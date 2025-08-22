2025-08-25 Monday

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Moonshot MAGAX

The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Moonshot MAGAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Moonshot MAGAX are meme coins to watch in 2025. Learn how MAGAX’s presale and Meme-to-Earn model could deliver explosive growth. The crypto market has always loved surprises, and meme coins have been the biggest source of them. What started as a joke with Dogecoin in 2013 grew into a multi-billion-dollar trend during the 2021 bull run. Shiba Inu soon followed, building one of the strongest meme-driven communities in the space. Now in 2025, a new meme coin called Moonshot MAGAX is catching investor attention with its Meme-to-Earn model. Together, these three coins represent very different stages of the meme coin journey. Dogecoin: The Original Meme Coin Dogecoin began as a parody based on the “Doge” meme in 2013. Few took it seriously at first, yet it grew into one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. In May 2021, Dogecoin peaked at over $85 billion in value when mainstream hype and celebrity endorsements pushed it into the spotlight. Today, Dogecoin continues to serve as a gateway for new investors entering crypto. It remains widely recognized, has one of the most loyal communities, and still processes millions in daily transactions. While Dogecoin lacks a complex ecosystem, its first-mover advantage and brand power keep it alive in every bull run. Many investors believe Dogecoin could once again surge when retail enthusiasm returns in 2025. Shiba Inu: The Community Powerhouse Shiba Inu launched in 2020 as a self-described “Dogecoin killer.” Instead of fading away, it grew into a massive ecosystem. By October 2021, SHIB reached a market cap of around $40 billion, making headlines worldwide. Unlike Dogecoin, Shiba Inu expanded beyond being a simple meme. The project introduced ShibaSwap, an NFT collection, and a growing layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium. These additions gave SHIB holders more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 18:59
Best Free Crypto Charts with Indicators: A 2025 Guide

In 2025, cryptocurrency trading has evolved far beyond simple buying and holding. To make informed decisions, traders of all skill levels rely on powerful charting tools to analyze market trends and identify potential opportunities. The good news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to access professional-grade analytics. This guide will walk you through … Continue reading "Best Free Crypto Charts with Indicators: A 2025 Guide" The post Best Free Crypto Charts with Indicators: A 2025 Guide appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:58
Crypto Giant Seizes Opportunity with Ethereum Shift

A seasoned Bitcoin whale recently made strategic moves in the cryptocurrency arena by transitioning to Ethereum after liquidating significant Bitcoin holdings worth millions. This notable activity was highlighted by Lookonchain, a platform that specializes in blockchain data tracking, which pointed out transactions from three interconnected wallets shortly after midnight on August 21.Continue Reading:Crypto Giant Seizes Opportunity with Ethereum Shift
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:58
Taiwan Cracks Down on $70M Crypto Fraud

The post Taiwan Cracks Down on $70M Crypto Fraud appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Taiwanese prosecutors have indicted 14 people in the country’s biggest cryptocurrency money laundering case. The Shilin District Prosecutor’s Office charged them with fraud, money laundering, and organized crime involving over $70 million and 1,500 victims. Authorities are seeking to confiscate 1.275 billion New Taiwan dollars ($39.8 million), allegedly gained through fraudulent activities. This case highlights …
CoinPedia2025/08/22 18:58
XRP Trading Volume Holds $10–20B Range — Senator Lummis Hints Crypto Market Structure Bill Could Pass by Thanksgiving or Christmas 2025

