XRP and HYPE Whale Moves Dominate, Yet BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Leads the 2025 Race

XRP and HYPE Whale Moves Dominate, Yet BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Leads the 2025 Race

Liquidity flows remain heavily influenced by whale behavior in both Hyperliquid and XRP markets. Large holders are shaping sentiment with bulk buys and accumulations, often signaling which projects may move next. These whale patterns are still one of the strongest signs traders use when tracking the top cryptos to watch in 2025. Yet, BlockDAG (BDAG) is proving that strong fundamentals often outweigh hype. With over 25.3 billion coins sold, a fixed listing price of $0.05, and a presale that already passed $381 million, the project shows clear progress. Combined with its hybrid architecture and major global deals, BlockDAG demonstrates the real-world depth that people are increasingly seeking. Hyperliquid Whales Drive Sharp Breakouts Hyperliquid whales have shown a more aggressive style. Recent records highlight multi-million-dollar purchases of HYPE tokens around the $45–$50 zone, triggering rallies that carried prices near $60. This surge attracted wider participation from regular traders and improved platform activity. Their actions suggest they believe in HYPE’s decentralized liquidity structure as a long-term growth driver. These bulk purchases create strong momentum and bring in both small and larger buyers. As whales continue to back HYPE, its scope looks set to expand beyond its DeFi base, gaining traction as one of the cryptos to watch in 2025. Unlike XRP whales, who act as market stabilizers, Hyperliquid whales act as drivers of quick rallies. Their strategy builds short-term traction by fueling sudden upward moves. With aggressive buying and rapid platform growth, Hyperliquid is gaining recognition as a serious name for 2025, though its momentum-led growth contrasts with XRP’s steadier approach. XRP Whales Show Confidence Through Steady Accumulation XRP whales continue to buy large amounts even when the market dips. Reports reveal that hundreds of millions of XRP have been picked up by major holders while smaller traders have exited positions. This buying pattern reflects a strong belief in Ripple’s global payment role and its increasing reach among banks and financial services. In July, XRP’s price surged from below $2.30 to around $3.65, before sliding back to $2.70. Despite this volatility, whale transfers into private wallets have reduced exchange supply, helping to support price levels. Such moves highlight their steady confidence in XRP’s potential, making it one of the notable cryptos heading toward 2025. This steady build-up signals long-term positioning rather than short-term speculation. Unlike retail moods that swing quickly, whales maintain discipline in their approach. Their behavior suggests XRP is preparing for larger gains, especially as regulatory clarity draws closer. With whales holding strong, XRP remains a key pick for the coming year. BlockDAG’s Growth Surpasses $381M and Expands Globally BlockDAG separates itself from whale-driven hype by showing clear, proven growth. Its presale has raised over $381 million, with more than 25.3 billion BDAG coins sold. The coin is currently priced at $0.0276 in batch 29, with a guaranteed launch at $0.05. Early supporters have already seen a 2,660% ROI since batch 1, highlighting unmatched demand in today’s market. Adoption numbers strengthen its case further. The X1 mining app now has over 2.5 million users and 200,000 holders. On the hardware side, more than 19,350 miners have been sold, generating over $7.8M in miner sales. Development is also expanding, with around 4,500 developers building 300+ dApps for its ecosystem. These numbers prove that BlockDAG is not just growing on hype but on real usage. Technically, BlockDAG’s hybrid model supports 15,000 transactions per second and integrates with EVMs. Tools like Dashboard V4, the Explorer, and an exchange simulator improve transparency, giving users live access to ecosystem activity. Global partnerships further boost its profile. Deals with Inter Milan, the Seattle Seawolves, and the Seattle Orcas expand its brand well beyond crypto. By combining reliable infrastructure with strong real-world visibility, BlockDAG is positioning itself as one of the strongest growth stories heading into 2025. Final Say XRP whales continue to stabilize the market, showing trust in its payment utility and strengthening its 2025 outlook. Hyperliquid whales fuel quick rallies that draw fresh attention and liquidity, boosting its short-term rise. But BlockDAG stands above them both. With $381M raised, 25.3B coins sold, and a current entry price of $0.0276 against a locked listing at $0.05, the project is already proving its strength. With millions of users, thousands of developers, and global partnerships, BlockDAG holds the strongest case for being the top crypto pick of 2025. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Cardano, Bitcoin & MAGACOIN FINANCE Ranked in Top 7 Best Presales for 2025 Upside

