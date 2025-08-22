2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Justice for Roman Storm? – Why DoJ’s new stance reignited debate

The post Justice for Roman Storm? – Why DoJ’s new stance reignited debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The crypto community now wants the Roman Storm charges dropped after the latest DoJ remarks. Will the government fail to defend its verdict in the appeal?  The U.S. government will no longer charge decentralized software (DeFi) developers for crimes committed by third parties on the platforms.  During a recent American Innovation Project Summit in Wyoming, Mathew Galeotti, acting head of the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) criminal division, clarified that,  “Generally, developers of neutral tools, with no criminal intent, should not be held responsible for someone else’s misuse of those tools. If a third-party’s misuse violates criminal law, that third-party should be prosecuted — not the well-intentioned developer.” Crypto legal experts split However, crypto leaders and legal experts were quick to point out that the remark was the very premise under which Roman Storm, founder of crypto mixer Tornado Cash, was charged.  Storm was found guilty under the U.S. Code 1960(b)(1)(c), which bans unlicensed money transmitters from handling funds from crime or intended for illegal activities.  However, in the latest guidance, Galeotti highlighted that they won’t approve such charges against developers, especially for fully decentralized protocols.  “Where the evidence shows that software is truly decentralized and solely automates peer-to-peer transactions, and where a third party does not have custody and control over user assets, new 1960(b)(1)(C) charges against the third-party will not be approved.” So, where does that leave Roman Storm, who’s facing up to 5 years in jail? Well, that was a question posed by top crypto legal experts.  For his part, Jake Chervinsky, legal chief at crypto VC Variant Fund, stated that the case against Storm should be dropped if based on the latest DoJ stance.  “Roman Storm was just convicted on this exact charge under this exact circumstance. Justice for Roman means dropping the case.” Source:…
Taiwan prosecutors charge 14 suspects in $41 million BitShine crypto fraud: reports

The suspects allegedly operated under the guise of BitShine, which had passed Financial Supervisory Commission checks.
Jackson Hole Speech: Pivotal Anticipation Grips Forex Markets as US Dollar Gains

BitcoinWorld Jackson Hole Speech: Pivotal Anticipation Grips Forex Markets as US Dollar Gains For those navigating the volatile currents of the cryptocurrency market, understanding broader macroeconomic shifts is not just an advantage—it’s a necessity. The upcoming Jackson Hole Speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is one such event that often sends ripples far beyond traditional finance, potentially influencing everything from bond yields to Bitcoin’s trajectory. As the US Dollar strength continues to build ahead of this pivotal address, crypto investors are keenly watching for clues that could dictate the next market move. Jackson Hole Speech: Why Does This Annual Gathering Matter So Much? Every August, the quiet mountain retreat of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, transforms into a global economic hotspot. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City hosts its annual Economic Policy Symposium here, attracting central bankers, finance ministers, academics, and financial market participants from around the world. While the setting is serene, the discussions are anything but. Historically, this symposium has served as a critical platform for central bank leaders, particularly the Federal Reserve Chair, to signal significant shifts in monetary policy or offer nuanced insights into the economic outlook. These pronouncements can have immediate and profound effects on global markets, including the Forex market. A Stage for Policy Shifts: From Ben Bernanke’s hint at quantitative easing in 2010 to Janet Yellen’s discussions on inflation, and Jerome Powell’s recent pronouncements, Jackson Hole has often been the launchpad for major policy discussions. Global Implications: What the Fed Chair says at Jackson Hole isn’t just about the US economy; it reverberates across international markets, influencing currency valuations, commodity prices, and investor sentiment worldwide. Forward Guidance: It provides invaluable forward guidance on the Fed’s thinking regarding inflation, employment, and interest rates, offering a glimpse into future policy decisions. Unpacking US Dollar Strength: What’s Driving the Greenback’s Ascent? In the days leading up to Powell’s Jackson Hole address, the US Dollar strength has been a prominent feature in currency markets. This upward trend isn’t accidental; it’s a confluence of several powerful macroeconomic factors: Safe-Haven Appeal: In times of global economic uncertainty or geopolitical tension, the US Dollar traditionally acts as a safe haven. Investors flock to US assets, particularly Treasury bonds, pushing up demand for the dollar. Interest Rate Differentials: The Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hiking cycle