XRP Trading Volume Stabilizes Between $10–20B, Signaling Market ResilienceAccording to market analyst Daniel Markson, XRP’s trading volume is showing signs of stabilization, consistently hovering in the $10–20 billion range. This development comes after a period of heightened volatility in the cryptocurrency market, where rapid price swings and fluctuating trading activity have sparked both investor caution and speculation about XRP’s near-term outlook with the altcoin already slipping below the psychological price of $3. Markson pointed out, “Over the past 3 months, XRP has shown notable spikes in both trading volume and price: Volume peaked mid-May above $20B, followed by a period of reduced activity. July brought renewed momentum with volume surging past $40B, aligning with XRP’s price rally toward the $3.60 mark.”The analyst observes that sustained trading within this range indicates a consolidation phase, as the market absorbs recent gains and recalibrates investor sentiment. Notably, stable volume reflects market health, showing buyers and sellers in balance and often foreshadowing more predictable price movements.This stabilization signals a strong foundation for traders and institutions. Historically, sustained double-digit billion-dollar volumes enable significant market moves while preserving liquidity, allowing large trades without extreme price swings, crucial for institutional participation and large-scale investments.Therefore, XRP’s stability is being driven by growing adoption in cross-border payments, strategic partnerships with financial institutions, and increasing regulatory clarity in key markets. Coupled with recent technical upgrades that boost transaction efficiency, these developments are strengthening confidence among both retail and institutional investors.Senator Lummis Sets Timeline for Federal Crypto Legislation Amid Market OptimismThe U.S. crypto landscape may soon experience a significant regulatory shift. According to crypto market observer SMQKE, Senator Cynthia Lummis has outlined a potential timeline for the passage of the long-anticipated Crypto Market Structure Bill, suggesting it could become law by Thanksgiving or Christmas 2025.Senator Lummis, a long-standing advocate for blockchain innovation and digital assets, has emphasized the need for clear federal guidelines to provide both market participants and regulators with a predictable framework. The proposed legislation aims to establish a comprehensive federal structure for the cryptocurrency industry, including clearer definitions of digital assets, exchange oversight, and investor protections.This announcement has ignited optimism among crypto investors and industry insiders. A federal framework promises to curb long-standing uncertainty from fragmented state regulations and inconsistent enforcement. By clearly defining the roles of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the bill could eliminate jurisdictional conflicts that have historically hindered innovation in the crypto sector.Analysts see the proposed timeline as a sign of likely bipartisan support. Senator Lummis emphasizes crypto’s economic potential, boosting innovation, payment efficiency, and institutional investment. This is because the Crypto Market Structure Bill could set a benchmark for balancing innovation with regulation, paving the way for mainstream adoption.Notably, a clear federal regulatory framework could unlock growth opportunities for exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and DeFi platforms, while reducing legal risks for both retail and institutional investors.ConclusionIf the Crypto Market Structure Bill becomes law by Thanksgiving or Christmas, it could usher in a new era of clarity and stability for the U.S. crypto market. By establishing a clear federal framework, the legislation has the potential to protect investors, encourage innovation, and position the United States as a global leader in digital finance, transforming uncertainty into opportunity for the entire crypto ecosystem.Meanwhile, the current $10–20 billion trading volume range positions XRP favorably within the broader digital asset ecosystem. It demonstrates that despite market fluctuations, the cryptocurrency maintains a solid base of active participants and capital flow.
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:57
Argentina Pioneers Stock Tokenization Under Regulatory Sandbox

The post Argentina Pioneers Stock Tokenization Under Regulatory Sandbox appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The national securities watchdog, the CNV, passed a resolution expanding the existing tokenization regime to include the digitalization of national and foreign stocks in Argentina, pioneering the official use of the technology in Latin America. Argentina Implements Tokenization to Include Stocks in New Securities Regime Several countries are rushing to incorporate digital assets into their […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/argentina-pioneers-stock-tokenization-under-regulatory-sandbox/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 18:57
BlackRock’s iShares ETF Becomes Biggest Bitcoin Holder

The post BlackRock’s iShares ETF Becomes Biggest Bitcoin Holder appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF has overtaken major crypto exchanges to become the largest known holder of Bitcoin. The fund’s rapid accumulation reflects the growing demand for regulated crypto investment products among institutional and retail investors. This marks a major shift in Bitcoin ownership, with traditional finance players now holding a dominant position. The move also …
CoinPedia2025/08/22 18:56
Japan's Convano completes 3.5 billion yen Bitcoin purchase, adding 200 BTC

