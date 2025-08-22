2025-08-25 Monday

TOKEN6900, September’s Biggest Meme Coin Play, Zeroes in on 50% of its Presale Target

TOKEN6900, September's Biggest Meme Coin Play, Zeroes in on 50% of its Presale Target

The clock is ticking: only six days left to grab TOKEN6900 ($T6900) before the presale ends, and the token moves into a potentially wild September launch.
Brave Newcoin2025/08/22 18:18
Eric Trump to Attend Metaplanet Meeting in Tokyo

Eric Trump to Attend Metaplanet Meeting in Tokyo

The post Eric Trump to Attend Metaplanet Meeting in Tokyo appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News This September, Eric Trump will attend the Metaplanet shareholder meeting in Tokyo as part of his growing focus on cryptocurrency. The visit marks part of his expanding push into the cryptocurrency sector. Metaplanet has recently gained visibility for its Bitcoin-focused strategies, and Trump’s participation is likely to bring further spotlight to the company’s plans. His …
CoinPedia2025/08/22 18:17
Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe at risk as whales exit

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe at risk as whales exit

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), are at an increased risk of losses due to the current volatile market conditions. On-chain and derivatives data indicate a decline in interest in DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE, with technicals leaning bearish.
Fxstreet2025/08/22 18:17
Penguin Mania Kicks In As $4.1M  Raised Ahead of BPENGU Listing

Penguin Mania Kicks In As $4.1M  Raised Ahead of BPENGU Listing

The post Penguin Mania Kicks In As $4.1M  Raised Ahead of BPENGU Listing appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin Penguins is emerging as the hottest new meme coin contender, riding the wave of excitement sparked by the massive success of Pudgy Penguins. In every bull market, a new meme coin theme emerges and delivers explosive gains. In 2021, dog-themed meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu performed exceptionally, while in 2024, frog-themed memes like Pepe and Brett led the sector. Experts believe that the 2025 bull market is around the corner, and the Penguins are the most promising contenders to be winners in this market.  Very soon we will see the altcoin season, so friends, get ready. pic.twitter.com/mbUAPEUfJh— Dark (@MidnightCrypt0) August 17, 2025 Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has already laid the success roadmap with a 540% surge in a few weeks and reached a valuation of $2 billion. Bitcoin Penguins (BPENGU) is replicating the growth curve with over $4.1m raised in just two weeks of presale launch.  The flash presale will run for a total of just 30 days, and now only 5 days are left to BPENGU tokens before the presale closes on August 27th. Bitcoin Penguins set to dominate the upcoming altcoin season Bitcoin dominance falling below 60% for the first time in six months makes it clear – altcoin season is around the corner. Altcoin season is the most exciting time for the crypto market, where 10x-50x moves can occur in just a few weeks.  Generally, in the altcoin season, meme coins get the most traction with the best potential memes surging 10x-50x in a matter of days.  The first major Penguin-themed meme coin, Pudgy Penguins, made headlines with its surge of over 700% from its April lows. Now, the profit is being rotated to Bitcoin Penguins. The hype around Penguins combined with Bitcoin’s trust could make Bitcoin Penguins the next big thing in the crypto market. However, BPENGU is not just another meme coin; it has an outrageous aim: to buy Antarctica for penguins. Bitcoin Penguins is emerging as the next big penguin contender, riding the wave of excitement from meme investors. But there’s more to it! BTC giveaway attracts massive investor interest The highlight of the BPENGU presale is the weekly 1 BTC giveaway. The Bitcoin Penguins team is conducting a BTC giveaway every week to one lucky presale investor. This program has skyrocketed the demand in the presale, not only attracting meme coin investors but also attracting Bitcoin lovers.  The first Bitcoin giveaway winner had $17.5 worth of BPENGU tokens, but won a whole Bitcoin now worth well over $110,000.  $1BTC WINNER ALERT Our Thai Wodler Nattapong wallet ending with 5bD43 – you are the chosen one Check your emails, verify, and claim the bag Spend it. HODL it. Brag about it, just do it with love pic.twitter.com/kVfqhBLoZO— Bitcoin Penguins (@BitcoinPenguins) August 19, 2025 On Tuesday, the team announced another Bitcoin winner, “wallet ending with 5bD43.” There are more BTC giveaways left where presale investors can win a whole 1 BTC.  Beyond giveaways, the Bitcoin Penguins project is marching toward bigger goals. By October, it aims for a $1B FDV while forming global partnerships that strengthen its reach. Strong fundamentals and rapid developments make BPENGU one of the best cryptos to buy now.  The clock’s ticking—the presale closes in 5 days As signs of altcoin season grow stronger, smart money is rotating into high-potential altcoins, particularly new theme-based meme coins. Having raised $4.1m in less than a month, Bitcoin Penguins has proved why it is the most promising contender for this cycle.  With a very short time before the presale end on Sept 2nd, this could be the last opportunity for investors to snag BPENGU tokens at a bargain price of $0.00180. Visit the official Bitcoin Penguins website to learn more about the presale before the August 27 close.
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:16
Here’s How SWIFT Taps XRP Without a Direct SWIFT-Ripple Link

