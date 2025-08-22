The 2025 U.S. Open By The Numbers

Here are 15 figures to know about the world's biggest tennis tournament, from its eye-popping winner's checks to the betting odds to the time spent crafting the trophies. The U.S. Open has never been bigger. It's not just in terms of attendance, with an announced 1,048,669 fans packing the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, in 2024—the first time the tournament had ever crossed into seven figures. It's not just a matter of prize money, either, with this year's athletes competing for a $90 million prize pool, the largest purse in the sport's history and a 20% jump from last year's $75 million. Tennis' fourth and final major of the year is also expanding on the calendar. The main draw begins play on August 24—a day earlier than the traditional Monday start—and the tournament will now run 15 days, ditching its old two-week format as it moves in line with the schedules of the Australian Open and the French Open. Here are some other key numbers behind tennis' biggest spectacle. 3 The world singles ranking of Coco Gauff, the top American in the U.S. Open's main draw. But the 21-year-old Gauff, who won the tournament two years ago and was the world's highest-paid female athlete last year, should have plenty of compatriots in contention as well, with four additional Americans (Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova and Emma Navarro) in the top 11 of the women's rankings and Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton featuring in the top six on the men's side. 5 The record in tennis' Open era for the most U.S. Open singles titles, shared by Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer. Novak Djokovic has four and could tie the mark with a triumph in the men's final on September 7. A victory…