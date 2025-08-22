2025-08-25 Monday

Kanye West Memecoin YZY Coin Turns Into a Pump-and-Dump Nightmare

The post Kanye West Memecoin YZY Coin Turns Into a Pump-and-Dump Nightmare appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Kanye West, now known as Ye, officially entered crypto with the launch of his YZY token on Solana. The debut was explosive: prices shot up 1,400% within the first hour, hitting $3 before crashing back to $0.77 in less than a day. While retail traders rushed in hoping for quick profits, insiders and snipers dominated …
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003381-25.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01318-4.21%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002779-7.02%
Aktsia
CoinPedia2025/08/22 18:25
Aktsia
Enhancing AI Performance: The Think SMART Framework by NVIDIA

The post Enhancing AI Performance: The Think SMART Framework by NVIDIA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Aug 22, 2025 05:33 NVIDIA unveils the Think SMART framework, optimizing AI inference by balancing accuracy, latency, and ROI across AI factory scales, according to NVIDIA’s blog. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues its rapid integration across various sectors, optimizing performance becomes crucial. NVIDIA’s Think SMART framework emerges as a pivotal guide for enterprises aiming to enhance AI inference performance at scale, according to NVIDIA’s blog. This framework is designed to balance accuracy, latency, and return on investment (ROI) effectively. Understanding the Think SMART Framework The Think SMART framework represents a strategic approach to AI deployment, focusing on five key areas: Scale and Complexity, Multidimensional Performance, Architecture and Software, Return on Investment (ROI), and Technology Ecosystem. Scale and Complexity AI models have evolved significantly, necessitating infrastructure that can handle diverse workloads efficiently. From simple queries to complex multistep reasoning, the ability to scale infrastructure is critical. NVIDIA partners like CoreWeave, Dell Technologies, and Google Cloud are leading the charge in developing AI factories capable of supporting these complex needs. Multidimensional Performance AI deployments must address various performance dimensions, including throughput, latency, scalability, and cost efficiency. NVIDIA’s inference platform, for instance, balances these factors, enabling robust performance across different use cases. The platform is built to handle real-time scenarios, ensuring quick response times while maintaining cost-effectiveness. Architecture and Software A seamless integration of hardware and software is essential for optimal AI inference. NVIDIA’s Blackwell platform exemplifies this, offering substantial enhancements in productivity and efficiency. The platform’s architecture includes NVIDIA Grace CPUs and Blackwell GPUs, interconnected to maximize performance while minimizing energy and resource consumption. Maximizing Return on Investment As AI adoption expands, maximizing ROI through efficient performance becomes increasingly important. NVIDIA’s advancements from the Hopper to Blackwell architecture demonstrate significant profit growth…
RealLink
REAL$0.05875+3.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020323-1.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07445-7.80%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 18:24
Aktsia
Edgen Introduces AI for Predictions, Ratings, and Market Insights

The post Edgen Introduces AI for Predictions, Ratings, and Market Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong, China, August 22nd, 2025, FinanceWire Edgen, an AI-driven market intelligence platform, today announced a series of major platform upgrades, centered on the launch of AI-generated stock picks, stock ratings, and stock price forecasts. Alongside these initiatives, the company is rolling out a new Market Report system and advancing its proprietary model, EDGM, bringing unprecedented speed and depth to investment research. AI Stock Picks and Ratings: A Faster Path to Market Clarity The new AI stock picks feature draws on Edgen’s multi-agent system to identify opportunities across equities with speed and precision. Users can now see which stocks surface as high-potential investments, rated and ranked by AI across multiple dimensions. Stock ratings distill performance into a transparent scoring framework, providing both institutional and retail investors with a quick way to differentiate between stronger and weaker companies. This rating system, combined with stock price forecasts, enables investors to anticipate potential moves rather than react after the fact. The outcome is sharper, faster decision-making, where signals come directly from AI agents trained to scan, assess, and act at scale. Market Report: Research Made Instant Edgen’s new Market Report delivers professional-grade research in under a second. The platform provides structured analysis that consolidates financial data, market momentum, and forward-looking scenarios into a single, easy-to-read report, enabling confident investment decisions at speed. This capability is powered by EDGM, Edgen’s private model, now upgraded to deliver results almost instantly. What once required hours of manual research, cross-checking analyst notes, and piecing together market commentary can now be compressed into a few seconds of AI-powered insight. Multi-Agent Intelligence: Personalized, Actionable, Executable Edgen’s vision goes beyond static recommendations. Its multi-agent architecture introduces a dynamic layer of discovery, exploration, recommendation, and rating. Each agent operates with a specialized focus, such as analyzing technical signals, identifying market trends,…
LayerEdge
EDGEN$0.007333+1.45%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21986-2.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020323-1.73%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 18:23
Aktsia
XRP Exposure at 86% Off? VivoPower Goes After Ripple Shares

