The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) joins SuperWorld
The post The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) joins SuperWorld appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance, the world’s largest open-source project dedicated to the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), has announced a strategic partnership with SuperWorld, a virtual reality platform that maps the real world and allows users to buy, sell, and monetize over 64 billion plots of “virtual real estate.” This collaboration aims to integrate the decentralized technology of the ASI Alliance within the SuperWorld ecosystem, paving the way for new methods of discovery, creation, and monetization of both physical and digital experiences. The goal is clear: to transform every place in the world into a creative and commercial opportunity, returning value to users, creators, and companies through interactions enhanced by intelligenza artificiale. SuperWorld: the virtual map of planet Earth SuperWorld has built a unique platform of its kind: a virtual replica of the Earth’s surface, divided into 64 billion digital lots. Users can purchase these portions of “virtual land” and earn from any interaction, digital or physical, that occurs in those places. The monetization opportunities are numerous: from advertising to e-commerce, from gaming to event bookings, up to data analysis and DePIN applications and RWA. The platform also allows you to create and share “worlds,” personalized maps that combine favorite places, events, experiences, and interactive content such as 3D art, audio, video, photographs, as well as booking and ticketing services connected to real businesses and events. The innovations brought by the partnership Discovery and recommendations guided by AI The integration of ASI Alliance technology will allow SuperWorld to offer personalized discovery and recommendations. Users will be able to find relevant content, places, and experiences based on their interests, social connections, and context, thanks to sophisticated decentralized artificial intelligence algorithms. Creation of “phygital” content with generative AI Another pillar of the collaboration is represented by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:25