Allianz ziet Bitcoin en crypto als hoeksteen van toekomstig financieel systeem

Allianz ziet Bitcoin en crypto als hoeksteen van toekomstig financieel systeem

Financieel dienstverlener Allianz verwacht dat Bitcoin en andere digitale valuta een blijvende en structurele rol gaan spelen in de wereldwijde financiële sector. Dat blijkt uit een nieuw investeringsrapport van de Duitse verzekerings- en vermogensbeheerder. Volgens Allianz zorgen toenemende regulering, betere infrastructuur en de groeiende betrokkenheid van grote instellingen voor een fundamentele verandering in het financiële landschap. Bitcoin niet langer speculatie instrument In het rapport stelt Allianz dat Bitcoin en andere crypto niet langer uitsluitend worden gezien als speculatief instrument. Steeds meer institutionele partijen, van universiteiten tot multinationals en grote banken, nemen posities in digitale activa op in hun beleggingsportefeuilles. “Met de komst van gereguleerde beleggingsfondsen, professionele bewaaroplossingen en bankdiensten is de basis gelegd voor een bredere integratie,” schrijft Allianz. Het concern benadrukt dat de adoptie van crypto zich in hoog tempo uitbreidt. Individuen, bedrijven, stichtingen en zelfs beleidsmakers zien steeds vaker voordelen in het gebruik en bezit van digitale valuta. Allianz concludeert dat, mits er geen grote technologische tegenslagen plaatsvinden, Bitcoin en andere crypto niet meer zullen verdwijnen. Geschiedenis en opkomst van Bitcoin Bitcoin werd in 2009 geïntroduceerd door de anonieme ontwikkelaar of groep onder de naam Satoshi Nakamoto. Aanvankelijk werd de digitale munt vooral gebruikt door een kleine groep technologische pioniers en idealisten die geloofden in een alternatief financieel systeem. In de beginjaren was de waarde verwaarloosbaar. Pas rond 2013 kreeg Bitcoin voor het eerst bredere aandacht, toen de Bitcoin koers voor het eerst boven de 1.000 dollar uitkwam. De echte doorbraak kwam tijdens de bullmarkt van 2017, toen Bitcoin boven de 20.000 dollar steeg. Dat zorgde voor wereldwijde belangstelling van media, beleggers en toezichthouders. Inmiddels zijn er grote beursgenoteerde bedrijven die miljarden hebben geïnvesteerd in Bitcoin. Ook centrale banken en overheden volgen de markt nauwlettend, al blijft de regulering wereldwijd verschillend. Vandaag de dag is Bitcoin uitgegroeid tot een erkend financieel fenomeen. Het speelt een rol in internationale kapitaalstromen en geldt in sommige landen, zoals El Salvador, zelfs als wettig betaalmiddel. Allianz ziet deze ontwikkeling als bewijs dat digitale valuta niet meer weg te denken zijn uit het mondiale financiële systeem. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading Allianz ziet Bitcoin en crypto als hoeksteen van toekomstig financieel systeem   Rol van altcoins en tokenisatie Naast Bitcoin wijst Allianz ook op de kansen van andere digitale activa. Ethereum en vergelijkbare platforms maken toepassingen mogelijk die verder gaan dan puur betalingsverkeer. Het tokeniseren van echte bezittingen, zoals vastgoed, obligaties en aandelen, kan volgens Allianz leiden tot efficiëntere markten, meer transparantie en bredere toegankelijkheid van financiële diensten. “De tokenisatie van bezittingen en de groei van decentrale financiële toepassingen kunnen de totale markt voor digitale activa aanzienlijk vergroten,” aldus Allianz. Deze innovaties zouden een belangrijke bijdrage kunnen leveren aan de verdere democratisering van het mondiale financiële systeem. Vooruitblik Met de huidige snelheid van adoptie verwacht Allianz dat digitale valuta de komende jaren zullen uitgroeien tot een onmisbare hoeksteen van de financiële wereld. Volgens de dienstverlener gaat het niet langer om de vraag of crypto blijft bestaan, maar om hoe groot de rol precies wordt. Verwacht jij dat Allianz hier gelijk in kan hebben en dat Bitcoin daadwerkelijk onderdeel van het fundament wordt van het financiële systeem van de toekomst? Dat is een mogelijkheid, maar daarvoor moeten veel meer bedrijven en overheden de digitale munt adopteren en serieus gaan gebruiken als reserve-asset. Nu zijn het met Strategy, Metaplanet en andere bedrijven toch nog de wat kleinere spelers die leven op een Bitcoin-standaard. Maar je moet natuurlijk ergens beginnen en het lijkt er serieus op dat de adoptie van Bitcoin op dit gebied in een stroomversnelling is gekomen.
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 17:16
Aktsia
CFTC Kicks Off Second Crypto Sprint Under Trump

