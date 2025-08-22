2025-08-25 Monday

SHIB Burn Rate Spikes – Yet Frustrated Holders Flock to Layer Brett for Bigger 2025 Returns

Shiba Inu burns rise but price stagnates. Layer Brett presale at $0.0047 with 4,000% APY staking and Layer 2 speed positions LBRETT as a 100x contender.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245-3.63%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000559-1.92%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5456-4.88%
Aktsia
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 19:40
Aktsia
US House Ties CBDC Ban to 2026 Defense Bill in GOP-Backed Move

The US House included a CBDC ban in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. The bill prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing or developing any central bank digital currency. The provision also stops the Fed from offering digital financial services directly to individuals. An exception allows dollar-based stablecoins that are open, permissionless, and private.
Movement
MOVE$0.1239-4.54%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017683-7.87%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04035-6.22%
Aktsia
Coincentral2025/08/22 19:38
Aktsia
US Economist warns R. Kiyosaki Bitcoin and Nvidia charts signal ‘big crash’

The dollar is weakening, inflation pressures are mounting, and U.S. markets are approaching what some analysts warn could be the largest reset in modern history. Speaking on Robert Kiyosaki's Rich Dad channel on August 20, veteran economist and author Harry Dent issued one of his starkest warnings yet, arguing that three of the most important charts in finance, Bitcoin (BTC), the Nasdaq 100, and Nvidia, are all flashing signs of a looming downturn. Dent, known for his long-term cycles research, said the recent acceleration across tech, crypto, and AI-related assets has reached the point in the industry lifecycle where a shakeout is almost inevitable. "I've got three charts on my desk: the Nasdaq 100, Bitcoin, and Nvidia. All three are accelerating, but in a declining channel. That tells me we're very close to a peak — and when that happens, history shows the shakeout can be brutal," he explained. While Nvidia has led the AI trade with explosive gains in 2024 and 2025, Dent believes its trajectory is unsustainable. "Nvidia is the only one that hasn't quite peaked, maybe it's got another one or two percent left, but then the same forces apply. We've had massive stimulation, these new technologies have emerged strongly, and now the cycle points to a correction," he said. Cryptocurrency is also firmly in Dent's crosshairs. Despite Bitcoin holding above $115,000 in mid-August and Ethereum near $4,300, Dent warned that crypto remains vulnerable to capital flight if broader risk assets falter. "Crypto is about decentralizing and automating finance. It's revolutionary, no question, but it's still in its infancy. That means volatility. Bitcoin may change the world, but it won't escape the next crash," he added.
NEAR
NEAR$2.523-4.61%
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.90%
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:38
Aktsia
The trader who rolled over ETH with a $125,000 long position increased his ETH long position to 4,826, with a current floating profit of $102,000.

PANews reported on August 22 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the trader who made a huge profit and then suffered a huge loss after rolling over $125,000 increased his long position of Ethereum with 25x leverage to 4,826 coins, with a total value of approximately $20.67 million. Three hours ago, the trader added 800 ETH, raising the margin ratio to 99.42%. The current opening price is US$4,262.64, with a floating profit of approximately US$102,000.
67COIN
67$0.002829-11.09%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000877+1.85%
Ethereum
ETH$4,599.61-3.71%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/22 19:37
Aktsia
The truth about reports of the highly-awaited IRS $1,390 stimulus checks

The IRS wants everyone to stop believing the hype. No, there are no new $1,390 stimulus checks coming this summer. Not for low-income earners. Not for middle-class families. Not for anyone. For about a week, some posts online have been going around, claiming that the government had greenlit another round of payments.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14214-5.52%
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.17+2.58%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 19:35
Aktsia
Despite Dogecoin’s Rally And Shiba Inu’s Burn, Avalon X Steals Market Spotlight With RWA Ecosystem

The cryptocurrency universe in 2025 is marked by converging narratives. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) keep attracting retail speculation based on token burns, and memes but they are destined for short-term price fluctuations. Avalon X (AVLX) is placing real estate on the blockchain. Operating within the $379 trillion world real estate economy — tens of thousands of times larger than meme coin trade — Avalon X is enabling access to the luxury real estate market, global liquidity, and actual utility via perks such as discounted stays. Dogecoin's upsurge and Shiba Inu's ongoing burns demonstrate the persistent desire for community-driven tokens. Dogecoin price was quoted at $0.2135, down 0.62%, with a market cap of $32.15 billion and daily volume of $3.33 billion, up 17.95%. Shiba Inu price traded at $0.00001230, down 11.91%, with a market cap of $7.24 billion and daily volume of $206.49 million, up 10.46%. Their price actions are what generate interest, but they are largely isolated from real-world assets. DOGE's network remains focused on tipping culture and microtransactions, while SHIB's deflationary burns reduce supply without introducing tangible investor rewards. Avalon X brings legitimacy and structure uncommon in meme coin circles. Backed by Grupo Avalon, a developer with $103 million in closed sales, $548 million in in-progress developments, and $385 million in its in-progress development.
RealLink
REAL$0.05872+3.43%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245-3.63%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.17+2.58%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:35
Aktsia
Analysts Call Bitcoin Swift More Stable Than Meme Plays Like Bitcoin Hyper and $TRUMP

