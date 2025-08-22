US Economist warns R. Kiyosaki Bitcoin and Nvidia charts signal ‘big crash’

The dollar is weakening, inflation pressures are mounting, and U.S. markets are approaching what some analysts warn could be the largest reset in modern history. Speaking on Robert Kiyosaki's Rich Dad channel on August 20, veteran economist and author Harry Dent issued one of his starkest warnings yet, arguing that three of the most important charts in finance, Bitcoin (BTC), the Nasdaq 100, and Nvidia, are all flashing signs of a looming downturn. Dent, known for his long-term cycles research, said the recent acceleration across tech, crypto, and AI-related assets has reached the point in the industry lifecycle where a shakeout is almost inevitable. "I've got three charts on my desk: the Nasdaq 100, Bitcoin, and Nvidia. All three are accelerating, but in a declining channel. That tells me we're very close to a peak — and when that happens, history shows the shakeout can be brutal," he explained. While Nvidia has led the AI trade with explosive gains in 2024 and 2025, Dent believes its trajectory is unsustainable. "Nvidia is the only one that hasn't quite peaked, maybe it's got another one or two percent left, but then the same forces apply. We've had massive stimulation, these new technologies have emerged strongly, and now the cycle points to a correction," he said. Dent reveals crypto won't escape the next crash Cryptocurrency is also firmly in Dent's crosshairs. Despite Bitcoin holding above $115,000 in mid-August and Ethereum near $4,300, Dent warned that crypto remains vulnerable to capital flight if broader risk assets falter. "Crypto is about decentralizing and automating finance. It's revolutionary, no question, but it's still in its infancy. That means volatility. Bitcoin may change the world, but it won't escape the next crash," he added. Dent emphasized that while he remains optimistic on the long-term transformative power of AI…