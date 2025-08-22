Blue Jays Say Consistency Reason They Lead The American League East

The post Blue Jays Say Consistency Reason They Lead The American League East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. From left, Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Nathan Lukes, center fielder Myles Straw and right fielder Addison Barger celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. In the early days of spring training, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider tried to put one final wrap on a disappointing 2024 season and a positive spin on 2025. “We were a good team that had a bad year last year,” Schneider said. “That’s not the first time that has ever happened. Everybody has a bad year now and again, but I know we’re going to play a lot better this year.” The Blue Jays have proven Schneider right. They have the second-best record in the American League at 74-54 and hold a 4 ½-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East. So, how have the Blue Jays done such a turnaround a year after posting a 74-88 record? There are a multitude of reasons, but also a very simple one, according to right-hander Max Scherzer. Blue Jays Doing Many Things Well Consistency says the three-time Cy Young Award winner, who signed a one-year, $15.5-million contract as a free agent in the offseason. “We’ve done such a great job over the course of the season being consistent,” Scherzer said. “And in all facets of the game — starting pitching, hitting, relief pitching, defense, you name it. We’ve all contributed to this. It’s not just one guy, it’s a total team effort, and that’s when it’s fun. That’s when it’s the best, because you never know who’s going to come up with a big play, big hit, big pitch. It can be anybody on the roster. “We’ve seen that over and over…