NVIDIA NVLink and Fusion Drive AI Inference Performance
The post NVIDIA NVLink and Fusion Drive AI Inference Performance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Aug 22, 2025 05:13 NVIDIA’s NVLink and NVLink Fusion technologies are redefining AI inference performance with enhanced scalability and flexibility to meet the exponential growth in AI model complexity. The rapid advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) model complexity has significantly increased parameter counts from millions to trillions, necessitating unprecedented computational resources. This evolution demands clusters of GPUs to manage the load, as highlighted by Joe DeLaere in a recent NVIDIA blog post. NVLink’s Evolution and Impact NVIDIA introduced NVLink in 2016 to surpass the limitations of PCIe in high-performance computing and AI workloads, facilitating faster GPU-to-GPU communication and unified memory space. The NVLink technology has evolved significantly, with the introduction of NVLink Switch in 2018 achieving 300 GB/s all-to-all bandwidth in an 8-GPU topology, paving the way for scale-up compute fabrics. The fifth-generation NVLink, released in 2024, supports 72 GPUs with all-to-all communication at 1,800 GB/s, offering an aggregate bandwidth of 130 TB/s—800 times more than the first generation. This continuous advancement aligns with the growing complexity of AI models and their computational demands. NVLink Fusion: Customization and Flexibility NVLink Fusion is designed to provide hyperscalers with access to NVLink’s scale-up technologies, allowing custom silicon integration with NVIDIA’s architecture for semi-custom AI infrastructure deployment. The technology encompasses NVLink SERDES, chiplets, switches, and rack-scale architecture, offering a modular Open Compute Project (OCP) MGX rack solution for integration flexibility. NVLink Fusion supports custom CPU and XPU configurations using Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) IP and interface, providing customers with flexibility for their XPU integration needs across platforms. For custom CPU setups, integrating NVIDIA NVLink-C2C IP is recommended for optimal GPU connectivity and performance. Maximizing AI Factory Revenue The NVLink scale-up fabric significantly enhances AI factory productivity by optimizing the balance between throughput…
$0.10086
+0.40%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 17:30
Top Altcoin to Invest In as Ripple (XRP) Loses $3 Mark Again
As Ripple’s XRP slips below the $3 threshold once again, market attention is shifting toward emerging players driving fresh momentum in the crypto market. Among them, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming a standout, drawing investors with its unique approach to decentralized lending. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) currently stands at $0.035 in presale stage 6. In […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 17:30
Qitmeer Network Joins HogRun to Advance GameFi Innovation
This partnership aims to combine the decentralized infrastructure of Qitmeer with the immersive and playful gaming forum of Qitmeer Network.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 17:30
Forget Shiba Inu & Pepe: Analysts Say Layer Brett Will Be Crowned Top Meme Coin After 25,000% Forecast
As of August 2025, LBRETT is available for just $0.0047 per token, making it one of the most accessible entries […] The post Forget Shiba Inu & Pepe: Analysts Say Layer Brett Will Be Crowned Top Meme Coin After 25,000% Forecast appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/22 17:29
Allianz’s Monumental Shift Towards A Credible Store Of Value
The post Allianz’s Monumental Shift Towards A Credible Store Of Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant reversal that echoes across the financial world, Allianz, the German-based global insurer managing a staggering $2.5 trillion in assets, has officially shifted its long-held position on Bitcoin. Once hesitant, the financial giant now classifies Bitcoin as a ‘reliable store of value.’ This monumental change signals a growing acceptance of digital assets within traditional finance, particularly for Bitcoin’s role as a Bitcoin credible store of value. Why is Bitcoin a Credible Store of Value for Allianz? Allianz’s updated investment report outlines several compelling reasons for this new classification. The firm previously avoided Bitcoin investments, citing regulatory uncertainty and volatility concerns back in 2019. However, the landscape has evolved dramatically, leading to a fresh perspective on why Bitcoin can indeed be a Bitcoin credible store of value. Here are the key factors Allianz highlighted: Deflationary Design: Unlike fiat currencies, Bitcoin has a fixed supply cap of 21 million coins. This inherent scarcity naturally makes it deflationary, which helps protect against inflation over the long term. Decentralized Governance: Bitcoin operates on a decentralized network, meaning no single entity controls it. This independence from central banks and governments enhances its appeal as a hedge against traditional financial system risks. Low Correlation with Traditional Markets: The report emphasizes Bitcoin’s low correlation with assets like the S&P 500 and gold. This characteristic makes it an attractive tool for portfolio diversification, potentially reducing overall risk for investors. What Drives Institutional Adoption of Bitcoin? Beyond its inherent characteristics, external factors are also accelerating institutional interest in Bitcoin. Allianz specifically points to clearer global regulations as a primary driver. As governments and financial bodies establish more defined frameworks for cryptocurrencies, the comfort level for large institutional players to engage with digital assets naturally increases. This regulatory clarity is paving the way for more firms to consider…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 17:28
How Positivity Drove Energy Billionaire Femi Otedola To Making It Big
