The 2025 U.S. Open By The Numbers
The post The 2025 U.S. Open By The Numbers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here are 15 figures to know about the world’s biggest tennis tournament, from its eye-popping winner’s checks to the betting odds to the time spent crafting the trophies. The U.S. Open has never been bigger. It’s not just in terms of attendance, with an announced 1,048,669 fans packing the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, in 2024—the first time the tournament had ever crossed into seven figures. It’s not just a matter of prize money, either, with this year’s athletes competing for a $90 million prize pool, the largest purse in the sport’s history and a 20% jump from last year’s $75 million. Tennis’ fourth and final major of the year is also expanding on the calendar. The main draw begins play on August 24—a day earlier than the traditional Monday start—and the tournament will now run 15 days, ditching its old two-week format as it moves in line with the schedules of the Australian Open and the French Open. Here are some other key numbers behind tennis’ biggest spectacle. 3 The world singles ranking of Coco Gauff, the top American in the U.S. Open’s main draw. But the 21-year-old Gauff, who won the tournament two years ago and was the world’s highest-paid female athlete last year, should have plenty of compatriots in contention as well, with four additional Americans (Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova and Emma Navarro) in the top 11 of the women’s rankings and Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton featuring in the top six on the men’s side. 5 The record in tennis’ Open era for the most U.S. Open singles titles, shared by Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer. Novak Djokovic has four and could tie the mark with a triumph in the men’s final on September 7. A victory…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:38
Aktsia
MicroBit's two spot ETFs, with an initial size of US$220 million, were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 21.
PANews reported on August 22 that MicroBit Bitcoin Spot ETF (HKD code: 3430.HK; USD code: 9430.HK) and MicroBit Ethereum Spot ETF (HKD code: 3425.HK; USD code: 9425.HK) under Xiaofei Asset Management Co., Ltd. were officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 21, 2025. The initial asset size of the two ETFs totaled US$220 million, reflecting the market's strong interest in virtual assets and investors' confidence in Xiaofei Asset Management. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has performed strongly this year, with the MicroBit Bitcoin Spot ETF surpassing $200 million in initial assets. Ethereum, meanwhile, has recently become a focus of market attention, with the MicroBit Ethereum Spot ETF securing an initial subscription of $20 million. These two ETFs offer investors compliant and transparent channels for direct exposure to two major cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin and Ethereum. Earlier yesterday, it was reported that Xiaofei Asset Management launched Bitcoin spot ETF and Ethereum spot ETF .
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/22 18:38
Aktsia
XRP Battens Down as Market Pressures Intensify
The post XRP Battens Down as Market Pressures Intensify appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week began with XRP under intense selling pressure after the digital currency slipped below a crucial support level at $3.0. Contributing to this bearish narrative, the short-term 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has dipped below the long-term 200-day EMA, a pattern that technical analysts dub as the “death cross.” Additionally, significant XRP transfers by […] Continue Reading:XRP Battens Down as Market Pressures Intensify Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/xrp-battens-down-as-market-pressures-intensify
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:36
Aktsia
Europe accelerates digital euro plans after U.S. stablecoin law
The post Europe accelerates digital euro plans after U.S. stablecoin law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Union (EU) is quickly accelerating its digital euro plans following the signing of the GENIUS Act, which introduced a number of crypto regulatory changes in the U.S. Most notably, the act established the first comprehensive framework for the $288 billion U.S. stablecoin market, requiring issuers to maintain full liquid-asset reserves, secure licenses, and comply with strict disclosure rules. These changes have sparked concerns worldwide that dollar-backed stablecoins could gain further footing, threatening the euro’s role in cross-border payments in the process. EU 🇪🇺 officials are accelerating digital euro plans after the US passed its Genius Act stablecoin law, which raised concerns over the euro’s competitiveness. Sources say the ECB is now considering public blockchains like Ethereum $ETH or Solana $SSK. — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) August 22, 2025 Digital euro on Ethereum and Solana? The European Central Bank (ECB) first proposed the digital euro in October 2021, envisioning a fully private ledger. Now, officials are openly debating whether to instead issue the currency on public blockchains, such as Ethereum (ETH) or Solana (SOL), which would allow it to circulate more efficiently and increase its utility as a cross-border payment. However, the idea is not without its critics, as some warn that public chains could increase privacy risks since transactions would be recorded on transparent ledgers. What’s more, a closed system under ECB’s supervision would resemble China’s digital yuan, while a more open digital euro would complement the union’s open-market principles. Given the difficulty of the matter, the outcome of the debate is certain to leave a great impact on Europe’s position in the digital payments landscape. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/europe-accelerates-digital-euro-plans-after-u-s-stablecoin-law/
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:35
Aktsia
Ripple (XRP) Witnesses Sell-Offs as Investors Shift to these 5 Presale Crypto Alternatives
