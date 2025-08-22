2025-08-25 Monday

Writing Code Without Malice Isn’t a Crime

The post Writing Code Without Malice Isn’t a Crime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights DOJ states writing code without malicious intent isn’t a crime. Policy change offers relief to crypto developers. Shift aligns with Trump administration’s regulatory approach. DOJ Clarifies: Writing Code Without Malicious Intent Is Not a Crime The U.S. Department of Justice has made a decisive statement that simply writing software code without malicious intent does not constitute a crime. Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew J. Galeotti announced this during an American Innovation Project event, emphasizing that developers creating decentralized solutions are legally protected if they do not intend to commit fraud or facilitate illegal activity. Understanding the Legal Boundaries: What Developers Can and Cannot Do Galeotti explained that the DOJ will continue to prosecute only intentional wrongdoing, such as fraud, money laundering, or sanctions evasion. However, under 18 U.S.C. § 1960, developers of decentralized applications who lack intent to commit crime will not face charges. If software merely automates peer-to-peer transactions and developers do not control user assets, the DOJ will not pursue prosecution. Galeotti stated plainly: “We believe that simply writing code without malicious intent is not a crime.” This marks a major policy shift from prior aggressive prosecutions of blockchain projects, signaling a more developer-friendly approach to crypto regulation. The announcement comes weeks after Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm was convicted for operating an unlicensed money transmitter. Legal experts like Jake Chervinsky, General Counsel at Variant Fund, suggested that the DOJ’s clarification could influence appeals or future cases: This new stance reflects the current administration’s broader regulatory philosophy: criminal law will not be used as a regulatory tool in the digital asset industry. Specialized agencies are expected to handle oversight, while prosecutors focus on real crimes. Why This Matters: Legal Clarity Could Fuel Innovation By drawing a clear line between intentional wrongdoing and innocuous coding, the DOJ…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 18:01
The market holds its breath as the world watches Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

Key Highlights: Event focus: The Jackson Hole economic policy symposium will be held from August 21 to 23, 2025, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at 14:00 GMT on Friday. Rate cut expectations: The market expects an 83% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut on September 17, down from 94% last week. Dollar impact: Lower interest rates tend to weaken the dollar and boost risky assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies. Powell's tone matters: a dovish Powell could drive a breakout in EUR/USD; a hawkish tone could trigger profit-taking. EUR/USD Setup: The EUR/USD pair has rallied 13% year to date and is trading near 1.168, just below the key resistance level of 1.182. Neutral technicals: Flat MACD and RSI at 50 reflect market indecision ahead of Powell’s speech. Macro Background The Jackson Hole Symposium, hosted annually by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Wyoming, has become one of the most anticipated macroeconomic events of the year. While a gathering of global central bankers, economists, and academics gathers, this year's market focus is on one figure: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who will deliver a speech at 2:00 PM GMT on Friday. The stakes are high. The Fed will announce its next interest rate decision on September 17th, and investors are eager for forward guidance. US interest rates are currently at 4.5%, and the market is pricing in an 83% chance of a cut to 4.25%. Just a week ago, that probability was as high as 94%, highlighting the heightened uncertainty. Why is this important for traders? Lower interest rates reduce the appeal of US dollar savings and US Treasury yields. This typically leads to capital flows into riskier assets such as technology stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-US currencies like the euro, yen, and franc. Conversely, higher interest rates can boost the US dollar and put pressure on stocks and commodities. Beyond interest rates, the Jackson Hole symposium is likely to address broader macro themes: Trade policy: Continued tariff uncertainty involving Europe, Japan, and China Geopolitics: US, Russia hold peace talks on Ukraine Labor market: The employment situation is weak, with the latest non-farm payroll data showing a slowdown in hiring and an increase in the unemployment rate. Over the past few years, the market has reacted strongly to Powell's comments: On August 26, 2022, Powell delivered a hawkish speech, hinting at a rate hike. The US dollar surged, and the S&P 500 index sold off. Source: TradingView On August 23, 2024, Powell delivered dovish remarks, triggering a rise in stock markets and a general decline in the US dollar. Source: TradingView Given the current level of uncertainty, another outsized move could occur this Friday. Technical analysis: EUR/USD The EUR/USD pair is a key barometer of sentiment toward the US dollar. When the dollar weakens, the EUR/USD ratio tends to rise, and vice versa. So far in 2025, EUR/USD has risen 13%, supported by expectations of easing US monetary policy and a more proactive fiscal stance in the Eurozone. Increased military investment across the EU, coupled with tariff-driven supply chain shifts, has also supported the euro. Currently, the pair is trading around 1.168, having peaked at 1.182 on July 1st. The short-term outlook depends largely on Powell's tone: a dovish scenario: a break above 1.182 could quickly target the psychological 1.2 level. If 1.2 is broken, the next targets include the May 2021 high of 1.227 and the January 2021 peak of 1.235. Hawkish scenario: The dollar could strengthen if Powell signals no immediate rate cut. A break below 1.16 could see a drop towards 1.14, which was a key support level earlier this year. The momentum indicator currently has no clear bias: An RSI of 50 indicates a neutral stance, often the “calm before the storm.” The MACD is flat with no crossover or momentum divergence, confirming indecision. For the RSI to reach overbought or oversold levels, EUR/USD would need a strong move, as the RSI indicator is neutral at 50. On the daily chart, resistance lies precisely at 70. Therefore, to reclaim this level, EUR/USD would likely need to break through the resistance level of 1.182 from July 1st. On the daily chart, EUR/USD's move down to RSI 30 was even more powerful, well below 1.14. From a technical perspective, a decline to 1.10 is possible. This technical picture aligns with fundamental uncertainty, as traders remain on the sidelines awaiting signals. Traders should also note the following: Volatility Setup: The probability of a sharp breakout increases due to narrow technical range and known macro catalysts. Leverage sensitivity: EUR/USD trading often comes with leverage, and even small fluctuations can result in high profits (or high risks), depending on the position size. Profit-taking risk: A surprising hawkish move could trigger broad-based buying of the dollar and liquidate EUR/USD longs that profited earlier this year. Source: TradingView Jackson Hole compared to previous years This year is unique in the divergence between data and market sentiment. Inflation is softening and the job market is cooling, which typically suggests more accommodative policy. However, geopolitical risks and trade frictions are fueling inflationary pressures, and the Fed may be reluctant to cut rates too quickly. This is why Powell's policy guidance on Friday is crucial. Even subtle hints from the Fed regarding its views on tariffs, unemployment, and/or global economic growth could influence interest rate expectations for the rest of the year. The market is currently divided among the following possibilities: Two rate cuts before the end of the year brought the Fed's interest rate down to 4.0%. Three rate cuts will bring the interest rate to 3.75% by 2025 Only cut rates once if inflation and/or geopolitics worsen The more dovish Powell's comments are, the more likely the dollar will weaken. But if he emphasizes risk and patience, traders may flock back to the dollar. in conclusion The Jackson Hole Symposium is always important, but this year it could be decisive for the US dollar and global markets. Traders should note: Powell's speech at 14:00 GMT on Friday EUR/USD breaks through 1.182 or falls below 1.16 Changes in the probability of a September rate cut Cross-asset reaction, particularly cryptocurrencies, stocks, and gold Positioning remains underweight as momentum indicators are neutral. However, volatility could surge once Powell speaks. Traders should be prepared for range breaks, dollar volatility, and headline-driven price action, which could set the tone for the remainder of 2025.
PANews 2025/08/22 18:00
Kanye West’s Yeezy Memecoin Surges 35,000%: Token6900 Next?