over the past year has made dollar-denominated assets more attractive compared to those in other major economies where central banks might be perceived as less hawkish or further behind in their tightening cycles. Higher yields on US bonds and savings accounts draw capital, increasing dollar demand. Resilient US Economy: Despite fears of a recession, recent economic data from the United States has often surprised to the upside, showing resilience in employment and consumer spending. This relative strength compared to some other major economies, particularly in Europe and China, makes the US a more appealing investment destination. Market Positioning: Traders often position themselves ahead of major events. Anticipation of potentially hawkish remarks from Jerome Powell or a continuation of the “higher for longer” narrative for interest rates encourages dollar buying. The interplay of these factors creates a robust environment for the greenback, making it a critical asset to monitor for anyone involved in global finance, including the crypto space where dollar strength can sometimes weigh on risk assets. Jerome Powell’s Pivotal Role: What to Expect from the Fed Chair? All eyes and ears will be on Jerome Powell as he takes the podium at Jackson Hole. His words carry immense weight, capable of shifting market sentiment in an instant. The primary focus will be on any signals regarding the future trajectory of interest rates and the Fed’s overall stance on inflation. Investors will be scrutinizing his speech for: Inflation Outlook: Will he reiterate the Fed’s commitment to bringing inflation down to its 2% target, even if it means further economic tightening? Or will he acknowledge recent disinflationary trends and suggest a more cautious approach? Future Rate Hikes: The market is divided on whether the Fed will implement another rate hike this year. Powell’s speech could provide clues, either reinforcing the possibility of further tightening or hinting at a prolonged pause. Economic Growth Projections: How does the Fed view the current state of the US economy? Will he acknowledge the resilience or express concerns about potential headwinds? “Higher for Longer” Narrative: This phrase has dominated discussions recently. Will Powell double down on the idea that rates will need to stay elevated for an extended period, even if further hikes are off the table? This has significant implications for borrowing costs and investment decisions. The tone of his speech—whether decidedly hawkish, cautiously optimistic, or dovish—will be paramount. A hawkish stance could further bolster the US Dollar strength and potentially weigh on risk assets like cryptocurrencies, while a more dovish tone could provide some relief. Federal Reserve Policy: Navigating the Future of Interest Rates The direction of Federal Reserve policy is arguably the single most influential factor for global financial markets. Since early 2022, the Fed has embarked on an aggressive campaign to tame inflation through rapid interest rate increases. The upcoming Jackson Hole speech is expected to offer crucial insights into the next phase of this policy. Consider the potential scenarios for future Fed policy: Policy Stance Potential Implications Hawkish (More Hikes/Strong “Higher for Longer”) Further boost to US Dollar, potential pressure on equities and crypto, increased borrowing costs, risk of economic slowdown. Neutral (Extended Pause/Data-Dependent) Dollar might consolidate, markets may find some stability, focus shifts heavily to incoming economic data. Dovish (Hints at Future Cuts/Softer Tone) Dollar likely to weaken, potential rally in risk assets (equities, crypto), reduced borrowing costs, increased liquidity. The Fed’s dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability means that every policy decision is a delicate balancing act. Powell’s challenge will be to communicate the Fed’s path forward without causing undue market volatility, while still ensuring inflation remains on a downward trend. The implications for the Forex market, bond yields, and ultimately, the broader investment landscape, are immense. Forex Market Dynamics: How Will Currencies React? The Forex market, the world’s largest and most liquid financial market, is already pricing in a certain degree of anticipation for Powell’s speech. As the US Dollar strength has been a key theme, other major currencies have felt the pressure. Here’s how different currency pairs might react: USD/JPY: A hawkish Powell could see the dollar strengthen further against the Japanese Yen, especially given the Bank of Japan’s continued ultra-loose monetary policy. EUR/USD: The Euro has been struggling against the dollar. A strong dollar narrative from Powell would likely push EUR/USD lower, while a more dovish tone could offer the Euro some breathing room. GBP/USD: Similar to the Euro, the British Pound could face renewed selling pressure if the dollar strengthens, though the Bank of England’s own inflation battle adds complexity. Emerging Market Currencies: A strong dollar typically spells trouble for emerging market currencies. It makes dollar-denominated debt more expensive to service and can lead to capital outflows. Traders will be particularly attentive to interest rate differentials and carry trade opportunities. If the US maintains