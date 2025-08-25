2025-08-25 Monday

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September is 84.1%.

PANews reported on August 25th that according to Jinshi, CME's "Fed Watch" indicator shows a 15.9% probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September and an 84.1% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 7.6%, with a 48.4% probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut and a 44.1% probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut.
PANews2025/08/25 08:11
Seven-Year Dormant Bitcoin Whale Triggers Massive Liquidations

The post Seven-Year Dormant Bitcoin Whale Triggers Massive Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Dormant whale liquidates BTC for ETH, causing market upheaval. Over 130,000 traders impacted. Speculation on further market volatility. A historic Bitcoin whale, long dormant, has sparked massive market disruption by liquidating over $628 million in BTC and swapping it for Ethereum, affecting thousands worldwide. This monumental shift has significant implications, potentially destabilizing markets and shifting emphasis from Bitcoin to Ethereum, as evidenced by increased institutional interest and strategic positioning. Dormant Whale’s $628M Liquidation Sends Shockwaves A Bitcoin whale, inactive for seven years, initiated a widespread market impact by liquidating 6,000 BTC. This action involved swapping Bitcoin for Ethereum, escalating liquidation events across the market. Analysts, including Coincu, have noted that the whale shifted significant holdings from Bitcoin to Ethereum, questioning motives behind these transactions. The whale retains 67,118 BTC, yet gained approximately 278,490 ETH, highlighting strategic market shifts. Reactions are mixed, with some experts predicting further volatility. Samson Mow, founder of Jan3, mentioned, “ETH holders may reverse BTC-to-ETH trades once price targets are met, risking market instability.” Crypto Market Braces for Regulatory Scrutiny Did you know? An ancient whale’s portfolio rotation parallels past events where similar behavior led to cascading market effects. Historic crypto shifts by major holders often triggered notable fluctuations in asset valuations. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $113,445.35, with a market cap of $2.26 trillion and a dominance of 57.16%. Within the last 24 hours, BTC’s price declined by 1.64%. By contrast, a 90-day increase shows a 3.68% rise. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap evidences market trends. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:05 UTC on August 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts suggest that this whale activity could lead to regulatory scrutiny due to notable asset reallocation. Historical patterns show potential for increased oversight and technological challenges in decentralized finance emerged from similar large-scale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:11
Best Crypto to Buy Right Now — Avalanche, Polygon & More Forecast 35x ROI

The post Best Crypto to Buy Right Now — Avalanche, Polygon & More Forecast 35x ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts highlight Avalanche, Polygon, and other top altcoins with strong fundamentals as crypto gears up for the 2025 bull market. The 2025 bull market is starting, sending investors searching for the best possibilities in the market. Avalanche and Polygon have established themselves as altcoins that continue to attract institutional investment. Meanwhile, newer projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are garnering interest too. Analysts say that the perfect combination of blue-chip assets and high-upside presales may be the best way forward to achieve outsized returns. Avalanche: Institutional Adoption and Expanding Use Cases Avalanche (AVAX) has certainly made a name for itself as a Layer 1 blockchain.  Enterprise is a very popular network due to its high throughput and scalability. Partnerships with global payments and tokenized fund launches have brought billions in assets into Avalanche ecosystem recently.  The Everest upgrade increased transaction efficiency and helped bring in liquidity in DeFi and gaming subnets. Avalanche is now trading in the mid $20s as the asset consolidates after recovery from the yearly low.  The analysts highlighted the level of resistance at $25. In addition, they anticipate an increase towards $47 should this momentum continue.  AVAX is still a credible solution for long-term adoption and institutionally led growth. Polygon: Driving Real-World Adoption Polygon (MATIC) remains a cornerstone in Ethereum scaling. Polygon is one of the most widely used Layer 2 networks due to ongoing interest in its zkEVM and new deals with global companies. Several key institutions are now utilizing MATIC for identity authentication and cross-border payments. This information might help MATIC to gain popularity beyond DeFi. The token may be currently trading below the $1 mark, but whales are accumulating the token. Meanwhile, technicals signal a likely recovery. Analysts have identified a near-term upside target range of $1.15-$1.22.  Their outlook remains positive due to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:09
Best Crypto to Buy Right Now — MAGACOIN Finance Forecasted 35x ROI vs Avalanche & Polygon

The 2025 bull market is starting, sending investors searching for the best possibilities in the market. Avalanche and Polygon have […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Right Now — MAGACOIN Finance Forecasted 35x ROI vs Avalanche & Polygon appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/25 08:06
DAO Approves Historic $138 Million Deal

