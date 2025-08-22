2025-08-25 Monday

Foot Locker Ended A Four-Decades Old High School Cross Country Race. Here’s Why.

The post Foot Locker Ended A Four-Decades Old High School Cross Country Race. Here’s Why. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Boys winner Tamrat Gavenas (R) and girls winner Elizabeth Leacahman pose with winners trophies during the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships on December 14, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) Getty Images Three months ago, a major shakeup in the sports retail space likely meant the end for a four-decades old grassroots marketing event in the world of high school cross country. When Dick’s Sporting Goods, the country’s largest sporting goods retailer, entered into a $2.4 billion acquisition agreement on May 15 to acquire Foot Locker, one of the nation’s leading specialty retail chains, it immediately strengthened two iconic brands hoping to boost overall value and create a blueprint for the future. Foot Locker’s stock price immediately jumped 11 points, while Dick’s shot up from $190.88 to $212.42. But the billion-dollar merger also did something else. It set in motion a careful examination of the balance sheet, and by Thursday, about three months after the move, led to the end of Foot Locker Nationals, a four-decades old high school cross country series which culled the nation’s best high school distance runners for one day in December in San Diego, California. Behind The Decision To End Foot Locker Nationals In a statement on Thursday, Foot Locker announced the conclusion of the series, which began in 1979 as the Kinney Cross Country Championships. Over 45 years, the series highlighted the very best in the niche market of high school cross country and played host to two 5,000 meter races at Balboa Park, which highlighted future Olympians like Cathy O’Brien, Bob Kennedy, Dathan Ritzenhein, Cole Hocker and Grant Fisher. In many ways, Foot Locker pioneered the advent of national high school championships, debuting long before high school football’s Navy All-American Bowl in 2000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:53
South Park Mocks Donald Trump’s Crypto Ties In ‘Sickofancy’ Episode

The non-fungible token market has recorded a significant surge today, marked by increased trading sales and floor price surges. The non-fungible token market surge is [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/08/22 19:49
Taiwanese Prosecutors Uncover Shocking $70 Million Scandal

The post Taiwanese Prosecutors Uncover Shocking $70 Million Scandal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitShine Money Laundering: Taiwanese Prosecutors Uncover Shocking $70 Million Scandal Skip to content Home News Crypto News BitShine Money Laundering: Taiwanese Prosecutors Uncover Shocking $70 Million Scandal Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitshine-money-laundering-probe/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:49
Pump, Dump, and Pure Chaos

The post Pump, Dump, and Pure Chaos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Popular American rapper and singer Ye (Kanye West) has officially launched his YZY token with massive hype. Although the singer has hinted at the potential launch, the expectation was fading over months of waiting, but it finally happened this August. Notably, the hype pumped the token right after launch, but soon it came crashing down,  similar to many other celebrities’ cryptos. From Rumors to Launch: YZY Token is Now Live Before the launch, rumors began to circulate in the crypto space that Kanye West (Ye) would launch a crypto. More specifically, reports emerged on the launch of the YZY meme coin token, whose alleged structure led to skepticism; 70% supply allocated to Ye, 20% to investors, and 10% reserved for liquidity. Before Kanye could get to the launch, scammers created multiple fake YZY tokens on Pump.Fun where many ended in rug-pulls. Notably, just days before that, Ye himself called “coins prey on the fans with hype,” but he eventually launched on August 21. Kanye’s X account made the official announcement and unveiled ‘YZY Money,’ calling it the new blockchain-based company. It’s reported that the crypto coin is designed to support YePay and YZY cards, plus the ecosystem they are creating will challenge the TradFi, reduce transaction fees, and more. Source: X, Kanye West (Ye) However, unusual trading activity and insiders caused chaos in just 24 hours of launch. 24 Hours of YZY Token and the Chaos Around It CoinGape experts note that within 40 minutes of the YZY Money token launch, its market cap soared to $3 billion, a major milestone. However, it soon collapsed amid the investors’ profit-taking and insider activity. Within hours, it crashed 2/3rd of the initial price, putting hundreds of investors at a loss. Source: CoinMarketCap, YZY Money Price Chart Experts like Arthur Hayes have commented…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:48
CME Data Shows Shift in Fed Rate Cut Expectations

