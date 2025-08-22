Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

Crypto News Nexchain AI crypto presale has entered the market with bold momentum, introducing the NEX token as a disruptive blockchain asset. The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto presale stages have captured major attention as Chainlink faces resistance. Nexchain's approach combines high-speed validation, interoperability, and AI-driven automation, placing it among the top blockchain innovators. With continuous updates and utility-driven features, the platform positions itself as one of 2025's strongest growth stories. Nexchain AI Presale Gains Market Traction Nexchain AI is structured as a Layer 1 blockchain fully built with artificial intelligence. It incorporates AI-driven consensus mechanisms, anomaly detection, and interoperability, designed for high efficiency across industries. The protocol leverages Proof-of-Stake with AI optimizations, integrating sharding and Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) to improve throughput. The crypto presale is structured across multiple stages, with strong participation from early investors. Stage 25 was priced at $0.10 per token and sold out after raising $9,275,000. Stage 26 is active at $0.104 per token, with $9,174,068 raised from a $10,125,000 allocation. This steady inflow demonstrates investor focus on scalability-driven blockchain projects. For security, Nexchain employed CertiK, a leading blockchain auditing firm, reinforcing investor trust in the presale process. With a total supply of 2.15 billion tokens, allocations include public sales, ecosystem incentives, staking rewards, and liquidity provisioning. Testnet Launch and Community Bonus Nexchain has launched its testnet, allowing developers and users to experience its network speed and interoperability. The testnet phase is designed to validate adaptive smart contracts and cross-chain functionality. Users gain exposure to how AI-driven optimizations reduce network congestion while maintaining decentralization. By linking the crypto presale to live technical progress, Nexchain demonstrates both investor focus and developer engagement. Airdrop Campaign and Ecosystem Growth Alongside its presale, Nexchain continues…