significantly higher rates than other major economies, it incentivizes investors to borrow in low-yield currencies and invest in higher-yield dollar assets, further supporting the dollar. This dynamic, driven by Federal Reserve policy, is a powerful force in the currency world. Actionable Insights for Investors: Navigating the Jackson Hole Aftermath As the Jackson Hole symposium approaches, what can investors, particularly those in the crypto space, do to prepare? Stay Informed: Closely follow live coverage and analyses of Powell’s speech. The initial reaction can be volatile, but the underlying message is key. Watch the Dollar Index (DXY): The DXY measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six major currencies. A rising DXY often signals broader dollar strength, which can be a headwind for risk assets. Assess Risk Appetite: A hawkish Fed generally dampens risk appetite, leading investors to pull back from more speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. Conversely, a dovish pivot could reignite interest. Diversification and Hedging: Consider how your portfolio is positioned. For crypto investors, understanding the dollar’s trajectory is crucial for managing exposure to highly correlated assets. Long-Term Perspective: While short-term volatility is likely, focus on the long-term implications of Fed policy for inflation, economic growth, and the overall investment environment. The decisions and rhetoric coming out of Jackson Hole will not only shape the immediate future of the Forex market but will also influence the broader economic landscape, creating both challenges and opportunities for discerning investors. Conclusion: The Unfolding Narrative of Global Finance The impending Jackson Hole Speech by Jerome Powell is more than just an annual event; it’s a critical juncture for global financial markets. As the US Dollar strength continues to be a dominant force, driven by expectations surrounding Federal Reserve policy, the world watches with bated breath. The insights shared will undoubtedly steer the direction of the Forex market and ripple through every corner of the investment world, including the ever-evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem. Understanding these macro currents is essential for making informed decisions in an increasingly interconnected global economy. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US Dollar and interest rates liquidity. This post Jackson Hole Speech: Pivotal Anticipation Grips Forex Markets as US Dollar Gains first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Exploring the Next Big Cryptocurrency Opportunity After Solana's Massive Success

Imagine investing in a cryptocurrency at its infancy and watching it soar to record heights—this was the reality for early Solana investors in 2021. Fast forward to today, and the crypto community is buzzing about a new token, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), which could potentially replicate Solana's success. Introducing $LILPEPE, the New Contender Designed as a Layer 2 blockchain solution, Little Pepe aims to revolutionize meme cryptocurrencies by not only offering ultra-low transaction fees and enhanced security but also rapid transaction finality that could even rival some of the quickest tech giants. Unlike many meme-based tokens, $LILPEPE boasts robust security as evidenced by its high scoring CertiK audit. Current Token Sale and Investment Opportunities The presale of $LILPEPE has been progressing at an astonishing pace, with the token price currently at $0.0020. Early investors have seen significant returns, with analysts predicting potential gains of up to 10,000%. This kind of upside is not only rare but could set up $LILPEPE as the breakout star of this cryptocurrency cycle. Community and Marketing Initiatives Little Pepe's roadmap is community-focused, highlighting phases such as 'Pregnancy' and 'Birth' where the project will develop through several strategic stages. From presales and partnerships to wide-scale launches anticipated on platforms like Uniswap, the strategic development is designed to fuel both growth and market cap. An exciting component of their marketing campaign is the enticing $777K giveaway, which is already drawing vast attention with over 220,000 entries. Vesting and Token Economics Little Pepe is committed to fairness in its token distribution. Presale tokens are locked up initially, releasing gradually to prevent market dumping and ensure stability. This strategy aims to foster trust and long-term holder commitment. Comparative Analysis: Solana and Little Pepe While Solana's fast technology and infrastructure built for DeFi and NFTs made headlines in 2021, Little Pepe is carving out its niche with a focus on memes and fast transaction capabilities, starting from a zero market cap. The differences highlight Little Pepe's potential to offer explosive returns similar to or exceeding those Solana once did. Engagement and Further Information For those looking to explore this burgeoning cryptocurrency, more information can be found on Little Pepe's official website and detailed insights in their whitepaper. Community interaction is encouraged through their Telegram and Twitter/X channels. Note: This article serves informational purposes and should not be taken as financial advice.
