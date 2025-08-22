2025-08-25 Monday

Krüptouudised

Nautige kuumimaid krüptouudiseid ja turuvärskendusi
Trump’s Awaited Oval Office Address Remains a Mystery

Trump’s Awaited Oval Office Address Remains a Mystery

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/trumps-oval-office-address-2025/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.437-3.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020333-1.64%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.000000002075-11.17%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 20:08
Aktsia
Meet Gunnar Wiedenfels, the finance chief about to lead WBD networks

Meet Gunnar Wiedenfels, the finance chief about to lead WBD networks

The post Meet Gunnar Wiedenfels, the finance chief about to lead WBD networks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels walks to a session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images By day, Gunnar Wiedenfels is the chief financial officer of Warner Bros. Discovery and the CEO-elect of Discovery Global, one half of the soon-to-be-split company. In his off hours, Wiedenfels is a beekeeper. The media executive picked up apiculture with his children as a way to soften their fears about insects. He called it “an unforgettable experience” and a great life lesson. It’s also provided holiday gifts of honey for his colleagues. “Although it has been frustrating at times to just keep these hives surviving,” Wiedenfels told CNBC in an interview, “one of the greatest lessons with bees is you have to keep calm. Never try inspecting your hives when stressed or in a rush. It won’t end well. The same hive, when approached 15 minutes later in peace, may be the most welcome.” Wiedenfels said the same wisdom applies to his day job and his next step. In June, Warner Bros. Discovery announced its intention to split into two public companies, effectively reversing the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery three years ago. Wiedenfels will take the helm of Discovery Global, the company that will house WBD’s TV networks including CNN, HGTV and TNT. The streaming and studio assets of Warner Bros. Discovery, to be renamed Warner Bros., will be run by current CEO David Zaslav. Both companies will trade publicly by mid-2026, according to corporate filings. The separation puts Wiedenfels in the CEO seat for the first time to lead a company with one of the largest portfolios of cable networks in the U.S. His financial background and recent initiatives at WBD have earned Wiedenfels a…
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.96%
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
SUN
SUN$0.0244-1.83%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:08
Aktsia
Ripple Advances with Innovative Server Testing

Ripple Advances with Innovative Server Testing

In an effort to enhance the infrastructure of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), David Schwartz, Ripple‘s Chief Technology Officer, has conducted a comprehensive evaluation of a newly developed “hub” server. This evaluation, carried out over three days, suggests that the server is nearly ready for implementation, potentially as soon as next week.Continue Reading:Ripple Advances with Innovative Server Testing
XRP
XRP$2.9455-3.07%
READY
READY$0.003208--%
SOON
SOON$0.2369-9.61%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 20:08
Aktsia
BNB Chain Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Global Events

BNB Chain Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Global Events

The post BNB Chain Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Global Events appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Aug 22, 2025 06:08 BNB Chain marks its 5th anniversary with events in Tokyo, Mumbai, Hong Kong, NYC, and São Paulo, focusing on blockchain innovation and community engagement. BNB Chain is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a series of global events designed to bring together the blockchain community. According to the BNB Chain blog, these events will be held in Tokyo, Mumbai, Hong Kong, New York City, and São Paulo, providing a platform for founders, developers, and community members to connect and share ideas. Celebrating Five Years of Innovation Since its inception five years ago, BNB Chain has grown into one of the largest and most active blockchain ecosystems. The platform has been instrumental in advancing decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, tokenization, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. These events aim to reflect on the past achievements and set the stage for future developments in the blockchain space. Event Highlights The celebrations kick off in Mumbai on August 23 with BNB Hack Bombay, a two-day innovation sprint focusing on AI, decentralized social networks (DeSoc), decentralized science (DeSci), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). With over $100,000 in rewards and mentorship opportunities, the event will attract students, hackers, founders, and developers to push new ideas live on BNB Chain. In Tokyo, the event on August 24 will highlight blockchain adoption in Japan, featuring discussions on tokenized assets, yen-pegged stablecoins, and the thriving GameFi scene. The event will gather builders, venture capitalists, and industry leaders for panels and networking opportunities. Hong Kong will host Bitcoin Asia on August 29, focusing on Finance 3.0 and the integration of traditional finance with blockchain technology. Keynotes will cover tokenization and institutional adoption, while panels will explore DeFi’s evolution with real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoins. On the same…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0434-4.43%
Binance Coin
BNB$860.7-0.98%
RealLink
REAL$0.05874+3.48%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:06
Aktsia
XRP News: XRPL Hub Upgrade Coming Next Week, Says Ripple CTO