Here's How SWIFT Taps XRP Without a Direct SWIFT-Ripple Link

XRP community researcher SMQKE recently shared an analysis outlining how Ripple Payments and XRP can interact with SWIFT without any formal partnership. According to him, instead of direct integration, the connection is possible through third-party vendors and API bridges developed by firms such as SAP, Temenos, and CGI. These intermediaries enable RippleNet to receive SWIFT’s MT103 payment messages via HTTPS APIs, creating an indirect but functional pathway between the two networks. How the Flow Works When a payment is initiated on SWIFT GPI, the message is transmitted through the traditional banking system. RippleNet receives the same MT103 message through vendor-managed APIs. From there, RippleNet can route the transaction through exchanges and leverage XRP as a liquidity tool within its settlement layer. This setup allows banks connected to RippleNet to settle transactions that originated on the SWIFT network, without SWIFT and Ripple working together directly. Does This Actually Work? Ripple Dev Responds SMQKE’s recent revelation about how Ripple, XRP, and the SWIFT system could work together raised eyebrows across the crypto community, including among influential voices in the XRP space. Many have questioned the legitimacy of the document he presented. One of the most vocal critics was XRP-focused YouTuber Crypto Eri. She publicly called on Neil Hartner, a software engineer at Ripple specializing in Ripple Payments, to weigh in on the document and clarify whether the proposed workflow is technically viable, especially since SMQKE did not cite a source. In response, Hartner described the scenario as “plausible”. He added that, from a technical view, the flow could indeed be implemented. He noted that, theoretically, a bank could send the MT103 message to the Ripple Payments (formerly RippleNet) API using the additional_info field. However, Hartner also stated that he could not comment on specific vendor names, cautioning: “Don’t read too much into my answer.” https://twitter.com/illneil/status/1956357863393358148 ISO 20022 at Work A crucial factor behind this interoperability is ISO 20022, the global standard for financial messaging. Ripple is one of the foremost payment institutions to adopt this standard. By aligning with ISO 20022, RippleNet ensures compatibility with traditional networks like SWIFT and newer blockchain-based systems. This reduces fragmentation and paves the way for APIs and distributed ledger technology to support real-time settlement and improved cross-border efficiency. XRP Ledger to Capture Part of SWIFT Volume While Ripple and SWIFT have no formal partnership, members of the XRP community continue to hold out hope for either a future partnership or for a scenario in which Ripple ultimately replaces SWIFT. At the 2025 XRPL Apex event, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) could manage up to 14% of SWIFT’s transaction volume by 2030. According to Forbes, SWIFT processes approximately $150 trillion in annual transaction volume. If XRPL were to capture 14% of that, it would amount to roughly $21 trillion flowing through XRPL each year. Based on this projection, an analysis estimated that if XRP were to turn over 30 times per year, a liquidity pool of around $700 billion would be required. With XRP’s circulating supply, this would imply a token price in the range of approximately $11 to $24. However, it’s important to note that these projections are purely speculative.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 18:14
EU Explores Ethereum and Solana for Digital Euro Implementation

EU Explores Ethereum and Solana for Digital Euro Implementation

TLDR European officials are accelerating digital euro plans after the US passed the GENIUS Act for stablecoins The EU is now considering public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana instead of a private ledger Supporters argue a public blockchain could expand the euro’s global reach Privacy concerns remain as public networks expose transactions to scrutiny The [...] The post EU Explores Ethereum and Solana for Digital Euro Implementation appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/22 18:13
Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

Blockchair introduces dApp Gallery to enhance blockchain data experiences. The feature integrates third-party services for richer contextual insights. Continue Reading:Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery The post Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:13
Fast test release

Fast test release

PANews August 22 news, test release soon
PANews2025/08/22 18:11
Missed This XRP Strategy? See How $10 Daily Turned Into Millions

Missed This XRP Strategy? See How $10 Daily Turned Into Millions

TLDR An investor who bought $10 worth of XRP daily since July 2015 would now hold over $3 million. The total investment of $36,540 would have accumulated more than one million XRP tokens over ten years. XRP spent most of the past decade trading below $1 which allowed greater token accumulation during that period. The [...] The post Missed This XRP Strategy? See How $10 Daily Turned Into Millions appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/22 18:11
The Supreme Court of Ukraine Prohibits the Use of Grok and ChatGPT Responses as Evidence

The Supreme Court of Ukraine Prohibits the Use of Grok and ChatGPT Responses as Evidence

The Supreme Court of Ukraine emphasized that AI technologies cannot replace a judge and are not a source of scientifically proven information. The use of AI to challenge rulings was also recognized as inadmissible. The decision was originally issued by the Cassation Economic Court on July 8, 2025, in case No. 925/496/24. It considered a […] Сообщение The Supreme Court of Ukraine Prohibits the Use of Grok and ChatGPT Responses as Evidence появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/08/22 18:11
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000