CFTC Kicks Off Second Crypto Sprint Under Trump

The post CFTC Kicks Off Second Crypto Sprint Under Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The initiative comes at a time of leadership uncertainty at the CFTC. President Trump’s nominee for CFTC chair, Brian Quintenz, is still awaiting Senate confirmation. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania lawmaker Ben Waxman introduced legislation to ban public officials from profiting off crypto while in office. CFTC Begins New Crypto Sprint The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) launched a second “crypto sprint,” which is aimed at expanding its engagement with market participants and implementing recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham announced that the agency is now seeking public feedback on how it should regulate spot crypto trading, particularly when it comes to leveraged, margined, or financed retail activity on CFTC-registered exchanges. Pham explained that stakeholder input will be crucial for the regulator to evaluate new approaches to oversight in order to fulfill the Trump administration’s crypto agenda. Earlier this month, the CFTC unveiled its first crypto sprint initiative, which focused on exploring how spot crypto asset contracts could be traded on CFTC-registered futures exchanges. That announcement came shortly after the release of a 166-page White House report outlining a comprehensive strategy for digital asset markets.  White House report The report produced 18 recommendations for the CFTC, with two being directly under its authority. The first urged the regulator to issue clearer guidance on when cryptocurrencies should be classified as commodities, how decentralized finance (DeFi) entities can comply with registration requirements, and what activities CFTC-regulated entities are permitted to undertake in the crypto space.  The second called on the agency to amend existing rules to better accommodate blockchain-based derivatives. The other 16 recommendations involved coordination with the Treasury Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission. In its initial sprint announcement, the CFTC pledged to work closely with the SEC to build a rulemaking framework…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 17:16
Aktsia
BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Spot Ether ETFs now hold 6.42 million ETH worth $27.66 billion, equal to 5.31% of the asset’s circulating supply. US spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) funds drew $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, snapping a four-day outflow streak, according to data from crypto ETF tracker SoSoValue.The rebound follows a period of sustained outflows, with funds shedding over $924 million between Aug. 15 and Wednesday. The largest withdrawal came on Tuesday, when spot Ether (ETH) ETFs saw $429 million exit, the second-largest daily net outflow seen this month, following the $465 million that left the market on Aug. 4. Asset manager BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led Thursday with $233.5 million in inflows, while the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) followed with $28.5 million. Other ETFs averaged around $6 million in net inflows for the day. Read more
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 17:14
Aktsia
Europe Evaluates Ethereum and Solana for Digital Euro

Europe Evaluates Ethereum and Solana for Digital Euro

Europe evaluates Ethereum and Solana for the digital Euro instead of private blockchain. The approach seeks to balance transaction transparency with payment data protection. Continue Reading:Europe Evaluates Ethereum and Solana for Digital Euro The post Europe Evaluates Ethereum and Solana for Digital Euro appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 17:13
Aktsia
Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett

The post Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The recent surge in Solana’s (SOL) price has captured headlines, but the crypto market’s attention is rapidly shifting toward the explosive presale of Layer Brett, the newest Ethereum L2 challenger that analysts say could trigger a major memecoin boom.  With Layer Brett LBRETT priced at just $0.0047 in its crypto presale, and staking rewards reportedly reaching over 25,000% APY for early participants, the buzz around Layer Brett is impossible to ignore. The excitement is fed by comparisons to Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Dogecoin, and especially Brett (original), all of which are currently being scrutinized as Layer Brett redefines what a meme token can be. Why Ethereum (ETH) L2 tech gives Layer Brett the edge Layer Brett (LBRETT) leverages cutting-edge Ethereum L2 technology, bringing near-instant transaction speeds and ultra-low gas fees. While Solana (SOL) boasts a $99.92 billion market cap and significant network upgrades, Layer Brett’s off-chain processing delivers what meme enthusiasts and DeFi users have long demanded: speed, scalability, and cost efficiency. Unlike Shiba Inu and Bonk, which have struggled with high gas fees or network congestion, Layer Brett enables users to buy and stake $LBRETT in seconds using ETH, USDT, or BNB, directly from MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Key advantages of Layer Brett: Low entry price: At $0.0047, $LBRETT offers a chance to enter before the next crypto bull run. Staking rewards: Early stakers can access APYs over 25,000%, a figure unmatched by Dogecoin or Pepe. Viral meme culture: Layer Brett fuses memecoin hype with real blockchain utility, unlike the static ecosystems of some rivals. $1 million giveaway: Community growth is incentivized through ongoing campaigns. What makes Layer Brett different from Brett (original), Pepe, and Bonk While Brett (original) found early traction on Base, its limited utility left holders wanting more. Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) roadmap includes NFT…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 17:11
Aktsia
Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is being compared to the top-performing meme coins in history, with projections to hit the $50 billion market cap.
Aktsia
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 17:11
Aktsia
Revolutionary security frameworks transform next-generation blockchain networks