The post Kanye West’s Yeezy Memecoin Surges 35,000%: Token6900 Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kanye West’s newly-released Yeezy meme coin surged by 35,000% in the first 24 hours after launch. The $YZY token gained traction extremely fast, surging to over $3.1 per coin in the first few hours after launch, then crashing to abysmal levels shortly after. The coin trades at $0.6733 at the time of writing, down over 40%, with a 24-hour trading volume 85.92% in the red. The community sentiment is 74% bearish, so things aren’t looking great. Source: Coinmarketcap However, this isn’t necessarily the final word on $YZY. This type of price swing is common with celebrity tokens, which feed on hype post-launch, cool down, then sometimes rebound to more realistic price points. What Does $YZY’s Performance Tell Us About the Meme Market? $YZY’s dramatic performance hasn’t really surprised anyone, except perhaps this FOMO-drunk whale who poured 1.55M $USDC into almost 1M $YZY just as the coin started to drop, resulting in a $500K loss in just 2 hours. This is a typical pattern in the meme coin game, with Trump’s $TRUMP being the perfect example. The coin pushed to an ATH of over $45 shortly after launch before losing 50% of its value in just five days. The crash continued, such that $TRUMP is trading at just $8.44 now. Despite this, $TRUMP still shows regular signs of activity, with a 60% boost in the 24-hour trading volume and evidence of a prolonged consolidation phase in the $8-$9 range. $TRUMP could still see exciting action in the context of Trump’s GENIUS Act. Which brings us to the power of meme coins: their latent potential. Meme coins can lie dormant for months or years before a single event defibrillates them and pumps them up the charts. Dogecoin is the perfect example, after being in purgatory for almost seven years before one day…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/22 18:00
13 Wallets Bag Millions From Kanye West’s YZY Trailed by Massive Crash

13 wallets have generated more than $1 million each by trading Kanye West-linked YZY as the token’s price has dropped from $3.16 to $0.69. The post 13 Wallets Bag Millions From Kanye West’s YZY Trailed by Massive Crash appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/08/22 18:00
Ripple Partners SBI to Launch USD Stablecoin in Japan by Early 2026

RLUSD distribution deal targets growing Japanese digital asset market as stablecoin adoption accelerates globally
Blockhead 2025/08/22 18:00
Ripple And Banking Giant SBI To Roll Out RLUSD Across Japan

Ripple and SBI Holdings, together with SBI VC Trade Co., Ltd., have signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines their intention for SBI VC Trade to distribute Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan. The agreement positions RLUSD for entry into one of the world’s most tightly regulated digital-asset markets, with availability targeted for the first quarter […]
Bitcoinist 2025/08/22 18:00
Australia targets social media ads in scam crackdown

ASIC expands its takedown powers to cover social media ads.
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/22 18:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025: Avalon X’s RWA Momentum Shifts the Narrative

There will be a definite split in the crypto industry in 2025. Cardano (ADA) is solidifying its position as a smart contract platform with its DeFi and decentralised governance goals. Security, scalability, and sustainability are given top priority in its protocol. Despite these advantages, Cardano struggles to convert technical potential into useful asset adoption in
Coinstats 2025/08/22 18:00
$YZY Falls After a Major Pump of $3B, Faces Insider Trading Allegations

Kanye West’s $YZY memecoin surged to $3B before plunging, highlighting insider trading allegations over multisig wallet control and investor risks.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/22 18:00
Faster Than Solana, Cheaper Than Cardano – The Ethereum L2 Sparking Major Hype

Promoted as faster than Solana and cheaper than Cardano, this Ethereum Layer 2 project combines the viral energy of the […] The post Faster Than Solana, Cheaper Than Cardano – The Ethereum L2 Sparking Major Hype appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/22 17:59
