2025-08-25 Monday

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Are Chainlink and Layer Brett Better Buys Than XRP In Q3?

Layer Brett presale at $0.0047 with 4,000% APY staking is touted as the best crypto to buy now, offering 100x upside over LINK’s maturity and XRP’s stability.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 19:30
Top Trending Crypto: The Secret Of Making Money With Crypto And Earning Passive Income

The crypto market is full of opportunities, but it’s the Crypto Whales who know how to maximize their gains. And […] The post Top Trending Crypto: The Secret Of Making Money With Crypto And Earning Passive Income  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:29
The US government added 62 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 60,027

PANews reported on August 22 that according to Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR), the US government has added 62 Ethereum to its holdings, bringing its total holdings to 60,027, with an estimated value of approximately US$258 million. Earlier yesterday, news broke that the US government’s official wallet received 76.56 ETH, involving the seizure of Uranium Finance assets .
PANews2025/08/22 19:29
Bitcoin Retail Investors Leaving the Market: CryptoQuant Analyst

The post Bitcoin Retail Investors Leaving the Market: CryptoQuant Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin’s price recovery shows significant signs of weakening, on-chain analysis indicates that retail investors are increasingly exiting the market. “Tourists” of the Market Head for the Exits According to an analysis by “Marrtunn,” an analyst at the on-chain data platform CryptoQuant, on-chain data suggests a notable departure of smaller investors from the Bitcoin market. In a post on X on Thursday, the analyst pointed to a significant downturn in retail engagement. “Retail Demand Change sits at -5.7%. They’re the tourists of the crypto market, here for the hype, gone when it fades.” BTC: Retail Investor Demand 30D Change. Source: CryptoQuant The metric in question, CryptoQuant’s “Retail Investor Demand 30D Change,” is an on-chain indicator that measures the percentage change in Bitcoin trading demand from small-scale investors—those with transaction values of $10,000 or less—over the last 30 days. This metric serves as a key barometer for individual traders’ sentiment and participation, often considered a proxy for broader market excitement or fear. The indicator operates on a simple premise: a positive green reading signifies increased participation from small investors, suggesting a fresh influx of capital and rising interest. Conversely, a negative red reading, as is currently the case, points to dwindling interest and trading activity.  Broader Market Sentiment Shifts to Neutral This often correlates with price declines and a general cooling of the market. Analysts use this metric to gauge the strength of retail sentiment, with a sustained negative trend often viewed as a bearish signal, potentially indicating further price drops or a prolonged period of market apathy. According to Julio Moreno, Head of Research at CryptoQuant, this trend is not isolated to the smallest investors. Moreno explained that a broader cooling of sentiment is observable across the market. The post Bitcoin Retail Investors Leaving the Market: CryptoQuant Analyst appeared first…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:28
Once You’re Into Trading, There’s No Going Back: My Wild Ride in the Markets

Hey there, it’s me, hunched over my laptop at 2 a.m.,Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/08/22 19:27
BlackRock Sells Bitcoin and Ethereum in Rare Move

The post BlackRock Sells Bitcoin and Ethereum in Rare Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid the persisting sell-offs faced by the broad crypto market, BlackRock has also joined the trend.  In a move that has sparked reactions from the crypto community, data from on-chain tracking platform LookOnChain has revealed BlackRock’s sale of large portions of its Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings. According to the data, BlackRock has collectively moved over $366 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum from its exchange-traded funds to a wallet on Coinbase Prime. The move, which is uncommon for the investment giant, happened on August 20 as the crypto market bloodbath continues. While BlackRock has yet to clear speculations regarding the major transaction today, a leading crypto fund was spotted moving 1,885 BTC worth about $111.66 million and 59,606 ETH worth $254.43 million to the leading crypto trading platform, Coinbase Prime. Did BlackRock just sell? The investment giant, which is renowned for consistently recording daily streaks of inflows, has broken the trend today with a massive amount of outflows recorded in both of its ETF products. Although the nature of the major transaction was not clearly stated, such large-scale transfers to exchanges have often been interpreted as potential sell-offs. As such, it appears that BlackRock may be taking profits amid recent market volatility, as the market has continued to record massive price declines led by Bitcoin and Ethereum. Nonetheless, the transaction has fueled speculation among traders about whether this signals the start of a broader institutional offloading of crypto holdings, as BlackRock is renowned as a leader in crypto institutional engagements. You Might Also Like While the major move was executed at a time when investors have seen their crypto bets suffer notable losses, market participants are watching closely to see whether this sell activity could trigger further downside pressure on BTC and ETH prices. Oftentimes, large institutional transfers of this size…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:27
EU speeds digital euro plans with Ethereum and Solana