Revolutionary security frameworks transform next-generation blockchain networks

The blockchain landscape is experiencing a security renaissance. New protocols launching in 2025 aren’t just […]
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 17:10
Aktsia
MetaMask Unveils Dollar-Backed mUSD Stablecoin With Stripe Support

MetaMask Unveils Dollar-Backed mUSD Stablecoin With Stripe Support

The post MetaMask Unveils Dollar-Backed mUSD Stablecoin With Stripe Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-pegged stablecoin that will be issued by Bridge, a platform owned by payments company Stripe Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-pegged stablecoin that will be issued by Bridge, a platform owned by payments company Stripe. The token marks the first stablecoin created by a self-custodial wallet and is intended to deepen the firm’s control over the liquidity used across its products. mUSD is scheduled to debut later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and on Linea, the layer-2 network built by MetaMask parent Consensys. According to the announcement, the coin will be backed one-for-one by cash and short-term Treasury assets to comply with the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which set federal standards for stablecoin reserves. MetaMask plans to integrate mUSD throughout its decentralised-finance ecosystem and to make the token spendable via the Mastercard-branded MetaMask debit card that is in pilot testing. While the company does not plan to pay yield on mUSD balances at launch, it said the token could be incorporated into future incentive programmes. The move positions MetaMask alongside PayPal and Coinbase in releasing dollar-backed tokens as U.S. policy on privately issued digital dollars solidifies. MetaMask’s large retail user base could give mUSD an edge over incumbent stablecoins such as Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC once the coin goes live. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/metamask-unveils-dollar-backed-musd-stablecoin-stripe-support-2128d266
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 17:10
Aktsia
Expert Says XRP Rally to $3,000 Would Only Make a Few People Rich: Here’s Why

Expert Says XRP Rally to $3,000 Would Only Make a Few People Rich: Here’s Why

The pundit behind the 24hrsCrypto account has argued that an XRP rally to lofty price targets would only make a few people rich. Notably, many XRP proponents have repeatedly suggested that XRP is undervalued and could eventually climb to $100 or even $1,000. However, these predictions often trigger criticism.  Particularly, these skeptics usually point to two reasons. First, they argue that XRP's market cap would become unreasonably large at those prices. Second, they claim such a rally would turn millions of people into billionaires, with XRP currently boasting 6.88 million wallets. They believe this is unrealistic. Nonetheless, market commentator 24hrsCrypto recently tackled this issue in a YouTube session, focusing on the second claim. He said the idea that millions would suddenly become rich misunderstands how XRP holdings are actually distributed. XRP Rich List Shows Only A Few Could Become Wealthy To explain, 24hrsCrypto discussed the XRP rich list. He started with the lowest tier, where just over 3 million wallets hold between 0 and 20 XRP each. He described these as scraps left over in exchanges or test wallets.  XRP Rich List for 0 to 20 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 0 to 20 XRP Wallets On average, these wallets contain about 7 XRP, which he rounded to 8. At today's prices, that works out to less than $25 per wallet. The next tier includes 2.5 million wallets with balances between 20 and 500 XRP. Together, these wallets hold about 210.5 million XRP. On average, each wallet in this group has roughly 83 XRP, worth around $240. XRP Rich List for 20 to 500 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 20 to 500 XRP Wallets Adding both categories together, there are about 5.6 million wallets, already 81% of total XRP wallets, with a combined balance close to 233.8 million XRP. However, 24hrsCrypto stressed that the average person in these groups holds only pocket change, not life-changing wealth. As a result, even if XRP hits lofty targets like $1,000, their balances would not reach millions or billions. XRP Rich List for 0 to 500 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 0 to 500 XRP Wallets Most XRP Whale Investors Own Multiple Wallets He then moved to the upper brackets, where wallets carry anywhere from 1,000 XRP up to 5 million. While the numbers look big, he pointed out that wallet counts do not equal individual people. Specifically, many investors spread their holdings across several wallets.  One person might keep 10,000 XRP in one wallet, 25,000 tokens in another, and 50,000 XRP in yet another. This means the actual number of people in these larger brackets is far smaller than the charts suggest. To him, this makes the argument that "millions" will become wealthy completely flawed. Out of billions of people worldwide, only a tiny fraction owns enough XRP to see life-changing gains. Most holders only control between $25 and $240 worth of tokens.  Notably, to own 500 XRP today, someone would need to spend about $1,400. He argued that this alone shows how few people could truly benefit on a massive scale. XRP's Long-Term Price Prospect 24hrsCrypto then discussed XRP's long-term price outlook. He believes XRP will eventually reach $100 and could climb as high as $2,000 or even $3,000. He insisted that critics may doubt this, but the math and time will prove them wrong.  Essentially, the market pundit believes the structure of XRP ownership guarantees that only a small group of holders would see extraordinary gains, while the majority would not.
Aktsia
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 17:10
Aktsia
Layer Brett Could Vanquish All Solana Meme Coin Rivals; Anticipated To Outpace Dogecoin (DOGE) By 220x

