of proposals. Many are low-impact (budget approvals, routine upgrades), yet members are expected to review them all. The result is notification fatigue and blind voting. Opaque language Proposals are often written in technical or legalistic language. A member skimming them has little idea of the implications, leading to either disengagement or default "yes" votes. Poor timing Voting windows can be too short, too long, or misaligned with member availability. Important votes happen when many are asleep or busy, skewing participation. Weak feedback loops After voting, members rarely see a clear connection between their choice and the outcome. Did their vote matter? Did the proposal succeed? Was there follow-through? The chain records a tally, but the user sees no narrative. UX opportunities Prioritization layers Not every proposal deserves the same weight. Interfaces could surface "high-impact" votes while batching routine approvals, giving members a sense of where their attention is most valuable. Plain-language summaries Just as financial apps simplify complex terms, DAO tools should translate proposals into accessible summaries: what is being decided, why it matters, and what changes if it passes. Progressive engagement Instead of forcing binary votes, design tiers of participation. A member could bookmark for later, delegate to a trusted voter, or express sentiment before casting a final choice. Temporal alignment Voting windows should adapt to member activity. If most of the DAO is based in one timezone, interfaces could stagger reminders accordingly. Outcome dashboards After voting, show results in human terms: "Your vote contributed to passing the new grant program, which funded 3 projects." Linking action to visible impact builds motivation to engage again. The bigger picture DAO governance today is functional, not engaging. The technical rails exist — smart contracts execute decisions reliably — but the human layer is neglected. Without better UX, governance risks becoming performative: a handful of whales decide, while the rest either abstain or click through mindlessly. Design can make participation feel less like tax paperwork and more like civic involvement. Clear summaries, prioritized attention, visible outcomes, and flexible participation models are small shifts that turn governance into a user-driven process rather than a bureaucratic chore. If DAOs want to live up to the promise of decentralized decision-making, they need to stop treating governance as just a voting mechanism — and start treating it as an experience. Why does voting in DAOs feel like filing taxes? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium
Medium2025/08/22
Are Tokens Rewards, or Just Carrots on a Stick?

Web3 loves incentives. Every new project comes with a token: earn it, farm it, stake it, lock it. Tokens are positioned as proof of participation, skin in the game, even the foundation of a new economy. But let's cut through the hype — are tokens truly rewarding behavior, or are they just dangling carrots to keep people engaged? The distinction matters. A reward acknowledges value already created. A carrot, on the other hand, is bait — something you dangle to extract effort. In most tokenized systems today, the line is blurred. Users are told they're "owners," but their experience often feels transactional: click, farm, dump. The UX
Medium2025/08/22 17:05
Palm Coast Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Role in $13M Crypto Fraud

TLDR Noah Urban sentenced to 10 years for stealing over $13M in cryptocurrency through SIM swaps. Urban stole from 59 victims across the U.S., using phishing and SIM swap tactics. He faces $13M in restitution and will forfeit $4.8M in cryptocurrency and assets. Urban was part of the “Scattered Spider” cybercrime gang, targeting companies for [...] The post Palm Coast Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Role in $13M Crypto Fraud appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/22 17:04
Credit Cards? Meh- Not My Thing

I have to say, I don’t like credit cards. I really&nbsp;don’t. Now you might&nbsp;ask, “Why, Eric? Doesn’t it feel good to borrow money now? Don’t you like not having to pay things until later&nbsp;on?” As nice as that sounds, there’s a caveat to that. In other words, nothing can be free&nbsp;forever. Will your credit score go up if you pay in&nbsp;full? By making full payments to your credit card, your score will remain high as long as you don’t have a balance lingering over your&nbsp;head. Having a zero balance (or a small one) ensures you keep your credit score&nbsp;high. There comes a time when you’re going to have to pay off your balance in&nbsp;full. If you don’t, your payments will be higher going&nbsp;forward. Eventually, the chickens will come home to roost sooner rather than&nbsp;later. And the bills need to be paid. It’s either now or never for&nbsp;me. That’s what I want to discuss in this&nbsp;post. Yours Truly- Not The Biggest Fan Of Credit&nbsp;Cards As I mentioned, I’m not the biggest fan of credit cards. I have two of them, but no&nbsp;more. I remembered getting my first exposure to them back in my high school&nbsp;years. The moment that my mom gave me a credit card (under her and my father) was like giving me another dose of&nbsp;freedom. But unlike most young people, I didn’t just go out and recklessly max it out in one&nbsp;day. Oh no — I knew better than&nbsp;that. My mom gave me some key points in mind that you can’t borrow all the time and get away with&nbsp;it. So she gave me that lesson right there, and it’s stuck inside my head for the last 16–17 years&nbsp;now. Again, another great thing I learned from my mother about personal&nbsp;finance. She kept household spending under control, and I give her credit for where I’m at right&nbsp;now. After I got my first card, I used it for essential things, such as grocery shopping and filling up gas in my&nbsp;car. My first car was a Dodge Intrepid, which was a gift from my grandfather. That was the car he drove prior to me turning 16 years old. So I would fill out on the credit card when&nbsp;needed. But other than that, I didn’t use it for anything&nbsp;else. If I did, my mother would notice and probably cut that card out on&nbsp;me. I did pretty well with the credit card when I was in high&nbsp;school. It’s continued to be that way, now that I have one in my own&nbsp;name. I still use one that’s under my parents’ name, as they’re generous from time to&nbsp;time. For example, they may ask me to use the card under their name to fill up on&nbsp;gas. Sometimes, when I travel to see them or other places, they’ll say, “Fill up the tank on us. We got you covered.” So there are times when I use the other card, but for the most part, I primarily use the card under my&nbsp;name. So I’m good at utilizing the credit&nbsp;cards. I don’t like using it for discretionary spending (i.e. personal consumption), but I do see there are good uses for a credit&nbsp;card. That’s the whole idea of having at least one credit card — to build up credit over&nbsp;time. With good credit, it gives you the ability to have more borrowing power. Or in some cases, it gives you the ability to make bigger purchases in the long&nbsp;run. So there are some benefits to having a credit card, so that way your credit can build&nbsp;up. I know it’s made a difference when I applied for apartments in the&nbsp;past. It certainly helped when I applied at the place I’m at right&nbsp;now. Credit score was a big factor in helping me get approved for the apartment I’m at right&nbsp;now. That’s always something to keep in&nbsp;mind. Although I’m not a fan of using it for personal consumption, it helps to put yourself in a better financial position for those things you need in&nbsp;life. So I’m glad to have at least one credit card on hand. I have two, but no more than&nbsp;that. I discuss a lot about credit cards in my latest post on my website. I go over some ways I make the most of credit card utilization. These key points do help, especially when it comes to knowing the right time to use a credit&nbsp;card. I know it’s something I still struggle with at times, but it helps to have a better understanding of&nbsp;it. I go over those points in my latest&nbsp;article. Until tomorrow, -Eric Credit Cards? Meh- Not My Thing was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/08/22 17:04