SWIFT tests XRP and HBAR for faster cross-border payments

The post SWIFT tests XRP and HBAR for faster cross-border payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) tests XRP and HBAR to boost its cross-border payment infrastructure. Summary SWIFT tests XRP and HBAR for faster cross-border payments due to their alignment with the ISO 20022 standard. The move follows Brad Garlinghouse’s projection that XRP could capture 14% of SWIFT’s liquidity within 5 years. SWIFT is reportedly experimenting with the integration of Ripple (XRP) and Hedera (HBAR) as part of efforts to improve its cross-border payment infrastructure. Both XRP and HBAR are being considered due to their compatibility with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards. 🚨 JUST IN: SWIFT is testing XRP and HBAR for blockchain-based cross-border payments to boost efficiency and interoperability. The future of global payments is being built right now🔥 pic.twitter.com/glXUHbkVSH — Real World Asset Watchlist (@RWAwatchlist_) August 21, 2025 SWIFT’s pilot tests are said to focus on two specific technologies: Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), which uses XRP as a bridge currency to facilitate faster transfers, and Hedera’s hashgraph consensus mechanism, known for its high throughput and energy efficiency. For context, traditional SWIFT transfers can take 1-5 business days and cost $10-$50 per transaction, whereas XRP transactions typically settle in 3-5 seconds at a cost of roughly $0.0002. Hedera, meanwhile, can process up to 10,000 transactions per second. The development comes after Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse projected at the XRP Ledger Apex 2025 event in Singapore that the XRP Ledger could capture 14% of SWIFT’s global liquidity within 5 years, stating: “SWIFT today has two components—messaging and liquidity. Liquidity is owned by banks. I think less about the messaging and more about liquidity. If you’re driving all the liquidity, it’s good for XRP. So, in five years, I’d say 14%.” The reports coincide with another major development for Ripple. The company announced today that it will begin distributing…
From $0.00027 to $0.27? Why Moonshot MAGAX Could Be 2025’s Biggest ROI Story

The New Crypto Investment Frontier In every crypto bull market, investors hunt for the next undervalued gem. While Bitcoin and Ethereum have established themselves as market leaders, the biggest gains often come from cheaper tokens with explosive potential.  During past cycles, coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose from fractions of a cent to multi-billion-dollar market caps. Now, analysts are pointing to Moonshot MAGAX, currently in presale at $0.00027, as the next project capable of delivering similar life-changing returns. Why MAGAX Is the Next Evolution of Meme Coins The meme coin sector has matured dramatically, with projects now including genuine ecosystems, communities, and utility. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu maintain relevance, the next generation is going beyond branding by merging culture with real-world applications. This is exactly where MAGAX enters the picture. Moonshot MAGAX positions itself as a meme-to-earn ecosystem. Instead of relying solely on speculation, the project allows users to monetize memes, viral content, and community engagement through its AI-driven platform, Loomint. This dual value proposition of entertainment and income sets it apart, giving it real-world demand alongside cultural appeal. A Bold Price Prediction: Will MAGAX Soar? Analysts are already comparing MAGAX’s setup to the early days of Shiba Inu, which delivered millions in returns for early adopters. A move from $0.00027 to $0.27 would represent a near 100x increase, consistent with the kinds of gains meme coins have delivered in past cycles. While there are no guarantees in crypto, the combination of timing, community, and utility gives MAGAX the kind of asymmetric upside investors crave in bull markets. Even a modest rally could yield substantial returns for early buyers. Trust and Transparency for a New Kind of Token In a market where new projects are often scrutinized for credibility, MAGAX has taken proactive steps to build trust. The project has successfully