While meme-fueled assets like Bitcoin Hyper and $TRUMP have shown wild volatility, attracting millions in speculative inflows. Bitcoin Hyper alone has drawn more than $9 million in presale traction, and $TRUMP continues to surge on meme culture hype. But the real breakout story is Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), which has entered Stage 6 of its presale.
RealLink
REAL$0.05872+3.43%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.436-3.14%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30567-4.60%
Aktsia
CoinPedia2025/08/22 19:34
Aktsia
FTX users claim Kroll’s lax security invites phishing chaos

FTX creditors have launched a class action lawsuit against Kroll Restructuring Administration, the firm managing claims for the bankrupt crypto exchange. The suit, filed on Aug. 20 by US-based Hall Attorneys, alleged that Kroll's handling of claims for FTX, BlockFi, and Genesis customers caused financial harm and exposed sensitive information to cybercriminals. According to the lawsuit, Kroll knew emails were unsafe, as it consistently warned about phishing risks after it suffered a data breach incident in August 2023. At the time, an unauthorized party gained access to a Kroll employee's mobile number, which allowed entry into Kroll's systems and exposure of creditor data, including names, addresses, email contacts, and some FTX account balances. However, the firm reportedly continued to send critical notices solely via email, leaving claimants vulnerable to scams and phishing attacks. Notably, Sunil Kavuri, a prominent FTX creditor, confirmed that phishing emails have become a daily concern for the defunct exchange's users. He noted receiving a fraudulent message containing his full name just hours before posting about it on X. Meanwhile, the lawsuit claims Kroll's approach also caused verification delays, lockouts, and, in certain cases, the loss of claims by FTX creditors. Considering this, Nicholas Hall, the lead counsel on the case, urged FTX creditors to join the legal battle. According to him: "All creditors are encouraged to participate; it's for both US and Bahamas customer-creditors." He also pointed out that the suit seeks compensation for losses related to phishing attacks, delayed claims, and expunged filings.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0022577-3.38%
GET
GET$0.010126--%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003483-3.27%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:31
Aktsia
U.S. Banking Regulator OCC Lifts Enforcement Order From Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital has moved out from under its U.S. banking regulator's order that it institute a compliance program to protect against money-laundering abuses, with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announcing the removal of the cease-and-desist order originally issued in 2022. "The OCC believes that the safety and soundness of the bank and its compliance with laws and regulations does not require the continued existence of the order," it said in the termination announced on Thursday. Anchorage Digital CEO Nathan McCauley, who has emerged as a high-profile representative of crypto interests in Washington, framed the enforcement action as regulatory "feedback" in celebrating its removal. "We received — and have now resolved — feedback from regulators as we set the standard for federally chartered custody of digital assets," he said in a Thursday missive on the company's website, in which he called Anchorage Digital "the world's most regulated digital asset bank." The OCC and other U.S. banking regulators have, since the start of President Donald Trump's second administration, sought to relax constraints on crypto industry businesses. New OCC chief Jonathan Gould, who was sworn in last month, was an agency veteran who has also worked in the private sector as chief legal officer for Bitfury. Anchorage Digital was the first crypto bank to win a full-fledged banking charter from the agency that regulates national banks, and after it did so, that window had closed for a time as the regulators during President Joe Biden's tenure viewed the industry with more suspicion. More recently, digital assets issuers including Circle, Ripple and Paxos have again started applying to the OCC to start the bank-charter process.
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.436-3.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10084+0.38%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:30
Aktsia
Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Might Be the Smarter Play Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2025?

As the crypto market matures, a new breed of use-case-driven projects is starting to overtake meme-driven coins. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized lending protocol has been rising stealthily against Shiba Inu (SHIB). Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is worth $0.035 during stage 6 of presale. Investors in the project are on track for at least 400% in returns.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245-3.63%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04535-15.20%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000559-1.92%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 19:30
Aktsia

