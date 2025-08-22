MEXC börs
/
Krüptouudised
/
2025-08-25 Monday
Krüptouudised
Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Pi Network’s Major Announcement, Ethereum and Cardano Whales Go Crazy: Bits Recap August 22
Here's everything most interesting around PI, ETH, and ADA.
HERE
$0,000358
+0,28%
GO
$0,00045
+32,35%
MAJOR
$0,16277
-3,31%
Aktsia
CryptoPotato
2025/08/22 18:44
Aktsia
YZY memecoin sniped by same wallet as TRUMP and LIBRA, on-chain analysis shows
YZY memecoin sniped by same wallet as TRUMP and LIBRA, onchain analysis shows
TRUMP
$8,441
-3,12%
MEMECOIN
$0,003382
-25,25%
YZY
$0,616
-10,33%
Aktsia
Crypto.news
2025/08/22 18:44
Aktsia
Tesla may tap DeepSeek and Doubao for in-car AI assistant
The post Tesla may tap DeepSeek and Doubao for in-car AI assistant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There are rumors Tesla plans to integrate Chinese-developed AI models, DeepSeek and ByteDance’s Doubao, into its in-car voice assistant system to attract customers in China as it struggles to keep its market share from local rivals offering similar features and backed by the Chinese government. Tesla Inc. reportedly has plans to equip its Chinese cars with in-car voice assistant functions that will be powered by DeepSeek and ByteDance Ltd.’s Doubao artificial intelligence as it aims to beat local rivals with similar features. The decision is a big move away from its Grok-powered American models. The technology would enable drivers to use voice commands to control various functions including in-car entertainment and cabin temperature, as well as receive news updates, according to a terms and service document from Tesla’s official website. Those voice commands will be mostly processed by Doubao, but DeepSeek chat will handle the interaction, the document also revealed. Both models are hosted by ByteDance’s Volcano Engine cloud service. Tesla moves to maintain relevance in the competitive Chinese market The decision to use other AI models outside Grok most likely did not come easy, but Musk has had to choose between losing more market share to other foreign carmakers willing to make such concessions and local companies that already have such partnerships in place already. China is a critical market for EV carmakers because Chinese drivers are already used to dealing with sophisticated tech-enhanced vehicles. It is not surprising that the country is being courted by so many, an advantage the government leverages well. In March, BMW AG revealed a deeper partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and shared plans to introduce the Qwen large language model to an upcoming line-up tailor-made for the Chinese market. Tesla is losing market share in China At this time, it is unclear…
DEEPSEEK
$0,000473
-5,40%
MORE
$0,10081
+0,41%
TAP
$0,466
--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:44
Aktsia
Daily Scam Emails Trigger Class-Action Suit Against Kroll in FTX Bankruptcy Fallout
TLDR: Kroll is facing a class-action after FTX creditors reported scam emails linked to its 2023 data breach. The lawsuit alleges daily phishing attempts began once attackers accessed claimant details from Kroll systems. Compromised data included names, addresses, emails, and account balances of FTX creditors, according to the notice. Kroll said it acted quickly to [...] The post Daily Scam Emails Trigger Class-Action Suit Against Kroll in FTX Bankruptcy Fallout appeared first on Blockonomi.
SCAM
$0,0001797
+19,80%
Aktsia
Blockonomi
2025/08/22 18:43
Aktsia
Simple Wallet, Led by CEO Alex Emelian, Introduces 0.1% Stablecoin Swaps — Among the Lowest on the Market
London, UK, 22nd August 2025, Chainwire
ALEX
$0,00453
-4,22%
WALLET
$0,02792
-2,92%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 18:43
Aktsia
Further Decline on Fed Hawkishness
The post Further Decline on Fed Hawkishness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets are quickly recalibrating previously lofty odds of an imminent rate cut as the jets touch down in Jackson Hole for the Kansas City Fed’s Economic Symposium. The current data does not make the case for a September ease, said Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, speaking with Yahoo News in Wyoming. “We have inflation that’s too high and has been trending upwards over the past year,” she said. “If the meeting was tomorrow, I would not see a case for reducing interest rates.” She further argued that inflation numbers are only beginning to show the impact of tariffs and that the full effect wouldn’t be seen until next year. Hammack’s comments are notable, showing Fed Chair Jerome Powell continues to have plenty of support in his hawkish stance despite two dissident dovish votes at the last central bank policy meeting and President Trump’s continuing campaign for lower rates. Her remarks also come after a series of potential Powell replacements appeared on the airwaves in recent days to argue for sharply lower interest rates. The latest this morning was former St. Louis Fed boss Jim Bullard, who argued for policy rates 100 basis points below the current level. Just one week ago, bitcoin touched a record high above $124,000 alongside a nearly 100% expectation that the Fed would trim rates next month. Seven days later, those odds have slipped back to 71%, according to CME FedWatch and bitcoin BTC$112,604.50 has plunged nearly 10% to the current $112,800. Markets will get to hear from Powell himself at his keynote address on Friday morning and at this point it’s nearly certain he’ll not turn dove. Instead, he’s likely to emphasize that inflation continues to remain too hot and thus the need to take a wait and see approach towards adjusting monetary policy. Source:…
T
$0,0168
+1,20%
CITY
$1,0446
-4,38%
TRUMP
$8,441
-3,12%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:42
Aktsia
Ethereum (ETH) Bull Flag Breakout: Will the Rally Last?
Ethereum (ETH) remains the most impactful altcoin as it breaks out of a bull flag. $ETH dominance has increased from 7% to 13.75% since April. However, Fed Chairman Powell’s speech later today could stop the second biggest cryptocurrency in its tracks if rate cuts are not favoured by the Federal Reserve.
STOP
$0,14218
-5,51%
ALTCOIN
$0,0006083
-3,41%
BULL
$0,0026
-11,95%
Aktsia
Cryptodaily
2025/08/22 18:41
Aktsia
Arsenal and Bitpanda: Crypto’s Growing Influence in Premier League Football
Arsenal partners with Bitpanda to bring crypto closer to Premier League fans through stadium branding, digital activations, VIP access, and player-led content.
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 18:40
Aktsia
XRP Price Prediction: $50 or Bearish Retrace Below $1?
The post XRP Price Prediction: $50 or Bearish Retrace Below $1? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For years, XRP has carried the reputation of being the “sleeping giant” of crypto. Loyal holders believe that once the token begins its long-awaited pump, it will never look back. But no market moves in a straight line. Even the giants of traditional finance such as Amazon and Google went through phases of explosive growth …
XRP
$2,9476
-3,04%
TOKEN
$0,01318
-4,21%
PUMP
$0,00278
-6,99%
Aktsia
CoinPedia
2025/08/22 18:39
Aktsia
Ethereum ETFs Now Hold 6,069 Million ETH, Setting a New Record
Ethereum ETF holdings reached 6,069 million ETH, signaling major institutional demand and shrinking spot market liquidity fast.]]>
MAJOR
$0,16277
-3,31%
HOLD
$0,00004164
-4,60%
ETH
$4 599,62
-3,69%
Aktsia
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/22 18:38
Aktsia
Trendikad uudised
Rohkem
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?
British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000