XRP News: XRPL Hub Upgrade Coming Next Week, Says Ripple CTO

The post XRP News: XRPL Hub Upgrade Coming Next Week, Says Ripple CTO appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The XRP community is buzzing after Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, teased that a key upgrade for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) could be ready as early as next week. Known as one of the main architects behind XRP, Schwartz has been testing a new “hub” system designed to strengthen the network’s backbone.  Over the past few days, Schwartz has been running a hub server while monitoring its performance through bandwidth charts, latency graphs, and peer connections. After three days of smooth results, he revealed that the system is stable enough for production use. Even under heavier traffic, the network held strong, with latency never crossing 33 milliseconds, a level far below what would cause any concern. Why the Hub Matters The new hub isn’t just a technical experiment. Its purpose is to help XRPL nodes stay connected, especially during times of stress. By reducing the risk of sync drops and keeping the network tied together, it strengthens the reliability of the ledger. This fits neatly with XRPL’s long-standing reputation for stability, having operated without interruption since 2012. Stability as XRP’s Selling Point While some projects focus on flashy features, XRP’s value proposition has often rested on consistency and resilience. A hidden layer like this hub may not sound glamorous, but it plays a crucial role in ensuring that the ledger continues to perform without hiccups. For investors and developers, that reliability is just as important as any new functionality. Also Read :   XRP Price Prediction: $50 or Bearish Retrace Below $1?   , Schwartz hasn’t shared an exact launch date yet, but the update suggests that XRPL improvements are already in motion. If testing continues to go smoothly, this hub could soon be integrated into the live infrastructure, quietly strengthening the network’s backbone for years to come. XRPL Ledger Faces Harsh Security Score Meanwhile, in the other news, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) landed at the bottom of Kaiko’s Blockchain Ecosystem Ranking with a score of 41 out of 100, the lowest among 15 blockchains. Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Solana topped the charts, while XRPL’s placement reignited debates about its decentralization and security.  Ripple CTO David Schwartz pushed back on the recurring claim that Ripple controls XRPL. He highlighted the unique node list (UNL) system, which ensures validators only interact with trusted participants, allowing the community to swiftly reject bad actors.  “Ripple is a major contributor, but the ledger cannot be controlled by us,” he stressed. Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World! Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more. Subscribe to News FAQs What is the new “hub” system for the XRP Ledger? The “hub” system is a technical upgrade designed to help XRPL nodes stay connected and avoid “sync drops” during heavy network traffic, strengthening the ledger’s overall reliability. Why is network stability important for XRPL? Stability is a key selling point for XRPL. The new hub ensures the ledger can maintain its long-standing record of operating without interruptions, which is crucial for investors. How does the XRP Ledger’s UNL system address decentralization concerns? The UNL (Unique Node List) system lets validators choose which participants to trust. This allows the community to swiftly reject bad actors and prevents any single entity, like Ripple, from controlling the network.
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.96%
RealLink
REAL$0.05874+3.48%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005272+0.91%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 20:05
Aktsia
Turns $500 Into $140,000? Ozak AI’s $0.005 Presale Price and $2 Launch Target Could Outperform Dogecoin, XRP, and Shiba Inu in This Year’s Historic Market Rally

Turns $500 Into $140,000? Ozak AI’s $0.005 Presale Price and $2 Launch Target Could Outperform Dogecoin, XRP, and Shiba Inu in This Year’s Historic Market Rally