Layer Brett Could Vanquish All Solana Meme Coin Rivals; Anticipated To Outpace Dogecoin (DOGE) By 220x

The presale for Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining serious momentum, as the crypto world buzzes over its fusion of meme coin energy and actual blockchain utility. With analysts predicting this could eclipse all other Solana meme coins and even outpace Dogecoin with  220x gains, the hype is justified. Early buyers have enjoyed staking APYs that once soared above 25,000 percent, now falling rapidly as more backers join, intensifying the rush to get in before rates drop further. The appeal is clear: Ethereum Layer 2 architecture enables DeFi capabilities, lightning-fast transactions, and ultra-low fees, making LBRETT a top candidate for explosive growth in the meme coin sector. Dogecoin price: The OG still leads, but for how long? Dogecoin remains the original meme coin, boasting a massive community. Despite its legacy, the Dogecoin price has faced recent dips, and technical signals reveal some turbulence. The DOGE 50 EMA sits below the 200 EMA, signaling bearish momentum. The DOGE MACD hovers near zero, and RSI levels are around 44, indicating weak buying strength. While DOGE continues to innovate—such as proposals for zero-knowledge proofs and Ethereum bridging—the market is watching for a decisive move. BONK’s status in Solana meme coins: Can it keep up with Brett? BONK is a heavyweight among Solana meme coins, making waves with a $2.79 billion market cap and frequent headlines. Recent mechanics like a 500 billion token burn and new buyback programs show the team is serious about tokenomics, but the price has slipped well below its all-time high. BONK Trading volume remains robust, yet with the rise of Layer Brett, many traders question whether BONK can sustain its momentum or if a new contender will seize the spotlight. WIF: New features, old volatility WIF (dogwifhat) has captured meme coin enthusiasts with its quirky branding and recent technical roadmap updates. WIF saw buzz after its iconic hat auction and supercycle hype, yet price action has cooled. Despite plans for staking and validator node features, the WIF’s all-time high of $4.83 seems distant. As with BONK and DOGE, current volatility and a lack of explosive news put the focus on whether Layer Brett can outshine these established names with a potent 220x on the cards. Why Layer Brett’s exponential growth potential has traders flocking LBRETT is showing true potential for exponential growth. Its still-massive APY—now around 3,000 percent—makes the presale one of the hottest in the market. Traders are jumping in, eager to capitalize before rewards shrink further. Built on an Ethereum Layer 2 network, it gives LBRETT a powerful edge. Unlike older, purely speculative tokens, it offers high-speed, low-cost transactions while maintaining the security of the Ethereum blockchain. This fusion of viral meme energy with real technical utility sets it apart from coins like BONK and WIF. The project is designed to reward its community. The project also ensures full user autonomy with no KYC requirements, providing a completely self-custodial experience. Early community members also have a shot at a massive $1 million giveaway. BONK, WIF, and Dogecoin face headwinds—while LBRETT’s presale surges Recent dips for BONK, WIF, and DOGE have left their communities hoping for a rebound, but slow price action and fading momentum make the next breakout uncertain.  Meanwhile, Layer Brett is racing ahead, poised for a 220x move that could redefine the meme coin landscape. The presale at $0.0047 is filling up rapidly—don’t miss the chance to join the next top meme coin before it sets the pace for the 2025 crypto bull run. Can You Afford To Miss LBRETT’s Climb To Crypto Stardom? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today! Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 17:10
Aktsia

