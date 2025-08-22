2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Fed Rate Cut Confidence Softens, Crypto Market Eyes This Key Data

Fed Rate Cut Confidence Softens, Crypto Market Eyes This Key Data

The post Fed Rate Cut Confidence Softens, Crypto Market Eyes This Key Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Crypto market volatility continues as the prediction market suggests confidence of institutions and traders on Fed rate cuts in September softens. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation data becomes the key decider for the September Fed rate cut. Bitcoin price is trading near support at $112k, but analysts suggest buying at dips. Institutions and traders are losing confidence in the U.S. Federal Reserve resuming interest rate cuts in September. The recent FOMC Minutes revealed that most committee members consider inflation risks outweighing labor market weakness, with the PPI inflation rising a massive 0.9% in a month. The crypto market traders turned cautious and await the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation data. Bitcoin price has since tumbled more than 10% to touch $112k. Crypto Market News: September Fed Rate Cut Doubts Resurface The September 17 FOMC meeting remains the most significant event for global markets, with the FOMC Minutes failing to provide cues on the crypto market direction. Prediction markets, including Kalshi, data showed 25 bps rate cut bets falling and the Fed maintaining rates bet rising. Notably, 68% now expect a 25 bps Fed rate cut in September, but it’s trending down. Meanwhile, 34% people anticipate no change in the Fed funds rate. Prediction Market on Fed Rate Cut Odds in September | Source: Kalshi Over the past two weeks, confidence in the Fed rate cut in September has softened, while bets on the Fed holding steady have climbed. This happened after the US PPI inflation jumped 0.9% in July, raising core PPI inflation to 3.7%. Meanwhile, the CME FedWatch tool showed nearly 79% probability of a 25 bps Fed rate cut in September. It dropped from a 99% probability, with traders now estimating odds of two rate cuts this year instead of three. Crypto Market Awaits US PCE…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 17:47
MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & MATIC Ranked 3 Best Altcoins to Buy Before Bull Rally

MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & MATIC Ranked 3 Best Altcoins to Buy Before Bull Rally

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & MATIC Ranked 3 Best Altcoins to Buy Before Bull Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The altcoin market is preparing for a potential bull rally in 2025, and investors are narrowing in on projects with the strongest upside potential. Market cycle analysis places MAGACOIN FINANCE alongside Ethereum and Polygon (MATIC) as the three altcoins most likely to outperform in the months ahead, each for different reasons. MAGACOIN FINANCE — Building Momentum Ahead of 2025 MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly become one of the most-watched presales of the year, alongside major altcoin like Ethereum and Polygon. Market analysts point to its mix of meme-powered branding, political themes, and governance utility as a combination that resonates with both retail buyers and early whale investors. Presale rounds have sold out quickly, with on-chain data showing accumulation by large wallets. Investor sentiment has been further amplified by the project’s transparent rollout. A capped presale supply have reinforced confidence among participants who are positioning for long-term upside rather than short-term speculation. This has created strong social momentum, with the project’s community expanding rapidly across key channels. The upside case is being compared to early-stage Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, with analysts emphasizing that MAGACOIN FINANCE is also embedding governance mechanisms that could extend its relevance beyond the meme cycle. For many, that mix of viral appeal and structural vision makes it one of the highest-upside altcoins to buy before the bull rally takes hold. Ethereum (ETH) — The Safer Market Anchor Ethereum continues to serve as the foundational layer for decentralized finance, NFTs, and broader Web3 infrastructure. The network’s recent Pectra upgrade is designed to reduce fees and improve scalability, reinforcing its role as the dominant smart contract platform. Institutional demand has been another defining feature of Ethereum’s current cycle. Spot ETH ETFs have pulled in billions in inflows, giving traditional investors an easier route into the ecosystem and strengthening…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 17:44
Cleverlee financial product breaks stereotypes about crypto in traditional business

Cleverlee financial product breaks stereotypes about crypto in traditional business

Financial Infrastructure for Enterprises
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 17:39
Pi Network Promises Millions – But Who’s Really Winning in 2025

Pi Network Promises Millions – But Who's Really Winning in 2025

The post Pi Network Promises Millions – But Who’s Really Winning in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins For years, Pi Network captivated a global audience with a simple, alluring promise: turn your smartphone into a crypto mining rig and earn digital currency with a single daily tap. The vision, pitched by Stanford-educated founders, was to build the world’s most inclusive peer-to-peer ecosystem, giving everyone a piece of the crypto pie. Now, as we stand in the latter half of 2025, the network has finally transitioned to its Open Mainnet, a milestone that many “Pioneers” have awaited for years. The question on everyone’s mind is no longer “When will it launch?” but “Is the promise of millions being realized, and if so, for whom?” The Big Event: Open Mainnet and Its Aftermath On February 20, 2025, Pi Network officially removed the firewall that had isolated its blockchain, enabling external connectivity for the first time. The long-awaited launch was met with a flurry of activity, with over 10 million Pioneers having already migrated their tokens to the mainnet and over 19 million completing the mandatory KYC verification. Initial price action was volatile, with the token (PI) opening at $1.47, peaking at $2.10, and correcting to around $1.01 by the end of the first day. Since then, the price has settled into a more modest range, currently hovering around the $0.35 to $0.40 mark. This is a far cry from the multi-hundred dollar valuations that some in the community had speculated, but it does represent a tangible, if still modest, market value. Who’s Winning? The Core Team and the Early Adopters While the average Pioneer might be looking at a small-scale return on their “free” mined coins, the real winners in this saga appear to be the project’s core team and the earliest adopters. The Core Team: Pi Network’s monetization strategy has always been a point of concern for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 17:38
Camp Network Apologizes, Reimburses Users After Airdrop Fee Controversy

