2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Decoding The Crucial Shift To Neutral At 47

Decoding The Crucial Shift To Neutral At 47

The post Decoding The Crucial Shift To Neutral At 47 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding The Crucial Shift To Neutral At 47 Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding the Crucial Shift to Neutral at 47 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-fear-greed-index-38/
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.099-6.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020333-1.64%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02528-0.35%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:28
Aktsia
Telegram founder Pavel Durov slams French case as ‘absurd’

Telegram founder Pavel Durov slams French case as ‘absurd’

The post Telegram founder Pavel Durov slams French case as ‘absurd’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of Telegram, criticized French authorities on Sunday, Aug. 24, over what he described as a baseless criminal investigation that has left him tied up in legal proceedings for more than a year. Durov, who was granted temporary permission to leave the country for Dubai in March, faces multiple charges linked to allegations that Telegram enabled organized crime. In a statement posted Sunday, he argued that holding a CEO accountable for the actions of users on a global messaging platform sets a dangerous precedent. “Arresting a CEO of a major platform over the actions of its users was not only unprecedented — it was legally and logically absurd,” Durov said. According to Durov, French police made “a mistake” by failing to follow proper legal channels before August 2024 when submitting requests for user data. He said the company has consistently responded to every legally binding request and maintains moderation practices in line with industry standards. Durov said he is still required to return to France every 14 days, with no appeal date set. “Sadly, the only outcome of my arrest so far has been massive damage to France’s image as a free country,” he said. The case against Durov highlights the growing tension between law enforcement and tech platforms over responsibility for online content, particularly as governments worldwide intensify their scrutiny of social media and messaging services. This isn’t the first time Durov has criticized French authorities. In September, he responded to his legal troubles in France by criticizing authorities for bypassing official EU channels and questioning him directly. He called holding a CEO liable for user crimes a “misguided approach,” especially under outdated laws. Durov defended Telegram’s moderation efforts, noting its daily removal of harmful content and cooperation with NGOs, while reaffirming his commitment to…
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082+0.39%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0012+13.20%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:25
Aktsia
Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding the Crucial Shift to Neutral at 47

Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding the Crucial Shift to Neutral at 47

BitcoinWorld Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding the Crucial Shift to Neutral at 47 Are you keeping an eye on the pulse of the crypto market? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index recently dipped to 47, settling firmly into the ‘Neutral’ zone. This shift, down six points from the previous day, reflects a moment of indecision among investors. Understanding this crucial index can help you gauge market sentiment and make more informed decisions. Decoding the Crypto Fear & Greed Index: What Does it Tell Us? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a powerful tool designed to measure the current emotional state of the cryptocurrency market. It provides a snapshot of whether market participants are feeling overly greedy, potentially leading to a market correction, or overly fearful, which could signal a buying opportunity. The index operates on a scale from 0 to 100. 0-24: Extreme Fear – Investors are very worried, often a sign of undervaluation. 25-49: Fear – General apprehension in the market. 50: Neutral – The market lacks a strong directional bias. 51-74: Greed – Growing enthusiasm and potentially overvalued assets. 75-100: Extreme Greed – Euphoria, often preceding a market top. Currently, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index at 47, the market sentiment remains firmly in the ‘Neutral’ territory. This suggests that neither strong buying pressure nor panic selling is dominating the landscape right now. How is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Calculated? The index isn’t just a random number; it’s a carefully calculated metric that aggregates data from various sources. Developed by the software platform Alternative, it considers six key factors, each weighted differently, to paint a comprehensive picture of market sentiment. Volatility (25%): Measures the current volatility and maximum drawdowns of Bitcoin compared to its average over the last 30 and 90 days. Higher volatility often signals fear. Market Momentum/Volume (25%): Analyzes the current volume and market momentum, comparing it to average values. Strong, sustained buying volume can indicate greed. Social Media (15%): Scans social media platforms for sentiment analysis of crypto-related discussions. More positive mentions can push the index towards greed. Surveys (15%): Gathers investor sentiment through weekly polls. (Note: These surveys are currently paused, meaning this component is not actively contributing to the score at this time.) Bitcoin Dominance (10%): Assesses Bitcoin’s share of the total crypto market cap. A rising dominance often indicates fear, as investors might be moving from altcoins to Bitcoin as a ‘safe haven.’ Google Trends (10%): Examines search queries related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Sudden spikes in fear-related searches (e.g., “Bitcoin price manipulation”) can signal panic. By combining these diverse factors, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index provides a holistic view of the market’s emotional state, moving beyond just price action. Navigating the Neutral Zone: What Does 47 Mean for Investors? A reading of 47 on the Crypto Fear & Greed Index places us squarely in the ‘Neutral’ zone. This particular sentiment can be both a challenge and an opportunity for investors. It means there’s no overwhelming consensus, leading to potential sideways movement or increased volatility as the market seeks direction. For investors, this ‘Neutral’ stance often translates into: Uncertainty: A lack of strong conviction from either bulls or bears. Opportunity for Analysis: It’s a prime time to conduct your own research, rather than being swayed by extreme market emotions. Cautious Approach: Many traders might adopt a ‘wait and see’ strategy, or focus on specific altcoins with strong fundamentals rather than broad market trends. Potential for Quick Shifts: Neutrality can be fragile. A single significant news event could quickly push the index into fear or greed. Understanding that the market is in a neutral phase allows you to adjust your strategies. Avoid impulsive decisions driven by herd mentality. Instead, consider this a period for careful observation and strategic planning. Why is Monitoring the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Important for Your Strategy? Paying attention to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index offers valuable insights beyond simple price charts. It helps you understand the underlying psychology driving market movements. When the index leans towards extreme fear, it often presents a contrarian buying opportunity, as legendary investor Warren Buffett famously advised to ‘be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful’. Conversely, an index showing extreme greed might signal a good time to take profits or exercise caution, as the market could be overheated. While the index is a helpful indicator, it’s crucial to remember that it’s just one tool in your investment arsenal. Always combine it with fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and a clear understanding of your own risk tolerance. The recent dip of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to 47 and its continued stay in the ‘Neutral’ zone highlights a period of market indecision. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing; it offers a chance for investors to pause, assess, and make thoughtful choices without the intense pressure of extreme emotions. By understanding how this powerful index works and what its current reading implies, you can better navigate the often-turbulent waters of the cryptocurrency market. Stay informed, stay strategic, and always prioritize your long-term investment goals. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a sentiment indicator that measures the current emotional state of the cryptocurrency market, ranging from ‘Extreme Fear’ (0) to ‘Extreme Greed’ (100). How often does the Crypto Fear & Greed Index update? The index typically updates daily, providing a fresh snapshot of market sentiment. What does a ‘Neutral’ reading on the index mean? A ‘Neutral’ reading, like the current 47, indicates that there’s no strong consensus in the market. Neither fear nor greed is dominating, suggesting a period of indecision or potential sideways movement. Can I use the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to predict prices? While the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a valuable sentiment tool, it should not be used as the sole predictor of price movements. It’s best combined with fundamental and technical analysis for a comprehensive investment strategy. Who developed the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is provided by Alternative, a software development platform. Did this article help you better understand the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? Share this valuable insight with your fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media and help them navigate the market with confidence! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding the Crucial Shift to Neutral at 47 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Gravity
G$0.01149-2.70%
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.90%
SIX
SIX$0.0218-2.02%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/25 08:25
Aktsia
Tommy Fleetwood Breaks The Streak At East Lake