The crypto market is heating up again, and investors are searching for the best presales 2025 that could deliver huge returns. With fresh institutional demand, major technical upgrades, and bold community-driven projects, several tokens are being ranked as the best altcoins to buy 2025. Yet the real hype is around MAGACOIN FINANCE presale, where analysts […]
Stargate LayerZero Acquisition: DAO Approves Historic $138 Million Deal

BitcoinWorld Stargate LayerZero Acquisition: DAO Approves Historic $138 Million Deal The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news! The Stargate LayerZero acquisition has officially been approved, marking a pivotal moment for omnichain bridging. This isn’t just another headline; it’s a major development that could reshape how assets move across different blockchains, promising a new era of interoperability. What Exactly Happened with the Stargate LayerZero Acquisition? The Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) of Stargate (STG), known for its omnichain-native asset bridge, has given the green light to a substantial $138 million acquisition by LayerZero (ZRO). This significant move was first reported by Unfolded on X, confirming months of speculation and negotiation within the crypto community. Initially, this proposed merger faced considerable pushback. Many STG token holders felt the initial offer, which involved merging under LayerZero’s ZRO token, undervalued their assets. They argued that the terms were unfair, leading to a period of intense debate and discussion within the Stargate DAO. Why Was There Initial Resistance to This Major Deal? The initial resistance to the Stargate LayerZero acquisition stemmed from concerns about the valuation and the future of the Stargate ecosystem. STG token holders expressed worries that the proposed terms did not adequately reflect Stargate’s true value and potential in the market. They also questioned the implications for their existing fee-sharing mechanisms and governance. This internal debate highlights the critical role of DAOs in modern crypto governance. Token holders actively participated, voiced their concerns, and ultimately influenced the negotiation process before the final approval of the Stargate LayerZero acquisition, demonstrating true decentralized power. What Does This Acquisition Mean for Stargate and Its Holders? With the approval of the Stargate LayerZero acquisition, several significant changes are on the horizon for the Stargate ecosystem and its community: DAO Dissolution: Stargate’s decentralized autonomous organization will be formally dissolved. This means the independent governance structure that STG holders participated in will cease to exist. End of Fee-Sharing: The current fee-sharing arrangements for locked STG holders will come to an end. This was a key point of contention during the initial discussions, directly impacting token economics. Operational Integration: Stargate’s operations will be fully integrated into LayerZero. This suggests a unified approach to omnichain solutions under the broader LayerZero umbrella, streamlining development and execution. For STG holders, this transition will involve a swap of their STG tokens for ZRO tokens, the specifics of which were central to the acquisition discussions and subsequent approval. How Did Other Players React to the Stargate LayerZero Acquisition? The interest in Stargate wasn’t limited to LayerZero alone. Other prominent players in the cross-chain bridging space also expressed late interest in acquiring the omnichain bridge. These included major protocols like: Wormhole: A well-known interoperability protocol that facilitates transfers between different blockchains. Axelar: Another major player providing secure cross-chain communication and asset transfers. Across: A fast, cheap, and secure cross-chain bridge, also looking to expand its capabilities. This competitive interest underscores Stargate’s strategic importance and its valuable technology within the rapidly evolving multi-chain ecosystem. The ultimate approval of the Stargate LayerZero acquisition means LayerZero successfully fended off these rival bids, solidifying its position. What’s Next for Omnichain Bridging After This Major Acquisition? The Stargate LayerZero acquisition is poised to have a profound impact on the future of omnichain bridging. By integrating Stargate’s robust bridging capabilities, LayerZero aims to strengthen its position as a leading interoperability protocol, offering a more comprehensive solution. This merger could lead to several positive outcomes for the entire blockchain ecosystem: Enhanced Security: A combined entity might offer more secure and robust bridging solutions, reducing risks associated with cross-chain transfers. Improved Efficiency: Streamlined operations could lead to faster and more cost-effective cross-chain transfers for users across various networks. Broader Ecosystem: LayerZero’s expanded reach could facilitate even more seamless interaction between diverse blockchain networks, fostering greater adoption. The crypto community will be closely watching how this integration unfolds and what innovations it brings to the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, expecting a more unified and efficient future. A New Era for Cross-Chain Interoperability The approval of the Stargate LayerZero acquisition marks a significant milestone in the quest for true blockchain interoperability. Despite initial hurdles and competing interests, the deal moved forward, promising a unified and potentially more powerful solution for moving assets across various chains. This development underscores the dynamic nature of the crypto space, where innovation and strategic partnerships continually redefine the boundaries of what’s possible. It’s an exciting time to be involved in the future of decentralized finance, witnessing such transformative events. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Stargate LayerZero acquisition? The Stargate LayerZero acquisition is a $138 million deal where LayerZero, an interoperability protocol, is acquiring Stargate DAO, an omnichain-native asset bridge. This move aims to integrate Stargate’s operations into LayerZero. 2. Why did Stargate token holders initially push back against the acquisition? STG token holders initially resisted the deal, arguing that the offer to merge under LayerZero’s ZRO token was undervalued and unfair. They also raised concerns about the dissolution of their DAO and the end of fee-sharing. 3. What are the key implications for STG token holders? Under the approved plan, Stargate’s DAO will be dissolved, fee-sharing for locked STG holders will end, and operations will be integrated into LayerZero. STG holders are expected to swap their tokens for ZRO. 4. Which other projects showed interest in acquiring Stargate? Wormhole, Axelar, and Across had also expressed late interest in acquiring Stargate, highlighting the bridge's strategic value in the cross-chain ecosystem.
ETH leads, BTC steady, LINK hits $27 on September Fed rate cut optimism

