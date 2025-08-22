2025-08-25 Monday

U.S. DOJ Says Writing Code Isn’t a Crime — But What About Tornado Cash?

Quick HighlightsDOJ states writing code without malicious intent isn't a crime. Policy change offers relief to crypto developers. Shift aligns with Trump administration's regulatory approach.DOJ Clarifies: Writing Code Without Malicious Intent Is Not a CrimeThe U.S. Department of Justice has made a decisive statement that simply writing software code without malicious intent does not constitute a crime. Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew J. Galeotti announced this during an American Innovation Project event, emphasizing that developers creating decentralized solutions are legally protected if they do not intend to commit fraud or facilitate illegal activity.Understanding the Legal Boundaries: What Developers Can and Cannot DoGaleotti explained that the DOJ will continue to prosecute only intentional wrongdoing, such as fraud, money laundering, or sanctions evasion. However, under 18 U.S.C. § 1960, developers of decentralized applications who lack intent to commit crime will not face charges.If software merely automates peer-to-peer transactions and developers do not control user assets, the DOJ will not pursue prosecution. Galeotti stated plainly:”We believe that simply writing code without malicious intent is not a crime.”This marks a major policy shift from prior aggressive prosecutions of blockchain projects, signaling a more developer-friendly approach to crypto regulation.The announcement comes weeks after Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm was convicted for operating an unlicensed money transmitter. Legal experts like Jake Chervinsky, General Counsel at Variant Fund, suggested that the DOJ's clarification could influence appeals or future cases:This new stance reflects the current administration’s broader regulatory philosophy: criminal law will not be used as a regulatory tool in the digital asset industry. Specialized agencies are expected to handle oversight, while prosecutors focus on real crimes.Why This Matters: Legal Clarity Could Fuel InnovationBy drawing a clear line between intentional wrongdoing and innocuous coding, the DOJ is providing certainty for crypto developers, DeFi platforms, and blockchain startups. This policy reduces the fear of prosecution for software creation and aligns with global trends toward more structured crypto regulation.Observers note that such clarity could also influence international regulatory frameworks, as other countries look to balance innovation with oversight. The decision ensures that legitimate blockchain projects can operate without undue legal risk, fostering growth and experimentation in the digital asset ecosystem.
Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) Prices Dip, Opening A Massive Opportunity For Layer Brett 5000% Staking Boom

The post Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) Prices Dip, Opening A Massive Opportunity For Layer Brett 5000% Staking Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crypto market shift is causing the Solana and XRP prices to open the door for Layer Brett’s explosive entry. The recent downturn in both XRP and Solana has caught the crypto community’s attention, especially investors searching for the next big Layer 2 crypto opportunity. With SOL and XRP consolidating, momentum is shifting toward new entrants like Layer Brett, which is currently in presale and promising staking rewards of up to 5,000% APY for early buyers. Analysts predict that $LBRETT could outperform many established meme coins, ushering in a fresh era of DeFi coin innovation and community-driven blockchain projects. The presale is live, and the urgency for early access is mounting as market sentiment toward mainstream altcoins softens. Why Ethereum Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge over Solana and XRP Layer Brett leverages Ethereum Layer 2 technology to deliver lightning-fast, low gas fee crypto transactions, addressing the scalability bottlenecks that have challenged Solana and Ripple (XRP). While SOL maintains high throughput and XRP continues to pursue institutional adoption, both have faced recent price dips and stagnation. In contrast, $LBRETT stands out with: Near-instant transactions and ultra-low fees, improving on Ethereum Layer 1’s congestion. Seamless staking crypto integration, letting users buy and stake with ETH, USDT, or BNB via MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Gamified staking and NFT rewards, energizing the ecosystem beyond simple financial utility. Transparent tokenomics with a fixed 10 billion supply and robust DeFi and crypto governance plans. XRP price and SOL dip: Why investors are turning to Layer Brett’s presale With Ripple’s XRP price consolidating near $3.00 and SOL drifting below recent highs, many investors are moving to new crypto coins with higher growth potential. The Layer Brett presale is capturing this shifting interest, offering a low entry point ($0.0044 per token) and immediate staking options with…
Dogecoin Falters as Bitcoin Swift Rises, With Bitcoin Hyper Resurfacing

Stage 6 goes live for Bitcoin Swift with $6 pricing, 166% APY, early launch, and big bonuses, while Dogecoin and Bitcoin Hyper keep the market buzzing.
Coinbase Adds Trump-Linked USD1 Stablecoin to Listing Roadmap

The post Coinbase Adds Trump-Linked USD1 Stablecoin to Listing Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase said on Aug. 21 that it is adding support for World Liberty Financial USD (USD1), a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin backed by the Trump family, to its exchange and wallet platforms. Trading and transfers will be available on the Ethereum ERC-20 network in jurisdictions where the company is authorized to operate, the exchange added. By placing USD1 on its asset-listing roadmap, Coinbase positions the token alongside market leaders USDC and USDT on the largest U.S. crypto venue. The exchange cautioned that deposits sent over other blockchains, or before the listing is live, could result in permanent loss of funds. World Liberty Financial earlier minted an additional $205 million in USD1, lifting the token’s circulating supply to roughly $2.4 billion. The expansion underscores rising demand for the two-year-old stablecoin as it secures its first major U.S. exchange listing. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/cefi/coinbase-adds-trump-linked-usd1-stablecoin-to-listing-roadmap-0015a71e
Ethena launches “Eligible Asset Framework”, BNB has been approved as the first new collateral asset for USDe