XRP, the veteran cryptocurrency that has been in the market for 13 years, was one of the topmost trending assets this year, mainly due to the discussions ignited by the SEC’s lawsuit against it and the anticipation regarding its ETF approval. XRP witnessed almost 400% upward movement this year and touched an all-time high of ... Read more The post Ripple (XRP) Witnesses Sell-Offs as Investors Shift to these 5 Presale Crypto Alternatives appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Aktsia
Bitemycoin
2025/08/22 18:34
Aktsia
State Street Joins JPMorgan Digital Debt Platform as First External Custodian
The post State Street Joins JPMorgan Digital Debt Platform as First External Custodian appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. State Street Corp. has become the first external custodian to operate on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Digital Debt Platform, a blockchain-enabled service that issues, trades and manages digitized debt instruments. The move allows State Street to provide custody for blockchain-based debt securities to its institutional client base, extending the bank’s existing custody and servicing franchise into digital assets. JPMorgan launched the Digital Debt Platform in 2023 as part of its broader Onyx blockchain initiative, aiming to streamline settlement and increase transparency in fixed-income markets. By adding a third-party custodian, the platform now offers institutions a choice beyond JPMorgan’s own custody services, potentially broadening adoption of tokenized bonds and other digital debt products. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/tradfi-and-fintech/state-street-joins-jpmorgan-digital-debt-platform-first-external-custodian-274e196a
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:34
Aktsia
Millionaire Snipers Exposed in Kanye West’s YZY Token Frenzy
The post Millionaire Snipers Exposed in Kanye West’s YZY Token Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Kanye West’s new YZY token on Solana sparked chaos in its first 24 hours, soaring 1,400% to $3 before plunging 74% back to around $0.77. Blockchain data shows that a handful of traders walked away with massive profits while thousands of holders were left with steep losses. According to Nansen, the top 13 wallets made more than $24.5 million, with the 10 most successful pulling out over $18 million. Out of the first 99 buyers, only nine still held tokens by Friday. Not everyone profited—one trader lost $1.8 million, another $1.2 million, and a third sits on an $800,000 unrealized loss. Despite the collapse, YZY attracted huge attention, with over 56,000 wallets interacting with the token and 27,000 still holding. Snipers and Insider Concerns The launch has drawn criticism over alleged insider activity. Data provider Bubblemaps linked the first buyer to a sniper who previously made millions off the Trump token, while another wallet was tied to the LIBRA scheme accused of siphoning tens of millions. “There’s an elite group of snipers who don’t compete but coordinate, making millions destroying charts,” Bubblemaps claimed. Critics argue that celebrity coins present themselves as entry points for newcomers but often end up enriching insiders. As blockchain analyst “Dethtective” put it: “It looks more like a transfer of wealth that makes the rich even richer.” The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:32
Aktsia
Best Crypto to Buy 2025 – MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecast 18,000% ROI Ahead of Bull Run
Many experts believe that MAGACOIN FINANCE will be the most valuable cryptocurrency to buy in 2025. Predictions say it might […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 2025 – MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecast 18,000% ROI Ahead of Bull Run appeared first on Coindoo.
Aktsia
Coindoo
2025/08/22 18:31
Aktsia
Top Win officially changes its name to AsiaStrategy and supports Bitcoin payments
PANews reported on August 22nd that Hong Kong-based Top Win International (NASDAQ: SORA) officially changed its name to AsiaStrategy and launched a new logo. The company also announced that its luxury watch division has begun accepting Bitcoin payments, demonstrating its new strategic direction in integrating digital asset applications with consumer scenarios. AsiaStrategy emphasized that this move marks a significant step in its transformation into a digitally-focused, innovative luxury brand.
Aktsia
PANews
2025/08/22 18:30
Aktsia
Tennis Legend Roger Federer Is Now A Billionaire
The post Tennis Legend Roger Federer Is Now A Billionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lucrative endorsements and a stake in shoe brand On have made the Swiss star just the seventh athlete in the three-comma club—and a food tech investment may serve up another payday. In 2019, Roger Federer stood at center court in Basel, Switzerland, with gold confetti raining from above and tears streaming down his face. The show of emotion was natural after a straight-sets victory in the final at his hometown tournament, the Swiss Indoors, where he had once served as a ball boy. But it also seemed to reflect a growing awareness that, at age 38, he might not have many more such moments as a professional tennis player. In fact, that trophy proved to be the last one that Federer would ever hoist, with injuries severely limiting his final three years on the ATP Tour before he finally hung up his racket in September 2022. But even though Federer, now 44, never added another piece of hardware to a collection that also included 20 Grand Slam singles titles and two Olympic medals, he remained tennis’ highest-paid player all the way to the end—and into retirement. Now, Forbes estimates that Federer is a billionaire, with a net worth of $1.1 billion thanks in part to his significant minority stake in publicly traded Swiss shoe and apparel brand On. Federer—whose father, from a prominent Swiss family, and whose mother, raised in South Africa, both worked for a pharmaceutical company—started playing tennis at age 3. He became the world’s top-ranked junior player and, after turning pro in 1998, made his breakthrough in 2003 by claiming the singles title at Wimbledon. Over his 24-year ATP Tour career, Federer spent 310 weeks as the top-ranked men’s singles player and won 103 tournaments while hauling in nearly $131 million in prize money—still the third-best total…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:26
Aktsia