The post How Positivity Drove Energy Billionaire Femi Otedola To Making It Big appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire energy and finance entrepreneur Femi Otedola believes a positive mindset is the key to his success. Office of Femi Otedola A positive mindset, self-confidence and having the courage of conviction to recognize the right opportunity are the three key pillars for investing successfully and upscaling a business, according to Femi Otedola, one of Africa’s most notable energy and finance entrepreneurs. In an exclusive interview, the Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist who regularly features on Forbes rich lists, said these beliefs not only continue to define his current approach but have also kept him “sane” and lifted him from the “depths of despair” whenever fortune took a turn for the worse. The 62 year-old Otedola, who has current net worth of $1.5 billion, told your correspondent, he was always a “restless soul” at school who believed his true calling was not in academia but in business. “I dreamt of my first business before I was ten years old and made my first billion by the age of 41. During those decades were years of toil, thrills, successes, and yes, painful failures too.” His colorful journey spanned from working in his father’s printing press as a young man to an initial foray into the energy and finance – key sectors of the resource-rich Nigerian economy. Via series of targeted investments, Otedola ultimately built his fortune in the commodities business. The high point of this was his stewardship of Forte Oil Plc. The company, under Otedola’s ownership, saw a turn around in fortunes both via organic growth as well as mergers. Ultimately, it became a true downstream disruptor in Nigeria by deploying agile procurement techniques to secure and distribute a wide range of petroleum products from diesel and aviation fuel, to kerosene and lubricants. He eventually sold the company for a handsome profit…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 17:26
Tangent Lianchuang: The crypto industry is stagnant and lacks innovation. Web3 needs to undergo a thorough adjustment before it can recover.
PANews reported on August 22nd that Tangent co-founder Jason Choi stated on social media that despite recent progress in public acceptance of Bitcoin and Ethereum and a favorable regulatory environment in the United States, the entire Web3 field has stagnated. He pointed out that many people who actively built and invested from 2018 to 2020 are now disappointed, believing that the industry lacks exciting innovation. Compared to the experimental spirit of the ICO era or the DeFi summer, the market today is more inclined to chase narratives than products. For example, the valuation of AI-related cryptocurrencies is based more on narrative than on technological development. The market rewards this behavior, leading to a surge in projects lacking substance and further exacerbating the hollowing out of the industry. He believes that the current crypto ecosystem is experiencing a kind of "nihilism," with many investors even viewing "income" as a narrative rather than a business necessity. Jason predicts that as the industry experiences more failures and reshuffles, Web3 may see a recovery, but before that, the market needs to undergo a thorough adjustment. According to previous news, Tangent Lianchuang: BTC is now more affected by external factors such as ETFs and macroeconomics, and we cannot blindly follow market sentiment .
PANews
2025/08/22 17:24
Volatiliteit op komst? Analist ziet typisch FED patroon bij BTC
De koers van Bitcoin zit op dit moment in een spannende fase. De prijs heeft recent nog een belangrijk dieptepunt aangetikt, maar volgens analist Michaël van de Poppe zijn we er nog niet helemaal. Op X voorspelt hij een onrustige markt met mogelijk heftige bewegingen aan beide kanten, vooral nu... Het bericht Volatiliteit op komst? Analist ziet typisch FED patroon bij BTC verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/08/22 17:23
Kroll hit with class action over FTX data breach
FTX creditors sue financial advisory firm Kroll over a 2023 data breach that exposed personal information and sparked daily phishing scams.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 17:22
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 23
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What’s Happening With Bitcoin’s Price? BTC price dynamics (Source: TradingView) The Bitcoin price today is hovering around $112,980, up marginally by 0.1% after a volatile week that saw the pair slip from highs near $121,000. BTC is still in a rising parallel channel on the daily timeframe, but it is now testing the lower boundary of that channel. Since April, the channel floor around $112K has been a key area of demand. If the price breaks below it, it could drop even lower to $108,000. BTC price dynamics (Source: TradingView) Smart Money Concepts show repeated change of character (CHoCH) signals around the $120K level, indicating exhaustion at the top. Price is currently anchored above a key liquidity zone between $111,800 and $113,200, suggesting short-term stability but limited momentum. Why Is The Bitcoin Price Going Down Today? BTC price dynamics (Source: TradingView) A combination of technical and on-chain signals is to blame for the recent drop in the price of Bitcoin. BTC has stayed below the Supertrend indicator at $115,500 on the 4-hour chart, which strengthens bearish control. The Directional Movement Index (DMI) shows that the -DI line is well above the +DI line and that the ADX is rising, which means that the trend is strong for sellers. BTC price dynamics (Source: TradingView) At the same time, the 20/50/100 EMAs on the 4-hour chart are stacked bearishly above price, with the 200 EMA at $116,200 acting as a ceiling. Bollinger Bands confirm this pressure, with candles hugging the lower band between $111,800 and $113,000. BTC On-Chain Analytics (Source: Coinglass) On-chain flows also show that people should be careful. Data shows a positive net inflow of $66 million on August 22, which means that more money is being deposited into exchanges. In the past, rising inflows when prices are falling have…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 17:22