The post DAO Approves Historic $138 Million Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stargate LayerZero Acquisition: DAO Approves Historic $138 Million Deal Skip to content Home Crypto News Stargate LayerZero Acquisition: DAO Approves Historic $138 Million Deal Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stargate-layerzero-acquisition-approved/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:05
RWA Tokenization Market To Reach $16T by 2030, Skynet Report Says

The market for tokenized real-world assets (RWA) could expand to $16 trillion by 2030, according to the 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report.The report said tokenized U.S. Treasuries have already grown rapidly, and are projected to reach $4.2 billion this year, with short-term government bonds accounting for most of the activity. Institutional Interest in TokenizationThe report […] The post RWA Tokenization Market To Reach $16T by 2030, Skynet Report Says appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/08/25 08:04
The Best Crypto to Grab Before It’s Gone

The post The Best Crypto to Grab Before It’s Gone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn how, with $381M raised, over 2.5M X1 App users, and the presale nearing its cap, BlockDAG is shaping up as the best crypto to buy before it lists. Not many new launches in 2025 have managed to gain lasting traction, but BlockDAG is shaping up to be the exception. After pulling in more than $381 million so far, this fast-moving presale is building momentum toward a $600 million goal. And it’s doing so without flashy marketing or hype-heavy campaigns. Instead, the project has focused on growing a real user base and building out core infrastructure. Over 2.5 million people are already mining through its mobile app. More than 19,350 hardware miners have been sold. There are over 4,500 developers working on 300-plus apps. These numbers show that BlockDAG isn’t just another digital asset with a fancy pitch; it’s laying the groundwork for something larger. With Batch 29 now live at $0.0276, the window to enter early is narrowing. Many are calling it the best crypto to watch before it hits major exchanges. And with adoption already in full swing, BlockDAG might not stay under the radar much longer. Steady Presale Growth Shows Strong Support BlockDAG’s current pricing at $0.0276 in Batch 29 is more than just a number. Each batch has sold out faster than the last. Larger buyers have started coming in as confidence grows. Analysts say this type of momentum looks similar to how projects like Avalanche or Kaspa built support, by showing consistent progress, not by chasing headlines. For those who joined early, the growth has already paid off. The ROI from Batch 1 to Batch 29 stands at 2,660%. And if BlockDAG reaches its expected listing price of $0.05, current buyers could see a near 2x jump even from Batch 29. These figures…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:03
Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Cancelled? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 0 in Key Metric, XRP's Unthinkable Comeback

Control over market's direction is not in hands of bulls, top-tier assets suggest
Coinstats2025/08/25 08:01
Russia says Putin has no plans to meet Zelensky as Ukraine hit nuclear and gas plants in Moscow

The post Russia says Putin has no plans to meet Zelensky as Ukraine hit nuclear and gas plants in Moscow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia just shut down the idea of peace talks between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite U.S. President Donald Trump saying that he had started arranging a sit-down. Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that there’s no scheduled meeting. “Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky, when the agenda would be ready for a summit,” Lavrov said. Then he added, “And this agenda is not ready at all.” Trump had a face-to-face meeting with Putin in Alaska, then later hosted Zelensky at the White House with some European leaders in attendance. But while Trump was selling the idea of diplomacy, Russia didn’t hit pause. Instead, missile strikes on Ukraine ramped up again, one of them targeting an electronics plant tied to a U.S. company. That strike, coming days after the meetings, raised even more questions about whether Trump actually has any influence on ending the war. JD Vance, Trump’s vice president, tried to keep a straight face during his own NBC interview, saying they’re still betting on “energetic diplomacy” to end the war. “We’re going to eventually be successful, or we’ll hit a brick wall,” Vance said. “And if we hit a brick wall, then we’re going to continue this process of negotiation, of applying leverage.” That “leverage” seemed nowhere in sight by Sunday night, when Russia publicly blamed Ukraine for a drone assault on a nuclear power station. Ukraine attacks Kursk reactor and oil pipeline in the same 24 hours During Ukraine’s 34th Independence Day, drone strikes hit the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in western Russia, near the Ukrainian border. Reactor number three’s capacity dropped by 50 percent, and Russian officials said other power infrastructure also got hit in the overnight strikes. According to the plant’s news update on Telegram,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:00
BlockDAG Closes in on $600M as Excitement Builds: Should You Get In Now?

Not many new launches in 2025 have managed to gain lasting traction, but BlockDAG is shaping up to be the […] The post BlockDAG Closes in on $600M as Excitement Builds: Should You Get In Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/25 08:00
