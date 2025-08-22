Tesla may tap DeepSeek and Doubao for in-car AI assistant

The post Tesla may tap DeepSeek and Doubao for in-car AI assistant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There are rumors Tesla plans to integrate Chinese-developed AI models, DeepSeek and ByteDance’s Doubao, into its in-car voice assistant system to attract customers in China as it struggles to keep its market share from local rivals offering similar features and backed by the Chinese government. Tesla Inc. reportedly has plans to equip its Chinese cars with in-car voice assistant functions that will be powered by DeepSeek and ByteDance Ltd.’s Doubao artificial intelligence as it aims to beat local rivals with similar features. The decision is a big move away from its Grok-powered American models. The technology would enable drivers to use voice commands to control various functions including in-car entertainment and cabin temperature, as well as receive news updates, according to a terms and service document from Tesla’s official website. Those voice commands will be mostly processed by Doubao, but DeepSeek chat will handle the interaction, the document also revealed. Both models are hosted by ByteDance’s Volcano Engine cloud service. Tesla moves to maintain relevance in the competitive Chinese market The decision to use other AI models outside Grok most likely did not come easy, but Musk has had to choose between losing more market share to other foreign carmakers willing to make such concessions and local companies that already have such partnerships in place already. China is a critical market for EV carmakers because Chinese drivers are already used to dealing with sophisticated tech-enhanced vehicles. It is not surprising that the country is being courted by so many, an advantage the government leverages well. In March, BMW AG revealed a deeper partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and shared plans to introduce the Qwen large language model to an upcoming line-up tailor-made for the Chinese market. Tesla is losing market share in China At this time, it is unclear…