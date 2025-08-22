Pi Network Promises Millions – But Who’s Really Winning in 2025

The post Pi Network Promises Millions – But Who’s Really Winning in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins For years, Pi Network captivated a global audience with a simple, alluring promise: turn your smartphone into a crypto mining rig and earn digital currency with a single daily tap. The vision, pitched by Stanford-educated founders, was to build the world’s most inclusive peer-to-peer ecosystem, giving everyone a piece of the crypto pie. Now, as we stand in the latter half of 2025, the network has finally transitioned to its Open Mainnet, a milestone that many “Pioneers” have awaited for years. The question on everyone’s mind is no longer “When will it launch?” but “Is the promise of millions being realized, and if so, for whom?” The Big Event: Open Mainnet and Its Aftermath On February 20, 2025, Pi Network officially removed the firewall that had isolated its blockchain, enabling external connectivity for the first time. The long-awaited launch was met with a flurry of activity, with over 10 million Pioneers having already migrated their tokens to the mainnet and over 19 million completing the mandatory KYC verification. Initial price action was volatile, with the token (PI) opening at $1.47, peaking at $2.10, and correcting to around $1.01 by the end of the first day. Since then, the price has settled into a more modest range, currently hovering around the $0.35 to $0.40 mark. This is a far cry from the multi-hundred dollar valuations that some in the community had speculated, but it does represent a tangible, if still modest, market value. Who’s Winning? The Core Team and the Early Adopters While the average Pioneer might be looking at a small-scale return on their “free” mined coins, the real winners in this saga appear to be the project’s core team and the earliest adopters. The Core Team: Pi Network’s monetization strategy has always been a point of concern for…