Kanye West Drops YZY Meme Coin On Solana As Insiders Make Millions, Analysts Say This Is Your Best Bet To Beat Them

The crypto world is buzzing after Kanye West unveiled his Solana-based meme coin, YZY, triggering wild price swings and multi-million-dollar gains for early insiders. Within minutes, YZY skyrocketed nearly 1,000%, briefly hitting a $3 billion market cap before plummeting back under $150 million. For investors seeking a better, utility-driven alternative, functional altcoins like Remittix (RTX)
Aktsia
Blockonomi2025/08/22 20:00
Aktsia
Kroll Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over Data Breach Impacting FTX Creditors

Highlights: Kroll is facing a class-action lawsuit as creditors say a breach exposed data and led to daily phishing attacks. FTX customer Jacob Repko lost 1.9 ETH after a phishing attempt linked to the Kroll data breach. The plaintiffs demand that Kroll improve communication by adding mailed notices and manual tax form uploads for creditors. Financial and risk advisory firm Kroll is facing heightened scrutiny after a lawsuit linked to a data breach was filed this week. The case was filed in a US district court by Hall Attorneys on behalf of FTX customer Jacob Repko and other creditors. BREAKING: Kroll faces class-action lawsuit over its Aug 2023 data breach. Filed by FTX creditor Jacob Repko & others, the suit alleges leaked data led to relentless phishing targeting crypto claimants — some hit with scams almost daily. If successful, victims may… pic.twitter.com/x9lsrdqLUJ — CoinRank (@CoinRank_io) August 22, 2025 The court documents reveal that the hackers used the mobile phone number of a Kroll employee to access the Kroll systems in the cloud. The attackers secured files containing sensitive data such as customer names, email addresses, home addresses, and account balances related to FTX accounts. Kroll acknowledged the breach in a notice to creditors. The firm said no FTX passwords or digital assets were exposed, but it warned that personal data could be used in phishing attempts. The company also stated that its broader systems and client funds were not impacted by the incident. The lawsuit, however, argues that the compromised data has placed creditors at risk and caused direct financial losses. It claims that the incident revealed weaknesses in how Kroll handled creditor information. Creditors Report Losses and Ongoing Phishing Attempts Since the breach, creditors have reported persistent phishing attacks. Sunil Kavuri, a creditor and activist, said that he has received fraudulent emails almost every day. He posted screenshots showing his name included in messages that sought to trick him into revealing sensitive details. Kavuri also shared records of multiple phishing attempts received between August 14 and the following Sunday. Other creditors responded that they, too, had received similar emails. FTX Creditors now daily receive scam emails impersonating FTX, Bahamas. Just received one few hours ago Full name is included Nicholas has filed a class action for the alleged data breach at Kroll https://t.co/kILxhygv90 pic.twitter.com/GcpEn2pu1I — Sunil (FTX Creditor Champion) (@sunil_trades) August 21, 2025 Repko, the lead plaintiff, told the court he personally lost 1.9 ETH in July 2025. The funds were stolen after a phishing attack redirected money he was transferring to his digital wallet. The filing also highlighted problems with the FTX Customer Claims Portal. Repko explained that his Know Your Customer status kept changing between “Verified” and “On Hold/Unverified.” Because of this, he was unable to upload the required tax forms needed for reimbursement. The lawsuit stated that creditors could miss out on payments if tax forms are not submitted in a timely manner. The lawsuit also slammed Kroll for relying solely on email to facilitate key processes, which plaintiffs argue left users exposed throughout and after the breach. Kroll Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Seeking Compensation and Changes The case against Kroll is looking at both monetary compensation and institutional change to ensure such an event never happens again. Nicholas Hall, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a statement that the case represents a servicing failure. “After a known security incident and impersonation wave, you can’t run deadlines on email-only and offer no mailed confirmations or manual fallback,” Hall explained. He added that eligible participants might receive monetary compensation if the court rules in their favor. The dispute comes as FTX creditors prepare for their next round of reimbursements. The third phase, amounting to $1.9 billion, is scheduled to begin on September 30. However, the distribution will exclude foreign creditors from restricted regions, including China and Russia. More than $5 billion was already distributed in the second round, announced in May. Earlier this year, FTX also detailed plans to distribute $1.2 billion to users with claims up to $50,000. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 20:00
Aktsia
Powell’s Last Jackson Hole Speech May Decide Bitcoin’s Next Big Move