Ripple’s private equity and limited liquidity, with most XRP held in escrow, allow such discounted secondary market transactions. VivoPower completed two months of due diligence before announcing the acquisition, capitalizing on Ripple’s structured private equity market. Ripple’s private equity is drawing unusual attention from an unlikely source. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower is seeking to acquire a share [...]]]>
XRP
XRP$2.9473-3.05%
Aktsia
Crypto News Flash2025/08/22 18:22
Aktsia
13 Wallets Bag $24M as YZY Token Crashes

The post 13 Wallets Bag $24M as YZY Token Crashes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Kanye West’s YZY has pulled a fast one on thousands of holders after a more than 70% crash. Upon its launch, the YZY price reached as high as $3.163, making a few insiders millionaires. It has now retraced to $0.6966, according to CoinMarketCap data. Kanye West-listed YZY has successfully made millionaires out of the owners of 13 wallets, while leaving many other holders high and dry, according to Nansen. Only four days old, but this meme coin is already flipping the script on finance. Meanwhile, the broader cryptocurrency market remains faced with a downtrend, placing the price of Bitcoin (BTC) at around $113,000. Is Kanye West Caught in Another Celeb Pump and Dump? YZY, which is the native token for Ye Pay, was launched by American rapper Kanye West on August 18. Ye Pay was claimed to be a payment processor designed to slash merchant fees and facilitate smooth transactions. The first few hours following the token’s debut saw its price skyrocket at an alarming rate. Precisely, the YZY price reached as high as $3.163 upon its launch, with a percentage rally of 1,400%. Its market capitalization also hit $3 billion during this time. The price later crashed by almost 74.93% to $0.79. At the time of this writing, the memecoin was trading at $0.6966, corresponding to a 40.07% dip within the last 24 hours. Its 24-hour trading volume is also down by 85.71% and resting at $132.19 million. Judging by his reputation and massive fan base, the initial value spike may have resulted from Kanye’s hype of the new financial system. He also made holders feel like they are an integral part of the ecosystem by discussing physical crypto cards for real-world swipes, exclusive meetups for the squad, and merchandise drops, among other topics. Per the Nansen…
RealLink
REAL$0.05875+3.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,437.36-2.96%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.12+2.40%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 18:22
Aktsia
MetaMask launches mUSD: native stablecoin with Bridge (part of Stripe) and M0, rollout on Ethereum and Linea

MetaMask has officially announced the launch of mUSD, its stablecoin pegged to the dollar and natively integrated into the wallet.
Particl
PART$0.1895-0.68%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02792-2.92%
Aktsia
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 18:20
Aktsia
Perplexity, ChatGPT 5 & Deepseek All Point to the Same ‘Next Dogecoin (DOGE)’ Candidate

Perplexity, ChatGPT 5, and Deepseek all highlight Layer Brett as the ‘next Dogecoin.’ With $0.0047 entry, 4,000% APY staking, and Layer 2 speed, analysts eye 100x gains.
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000473-5.40%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02733-2.18%
Solayer
LAYER$0.546-4.81%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 18:20
Aktsia
Ethereum and Solana in the Running as Europe Rethinks Digital Euro Strategy