completed a Certik Audit Certificate, ensuring its smart contracts meet high standards of security. This adds a layer of reassurance for investors who want to participate in high-risk, high-reward plays without exposing themselves to unnecessary vulnerabilities. Additionally, the project is generating notable momentum, with demand increasing as presale phases sell out. Investors are incentivized with a limited-time 5% bonus, rewarding early entry before the next price hike. MAGAX as a Top 2025 Contender As Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate their positions, investors are casting their eyes toward projects with higher upside potential. Moonshot MAGAX, with its meme-to-earn ecosystem, presale momentum, and innovative AI-backed platform, is rapidly emerging as a top candidate.  With analysts eyeing a path from $0.00027 to $0.27, MAGAX could deliver one of the most explosive ROI stories of 2025. For investors seeking the next Shiba Inu-style breakout, MAGAX may very well be the opportunity of the cycle Be part of the Moonshot Magax Presale Community Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)
In 2021, Solana (SOL) Turned $1400 into $100,000; Here's the Crypto That Will Do It This Cycle

You know those stories that sound made up but are real? Like someone flipping a few grand into six figures? That was Solana in 2021. If you were in early, say around $1.50 a token, and held on, you let a rocket ride happen—the price shot above $200, up something like 10,000%. Some sources say even 12,000%, depending on your entry point—mind-blowing.  I remember reading that an investor who started with $1,000 would have had over $100,000 by November 2024. Just wild. Now, I bet you’re asking: Is there a coin bubbling right now that could ride a similar shot in this cycle? Hold tight, because I’m about to tell you about one that might just be the next Solana—and it’s a frog with real steam behind it. Meet Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) Let me walk you through this with heart, not hype. $LILPEPE is the native token of Little Pepe—a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain built for memes, ultra-low fees, next-level security, and finality so fast it’s practically trolling Elon’s tweeting pace. We didn’t just scale Ethereum—we out-meme it. This isn’t a meme coin with a winky face. $LILPEPE underwent a full CertiK audit and scored an impressive 95.49%—no critical vulnerabilities found. Safer than most tokens out there, that’s real security confidence. It’s also listed on CoinMarketCap, so you’re not chasing invisible hype—you’ve got transparency and visibility. Presale Progress: Wild Momentum It all kicked off in early June with the presale. Over ten stages have already wrapped, and right now we’re in Stage 11, with tokens at $0.0020 each. Stage 10 closed early, raising over $19.3 million across those ten stages. Moreover, Stage 11 is already about 91% filled—seriously fast. That means early investors have already doubled. But here’s the exciting part: you can still hop in now, before launch, at $0.0030 and before the real fireworks begin. LILPEPE is tiny right now, like under-the-radar. That zero-market-cap vibe means asymmetrical upside—massive potential if the narrative sticks. Analysts are forecasting up to 10,000% gains. If that happened, a $1,000 ticket now could become $100,000. It’s rare to see that potential packaged so transparently and tightly. And yes—the $777K giveaway is live. Ten winners will each get $77,000 worth of LILPEPE. Already over 220,000 entries. It’s the meme presale of the year.  Roadmap That Loves the Community Here’s the fun, emotionally smart roadmap they’ve cooked up: PREGNANCY—“Cooking in the cryptowomb…” Mumma Pepe’s baking a dream. That means presale, big-name partnerships, hype brewing, the works. “Wen birth?” BIRTH—“It’s a boy! And he’s moon-ready!” Launch on Uniswap and top exchanges. Shoot for a $1B market cap. Marketing gets wild. “LILPEPE GO BRRRRR.” GROWTH—“From baby meme to blockchain beast.” Fast, secure, cheap. A Layer 2 EVM is built differently. Dominating the top 100 on CoinMarketCap. “All hail the LILPEPE chain!” It feels like a story unfolding—and we’re in the exciting early chapters. Vesting Designed for Fairness They didn’t