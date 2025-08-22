2025-08-25 Monday

Harnessing Innovation for a Safer Cyber Future

Kuwait City, Kuwait – As Kuwait continues its rapid digital advancement across government, critical infrastructure, and enterprise sectors, cybersecurity threats are growing in complexity and scale. In response, TraiCon Events proudly presents the Cyber Revolution Summit – Kuwait, set to take place on September 29, 2025, at a premier venue in Kuwait City. This exclusive summit is designed to convene over 350 pre-qualified cybersecurity professionals, including CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, Risk Managers, and Government Officials, to collaborate on driving cyber resilience across the nation. Key Highlights Visionary Keynotes delivered by national cybersecurity authorities and international technology leaders Expert Panel Discussions exploring: Nation-wide Cyber Resilience Strategies Risk Management and Incident Response AI-Powered Security Solutions Cyber Threat Intelligence and Regulatory Compliance  Live Technology Demonstrations from top cybersecurity vendors Over 10 Hours of Networking, including strategic B2B meetings and private briefings  Interactive Exhibition Zone showcasing innovative cybersecurity tools, platforms, and services Why Attend? The summit serves as a strategic platform to: Strengthen Kuwait's cybersecurity ecosystem Foster public-private partnerships Support policy and regulatory innovation Enhance digital trust in critical sectors and emerging technologies Who Should Attend? CISOs, CIOs, CTOs CFOs and Risk Leaders Heads of IT, Cybersecurity, and Infrastructure Directors of Information Security & Digital Strategy GRC and Compliance Professionals Cybersecurity Architects and Engineers Government and Regulatory Cyber Leaders Event Details Contact Information For partnerships, exhibition inquiries, or delegate registration: 📧 Email: prasanna@traiconevents.com📞 Phone: +91 77085 23918 Join us at the Cyber Revolution Summit – Kuwait 2025 and play your part in shaping a resilient, secure digital future for the nation.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:04
Grok Unveils 3 Altcoins With 10x Breakout Potential Before 2026

As a crypto writer, Bogdan's responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he's become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he's ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan's biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:03
Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Set to Launch in Japan With SBI in 2026

The rollout is expected in early 2026, with distribution handled by SBI VC Trade, the group’s crypto-focused subsidiary. SBI VC […] The post Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Set to Launch in Japan With SBI in 2026 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:01
Apple rushes out iOS update to patch dangerous image file exploit

Less than a week after releasing iOS 18.6.1, Apple has launched update 18.6.2, which could supposedly stop hackers from accessing devices through “malicious image files.” The flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-43300, was identified inside Apple’s Image I/O framework, which handles the reading and writing of image files across its devices. According to the iPhone manufacturer, processing a maliciously crafted image could result in memory corruption and could allow an attacker to execute malicious code on the device. Apple said the bug had been exploited by an “extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals.” The company fixed the problem with iOS 18.6.2 and parallel security patches for macOS Sequoia, Sonoma and Ventura, issued in an unscheduled update late Wednesday. “For our customers’ protection, Apple doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available,” the company wrote on its official support page. Affected devices and update availability The iOS 18.6.2 update covers all iPhones released since 2018, beginning with the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and the second- and third-generation iPhone SE. The patch also extends to Apple’s latest devices, including the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 16e. Supported iPad models include the iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (6th generation and later), and iPad mini (5th generation and later). iOS new update notes. Source: Apple Support. The update is also available for Apple’s Mac computers running the three most recent versions of macOS. The tech giant is asking users not to wait for the automatic rollout and instead apply the patch manually, as the auto update could take time reaching all devices. How did update 18.6.1 make devices vulnerable? According to several security analysts, the flaw is an out-of-bounds write vulnerability, a type of bug that allows attackers to access or manipulate sections of device memory that should normally be restricted. Pieter Arntz, a former Microsoft consultant and researcher at cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes, explained in a blog post that the vulnerability could allow attackers to insert and run code in “inaccessible” parts of memory.  “Such a flaw in a program allows it to read or write outside the bounds the program sets, enabling attackers to manipulate other parts of the memory allocated to more critical functions,” he wrote. Arntz mentioned adversaries could exploit the bug by creating a malicious image file that corrupts memory as soon as the device processes it, even without user interaction. He compared the attack to so-called zero-click exploits, where spyware or malware is triggered simply by receiving or processing malicious content. “Processing such a malicious image file would result in memory corruption,” he said. “Memory corruption issues can be manipulated to crash a process or run an attacker’s code.” Apple has admitted it had received reports of the flaw being used in targeted attacks against certain individuals, but did not identify the victims. Sean Wright, head of application security at Featurespace, believes the exploit was too complex to be deployed on a wide scale. “Thankfully, the exploit does appear to be complex and likely only exploited in a very targeted attack, so most ordinary users are unlikely to become a victim,” Wright told Forbes. “But I would still highly recommend applying the fix as soon as possible to be on the safe side.” If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/08/22 19:00
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pi Coin & Solana Lose Favor as LBRETT’s 3,000% APY Turns Heads