PANews reported on August 22nd, According to an official announcement from Convano, a Japanese listed company, Convano has completed a 3.5 billion yen Bitcoin purchase, totaling 200 new bitcoins at an average price of 17,540,000 yen (approximately $119,000 USD) per coin. The purchase was funded by a combination of 2 billion yen from the third tranche of ordinary bonds and 1.508 billion yen from the fourth tranche of new share subscription rights. As of now, Convano holds a total of 364.93 bitcoins.
PANews2025/08/22 18:55
TOKEN6900 Presale Cranks Up, Meeting 50% of Funding Target

The post TOKEN6900 Presale Cranks Up, Meeting 50% of Funding Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The clock is ticking: only six days left to grab TOKEN6900 ($T6900) before the presale ends, and the token moves into a potentially wild September launch. With nearly 50%, or $2.36M of its $5M cap funded, this is a pivotal moment for the meme-fuelled token. Once fully subscribed, the door could slam shut on eager buyers. TOKEN6900 ($T6900) picks up the absurdity torch passed by SPX6900 ($SPX), waving the legendary ‘69’ banner that anchors its meme identity. Bucking the Trend with Pure Brain Rot Finance While more sensible traders sit braced for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks, TOKEN6900 emerges as a cheeky outlier, defying conventional wisdom with its degenerate take on economics. That normie nervousness is evident amid broader market softness. Bitcoin is down nearly 5% for the week, trading at around $113K; Ethereum is down over 6% over the same period. Still, the meme coin market holds a $66B market cap, with standout winners like Wiki Cat ($WKC) and MemeCore ($M). Why TOKEN6900 Stands Out in a Packed Meme Market In a landscape littered with meme coins that fell short when they veered toward utility, TOKEN6900 proudly embraces zero pretenses. It promises nothing but absurdity. This is the pure spirit of meme coin madness – all cult, no roadmap. Sounds crazy? Maybe. But that pure meme coin momentum is precisely what turned Dogecoin, $PEPE, and $SPX into legends. Priced at a mere $0.00705, TOKEN6900 poses a rare opportunity for investors. Compare it to $SPX, trading above $1.28 with similar tokenomics and ethos. Once TOKEN6900 hits exchanges, the entry price will likely skyrocket, making this presale possibly the most affordable entry opportunity of its life cycle. September’s Wild Ride: Why Meme Coins May Flip the Script September often brings crypto chills. Historically, $BTC posts its worst returns and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 18:54
Why The ATP Tour Is Taking A Sponsorship Away From Tennis Tournaments

The post Why The ATP Tour Is Taking A Sponsorship Away From Tennis Tournaments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, tennis balls have been the sport’s fuzzy yellow scapegoat, blamed for poor play and even injuries. Now, the men’s tour finally has a plan to ensure consistency. There’s plenty to look at during a tennis spectacle like the U.S. Open, where a night match in Arthur Ashe Stadium might hold 23,000 fans, hundreds of sponsor activations, dozens of celebrities and who knows how many Honey Deuces. But everyone watching, whether in-person or on TV at home, looks at one thing more than any other during a match: the tennis ball. Given that exposure and the makeup of a crowd at a typical ATP Tour event—where 60% to 75% of spectators identify as tennis players themselves, according to tour data—manufacturers have long paid for the privilege of serving as the official provider of tournaments’ tennis balls, hoping to increase their market share in a global marketplace that sells $1.5 billion worth of balls annually. With each tournament free to negotiate with any brand it chooses, Forbes estimates the biggest events on the calendar can fetch $200,000 to $500,000 annually, in addition to a supply of the 70,000 or so balls used during play. This sponsorship free-for-all has become a hot-button issue for professional players since different brands make balls with slightly different weights, densities and felt—all of which affect how it feels to hit for hours each day. Balls have become a scapegoat for players’ inconsistent performance and, increasingly, for shoulder, elbow and wrist injuries. “A lot of players are adamant about the effects that changing balls week in and week out have had on their body,” says Chris Eubanks, a former Wimbledon semifinalist and the ATP’s 160th-ranked singles player, who will serve as an analyst for ESPN at the U.S. Open next week. “At least give us time…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 18:53