Camp Network Apologizes, Reimburses Users After Airdrop Fee Controversy

The post Camp Network Apologizes, Reimburses Users After Airdrop Fee Controversy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has long been familiar with the concept of free airdrops. However, it was a surprise that Camp Network requires users to pay 0.0025 ETH (~$10) to receive its airdrop. In addition, the project has faced multiple controversies during the CAMP token airdrop process. Camp Network: Airdrop with a Fee In its latest announcement, Camp Network (CAMP) stated that the CAMP airdrop eligibility checker is live. However, immediately after the announcement, many users strongly voiced their opposition. According to the project, users must pay a fee of 0.0025 ETH, equivalent to around $10, to claim the airdrop reward—rather than receiving it for free like in other projects. User reactions varied, but the majority leaned negative. Many argued that paying a fee to receive an airdrop goes against the nature of an airdrop, which is meant to encourage participation without financial obligations. Some even called it a disguised “registration fee” of up to $10, expressing disappointment with Camp Network’s approach. “You need to pay $10 registration fee to claim Camp Network airdrop. Lmao.. imagine paying to get an airdrop,” shared a user on X. Not only did the project charge fees, but it was also accused of blocking certain regions from participating in the airdrop without providing clear prior notice. This fueled further outrage and raised questions about transparency in how Camp Network operates. Some users even received error messages when attempting to claim the airdrop despite meeting eligibility requirements. Error message when claiming the CAMP airdrop. Source: X This incident reminded the community of past scams where some projects exploited the notion of airdrops to charge fees or steal user data. Some social media members even compared Camp Network to previous scam projects, casting doubt on its safety and credibility. Was Camp’s decision to impose this fee an…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 17:37
Cardano, MAGACOIN FINANCE & Bitcoin Named by Analysts as 5 Best Cryptos for Bull Market

Cardano, MAGACOIN FINANCE & Bitcoin Named by Analysts as 5 Best Cryptos for Bull Market

Analysts are highlighting Cardano, MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Sui as five of the best cryptos to watch for the 2025 bull market. Each project carries unique narratives and catalysts shaping how traders approach the months ahead. Cardano in Focus: Pullbacks and Community Debates Cardano has been a major talking point after a sharp rise [...] The post Cardano, MAGACOIN FINANCE & Bitcoin Named by Analysts as 5 Best Cryptos for Bull Market appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/22 17:37
Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips

Nvidia told several of its suppliers to halt work on its H20 processors made specifically for China, following growing pressure from Beijing.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 17:36
Analysts Say Layer Brett Will Be Crowned Top Meme Coin After 25,000% Forecast

Analysts Say Layer Brett Will Be Crowned Top Meme Coin After 25,000% Forecast

The post Analysts Say Layer Brett Will Be Crowned Top Meme Coin After 25,000% Forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Layer Brett presale has ignited a wave of excitement across the crypto community, with analysts forecasting a staggering 25,000% upside for early adopters. As of August 2025, LBRETT is available for just $0.0047 per token, making it one of the most accessible entries for those seeking the next big crypto. Unlike legacy meme coins such as Shiba Inu and Pepe coin, Layer Brett is built directly on Ethereum Layer 2, delivering ultra-fast transactions and low gas fees. Early participants can stake their tokens and potentially earn over 12,580% APY, with some reports citing initial rates above 55,000%. The crypto presale is ongoing, and urgency is high. This could be the best meme coin launch of the year. Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge over Shiba Inu and Pepe coin Layer Brett stands out by combining the viral appeal of meme tokens with real blockchain utility. While Shiba Inu and Pepe coin have built massive communities, they remain limited by Ethereum Layer 1 congestion and high transaction costs. LBRETT leverages Ethereum Layer 2 technology, enabling near-instant settlements and dramatically reduced gas fees. In contrast, SHIB and PEPE are often criticized for slow network speeds or speculative hype with little underlying utility. By processing transactions off-chain yet remaining anchored to Ethereum’s security, Layer Brett achieves both scalability and decentralization. This positions Layer Brett as a next 100x altcoin contender and a legitimate rival to the best meme coins on the market. How LBRETT rewards early buyers: Staking, giveaways, and FOMO Early investors in LBRETT can stake their tokens directly through MetaMask or Trust Wallet, accessing some of the highest APYs available in the meme token sector. The current staking yield exceeds 12,580% for presale buyers, creating a massive incentive for early entry. There is also a $1…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 17:35
Circle Adds $750 Million USDC to Solana as 2025 Minting Nears $25 Billion

Circle Adds $750 Million USDC to Solana as 2025 Minting Nears $25 Billion

The post Circle Adds $750 Million USDC to Solana as 2025 Minting Nears $25 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin issuer Circle minted an additional $750 million of USD Coin (USDC) on the Solana blockchain on 21 August, on-chain data show Stablecoin issuer Circle minted an additional $750 million of USD Coin (USDC) on the Solana blockchain on 21 August, on-chain data show. The latest transaction lifts the amount of USDC created on Solana so far in 2025 to about $24.75 billion. Earlier in the week Circle added $1.25 billion, when the year-to-date total reached $24 billion, underscoring the rapid expansion of the dollar-pegged token’s supply on the network. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/circle-adds-750-million-usdc-to-solana-2025-minting-nears-25-billion-049ea89a
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 17:31
DOJ to back off developer prosecutions, what does this mean?

DOJ to back off developer prosecutions, what does this mean?

DOJ Developer
Crypto.news2025/08/22 17:30