As Pi Coin and Solana hint at bearish trends, savvy traders are already shifting gears. The buzz around Layer Brett’s presale has become impossible to ignore, especially with its headline-grabbing 3,000% APY for stakers. This explosive entry merges meme coin energy with real blockchain utility, pushing analysts to predict it could soon lead the next [...] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pi Coin & Solana Lose Favor as LBRETT’s 3,000% APY Turns Heads appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/22 19:00
Whales, Washington, and a $10T Ethereum bet – Is ETH set to explode?

Massive long positions, government accumulation, and the Fed’s tokenization push could spell big things.
Coinstats2025/08/22 19:00
BlockFi's final opponent withdraws, and the $13 million settlement is close to approval.

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Decrypt, a US court has received the latest developments in the BlockFi class action lawsuit: the last objector, Yacov Baron, has withdrawn his motion to intervene and his objection to the compensation agreement. The agreement, which covers approximately 89,000 interest account holders whose funds were frozen after the collapse of the BlockFi platform, is worth $13.2 million and is expected to be approved soon. BlockFi's bankruptcy began during the 2022 crypto winter, triggered by the collapse of Do Kwon's TerraUSD stablecoin, ultimately leading to a severe liquidity crisis due to its $680 million exposure to FTX. BlockFi filed for bankruptcy protection a day after FTX filed for bankruptcy.
PANews2025/08/22 19:00
From Smartphone to Cryptocurrency Mining Rig: Mint Miner App Creates Easy and Convenient Opportunities