PANews reported on August 22nd that Ethena Labs announced that the Ethena Risk Committee has released a "Qualified Asset Framework" to evaluate and expand the collateral assets for USDe perpetual contracts. BNB has been approved as the first newly supported asset, while XRP and HYPE also meet all criteria set by the framework, becoming candidate assets for upcoming listing. The framework sets out a series of strict minimum standards, including a two-week average open interest exceeding $1 billion, 24-hour spot and perpetual trading volumes exceeding $100 million each, and spot market depth exceeding $500,000, to ensure sufficient market depth and liquidity. The committee will regularly update the list of assets that meet these standards and approve them based on risk assessments.
As XRP Slips 16% This Month, SWL Miner Offers a Profitable Alternative

“Smart investors don’t just hold onto XRP long term—they look for more reliable ways to protect their wallets when prices dip.”
Tether And Circle To Meet Top South Korean Bank CEOs: Report

The post Tether And Circle To Meet Top South Korean Bank CEOs: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle are expected to meet with top executives from South Korea’s largest banks this week, according to local media. South Korea’s state-funded Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday that representatives from Tether and Circle are scheduled to meet with the top executives of South Korea’s four major financial groups. The executives are expected to discuss potential partnerships, the issuance of Korean won-backed stablecoins and the distribution of US dollar-backed stablecoins in South Korea. Shinhan Financial Group CEO Jin Ok-dong and Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo reportedly have scheduled meetings with Circle President Heath Tarbert on Friday. Young-joo is also reportedly scheduled to meet a Tether official on the same day. KB Financial Group’s chief digital and information technology officer Lee Chang-kwon and Woori Bank President Jeong Jin-wan also reportedly plan to meet Circle’s Tarbert at an undisclosed time. These represent South Korea’s “Big Four” banking groups, designated by the Financial Services Commission as domestic systemically important banks. South Korea readies stablecoin regulation The news follows reports from earlier in the month that South Korea is preparing to introduce a regulatory framework for a won-backed stablecoin. South Korean regulator, the Financial Services Commission, will purportedly unveil the bill as part of a second phase of the nation’s Virtual Asset User Protection Act. In early July, shares of at least three major South Korean banks surged following the filing of trademarks for stablecoins. This was followed by statements by the banking arm of South Korean IT giant Kakao Corporation announcing that the institution “plans to participate” in the stablecoin market actively. South Korea’s pivot to focus on stablecoin regulation follows the late June suspension of the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) tests in favor of focusing on supporting won-backed stablecoins instead. Prior to the development, eight major…
Can Pepe Coin Repeat Its Magic? Analysts Think Layer Brett Could Be the Next Billion-Dollar Meme Coin

Analysts eye Layer Brett as the next 100x meme coin, blending Ethereum Layer 2 speed, low fees, and 4,000% APY staking to rival PEPE’s $4.7B legacy.
U.S. Stock Index Futures Display V-Shaped Recovery Amid Crypto Volatility

The post U.S. Stock Index Futures Display V-Shaped Recovery Amid Crypto Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. stock index futures show V-shaped recovery on August 22, 2025. No direct primary-source commentaries reference this move. Crypto-exposed equities report significant activity and volatility. On August 22, 2025, U.S. stock market futures exhibited a notable “V-shaped” recovery, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures all turning positive. This shift signals potential investor confidence and may influence related cryptocurrency markets, including notable crypto-exposed equities like BNB Treasury Company and recently delisted Windtree Therapeutics. U.S. Futures Surge with Crypto-Equities Activity Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, amplified the market’s momentum by reallocating shares within the Robinhood platform, investing approximately $16.22 million. She stated, “Ark Invest added a total of 150,908 shares of Robinhood stock yesterday, which is approximately worth $16.22 million based on the closing price.” Market reactions varied across sectors. President Trump criticized Federal Reserve policy, claiming it hindered mortgage procurement—a notable external commentary amid the recovery. He remarked, “Can someone please tell Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell that his actions are severely damaging the real estate industry? People are unable to get mortgages because of him.” Mixed Reactions Amid Federal Policy Criticism Did you know? V-shaped recoveries in U.S. stock markets often correlate with key economic announcements, impacting crypto-equities. BNB’s market snapshot highlights a recent price of $853.57, supported by a circulating supply of 139,287,464.16 according to CoinMarketCap. The token’s market cap is noted at $118.89 billion, with current dominance at 3.09%. Trading volume decreased by 23.46% over 24 hours. BNB(BNB), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:35 UTC on August 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research team anticipates significant regulatory deliberations around crypto-exposed equities soon, especially given historical volatilities observed during similar index movements. Accurate data connectivity from market analytics forms the basis of these assessments, underscoring potential trends that could shape market outlooks.…
Aave Breaks From Ethereum Roots, Deploys V3 Lending Market on Aptos With Chainlink Feeds

TLDR: Aave V3 has officially launched on Aptos, marking its first deployment outside Ethereum and EVM-based blockchains. The rollout integrates Chainlink price feeds to secure lending markets and maintain reliable asset data on Aptos. The Aptos Foundation is backing the launch with incentives as the chain seeks broader lending and borrowing growth. Security audits, a [...] The post Aave Breaks From Ethereum Roots, Deploys V3 Lending Market on Aptos With Chainlink Feeds appeared first on Blockonomi.