just do a pump and dump. Here’s how tokens unlock: At launch (TGE), presale tokens stay locked. Three-month cliff, then 5% released every 30 days. Chain reserves are locked until the chain itself launches. Staking & rewards give 10% at launch, then 10% each month when claimed—but only when claimed does it hit circulation. Marketing waits for six months, then 5% monthly. Liquidity and CEX reserves remain locked till launch. That means only 20 billion $LILPEPE are circulating at first—20% of the total supply—smart, gradual, low-drama. Solana vs Little Pepe: The Comparison Solana was the story of 2021. Big tech, blazing fast, DeFi/NFT growth. But today’s Solana ride feels steady—not explosive. Experts expect solid but not parabolic returns in this bull phase. Little Pepe? A riot of meme energy, but with real tokenomics and tech. Starting at zero market cap, with over 90% of presale nearly sold, a packed roadmap, locked liquidity, and a giveaway fueling hype. It’s the early-stage thrill ride that could mirror Solana’s wild run—or even outpace it if the community catches fire. Final Thoughts & Quick Call to Action If you’re daydreaming about what could be next after SOL’s heroics, $LILPEPE might just be that wild card. Solana showed us what’s possible. Now, Little Pepe is offering a shot at history with memes, structure, community, and tech on its side. If you want in, join the presale, grab your $LILPEPE, enter the $777K giveaway, and ride the leap. To that wild leap into crypto history—see you there. For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below: Website: https://littlepepe.com Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Europe Considers Ethereum for Digital Euro

The rapid implementation of the GENIUS Act in the United States has put Europe on alert about its position in the cryptocurrency arena, prompting European authorities to promptly reconsider their strategies. Reports from the Financial Times reveal that the European Union is assessing whether to anchor its digital Euro initiative on established public networks such […]Continue Reading:Europe Considers Ethereum for Digital Euro
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Why Layer Brett Could Offer Greater Gains Than PEPE Coin and Ethereum In Q3

The search for the best crypto to buy now has entered a new gear, with traders actively considering meme coins over Layer 1 tokens.
Giants Ridge Delivers Minnesota’s Best Golf Experience

The post Giants Ridge Delivers Minnesota’s Best Golf Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hole 13 at The Quarry at Giants Ridge is a drivable part four measuring 336 yards with an elevated green and an elevated tee box. It is perennially listed as the best hole in Minnesota. Break80 Golf It feels like nearly a two-mile drive along a winding cart path through the trees and over the hills, part gravel, part pavement, just to reach the most scenic par three in Minnesota. Giants Ridge is more than just its iconic 17th hole at The Legend or the drivable par 4 13th hole at The Quarry. It’s an outdoorsman’s dream, offering boating, fishing, ATVing, mountain biking, hiking, dining, and lodging in both cabins and a full lodge that can accommodate groups of all sizes. The golf, though, is the true highlight. Giants Ridge boasts two championship courses that were once ranked among the Top 100 public courses in the nation. Today, The Quarry holds strong at No. 58 on Golf Digest’s 2025 list. The Quarry at Giants Ridge, designed by Jeff Brauer, is a masterpiece that winds through the deep northern Minnesota woods, over abandoned pits and rocky outcroppings, and crescendos at a 600-foot-deep quarry turned lake. Its sibling, The Legend at Giants Ridge, flows through the trees with wider landing areas and fewer forced carries. The Legend is also home to a bear-print bunker and Minnesota’s most scenic par three. The 17th hole at Legend at GiantsRidge is a formidable 226 yard part three over Sabin Lake. The hole is ranked as Minnesota’s best par 3. Break80 Golf That hole is the par-three 17th at The Legend, a 226-yard forced carry over Sabin Lake. From the tee, the water looks untouched, stretching out calm and serene, with a few homes dotting the far shore. Trees slightly overhang the back tee, and the…
