XRP Trading Volume Holds $10–20B Range — Senator Lummis Hints Crypto Market Structure Bill Could Pass by Thanksgiving or Christmas 2025

XRP Trading Volume Stabilizes Between $10–20B, Signaling Market ResilienceAccording to market analyst Daniel Markson, XRP’s trading volume is showing signs of stabilization, consistently hovering in the $10–20 billion range. This development comes after a period of heightened volatility in the cryptocurrency market, where rapid price swings and fluctuating trading activity have sparked both investor caution and speculation about XRP’s near-term outlook with the altcoin already slipping below the psychological price of $3. Markson pointed out, “Over the past 3 months, XRP has shown notable spikes in both trading volume and price: Volume peaked mid-May above $20B, followed by a period of reduced activity. July brought renewed momentum with volume surging past $40B, aligning with XRP’s price rally toward the $3.60 mark.”The analyst observes that sustained trading within this range indicates a consolidation phase, as the market absorbs recent gains and recalibrates investor sentiment. Notably, stable volume reflects market health, showing buyers and sellers in balance and often foreshadowing more predictable price movements.This stabilization signals a strong foundation for traders and institutions. Historically, sustained double-digit billion-dollar volumes enable significant market moves while preserving liquidity, allowing large trades without extreme price swings, crucial for institutional participation and large-scale investments.Therefore, XRP’s stability is being driven by growing adoption in cross-border payments, strategic partnerships with financial institutions, and increasing regulatory clarity in key markets. Coupled with recent technical upgrades that boost transaction efficiency, these developments are strengthening confidence among both retail and institutional investors.Senator Lummis Sets Timeline for Federal Crypto Legislation Amid Market OptimismThe U.S. crypto landscape may soon experience a significant regulatory shift. According to crypto market observer SMQKE, Senator Cynthia Lummis has outlined a potential timeline for the passage of the long-anticipated Crypto Market Structure Bill, suggesting it could become law by Thanksgiving or Christmas 2025.Senator Lummis, a long-standing advocate for blockchain innovation and digital assets, has emphasized the need for clear federal guidelines to provide both market participants and regulators with a predictable framework. The proposed legislation aims to establish a comprehensive federal structure for the cryptocurrency industry, including clearer definitions of digital assets, exchange oversight, and investor protections.This announcement has ignited optimism among crypto investors and industry insiders. A federal framework promises to curb long-standing uncertainty from fragmented state regulations and inconsistent enforcement. By clearly defining the roles of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the bill could eliminate jurisdictional conflicts that have historically hindered innovation in the crypto sector.Analysts see the proposed timeline as a sign of likely bipartisan support. Senator Lummis emphasizes crypto’s economic potential, boosting innovation, payment efficiency, and institutional investment. This is because the Crypto Market Structure Bill could set a benchmark for balancing innovation with regulation, paving the way for mainstream adoption.Notably, a clear federal regulatory framework could unlock growth opportunities for exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and DeFi platforms, while reducing legal risks for both retail and institutional investors.ConclusionIf the Crypto Market Structure Bill becomes law by Thanksgiving or Christmas, it could usher in a new era of clarity and stability for the U.S. crypto market. By establishing a clear federal framework, the legislation has the potential to protect investors, encourage innovation, and position the United States as a global leader in digital finance, transforming uncertainty into opportunity for the entire crypto ecosystem.Meanwhile, the current $10–20 billion trading volume range positions XRP favorably within the broader digital asset ecosystem. It demonstrates that despite market fluctuations, the cryptocurrency maintains a solid base of active participants and capital flow.