The future of cryptocurrency mining is in your pocket. Mint Miner has launched an innovative app that redefines what it means to passively earn cryptocurrency. Forget about complicated mining rigs, noisy equipment, or high electricity bills. This advanced mobile-first platform transforms any smartphone into a powerful, cloud-connected cryptocurrency miner. It’s simple, fast, secure, and suitable for everyone—regardless of technical background. With just a few taps, users can start earning cryptocurrency daily without investing in expensive equipment or software. How Mint Miner Makes Passive Income Easy Unlike traditional mining systems that require specialized hardware and ongoing maintenance, Mint Miner eliminates all technical barriers. The platform handles all transactions through its automated cloud infrastructure. Once users register and activate their plan, mining begins immediately, selecting the highest-yielding cryptocurrency in real time. Daily earnings are deposited directly into the user’s account. This means you can start earning cryptocurrency while you sleep, work, or browse your phone. A Platform for Everyone Mint Miner isn’t just for seasoned professionals. It’s suitable for students, part-timers, remote workers, stay-at-home parents, retirees—basically, anyone looking for a repeatable, low-maintenance income stream. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrency or already have a digital wallet, Mint Miner is easy to use and scalable. There’s no code required, no wallet configuration required (just one click to get started), and no complicated control panel required. It’s smooth, smart, and easy to use. Start Earning Money Without Paying Upfront One of the most attractive features is the zero cost to join. New users who register at https://mintminer.com receive a $15 bonus upon signing up. With this bonus, they can start mining and earn up to $0.60 per day without spending a penny. With no immediate deposit required, this is a great way to try out the system before committing to a full plan. Once satisfied, users can upgrade to a premium contract and expand their earnings. Achieve Multi-Currency Returns with One Application Mint Miner offers payment in a variety of major cryptocurrencies. Users can earn income with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Solana (SOL), Tether (USDT), and USDC. This multi-currency payment feature provides diversified income options and allows users to control how their portfolio grows. Unlike websites that only accept a single currency, Mint Miner allows users to freely choose their cryptocurrency investment path. USD-Based Plans With Flexible Cryptocurrency Options All contracts on the platform are distinguished by their USD price. Users can fund their accounts directly with BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, or DOGE. Upon deposit, funds are automatically converted to USD, protecting users from cryptocurrency price fluctuations. Therefore, when users are ready to withdraw, they can withdraw their preferred cryptocurrency, and the system will convert USD back into their chosen cryptocurrency. This hybrid setup provides users with both security and flexibility—a rare combination in the mining space. Green mining, no harm to the earth The environmental consequences of cryptocurrency mining have long been one of the industry’s most criticized issues. Mint Miner, a mining company, aims to address this dilemma by powering its data centers with renewable energy. By eliminating common hardware requirements and leveraging green infrastructure, Mint Miner’s solution promises to provide an environmentally friendly alternative to the cryptocurrency space. This is a mining option that’s better for both your wallet and the environment. Provide bank-level security for every user Security is paramount in the cryptocurrency world, and Mint Miner takes it very seriously. The Mint Miner platform utilizes McAfee® cybersecurity protocols and Cloudflare® encryption technology for multi-layered protection. These defenses make it easy to protect your mining account from hacking, phishing, and DDoS attacks. Every transaction is encrypted, and all user data is completely secure from attackers, ensuring a safe experience for everyone, whether mining $10 or $10,000 worth of any supported cryptocurrency. Global access, 24/7 support The app is available in over 180 countries and continues to grow globally. To ensure global reach, Mint Miner offers 24/7 support in multiple languages, ensuring users receive timely assistance no matter where they are. Its infrastructure is built for international scalability, ensuring equal opportunity for everyone, regardless of where they live, in developed or developing countries. Get Started in Three Easy Steps It takes less than five minutes to get started. Step 1: Visit mintminer.com and sign up for a free account. You’ll instantly receive $15 in mining rewards. Step 2: Select a mining contract that fits your budget. Step 3: Activate your plan and start earning. It’s that simple. From the moment your contract goes live, the system works automatically—delivering daily rewards directly to your dashboard. Why Mint Miner Is the Smarter Choice Mint Miner stands out because it’s built around convenience, transparency, and efficiency. There are no hidden fees, no technical difficulties, and no gimmicks. Just real mining, real income, and real support. Its combination of mobile access, renewable energy, strong security, and flexible payment options makes it stand out from the crowd. Turn Your Phone Into a Money-Making Machine The future of cryptocurrency mining is mobile, and Mint Miner is changing the game. It puts the power of cloud mining in your hands. Whether you’re looking for a side hustle, a source of passive income, or simply want to build online wealth smarter, this platform has everything the modern user needs. Ready to turn your phone into a cryptocurrency mining rig? Sign up now at https://mintminer.com and start mining without limits
CryptoNews2025/08/22 19:00
From Smartphone to Cryptocurrency Mining Rig: Mint Miner App Makes Passive Income Easy and Convenient

The future of cryptocurrency mining is mobile, and Mint Miner is changing the game. It puts the power of cloud mining in your hands.
Coinstats2025/08/22 19:00
How Much Could 2,000 Tokens of Dogecoin and Kaspa Be Worth by 2030?

Dogecoin and Kaspa are very different coins, but they share one thing in common – strong communities that believe in them. Right now, Dogecoin trades around $0.21, while Kaspa sits near $0.088. That means 2,000 DOGE is worth about $420, and 2,000 KAS is worth about $176. The big question is what those same tokens
Coinstats2025/08/22 19:00