The European Union is speeding up its digital euro plans, exploring Ethereum and Solana to make the currency more widely accessible.
Crypto.news2025/08/22 19:26
Philippine Property Billionaire Manuel Villar’s $24 Billion Conundrum

The post Philippine Property Billionaire Manuel Villar’s $24 Billion Conundrum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manuel Villar, chairman of Villar Land. Courtesy of Vista Land Property tycoon Manual Villar’s listed flagship Villar Land (formerly Golden MV Holdings) was in the spotlight this week when an order by the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that the company’s external auditor Punongbayan & Araullo, an affiliate of Grant Thornton, had said it doesn’t accept the 1.3-trillion-peso ($24 billion) valuation of a property the company owns and has requested for another expert appraisal. The order is linked to an investigation by the SEC that was launched after a delay by Villar Land in filing its annual audited financial statements for 2024. In an unaudited financial report released in March, Villar Land posted net profit of close to one trillion pesos for 2024 (after providing for a 334-billion-peso deferred tax liability), an increase of 666% from the net profit of 1.5 billion pesos reported in the previous year. This bonanza was due to the company booking a massive revaluation gain of 1.3 trillion pesos, the company said, after an appraisal was conducted to ascertain the fair market value of the 366-hectare land parcel that it had purchased from Villar’s privately held companies last October for 5.2 billion pesos. Villar Land along with Villar, its directors (including the billionaire’s three children Paolo, Mark and Camille) and key executives were slapped with 12 million pesos in combined penalties by the SEC for approving and releasing the company’s unaudited financial statements in March before the valuation of the property acquired from Villar’s companies had been verified by the company’s auditor. “There’s reason to find them administratively liable for gross negligence or bad faith [for] causing the release of public disclosure that is apparently false, inaccurate or misleading,” the SEC said in its order. Since the land acquisition was announced in October, shares of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:26
The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) joins SuperWorld

The post The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) joins SuperWorld appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance, the world’s largest open-source project dedicated to the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), has announced a strategic partnership with SuperWorld, a virtual reality platform that maps the real world and allows users to buy, sell, and monetize over 64 billion plots of “virtual real estate.” This collaboration aims to integrate the decentralized technology of the ASI Alliance within the SuperWorld ecosystem, paving the way for new methods of discovery, creation, and monetization of both physical and digital experiences. The goal is clear: to transform every place in the world into a creative and commercial opportunity, returning value to users, creators, and companies through interactions enhanced by intelligenza artificiale. SuperWorld: the virtual map of planet Earth SuperWorld has built a unique platform of its kind: a virtual replica of the Earth’s surface, divided into 64 billion digital lots. Users can purchase these portions of “virtual land” and earn from any interaction, digital or physical, that occurs in those places. The monetization opportunities are numerous: from advertising to e-commerce, from gaming to event bookings, up to data analysis and DePIN applications and RWA. The platform also allows you to create and share “worlds,” personalized maps that combine favorite places, events, experiences, and interactive content such as 3D art, audio, video, photographs, as well as booking and ticketing services connected to real businesses and events. The innovations brought by the partnership Discovery and recommendations guided by AI The integration of ASI Alliance technology will allow SuperWorld to offer personalized discovery and recommendations. Users will be able to find relevant content, places, and experiences based on their interests, social connections, and context, thanks to sophisticated decentralized artificial intelligence algorithms. Creation of “phygital” content with generative AI Another pillar of the collaboration is represented by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:25
2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000