The post Turns $500 Into $140,000? Ozak AI’s $0.005 Presale Price and $2 Launch Target Could Outperform Dogecoin, XRP, and Shiba Inu in This Year’s Historic Market Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI ($OZ), an AI-driven crypto project combining artificial intelligence with decentralized infrastructure, is gaining attention in the 2025 market cycle. With its presale price currently at $0.01 and a projected launch target of $2, early participants are eyeing potential gains of turning $500 into $140,000. As interest in AI grows, Ozak AI is being compared to early-stage tokens like Shiba Inu, XRP, and Dogecoin. Rapid Growth in Ozak AI Presale Phase Ozak AI is now in Phase 5 of the token sale. The token price is currently set at $0.01, compared to the initial price of $0.001 during Phase 1, which corresponds to a 400% rise. To date, 1,139,226.21 $OZ have been sold, and over 2,211,392.17 has been raised. The token supply is limited to 10 billion, of which 30% was designated to the presale. The following stage will increase the token cost to $0.012, doubling the price for a new investor. Such a cost structure has prompted the early entrants without doubt, particularly those comparing the prospect with seed-level returns on tokens such as Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and XRP. Ozak AI’s Core Technology and Token Utility Ozak AI uses artificial intelligence and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) architecture to provide real-time analytic financial data. The users are able to access the live market signals generated by the AI agents through the Ozak Stream Network (OSN). These agents operate within crypto, forex, and stock markets. $OZ is not just a trading asset. It fuels the ecosystem-staking, access to prediction agents, analytics tools, governance voting, and performance-based rewards. Referral bonuses are also paid to the investors, and 10% is given on the direct referrals. The token launch will involve a token generation event (TGE). The tokens will be 90% locked at that, and the remaining percentage will be released according…
RealLink
REAL$0.05874+3.48%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04847-0.61%
XRP
XRP$2.9455-3.07%
Aktsia
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 20:05
Aktsia
Top 3 Altcoins That Could Dethrone XRP in 2026

Top 3 Altcoins That Could Dethrone XRP in 2026

XRP is now a staple especially in digital payments. It has become the leader in fast and cheap cross-border transactions. Despite changing times, it has partnerships with banks and institutional actors who later discreetly began making competitive crypto investments. As the market looks ahead to 2026, a fresh wave of challengers is coming on the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015566-1.49%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21988-2.24%
XRP
XRP$2.9455-3.07%
Aktsia
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 20:05
Aktsia
Hyperliquid Sets World Record: $102.4 Million in Revenue Per Employee

Hyperliquid Sets World Record: $102.4 Million in Revenue Per Employee

Hyperliquid has just smashed a world record that redefines the meaning of efficiency. The young decentralized exchange is now generating $1.127 billion in annual revenue, with only 11 contributors. That comes out to a staggering $102.4 million per employee. No company, crypto or traditional, has ever reached this level of productivity. L’article Hyperliquid Sets World Record: $102.4 Million in Revenue Per Employee est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Everscale
EVER$0.01+16.41%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00676-2.31%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 20:05
Aktsia
How to rent an apartment in Dubai using Bitcoin (step-by-step)

How to rent an apartment in Dubai using Bitcoin (step-by-step)

In 2025, Dubai is showing how crypto can work for real-world housing, letting residents legally pay rent with Bitcoin through regulated channels. Dubai’s clear rules now let tenants rent apartments with Bitcoin through approved channels.Risks like volatility and landlord limits are managed with AED locks and licensed platforms.Fast payments and low fees make Bitcoin real estate in Dubai increasingly appealing.Read more
RealLink
REAL$0.05874+3.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089+0.46%
Wink
LIKE$0.012226-4.01%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 20:04
Aktsia
Bitcoin Whale Dumps $337M BTC to Load $792M in Ethereum, Eyes $5K Breakout

Bitcoin Whale Dumps $337M BTC to Load $792M in Ethereum, Eyes $5K Breakout

A long-time Bitcoin holder has shifted strategy, unloading thousands of BTC and redirecting the capital into Ethereum. On-chain data shows the whale sold 2,970 BTC worth $337 million over the past two days. Instead of holding cash, the address aggressively moved into Ethereum, positioning both in derivatives and spot markets. The whale opened 135,265 ETH […] The post Bitcoin Whale Dumps $337M BTC to Load $792M in Ethereum, Eyes $5K Breakout appeared first on CoinChapter.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,410.86-2.96%
Ethereum
ETH$4,602-3.62%
Aktsia
Coinstats2025/08/22 20:03
Aktsia

Trendikad uudised

Rohkem

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000