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will take the stage tomorrow at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming for what
Aktsia
Coindoo2025/08/22 20:00
Aktsia
The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The crypto market comprises various cycles, but nothing brings as much excitement as altcoin season. While Bitcoin often performs its charm act, it is the movement of money into other coins that often delivers the real fireworks. When smart money engages in this market, it's when some of the biggest returns in history have been
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 20:00
Aktsia
US OCC Lifts Anchorage Digital’s Consent Order, Permits Full Crypto Bank Charter

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency of the United States (OCC) has officially terminated the consent order against digital asset bank Anchorage Digital.  According to the OCC's notice, the digital asset bank responded to the issues that were highlighted in the order, such as anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) policies,
Aktsia
Tronweekly2025/08/22 20:00
Aktsia
XRP Price Prediction, Pi Coin Latest News and Layer Brett Quickly Becomes The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

The post XRP Price Prediction, Pi Coin Latest News and Layer Brett Quickly Becomes The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Investors following the XRP price prediction and Pi Coin news are being pulled in opposite directions. For XRP, headlines tout a possible 777% rally to $28 , while daily charts show large whales dumping 470 million tokens. For Pi Coin, a small glimmer of a technical bounce is overshadowed by its ongoing struggle with weak …
Aktsia
CoinPedia2025/08/22 19:59
Aktsia
Jerome Powell’s Upcoming Keynote at Jackson Hole: ‘Volatility Is Coming’

All eyes are fixed on the quiet mountain town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week, as the world's most influential central bankers gather for their annual economic symposium. Jackson Hole is the most important central banking event of the year to talk policy, economic theory, and monetary strategy. More importantly, it has historically moved Bitcoin price. Its influence on the global economy lies in its unique role as a testing ground for policy announcements and forward guidance. When central bankers, especially the Fed Chair, hint at changing their inflation-fighting stance, the effects ripple throughout the wider markets, sparking volatility, narrative, and sentiment. Tomorrow, U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver his final keynote, setting the tone for interest rate strategy and financial market narratives. Powell's remarks could trigger price movements to the upside or downside across the crypto markets, as digital assets are known to be highly sensitive to policy shifts. As Bitcoin and crypto commentator, Crypto Rover stated: "Volatility is coming." Jackson Hole and Bitcoin Price At the last two Jackson Hole events, Powell's speeches sparked aggressive Bitcoin price action. In 2023, after a year of intense rate hikes, Powell shook risk assets with his hawkish stance and a warning that higher interest rates would bring some pain to households and businesses. In 2024, in contrast, his words reflected a more measured approach, treading the line between persistent inflation and labor market resilience. As Crypto Rover pointed out: "2023: Hawkish → pump, then dump. 2024: Dovish → pump, then dump." For Bitcoin and the broader crypto markets, Jackson Hole is a macro catalyst that can produce violent price swings. Crypto Rover noted: "During Jackson Hole 2024, a dovish Powell sent Bitcoin +5% in a day. This Friday, his speech could hint at September rate cuts. Fuel for another crypto…
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:56
Aktsia
DOJ: stop incriminating crypto developers without intent

Publishing open source code is not a crime in itself.
Aktsia
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 19:55
Aktsia
Coinbase Rolls Out In-App DEX Trading to All Base Tokens

Coinbase has started introducing decentralized-exchange (DEX) trading inside its main platform, giving customers direct access to every token issued on Base, the company's Ethereum layer-2 network. Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong and Base lead Jesse Pollak announced the rollout during a livestream on Thursday, saying the step aligns with Coinbase's aim to let users trade "everything you want to trade." The feature, which routes orders through on-chain smart contracts rather than Coinbase's centralized order book, is already available to roughly 5% of the exchange's customers and will be expanded in stages, according to remarks made during the event. Integrating Base's on-chain liquidity is intended to shorten listing times for new tokens and deepen trading volumes while allowing Coinbase to earn fees from wallet interactions. The move underscores Coinbase's broader shift toward on-chain services as it diversifies revenue streams amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of its conventional exchange business. Base, launched last year, has attracted a growing ecosystem of developers; tighter integration with Coinbase's 100-million-plus user base could accelerate adoption of the network.
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:55
Aktsia
Wealthy Asian Investors Seek Digital Assets

The post Wealthy Asian Investors Seek Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Adoption: Wealthy Asian Investors Seek Digital Assets Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-wealthy-asian-investors-digital-assets/
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 19:54
Aktsia

