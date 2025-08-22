2025-08-25 Monday

ETH Price Targets $4,520 as Whale Sells 2,217 $ETH for $9.5M

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/eth-price-targets-4520-whale-sells/
Bitcoin ETFs See $1.17B Outflow as Pompliano Calls Market Oversold

TLDR Bitcoin ETFs have recorded five straight days of outflows totaling approximately $1.17 billion. This marks the longest outflow streak for Bitcoin ETFs since April 2025. Anthony Pompliano believes Bitcoin is currently oversold and may be undervalued at current levels. He expects increased market activity in September and a potential rally in Q4. Pompliano does [...] The post Bitcoin ETFs See $1.17B Outflow as Pompliano Calls Market Oversold appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ripple CTO David Schwartz Sets the Stage for XRPL’s Next Leap

David Schwartz led a successful three-day XRPL hub server test. The hub aims to prevent synchronization losses and ensures smooth operations. Continue Reading:Ripple CTO David Schwartz Sets the Stage for XRPL’s Next Leap The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz Sets the Stage for XRPL’s Next Leap appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Haycen receives approval to issue stablecoin in Bermuda, plans to launch pound-pegged token

PANews reported on August 22nd, according to CoinDesk, that Haycen, a trade finance company, has received a stablecoin issuance license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). The company plans to launch 1:1 collateralized stablecoins in multiple currencies, including a British pound pegged token. Haycen's target market is B2B businesses, regulated entities, and non-bank lenders in the cross-border trade finance sector, which has long been considered underserved. Haycen's stablecoin product will focus on reducing capital costs and increasing control over cash flow for businesses, with all tokens fully collateralized. Furthermore, Haycen has partnered with Northern Trust and received support from the UK's National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF).
Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The post Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Nexchain AI crypto presale has entered the market with bold momentum, introducing the NEX token as a disruptive blockchain asset. The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto presale stages have captured major attention as Chainlink faces resistance. Nexchain’s approach combines high-speed validation, interoperability, and AI-driven automation, placing it among the top blockchain innovators. With continuous updates and utility-driven features, the platform positions itself as one of 2025’s strongest growth stories. Nexchain AI Presale Gains Market Traction Nexchain AI is structured as a Layer 1 blockchain fully built with artificial intelligence. It incorporates AI-driven consensus mechanisms, anomaly detection, and interoperability, designed for high efficiency across industries. The protocol leverages Proof-of-Stake with AI optimizations, integrating sharding and Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) to improve throughput. The crypto presale is structured across multiple stages, with strong participation from early investors. Stage 25 was priced at $0.10 per token and sold out after raising $9,275,000. Stage 26 is active at $0.104 per token, with $9,174,068 raised from a $10,125,000 allocation. This steady inflow demonstrates investor focus on scalability-driven blockchain projects. For security, Nexchain employed CertiK, a leading blockchain auditing firm, reinforcing investor trust in the presale process. With a total supply of 2.15 billion tokens, allocations include public sales, ecosystem incentives, staking rewards, and liquidity provisioning. Testnet Launch and Community Bonus Nexchain has launched its testnet, allowing developers and users to experience its network speed and interoperability. The testnet phase is designed to validate adaptive smart contracts and cross-chain functionality. Users gain exposure to how AI-driven optimizations reduce network congestion while maintaining decentralization. By linking the crypto presale to live technical progress, Nexchain demonstrates both investor focus and developer engagement. Airdrop Campaign and Ecosystem Growth Alongside its presale, Nexchain continues…
Nayib Bukele-Led El Salvador Is Now Seeing Hundreds Of Students Graduate With Bitcoin Diplomas

Dozens of students completed the so-called Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Diploma course in El Salvador, reflecting the country's broader push to ensure its citizens gain a sound understanding of the leading cryptocurrency.read more
Bitcoin Price Slides to $112K Amid Retail Dump — Whales See Opportunity

Bitcoin slipped further to $112,995 as retail demand cooled, daily volumes and futures activity dropping. Whales accumulated 16,000 BTC while smaller buyers exited, $112,000 support is now facing repeated pressure. Bitcoin continued its decline on August 22, slipping 0.65% on the day to $112,691, extending a nearly 6% monthly loss. The drop leaves the asset [...]]]>
Solana Price Forecast: SOL Loses Momentum as Layer Brett’s ETH L2 Gains Hype – Analysts Call 100x Gains

The Solana price has been slipping in recent sessions, leaving traders worried and on the lookout for the next big altcoin. As SOL loses its shine, attention has shifted to the explosive presale of Layer Brett, a rising Ethereum Layer 2 project. Analysts are abuzz with 100x predictions for $LBRETT, thanks to its unique blend [...] The post Solana Price Forecast: SOL Loses Momentum as Layer Brett’s ETH L2 Gains Hype – Analysts Call 100x Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Cornell Professor Claims Bitcoin Was An NSA Creation—Expert Pushes Back

A fresh round of speculation about Bitcoin’s origins erupted this week after Cornell professor Dave Collum told Tucker Carlson that “the first paper on crypto was written by three NSA guys,” advancing a theory that US intelligence seeded BTC to acclimate the public to a future of central bank digital currencies. “I’d release the crypto. […]
Midas, Turkey's "Robinhood," completes $80 million funding round at nearly $1 billion valuation

PANews reported on August 22nd that Bloomberg reported that Midas, the zero-commission trading platform owned by Istanbul-based brokerage Midas Menkul Degerler AS, has been valued at nearly $1 billion following its latest funding round. Midas, considered Turkey's answer to Robinhood, announced this week that it has secured $80 million in funding led by QED Investors, with participation from new investors including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and existing backers such as Spark Capital. This brings Midas' total funding to $140 million, making it a landmark project in Türkiye's fintech sector.