Are we witnessing the start of a historic crypto top or a hidden opportunity?
Uquid Sets New Standards for Web3 Shopping with Seamless Crypto Payments

Crypto adoption is continuously rising in the world as digital payments are experiencing a significant shift. Uquid is the one and only platform that is making efforts to make digital payments secure and user-friendly. The platform is a leading force in Web3 commerce, cementing its position to foster this effortless transformation. Uquid aims to integrate speed, simplicity with trust to provide seamless crypto payments. The platform has secured a 4.5-star Trustpilot rating, becoming a go-to choice by making users eager to navigate the huge world of decentralized finance. Uquid Makes Shopping Convenient with Web3 Most of the consumers take crypto payments as leading to technical barriers and having complex processes. Uquid is set to alter their perspectives, processing more than 100 cryptocurrencies with accuracy in seconds. In this way, the platform strives to empower consumers by offering them a lightning-fast payment flow. The platform enables an easy-to-use methodology, mitigating the friction by allowing shopping for first-time consumers. Uquid blends blockchain technology to ensure seamless, fast, highly transparent, and verifiable transactions. Uquid Fabricates Crypto Payments to Build Consumer Confidence In the landscape of digital finance, trust is the basic hurdle that doesn't let consumers go in. Uquid, supported by thousands of positive reviews on Trustpilot, leads the way to address the issue. Through Trustpilot ratings of 4.5 stars, the platform aims to reflect its customer satisfaction along with reliability. The users can now leverage blockchain's inherent security to shop with peace of their mind. The feedback driven by the community solidifies Uquid's position as a trusted marketplace. Uquid blends trust, technology, and convenience to redefine shopping in the landscape of Web3.
A Staggering $130 Billion Milestone Achieved

Sui DEX Volume Explodes: A Staggering $130 Billion Milestone Achieved
Sui DEX Volume Explodes: A Staggering $130 Billion Milestone Achieved

