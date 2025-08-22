Documentation Of Human Rights Violations Must Continue

This photo taken on August 12, 2025, shows an interior view of a teaching hospital destroyed in conflicts between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Sudan. (Photo credit: Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua via Getty Images) Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Ahead of the 60th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, commencing on September 8 and running until October 3, close to 100 civil society organizations from Sudan and beyond sent a joint letter to States to urge them to support the extension of the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Fin­ding Mission (FFM) for the Sudan. The FFM on Sudan was established by the U.N. Human Rights Council in October 2023 to investigate alleged violations of international humanitarian law in the country, and establish the facts, circumstances and root causes, in the context of the ongoing armed conflict that began on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as well as other warring parties. The mechanism was also to collect, consolidate and analyze evidence of such violations and abuses; document and verify relevant information and evidence; identify, where possible, those individuals and entities responsible for violations or abuses of human rights or violations of international humanitarian law, or other related crimes; make recommendations, in particular on accountability measures, among others. Since fighting erupted between the SAF and the RSF and their allied forces in April 2023, tens of thou­sands of civilians have been killed and over 13 million have been displaced, and some 30 million people in need of lifesaving aid, making Sudan the world's largest displacement and humanitarian crisis. As the conflict in Sudan is in its third year, Sudan is on the verge of collapse, with catastrophic consequences for the protection of civilians. Three years into…