Tommy Fleetwood Breaks The Streak At East Lake

The post Tommy Fleetwood Breaks The Streak At East Lake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Tommy Fleetwood of England reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images Tommy Fleetwood captured the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club by three strokes, ending his long winless streak on the PGA Tour. Fleetwood carded a two-under 68 on Sunday to outpace Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley by three shots, while Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, and Corey Conners finished four back. “Every tournament we play, I picture myself winning it,” Fleetwood said Friday after firing a second-round 7-under 63 to grab a share of the lead with Henley. “It’s always been that way. Obviously, this is a very coveted one and a very big one, but yeah, I always imagine winning every tournament, and this is just another one of those.” Since 2017, Fleetwood has notched 30 top-five finishes, including strong showings at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship and Travelers Championship. He had long been regarded as the best active player without a PGA Tour victory. His breakthrough win comes with a sizable reward: a $10 million winner’s check and the title of being one of “the best players on the PGA Tour” in 2025. The elite 30-man field, featuring the season’s leaders in FedEx Cup points, carried nearly as much star power as a major championship. ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 19: Scenic view of the 15th hole during practice for the TOUR Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at East Lake Golf Club on September 19, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR) US PGA TOUR The decisive moment came at the par-3 15th hole, a long, slightly downhill shot…
Chainbase
C$0.19095-6.85%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4279+1.49%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04538-15.08%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:23
Aktsia
Top Meme Coins DOGE and PEPE Lose Steam As Presale Sensation $LBRETT Reaches New Frenzy

Top Meme Coins DOGE and PEPE Lose Steam As Presale Sensation $LBRETT Reaches New Frenzy

The post Top Meme Coins DOGE and PEPE Lose Steam As Presale Sensation $LBRETT Reaches New Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto hype that once drove explosive rallies for top meme coins like Dogecoin and Pepe is starting to run out of steam. Trading volumes are on the decline, communities are losing momentum, and technical charts are flashing red. But while these speculative tokens stall, a new contender in the sector is rising to prominence. Layer Brett is stealing market share from Dogecoin and PEPE after its debut made ripples. Will $LBRETT grow above top meme coins like Dogecoin and Pepe? Whales abandon Pepe amid bearish patterns The daily chart indicates that Pepe has remained under pressure after rejecting the $0.0000125 supply zone. Not only has the Pepe price fallen below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, but it has also formed a clear bearish pattern. Pepe’s downtrend is further exacerbated by on-chain metrics. Whales have paused buying Pepe, with their current holdings at 8.34 trillion in August. Coinglass data shows that the futures Open Interest has tumbled from $992 million in July to $577 million in mid-August, signaling low demand. Now, analysts are looking at the all-important $0.00001 support level. If Pepe breaks below this level, it could retrace toward the key support at $0.00000826. Dogecoin open interest declines: Are investors cashing out? Like PEPE, the Dogecoin price is inching closer to a critical support, and breaking below this level could trigger massive selloffs. Amid this bearish outlook, Dogecoin’s futures Open Interest declined by 8.24% in a single day. Data from Coinglass shows that the total number of active futures contracts holding Dogecoin dropped to 15.16 billion DOGE. This is a massive decrease that brings DOGE to its bare levels since the beginning of the month. Technical market trends also support this bearish picture as the negative MACD histogram indicates seller dominance. If more liquidations follow, Dogecoin could fall…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.17+2.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082+0.39%
Triathon
GROW$0.0108--%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:21
Aktsia
BTC fell to $110,400 in the early morning, with $513 million liquidated in the past 12 hours