BitcoinWorld Sui DEX Volume Explodes: A Staggering $130 Billion Milestone Achieved The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! The Sui blockchain has achieved a monumental milestone, with its cumulative Sui DEX volume soaring past an incredible $130 billion. This staggering figure highlights a significant surge in activity and adoption within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector on Sui. What’s Behind Sui’s Explosive DEX Volume Growth? This remarkable achievement was brought to light by Marc Shawn Brown, Cointelegraph’s head of social media, who shared the news in a recent post on X. It’s not just a number; it represents a thriving ecosystem where users are actively engaging with decentralized applications. A Decentralized Exchange, or DEX, allows users to trade cryptocurrencies directly with each other without the need for a central intermediary. On Sui, these platforms offer a new way to interact with digital assets, providing greater control and transparency. Why Does This $130 Billion Sui DEX Volume Matter? Reaching such a high cumulative Sui DEX volume is a clear indicator of several positive trends for the Sui blockchain and its community. Let’s break down why this milestone is so important: Increased Adoption: It shows a growing user base that trusts and utilizes Sui’s DeFi protocols. More volume means more people are choosing Sui for their trading needs. Ecosystem Health: High trading activity often signals a robust and healthy ecosystem, attracting more developers and projects to build on Sui. Liquidity Depth: Significant volume contributes to deeper liquidity pools, making it easier for users to execute large trades with minimal price impact. Network Utility: This milestone underscores the practical utility of the Sui network, proving its capability to handle substantial transaction loads efficiently. What Powers Sui’s DeFi Ascent and Impressive Sui DEX Volume? Several factors contribute to Sui’s impressive growth and its substantial Sui DEX volume. The blockchain was designed with scalability and low transaction costs in mind, making it an attractive platform for DeFi activities. Sui’s unique object-centric model and parallel execution capabilities allow it to process transactions rapidly, which is crucial for high-frequency trading on DEXs. This technical foundation provides a seamless experience for users, reducing frustrating delays and high fees often found on older blockchain networks. Moreover, the active development community and the introduction of innovative DeFi protocols have played a pivotal role. New applications constantly emerge, offering diverse financial services and drawing more users into the Sui ecosystem. Navigating the Future: Opportunities and Considerations for Sui DEX Volume While the $130 billion milestone for Sui DEX volume is a testament to its success, the journey forward involves continuous innovation and addressing potential challenges. The DeFi space is dynamic, and competition is fierce. Key opportunities include: Further expansion into new DeFi primitives like lending, borrowing, and stablecoin integrations. Enhancing user experience with more intuitive interfaces and improved security features. Attracting institutional interest through compliance-focused solutions. Considerations for sustained growth: Maintaining network stability and security against potential threats. Adapting to evolving regulatory landscapes in different jurisdictions. Educating new users about the benefits and risks of decentralized finance. The continued growth of Sui DEX volume will depend on how effectively the network and its developers can leverage these opportunities and mitigate challenges. In conclusion, Sui’s achievement of over $130 billion in cumulative Sui DEX volume is a powerful statement about its growing influence in the decentralized finance world. This incredible milestone reflects robust user adoption, a healthy ecosystem, and the strong technical foundations of the Sui blockchain. As the DeFi landscape continues to evolve, Sui is clearly positioning itself as a major player, offering efficient and accessible decentralized trading opportunities to a global audience. It’s an exciting time to watch Sui’s journey unfold! Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Sui? Sui is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed to power decentralized applications with speed, low cost, and scalability. It uses a unique object-centric data model. What is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX)? A DEX is a peer-to-peer marketplace where cryptocurrency traders can transact directly with each other without the need for a central intermediary like a traditional exchange. This offers more control and transparency. Why is Sui’s $130B DEX volume significant? This massive cumulative Sui DEX volume signifies strong user adoption, a healthy and growing ecosystem, deep liquidity, and the practical utility of the Sui network for decentralized finance activities. What makes Sui an attractive platform for DeFi? Sui’s appeal stems from its fast transaction speeds, low fees, and robust scalability, enabled by its parallel execution capabilities and object-centric design. These features provide an efficient and cost-effective environment for DeFi users. Are there any risks associated with using Sui DEXs? As with all DeFi platforms, risks include smart contract vulnerabilities, impermanent loss for liquidity providers, market volatility, and potential regulatory changes. Users should always conduct thorough research and understand the risks involved. What’s next for Sui in the DeFi space? Sui is expected to continue innovating with new DeFi protocols, enhancing user experience, and potentially attracting more institutional interest. Its focus will likely remain on scaling, security, and expanding its range of decentralized financial services. Found this insight into Sui’s impressive growth valuable? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread the word about Sui’s incredible $130 billion DEX volume milestone! To learn more about the latest DeFi trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the Sui blockchain’s ecosystem growth. This post Sui DEX Volume Explodes: A Staggering $130 Billion Milestone Achieved first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
European Central Bank official says no more economic micromanaging needed

The ECB is done fiddling with the dials. Martins Kazaks, one of the loudest voices on its Governing Council, said the central bank is now entering a "monitoring" phase instead of constantly trying to shape the economy. Kazaks told reporters on Sunday that the ECB's job for now is to keep an eye on things, […]
IRS Crypto Chief Trish Turner Quits After Just 3 Months, Jumps to Private Sector

The revolving door between Washington regulators and the crypto industry just spun again. Trish Turner, who was appointed in May to lead the U.S. Internal Revenue Service's digital assets division, has resigned after barely three months on the job.
Central bankers left Jackson Hole with no easy answers

The 2025 Jackson Hole summit ended in total uncertainty. The Federal Reserve's top officials met in Wyoming last week, and nobody left with a clear plan. According to Bloomberg, Jerome Powell used his Friday speech to hint at a possible interest rate cut in September. But nothing was decided. Everyone's split. Inflation's up. Jobs are […]
