How Positivity Drove Energy Billionaire Femi Otedola To Making It Big

The post How Positivity Drove Energy Billionaire Femi Otedola To Making It Big appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire energy and finance entrepreneur Femi Otedola believes a positive mindset is the key to his success. Office of Femi Otedola A positive mindset, self-confidence and having the courage of conviction to recognize the right opportunity are the three key pillars for investing successfully and upscaling a business, according to Femi Otedola, one of Africa’s most notable energy and finance entrepreneurs. In an exclusive interview, the Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist who regularly features on Forbes rich lists, said these beliefs not only continue to define his current approach but have also kept him “sane” and lifted him from the “depths of despair” whenever fortune took a turn for the worse. The 62 year-old Otedola, who has current net worth of $1.5 billion, told your correspondent, he was always a “restless soul” at school who believed his true calling was not in academia but in business. “I dreamt of my first business before I was ten years old and made my first billion by the age of 41. During those decades were years of toil, thrills, successes, and yes, painful failures too.” His colorful journey spanned from working in his father’s printing press as a young man to an initial foray into the energy and finance – key sectors of the resource-rich Nigerian economy. Via series of targeted investments, Otedola ultimately built his fortune in the commodities business. The high point of this was his stewardship of Forte Oil Plc. The company, under Otedola’s ownership, saw a turn around in fortunes both via organic growth as well as mergers. Ultimately, it became a true downstream disruptor in Nigeria by deploying agile procurement techniques to secure and distribute a wide range of petroleum products from diesel and aviation fuel, to kerosene and lubricants. He eventually sold the company for a handsome profit…