The post CME Data Shows Shift in Fed Rate Cut Expectations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Shift in CME’s FedWatch data reveals probable policy change. 71.3% chance for 25 basis point cut in September. Market volatility increases amid uncertainty before Jackson Hole. Ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on August 22, CME ‘FedWatch’ data shows a 71.3% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September. Market volatility spikes as the crypto sector awaits Powell’s address, impacting Bitcoin and BNB, reflecting overarching economic anxieties and investor caution. Data Highlights Fed’s 71.3% September Rate Cut Odds Prior to Powell’s anticipated remarks at Jackson Hole on August 22, 2025, the CME’s “FedWatch” tool displayed a sharp decline in the probability of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut, positioning it at 71.3%. In contrast, the probability for rates to remain unchanged clocked in at 28.7%, with mixed sentiment for October’s FOMC meeting, where only 14.6% forecasts no change. These probabilities underscore the market’s cautious stance ahead of Powell’s guidance. Subsequent impacts were notable across crypto markets, with significant price movements seen in major and altcoins. The anticipated rate cut has already twisted market dynamics, with cryptocurrencies showing heightened volatility. Amid Powell’s silence, traders have exhibited risk-off behavior, with Bitcoin dipping slightly and BNB experiencing gains. Market participants are closely monitoring Powell’s forthcoming comments for clearer signals on interest rate policies. This cautious stance is reflected in the market’s ambivalence towards immediate economic outcomes. No official insights have yet been released by key leadership and industry figures. Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Crypto Volatility Rises with Eye on Powell’s Speech Did you know?Historical precedents at Jackson Hole often stir significant reactions in crypto markets, with past surprises in Fed policy leading to sharp volatility in BTC and ETH. Bitcoin’s current metrics indicate an ongoing turbulence. Trading at $112,907.71, it suggests investor hesitance ahead of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:46
How to Choose a Casino Based on Its Software Platform

When it comes to online gambling, the software platform behind the scenes plays a crucial role in your overall experience. From game variety and graphics to fairness and security, the software provider directly influences how enjoyable and reliable an online casino is. If you’re considering playing at Pinco Casino or other platforms, you should understand what […]
Tronweekly2025/08/22 19:46
Philippine Lawmaker Pushes Bitcoin Reserve Bill, Calls for 10,000 BTC National Stockpile

TLDR: Philippine Congressman Villafuerte filed House Bill 421 proposing a 10,000 Bitcoin reserve to safeguard economic and debt stability. The bill tasks Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to purchase 2,000 BTC annually for the next five years. Bitcoin acquired under the proposed reserve would be locked for 20 years as a national security measure. The initiative [...] The post Philippine Lawmaker Pushes Bitcoin Reserve Bill, Calls for 10,000 BTC National Stockpile appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/22 19:45
DBS Expands Blockchain Capabilities by Tokenizing Structured Notes on Ethereum for Wider Investor Access

The post DBS Expands Blockchain Capabilities by Tokenizing Structured Notes on Ethereum for Wider Investor Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DBS Bank has announced the expansion of its blockchain capabilities by tokenizing structured notes on the Ethereum public blockchain, making them accessible to eligible investors through three digital investment platforms. This marks DBS’s first token distribution, featuring crypto-linked structured notes that allow non-DBS clients to access this asset class via the bank’s digital asset ecosystem. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/dbs-expands-blockchain-capabilities-by-tokenizing-structured-notes-on-ethereum-for-wider-investor-access/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:45
Documentation Of Human Rights Violations Must Continue

The post Documentation Of Human Rights Violations Must Continue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This photo taken on August 12, 2025, shows an interior view of a teaching hospital destroyed in conflicts between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Sudan. (Photo credit: Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua via Getty Images) Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Ahead of the 60th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, commencing on September 8 and running until October 3, close to 100 civil society organizations from Sudan and beyond sent a joint letter to States to urge them to support the extension of the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Fin­ding Mission (FFM) for the Sudan. The FFM on Sudan was established by the U.N. Human Rights Council in October 2023 to investigate alleged violations of international humanitarian law in the country, and establish the facts, circumstances and root causes, in the context of the ongoing armed conflict that began on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as well as other warring parties. The mechanism was also to collect, consolidate and analyze evidence of such violations and abuses; document and verify relevant information and evidence; identify, where possible, those individuals and entities responsible for violations or abuses of human rights or violations of international humanitarian law, or other related crimes; make recommendations, in particular on accountability measures, among others. Since fighting erupted between the SAF and the RSF and their allied forces in April 2023, tens of thou­sands of civilians have been killed and over 13 million have been displaced, and some 30 million people in need of lifesaving aid, making Sudan the world’s largest displacement and humanitarian crisis. As the conflict in Sudan is in its third year, Sudan is on the verge of collapse, with catastrophic consequences for the protection of civilians. Three years into…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:41
Kaspa Price Prediction: Analysts See Potential Rally to $0.40 After Major Update

Kaspa is preparing for one of the most significant updates in its history, with smart contracts scheduled to go live on August 31. Investors are closely watching the rollout, with many speculating that this milestone could help Kaspa reclaim its all-time highs and potentially accelerate listings on tier-1 exchanges. At the same time, the broader […]
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 19:40