BTC fell to $110,400 in the early morning, with $513 million liquidated in the past 12 hours

PANews reported on August 25th that BTC (BTC) fell to $110,481.80 in the early morning hours, and is currently trading at $113,454.80 per coin, a 0.05% decrease on the day. Coinglass data also shows that over the past 12 hours, the cryptocurrency market has seen $513 million in liquidated contracts, including $381 million in long positions and $133 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidated was $224 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidated was $170 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,414.01-2.95%
Ethereum
ETH$4,600.46-3.65%
Aktsia
PANews2025/08/25 08:20
Aktsia
Telegram founder Pavel Durov slams ongoing French case as ‘legally and logically absurd’

Telegram founder Pavel Durov slams ongoing French case as ‘legally and logically absurd’

Tlegram founder Pavel Durov, who prosecutors allege enabled organized crime, slams ongoing case as "legally and logically absurd."
Aktsia
Crypto.news2025/08/25 08:16
Aktsia
Only 37% of Americans trust Powell as economic confidence in the Fed hits record low

Only 37% of Americans trust Powell as economic confidence in the Fed hits record low

The post Only 37% of Americans trust Powell as economic confidence in the Fed hits record low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Only 37% of Americans say they trust Jerome Powell to make the right calls for the economy, according to Gallup. That’s it. Not even four in ten people. The Fed Chair, who is in his second term, just posted his second-worst approval rating ever. And this isn’t just a blip. The only time confidence in the position was this low in the last two decades was in 2014, when Janet Yellen was running the show. Back in 2020, Powell had 58%. Now, barely anyone’s buying what he’s selling. The Federal Reserve isn’t just dealing with inflation and unemployment anymore. It’s dealing with a public that no longer believes it has a clue what it’s doing. At the Jackson Hole symposium, Powell stepped up to deliver what’s his final headline speech as chair, just a the labor market is slowing down, which usually calls for interest rate cuts. But inflation is still alive and kicking, and the Fed doesn’t want to fuel it. Powell said an “adjustment” might be necessary, which, in Fed-speak, is code for: we’re about to cut. Powell prepares cuts as markets brace for political pressure The markets weren’t ready for that. They were expecting another boring script. What they got was Powell hinting loud and clear that rate cuts are coming, probably next month, and maybe again in the two meetings after that. The dollar tanked, bonds surged, and stocks rebounded at the end of a rough week. But there’s a risk baked into that move. The August job report doesn’t come out until September’s first week. If hiring picks up again, the Fed will have already slashed rates into a strong job market while inflation is still above target. That would be a misstep, according to Bank of America analysts, who warned that the Fed “would…
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.90%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005272+0.91%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.68-2.89%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:15
Aktsia
Unstoppable Growth Propels ETH Beyond Bitcoin’s Shadow

Unstoppable Growth Propels ETH Beyond Bitcoin’s Shadow

The post Unstoppable Growth Propels ETH Beyond Bitcoin’s Shadow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Price Surge: Unstoppable Growth Propels ETH Beyond Bitcoin’s Shadow Skip to content Home Crypto News Ethereum Price Surge: Unstoppable Growth Propels ETH Beyond Bitcoin’s Shadow Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-price-surge-growth/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020333-1.64%
Shadow
SHADOW$13.83-8.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,600.46-3.65%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:14
Aktsia
Today’s Wordle #1528 Hints And Answer For Monday, August 25th

Today’s Wordle #1528 Hints And Answer For Monday, August 25th

The post Today’s Wordle #1528 Hints And Answer For Monday, August 25th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The last week of August is finally here. Perhaps I shouldn’t say “finally.” This month has pretty much flown by, as most months do these days. Time flies when you’re having fun, they say. It seems to fly regardless. It’s Monday. There’s work to be done. Let’s solve this Wordle! Looking for yesterday’s Wordle? Check out hints, clues and the answer right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: PLANE (377 words remaining) The Hint: Joy or merriment. The Clue: This Wordle has three consonants in a row. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Credit: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. PLANE is normally a pretty good opening guess, but today it was lousy. 377 words…
Fly Trade
FLY$0.07366-1.18%
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.90%
SIX
SIX$0.0218-2.02%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 08:12
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000