Pump, Dump, and Pure Chaos
The post Pump, Dump, and Pure Chaos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Popular American rapper and singer Ye (Kanye West) has officially launched his YZY token with massive hype. Although the singer has hinted at the potential launch, the expectation was fading over months of waiting, but it finally happened this August. Notably, the hype pumped the token right after launch, but soon it came crashing down, similar to many other celebrities’ cryptos. From Rumors to Launch: YZY Token is Now Live Before the launch, rumors began to circulate in the crypto space that Kanye West (Ye) would launch a crypto. More specifically, reports emerged on the launch of the YZY meme coin token, whose alleged structure led to skepticism; 70% supply allocated to Ye, 20% to investors, and 10% reserved for liquidity. Before Kanye could get to the launch, scammers created multiple fake YZY tokens on Pump.Fun where many ended in rug-pulls. Notably, just days before that, Ye himself called “coins prey on the fans with hype,” but he eventually launched on August 21. Kanye’s X account made the official announcement and unveiled ‘YZY Money,’ calling it the new blockchain-based company. It’s reported that the crypto coin is designed to support YePay and YZY cards, plus the ecosystem they are creating will challenge the TradFi, reduce transaction fees, and more. Source: X, Kanye West (Ye) However, unusual trading activity and insiders caused chaos in just 24 hours of launch. 24 Hours of YZY Token and the Chaos Around It CoinGape experts note that within 40 minutes of the YZY Money token launch, its market cap soared to $3 billion, a major milestone. However, it soon collapsed amid the investors’ profit-taking and insider activity. Within hours, it crashed 2/3rd of the initial price, putting hundreds of investors at a loss. Source: CoinMarketCap, YZY Money Price Chart Experts like Arthur Hayes have commented…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:48