TLDR: The European Central Bank is exploring Ethereum and Solana to host the digital euro instead of private blockchains. The move could align the digital euro with stablecoins while breaking from traditional central bank frameworks. Sources said the EU wants open infrastructure to future-proof payments and reduce reliance on dollar-backed stablecoins. If approved, Ethereum or [...] The post Ethereum and Solana in the Running as Europe Rethinks Digital Euro Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Movement
MOVE$0.1239-4.47%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13865--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06536-2.27%
Aktsia
Blockonomi2025/08/22 18:18
Aktsia
Blockchair Elevates Blockchain Experience with New Feature

Blockchair, a pioneering blockchain explorer known for its emphasis on privacy, has rolled out a major enhancement called the dApp Gallery. This development is designed to bolster the data interpretation capabilities of its transaction and address pages by integrating external services.Continue Reading:Blockchair Elevates Blockchain Experience with New Feature
Major
MAJOR$0.16265-3.38%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:18
Aktsia
CFTC Launches Next Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint,’ Opens Public Comment Period

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has launched the next stage of its “Crypto Sprint” initiative, opening public consultation on federal digital asset regulation and signaling deeper coordination with the SEC. The U.S. CFTC confirmed Thursday that it is moving forward with the next phase of its “Crypto Sprint”. This initiative, first announced earlier this month, aims to accelerate regulatory action in the crypto sector. According to the agency, the new phase will focus on implementing additional recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Public Engagement Now Open Acting Chair Caroline Pham emphasized that stakeholder participation will be central to the next stage of the program.  The CFTC has invited comments from the public, industry leaders, and financial institutions on how best to apply the report’s proposals. Feedback will be accepted until October 20, 2025, giving market participants just under two months to contribute their views. Pham noted that responses will help the commission address complex issues. Among these are challenges related to leveraged or margined retail trading on regulated exchanges. This announcement follows the rollout of the program’s first phase on August 4, 2025. That stage focused narrowly on allowing the trading of spot crypto asset contracts on exchanges registered with the CFTC. The expansion now signals that the regulator is preparing to look beyond spot markets and into broader aspects of digital asset regulation. Federal Priority on Digital Assets Pham highlighted that the Trump Administration views federal oversight of digital assets as an urgent priority. She explained that the goal is to strike a balance between innovation and safeguards. By doing so, crypto markets can grow responsibly under U.S. law. “The Administration has made it clear that enabling immediate trading of digital assets at the federal level is a top priority,” Pham stated. Areas of Focus in Next Stage While the CFTC did not release full details of the next stage, the working group’s report suggests possible directions. Topics under review may include registration of exchanges, custody of digital assets, standardized trading practices, and record-keeping obligations. Industry experts anticipate that inter-agency coordination will be a key feature, with joint efforts aimed at reducing regulatory gaps and conflicts. Collaboration With SEC A key element of the recommendations is closer coordination between the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC, under Chair Paul Atkins, recently launched “Project Crypto”, an initiative to modernize securities regulations for blockchain-based markets. Atkins has described the project as a step toward future-proofing American markets and ensuring global competitiveness in digital financial systems. SEC’s Position on Crypto Tokens Earlier this week, Atkins argued that only a small fraction of crypto tokens fall under securities law. He stressed that regulators should encourage innovation while preventing harmful practices in digital markets. According to Atkins, the SEC aims to design a framework that reduces uncertainty and avoids unnecessary restrictions on the industry. Together, the CFTC’s “Crypto Sprint” and the SEC’s “Project Crypto” highlight Washington’s growing urgency to regulate digital assets. The combined efforts suggest a future where crypto markets may finally receive clearer federal rules on trading, custody, and investor protection.
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.441-3.12%
Triathon
GROW$0.0108--%
Aktsia
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 18:18
Aktsia

